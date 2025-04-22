Hello: Prince William & Kate went to church on Easter Sunday with the Middletons

Prince William doesn’t really care about this whole “Church of England” thing, and according to royal biographers, William is “embarrassed” by any religious faith. While agnosticism is certainly nothing new, it’s extremely noteworthy that such agnosticism is found in the heir to the British throne, the man who will one day be the “keeper of the faith” and the head of the Church of England. It’s also notable because Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles were/are very religious. Charles is more of an intellectual student of religion and he has always been deeply committed to interfaith dialogue, whereas QEII was simply a very faithful Anglican. What’s also striking is that William is usually too lazy to even go through the motions of church-going and celebrations of Christian holidays. So, William and Kate must have known that it wasn’t a good look for them to skip Easter with the rest of the Windsors, so they made a point of going to church in Sandringham… with the Middletons. But there were no photos??

The Prince and Princess of Wales skipped the annual Easter Sunday church service in Windsor in favour of a quiet celebration with their immediate family. Prince William and Princess Kate, joined by their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, were spotted attending the 11 am service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday instead, which is close to their country home, Anmer Hall. The royal couple were also joined by Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, for their low-key family weekend of private festivities. An eyewitness revealed that Kate was dressed in a long camel coat and a trilby brown hat, while William sported a dark suit. The vicar, Canon Paul Williams, was spotted handing the royal family wrapped hot cross buns on their way out. Despite a large crowd of well-wishers eagerly gathering outside the church, they were unable to catch sight of the royal family, who left via the back entrance.

Nothing says “no really, we went to church” like zero photos and leaving by the church’s back entrance like you’re leaving a nightclub at 3 am. This is reminiscent of all of those random “Kate sightings” last year during her strange disappearance. People swore up and down that they saw Kate at her kids’ sporting events and running out to chocolate shops and no one ever thought to take photos whatsoever. Granted, I’m sure there wasn’t a big crowd gathered at Sandringham for Easter like they gather for Christmas, but still – I’m sure some people were there with cameraphones. And no one thought to take a photo?