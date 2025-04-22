Duchess Meghan accused of plagiarism for her ‘Pearl’ series, which was never made

The Duchess of Sussex is being accused of plagiarism for a project she did not write, produce or make. This is where we are now. Several years ago, Meghan planned to produce an animated series called Pearl, all about a little girl who finds inspiration from influential women throughout history. At first, Meghan was going to do the series with Netflix, but then Netflix axed much of their animation division. There were rumors that Meghan would take the project somewhere else. And then the idea/project just disappeared and everyone moved on to other things. Now, years later, an author has come forward saying that Meghan plagiarized her book series, Pearl Power.
The Duchess of Sussex was plunged into a copycat row last night when a British author revealed she had sent a legal letter pointing out what she considered to be ‘striking similarities’ between Meghan’s first children’s TV show and her own work. ‘Pearl’, announced by the Duchess in July 2021, was an animated series about a little girl ‘as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history’.
It was a key title in the $100m deal struck between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the streaming giant in 2020. Meghan was credited as Executive Producer alongside Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish but the show was killed less than a year later, with Meghan swiftly removing all references to it from the website of her production company Archewell.
Now, globally published children’s writer Mel Elliott, 51, from Hastings, has disclosed that she sent a legal letter suggesting a potential infringement of copyright in relation to her own creation – a little British girl called Pearl Power. The author and illustrator then followed up with two further personal letters.
Last night Mel said: ‘Meghan is a feminist who sticks up for other women, so I was disappointed and confused to see how similar Netflix’s proposed show “Pearl” was to my own Pearl Power who had been created seven years earlier. Of course, I can’t know if anyone on her team had seen it and been inspired by it, but the similarities were too great for me to ignore. The world of arts and media are very competitive and I’m afraid it’s quite common for powerful to people to rip off the work of less well-known creatives – although I’m not saying that’s what happened here.’
‘What saddened me most is that, having brought the similarities between my Pearl and Meghan’s Pearl to the attention of Netflix and Archewell, my objection was never acknowledged – neither Netflix nor Archewell responded to me when I would have loved to have contributed and collaborated.’
By the time Meghan’s new show was announced, Mel had already written three Pearl Power books, published in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The third was a runaway success, translated into Japanese, Mandarin, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian and Dutch as well as being published in the UK and America.
It’s very likely that if Meghan’s Pearl series ever went ahead, the British media had Mel Elliott locked and loaded for a months-long attack on Meghan. The letters Elliott sent to Meghan and Netflix were probably all of the heads-up needed for everyone to realize that this was a huge attack campaign just waiting to happen, and so that became one more reason why Meghan’s Pearl series was quietly shuffled off. In retrospect, this is also why the British media was making such a big deal about Meghan’s Pearl series getting canceled before it was even made – they had big plans to dine out on these “plagiarism” stories for months. As the crux of the argument… sure, I agree that Meghan’s series sounds similar to Elliott’s books. Maybe Meghan realized that too and that made it easier for her to drop it.
Exhausting. They are all so exhausting.
Actually Meg wrote her “Pearl” character originally for a school project and a dated copy held in library records somewhere (I’ve seen the stamped copy in photos or screenshots) so whatever just another person trying to ride on Meghans success.
Here’s the thing a lot of content seem similar because it is. Because a lot of stuff follows overarching tropes. Her story sounds a lot like Mr Peabody & Sherman, and Bill and Ted’s excellent adventure just with a little girl but I don’t think that she stole that. If I wrote a story about a group of kids that use clues to solve a problem if they had magic powers would I be stealing from Harry Potter or Percy jackson? If they were rich would I be stealing from Artemis Fowl? If they were regular working class kids would I be stealing from Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? If I wrote about a group of kids that were in an isolated environment that had to make horrible choices to ensure their survival would I be copying The Hunger games? Or Battle Royale? Or the maze runner? Or Lord of the flies? See what I mean?
Also shilling that you think it’s a good story and you hope that someone contacts you and you’d have liked to contribute Meghan’s potential show. And how someone can still make it, really just makes it seem more like you’re just looking for attention and backers than you being upset. Why are you upset after 4 years that’s something that’s not going forward seems similar to something that you want to do and make money on? Nothing stopping you from putting forward your show, and now you don’t have competition. Also this was made in conjunction with other people, how come people never have a problem with anyone else? She doesn’t mention or even seem to care about David Furnish, or any of the other people connected to it. Meghan apparently controls everything but somehow couldn’t stop Netflix from axing the animation division and this getting cancelled.
YES- thank you typing this all out.
Also, if I’m reading this correctly, the woman sent a letter saying, “hey, FYI, this sounds like my idea and I might sue” and then the show… didn’t happen? Isn’t that exactly what you want when you send a letter like this?
“Don’t steal my art!”
“Okay, fine, we won’t.”
