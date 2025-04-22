Hollywood is furious that Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ is already hugely successful

Without a doubt, Ryan Coogler is one of the most important filmmakers working today. Coogler isn’t even 40 years old and he’s already directed nine films, including Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, Wakanda Forever and now Sinners. Fruitvale Station was the film which got me to sit up and notice Coogler’s work and people still sleep on that brilliantly done film. Well, Coogler spent years putting together Sinners, his original horror story of vampires in the Jim Crow South. Sinners got phenomenal reviews across the board, and it felt like everyone on my timeline went to see it over Easter weekend. In fact, Sinners dethroned The Minecraft Movie at #1 on the box office. But instead of praising Coogler for creating such a wonderfully original film, this is how everyone’s reporting the success: “‘Sinners’ Is a Box Office Success (With a Big Asterisk); Ryan Coogler’s original horror film was expected to sell a strong $46 million in tickets over the weekend, enough for No. 1. But its profitability remains a long way off.” That’s from the NY Times, but the trade papers took similar angles: sure, Sinners won the box office, but why isn’t it profitable yet???
“Sinners” sold an estimated $46 million in tickets in North America from Thursday afternoon through Sunday, box office analysts said, a terrific result for an original, R-rated, slow-burning horror drama set in the 1930s and rooted in Black culture. Reviews were rapturous.
But the film — directed, written and produced by Ryan Coogler — was expensive, analysts noted, costing Warner Bros. at least $150 million to make and market worldwide. The studio also agreed to demands by Mr. Coogler’s representatives for unusually generous compensation.
As a result, for Warner Bros. to make money, “Sinners” will need to attract substantial crowds in the weeks ahead. “It’s an excellent opening for a period horror film, except that it’s hard to call it completely successful because of its enormous budget,” David A. Gross, a film consultant, said in an email.
In a statement, Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, co-chairs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, said they were “thrilled” by the “stellar” turnout. “Warner Bros. Pictures remains committed to bringing singular in-theater experiences to audiences looking for bold movies, both original and those based on beloved existing properties,” they said.
This is the root of the problem, according to the Times, the trade papers and Hollywood’s white gatekeepers: “The studio also agreed to demands by Mr. Coogler’s representatives for unusually generous compensation.” That sentence pisses me off more than I can even verbalize. Coogler’s films have already crossed $2 billion cumulatively. Coogler didn’t “demand” anything – he has a proven track record of returning studio investment, and he negotiated a deal similar to what Quentin Tarantino negotiates. The deal being: Warner Bros gave Coogler $90 million to make Sinners, Coogler gets a front-end percentage of box-office receipts AND ownership of Sinners reverts back to him after 25 years. Basically, a Black filmmaker with a proven track record of successful films negotiated a great deal for what many thought was a passion project which would have next to no audience. They’re mad that Sinners is already successful and will continue to be successful as a word-of-mouth hit.
Entertainment media is being weird over a Black-directed movie again, example #4532
(Btw each of these articles are written by non-Black journalists)
— Juwan H. ✍🏾 (@juwanthecurator.bsky.social) April 20, 2025 at 3:49 PM
See also: Barbie. Made over a billion dollars, was hugely respected and every bit of praise was grudging except for Ryan Gosling’s Ken, deafening absence of Oscar noms again except for Gosling. Didn’t you know Hollywood success is only for white men?
Stay mad racists! Bravo Mr.Coogler👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Holyc***, it’s just so unequivocally racist. Here we have yet another example of an amazing POC filmmaker overcoming structural racism only to smack into, “Wahhh, where are the white people on scrreeeeeenn?”
Say what? The “legacy media” and entertainment trade papers were being racist gatekeepers and minimizing the success of a black filmmaker? Not shocking but still infuriating to witness. And still people will claim that legacy media isn’t biased racist and effed up about certain people. Love seeing this success.
They’re upset that he’s demanding his worth and isn’t satisfied being the mule for other people’s success. I saw more articles about his deal and the ” audacity” of him asking for and getting it than this but it all ties together. How dare he expect to be compensated based on merit and own his intellectual property. It’s one or the other we can pay you well but we own it in the end, or you can own your intellectual property and we’re only going to pay you $5 for using it.
It sucks for anyone but it’s wild coming from people who are upset that a director that has literally made billions of dollars in profit for movies he’s directed and has had over a dozen Oscar nominations for his work. By all metrics why wouldn’t he get this deal, other than the obvious? And why wouldn’t it be likely his movie is successful?
