Hello: Prince William & Kate went to church on Easter Sunday with the Middletons

Prince William doesn’t really care about this whole “Church of England” thing, and according to royal biographers, William is “embarrassed” by any religious faith. While agnosticism is certainly nothing new, it’s extremely noteworthy that such agnosticism is found in the heir to the British throne, the man who will one day be the “keeper of the faith” and the head of the Church of England. It’s also notable because Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles were/are very religious. Charles is more of an intellectual student of religion and he has always been deeply committed to interfaith dialogue, whereas QEII was simply a very faithful Anglican. What’s also striking is that William is usually too lazy to even go through the motions of church-going and celebrations of Christian holidays. So, William and Kate must have known that it wasn’t a good look for them to skip Easter with the rest of the Windsors, so they made a point of going to church in Sandringham… with the Middletons. But there were no photos??
The Prince and Princess of Wales skipped the annual Easter Sunday church service in Windsor in favour of a quiet celebration with their immediate family.
Prince William and Princess Kate, joined by their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, were spotted attending the 11 am service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday instead, which is close to their country home, Anmer Hall.
The royal couple were also joined by Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, for their low-key family weekend of private festivities.
An eyewitness revealed that Kate was dressed in a long camel coat and a trilby brown hat, while William sported a dark suit.
The vicar, Canon Paul Williams, was spotted handing the royal family wrapped hot cross buns on their way out.
Despite a large crowd of well-wishers eagerly gathering outside the church, they were unable to catch sight of the royal family, who left via the back entrance.
Nothing says “no really, we went to church” like zero photos and leaving by the church’s back entrance like you’re leaving a nightclub at 3 am. This is reminiscent of all of those random “Kate sightings” last year during her strange disappearance. People swore up and down that they saw Kate at her kids’ sporting events and running out to chocolate shops and no one ever thought to take photos whatsoever. Granted, I’m sure there wasn’t a big crowd gathered at Sandringham for Easter like they gather for Christmas, but still – I’m sure some people were there with cameraphones. And no one thought to take a photo?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I read that headline as the Wales saying “you think we skipped Easter services? Well, Hell-o! We actually went with the Middletons. Ha ha”
No photos hmm…. Not even an over produced video hmm…. These two if they want you to see their “happy family” act will allow photos or video so I’m not buying this we went to church crap.
Nah. I lean towards this just not being true.
Same, the fact that an unnamed ‘eyewitness’ has details but the people who were outside saw nothing says it all. The phrasing also doesn’t explicitly say that they also went in via the back entrance but the fact that the people outside “were unable to catch sight of the royal family” suggests they weren’t seen entering or leaving.
The media is okay creating fan fiction of the royals for financial gain. Many people are okay reading fan fiction of the royals for entertainment 🤷🏽♀️. Win win situation, mutually beneficial arrangement… 🙄
Most hilarious bit for me: the report of them sneaking out the back while the vicar is shoving emergency rations of hot cross buns into their hands to sustain them on their flight from the church away from the “adoring crowds”.
Really, Huesa? Really?
I thought she was all about the happy homemaker life now? Trying to compete with Megs in the Great British Royal Bakeoff in her head.
So why is the VICAR doling out hot cross buns and not the other way around?
Once again KP, you folks need to pick your lies/narratives and then stick with the ones you’ve chosen to run to press with. Driving over your own palace narratives is making y’all look like complete arses.
Either it never happened or there were no “well-wishers” outside the church all excited. What was keeping the “well-wishers” from entering the church? And where did this crowd come from when they didn’t publicize their appearance? Does the COE exclude the commoners whenever a royal is attending or it’s invite only? If it happened nobody was all that excited to see them. I can buy that.
These two love to lie.
The do. Even if there were photos it would be hard to believe due to their love of photoshop. You can’t trust them.
There’s no point to this article other than as cleanup because of pushback. Regardless of how religious people may actually be, it’s pretty well known that people who wouldn’t even consider themselves religious probably will go to church on Easter and Christmas and probably expect the same out of the person that’s going to be the head of the church at some point. It’s not about his personal feelings or religion or how devout he actually is, but the expectations of the role that he is in and is compensated for.
If they didn’t go to Windsor because they wanted to spend time together as a family, even though they’ve been together the entire Easter holiday supposedly, why did they have to insist that they went to church? I thought that the King was okay with them not coming, so why write an article about how they totally went to church it’s just that no one saw them, and of course there were tons of people there waiting to see them because they’re so popular and everyone loves them, none of those people though took photos because none of them have phones I suppose in 2025.
People are noticing on twitter that as per this morning the Wales’s had posted nothing about easter or the pope.
they’re too busy trying to make ducks pay attention to them for a video.
LOL. Did the “eyewitness” see the Easter Bunny too?
The church’s Instagram account said the church was closed to the public on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. So it may be true.
Some churches that are visited by tourists close to the public for important holidays. Doesn’t mean that Peg and Can’t attended.
I don’t see them, so I don’t believe them.
I think the story could be true simply because there were no pictures of Harry visiting QEII yet he was spotted by tourists and the RR went into meltdown. However, I also believe this is the Heir trying to behave like the spare. This is William thinking if Harry doesn’t have to pose for photos or let the press know where he is then neither will I. IMHO it’s finally dawned on the heir that being the spare isn’t such a bad thing after all. William for all his protests and denials knows Harry was speaking the truth when he said William and KCIII are trapped.
Regardless of whether William felt forced to make an appearance at the church or this is a made up story to save face, Harry’s point is still valid. As the next leader of the faith William could not get away with ignoring what many believe is the most important day in the Christian calendar. Whereas the spare is happily filming his wife and their ducks and celebrating Easter with his family in the privacy of their home. Every single day that passes William is reminded that the best thing he ever did for his brother was to chase him and his wife out of the country.
They gaslight over everything. He has all the worst qualities.
This entire story seems to be sourced from one “lawyer” on Twitter who “saw them”.
I also noticed the pro-Kate bots were out in force on the weekend talking about her grace and how she’s loved all over the world or whatever. Same language on all tweets with photos and video of her. Super weird.
Anyways, I think it’s probably all fake and wouldn’t be surprised if they were actually somewhere else completely.
Damage control. Comments were not kind in the DF.
Not sure I believe they went to church. So all the Wales AND the Middletons used the back entrance and not even a single picture? Sure. Harry Potter would like to get his invisibility cloak back.