“Wait, how dare you! I want more attention than that! Waaaaaaaah!!!”
😂 good point. See Mel? Look at your influence, you made Meghan drop her project. All because of you!!!
Meghan clearly didn’t know that someone else had had the idea first, when she found out she dropped it, so why the criticism.
Back then when the concept was outlined, the popular opinion among the Squad was that Pearl — which only ever was a working title — was loosely based on Vashti Harrison’s stories, and VH hinted at co-operating with a bigger project she couldn’t talk about at that time.
So who is this white woman trying to interfere with projects about Black girls again?
Someone the trash BM picked out from obscurity because they all have an axe to grind with the Duchess of Success, as their own Left-Behind royals are less than second-rate, or, in the Willionaire Slumlord’s case, Second League.
Man what is going on behind the scenes to have this much bloodlust for Meg and the things that she never even put out there?
What does Meghan being a feminist have to do with anything. I’m not saying I’ve heard of every children’s book, I have two little kids and I run a summer camp where literacy is a big theme, but I’ve never heard of this woman or this series. Maybe the Netflix/Meghan idea and the execution of this woman’s established series weren’t simpatico. Did she point out the similarities? Tell them to stop or she’ll scream? Offer to work together? Or a combination? Either way she was well within her rights to contact them and they were well within theirs to drop the project. The existing series heroine has a scrappy “Madeline” feel to her, which is fine again, but it’s wild that the take on this is “Meghan was going to copy me, whether she knew it originally or not is anyone’s guess. Then I pointed it out and she dropped the project, but why didn’t she just let me be part of the project? Wah!”
Sure, it does sound similar? But since the show never happened we don’t know for sure? So what’s the point of this? The author is upset they didn’t get a response about a show that never ended up happening? Although I’m surprised we didn’t hear more about this years ago before the animation dept was axed.
Exactly, this would have been a story at the point where the series was axed or between it being announced (and the author finding out about it) and it being axed. Why now??
Her books didn’t sell, she wants money because she thinks any character named “Pearl” belongs to her 😂
I stopped reading at “British author.” The minute I see the words “British” or “UK,” I know it’s someone with an axe to grind. That is how much damage this whole smear campaign has done to England as a whole.
There are thousands of stories about this – a little girl finding her way with positive role models. As far as I know, this person didn’t mention any famous female role models at all in the first three episodes. Does anyone know more about this?
Again, this is now re-staged outrage crap because it couldn’t be spread profitably long enough at the time – a headline with “plagiarised” “Meghan” guarantees hundreds of hate-filled comments and clicks without the article being read. Articles like this that only serve to attack an innocent, hardworking person and mother belong in the rubbish bin
“Pearl Power is a children’s book about equality told in rhyme. A little girl named Pearl moves to a new school and makes friends while proving that being told she does things “like a girl” isn’t a bad thing, and that she can do everything the other kids can do even though she’s little!”
That’s what the description on Amazon says. I can’t find anything about great female role models
The third book in the series was so popular in the US that there is no listing on Amazon for it, only a used copy of the second book, which is nothing like Meghan’s TV series Pearl. People claiming popular books and movies are stealing from their basically unknown material is a dime a dozen experience in Hollywood and lawsuits over anything that turns out to be a hit are expected.
Just looking at the books, which are written in rhyme (!), tells me they are nothing like whatever story Meghan had proposed. The coincidence of both heroines being named Pearl isn’t enough to shut something down.
Hope this Elliott idiot pursues it in court and get shut down quick. Wonder how much the tabloids paid for her story.
I suppose this is another reason for Meghan to keep her projects under wrap. The desperation by these rats to demean her like finding that Mallorcan village mayor over the As Ever coat of arms. Desperate. Truly desperate.
Oooh. Willy has been bigly naughty and has been really busy planting stories about the Sussexes to cover something extra gross. What could be worse than taking 4 international vacations since the Christmas holidays when he is supposed to represent the UK/Commonwealth tourism/interests, barely working between vacations and blowing off Easter services with his children, extended family and terminally ill father? The rota need to relent and nail his sorry ass because the Sussexes left 5 years ago. It doesn’t matter what Meghab and Harry do because they earn their own living and aren’t parasites mooching off an antiquated system that exploits every citizen of the UK. This type of coverage is just so tiresome. Pick on the bigly heir with Peter Pan syndrome who refuses to launch into adulthood and prepare the public for King Will-not and Queen Mattress.
Peggy is looking desperate with these planted stories.. this one is a huge leap to even think this woman has any credibility same with the planted story about the Queen chastising Meghan over some worker when it’s been written that Chuck had physically abused his servants in the past, and peg anger, violence and bullying are well documented also. Peggy must be fuming his tactics just aren’t working like they used to people love Meghan and the numbers show that.. the left overs are just nasty parasites that need to be decommissioned.
Maybe the real cause of Thomas Kingston’s suicide is working its way to the public realm?