It’s opening weekend FFS! Variety did this sh@t too and got rightfully called out on it. QT had the same budget for OUATH and that filled got praised. People did a side by side comparison and it was written by the same WW. Ben stiller was amongst many who called them out and they ended up changing the headline.
The gate keeping was loud and clear. Black people ALWAYS have to keep proving ourselves. My timeline was filled with people who loved this film. I’m not a horror fan but I’m tempted to see it.
They keep moving the bar for Black and female directors. The way white men get to fail/underperform in Hollywood and still get opportunities is a pretty good reflection of America as a whole, despite being perceived as a liberal/left town.
I have special insight. Like I said, cant say who Im married to but my hubby is a B+ list actor closing in on A (we hope).
He said Hollywood is mad and yes, racist about ANY power being taken away from the white hollywood “bros” but MOSTLY because Coogler has a deal where he gets ALL the rights to his movie in like 20 years, much like the deal Prince had with Warner Bros to get his masters back after 30 years. Coogler, a black man, came in and changed the game just like Meghan did with the Royal Family, and they cant take it. Hamilton, Serena, Meghan, Coogler, all hated because they are black, excellent and have changed the game.
Thank you for that insight.
That anger and resentment is coming through so loud and clear, with a heavy dose of “how dare they!”
It’s clear now how much Hollywood as far back as I remember was run by white dudes, giving a hand up to younger white dudes who reminded them of themselves, who then gave a hand up to still more white dudes. And while some of them may have some talent, the unbroken chain gatekeeping that stifled any other voices was constant.
If I never see another Coppola/ Scorsese brotherhood of awful dudes doing lifetimes of criminally awful shit or Spielburg-esque boy story or JJ Abrams-bro-pod watered down not as clever as they think take on someone else’s IP film I will be happy.
Keep going Coogler and others!
Coogler is a brilliant, ambitious director. I’ve loved him deeply since Fruitvale Station(still MBJ best performance in my opinion but I’m seeing Sinners tonight so that might change).
I love how all of Coogler’s work centres American Blackness and is an exploration of these themes.
Listen, the shady headlines aren’t because Coogler is a black director or because he is a black man who demanded ownership of his work(though Coogler did state that part of the reason he wanted the rights of the film to revert to him is because the theme of sinners is black ownership) but what Coogler’s deal represents to the studio system, which is, a threat.
You pointed out Tarantino’s deal but that is an outlier. Directors rarely get to own their work in Hollywood. The studio owns the film rights basically forever and much of a studio’s value isn’t driven from box office but the value of their vaults/catalogues. That is what someone is buying when they buy one of these major studios.
The other studios were FURIOUS at Warner Brothers for agreeing to this deal. And WB at the time was in deep shit for various reasons which made the deal appealing to them though they knew it would piss off the industry. Basically, they all fear more directors/writers seeking ownership of their projects and what that means for the industry. That’s why Hollywood media is playing down Coogler’s success. They don’t want any other artists at this top tier getting any ideas.
I highly recommend the vulture piece that explains this or any of the pieces that have been written on WB’s woes or the politics of this. . https://www.vulture.com/article/to-hollywood-the-scariest-part-of-sinners-is-ryan-coogler.html
Oh, can’t be racism, right?
Were there any “the scariest part of QT’s success is that it will give people ideas?” headlines when Tarantino’s films were making bank with those deals? Or is it just now that RC is so successful and making his way that that TPTB feel threatened.
Not saying racism isn’t at play here. racism is ALWAYS part of it. But here the story is likely more about the money and studio control. That vulture piece was written earlier this weekend before the headlines dropped and the stories about WB have been around for years.
That’s a lot of words to defend racism.
No, racism is at the root of this anger.
Given today’s costs, $150 million for both production and distribution doesn’t seem particularly crazy.
I hardly watch movies anymore and I realized it’s because they are all made from the white male perspective. 90% of the authors I like are women and half of those from a different culture/country. The gatekeepers are losing money with their racism.
If you haven’t seen the movie yet, please run to your closest IMAX asap. I saw it on Sunday night and can’t stop thinking about all the history, music, and mayhem Coogler was able to masterfully weave together in this film. In fact, we are planning on seeing it again this weekend. Let our dollars show the gatekeepers what they can do with their gate keeping!
Saw the movie, loved it and got the soundtrack.
Glad people are noticing this hate campaign and are calling it out, including Ben Stiller calling out Variety.
I saw it Saturday & liked it a lot! Especially the music, but it was too long… sigh
This movie was so freaking good. That’s all I got.
The microaggressions. A white director would be hailed for his negotiation skills but because it’s Ryan Coogler, he made demands.