Who really is Mel Elliott and how many copies of her books have been sold? Why is she mentioning this story now? Does she want money from Meghan to shut her up like Samantha Markle? I don’t see her endgame here except she’s being another greedy bitch.
Mel Elliot’s twist and turn but could not hide the fact that she is an opportunist. She claimed that Meghan copy her Pearl books yet she was waiting for netflix to invite her to collaborate with Meghan’s Pearl.
Most important fact is that in her 3 books on Pearl Power she did not write about Pearl meeting important female figures. We are all operating in the same cultural milieu of the day and female empowerment is a common theme in writings and TV .
That is just stupid. Meghan’s show wasn’t an original idea, I remember similar children books with the similar premise. The execution would be different not to get caught in any potential copyright dispute. It is like writing a fairytale about a Prince rescuing a Princess. It isn’t an original idea, your execution makes it unique. This claim wouldn’t be the first though. Any creative work who gets a lot of media attention gets challenged in court in the hopes that they can get a pie from it. It happens to the successful songs too.
Netflix dropped the whole department. It would be hard for Meghan to shop it in other streamers, while she is creating such exclusive content and enjoying a partnership with Netflix. Especially when there is no finished product to show. Even popular shows get cancelled and can’t find any other channel / streamer to work with.
Ok, so the author of these books isn’t accusing Meghan of plagiarism – in fact, she’s specifically quoted as not saying that. The only thing she can say for sure is that the log line for Pearl has a general similarity to her books, and that she wanted to collaborate with Meghan and Netflix. I’m sure Netflix receives hundreds of letters like this.
I’m British and used to work as a teacher for children aged 3-7 and was in charge of the school library. I have never heard of these ‘popular’ book, lol!
Here we go again!! Another person looking for relevance and a very willing media ready to bash Meghan for financial gain. No one will ever know if there was any similarities or copyright infringement because Netflix got rid of their animation division and the proneness never completed although we know from various reports that it was way in to development before Netflix closed down the division.
But Meghan is the moment , Meghan is the zeitgeist. Period!!! She’s the only person that blends royalty and celebrity (England and USA) with global visibility and appeal. So here comes author Mel Elliott, 51 several years later to tell the world she had sent a letter to feminist Meghan but feminist Meghan didn’t write back to her. What the hell? 🤦🏽♀️ Netflix is a multi billion dollar revenue company with more than a trillion dollar mark cap and this woman is upset because Meghan and Netflix did not respond to her about a show that was never completed because the division was scrapped? Mel THERE WAS NO INFRINGEMENT (insert swear word) 😡. This sort of nonsense irritates me. The behavior and entitlement of these Brits where Meghan is concerned is otherworldly.
God please continue give Meghan the strength to deal with the noise and mess from these clout chasers throwing her name around for relevance.
They are really scraping the bottom of the barrel to write ‘new’ negative stories about Meghan. It’s more than a stretch to claim plagiarism about a project with vague similarities that WASN’T EVEN WRITTEN! Ugh. It’s just so ridiculous. When will they get tired of endlessly spinning their wheels??
Every time Meghan does something, the theme of “theft”, copying, grift, plagiarism ( which is a very serious accusation “ cones up again and again. She had to have taken something from someone, no matter how remotely connected, and caused them direct harm. It very much reminds one of nasty19th century tropes about “mulattos”, or passing, who deceive people into thinking they’re white and take what doesn’t “belong” to them. Because god-forbid this woman just works away at projects, some which work out, some which don’t. How many shows/pilots gave been made and shelved by Hollywood? What exactly does this woman want? To be embroiled in a law suit about a project that doesn’t exist and never happened? They said the same thing about the Bench too, because of another book with Bench in the title. This is really really disgusting.
These people are playing with the same horrible abusive tactics that they use to subject entire groups of people around the world to hatred for no reason. It’s always the search for scapegoats, just as the evil Gargoyle demon heads of the churches in Europe are always looking outwards. Whether it’s the plague, economic decline or the loss of prestige of the monarchy – someone always has to be brought to the city gates and pilloried. These people have completely antisocial feelings and attitudes that have not evolved since the Middle Ages.
“ She had to have taken something from someone, no matter how remotely connected, and caused them direct harm”
She took their beloved white prince/work horse/scapegoat.
Why is this being brought now? The project was shelved and Meghan has moved on.
Peggy is mad Meghan is winning… he’s looking desperate.
‘Mel Elliott’, sorry, I kept reading it as Missy Elliot, and this complainer is not the rapper! If I can’t even keep your name straight, you’re definitely not all that.
Eliott’s original books did not feature Pearl meeting women in history, but were about female empowerment and equality. The historical element was introduced in 2019 when Elliott started early work on an animated TV series, which was never produced. One has to ask why this is now tabloid fodder.
Meghan’s success is really getting to those people.