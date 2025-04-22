Tina Brown: Duchess Meghan is ‘enormously shallow in her approach to the work’

Tina Brown came out several times in March to loudly mock the Duchess of Sussex. Tina has had a thing about Meghan in particular for several years now, and she’s so incredibly loud about Meghan, people often miss the fact that she’s criticized Prince William and Kate too. She’s not an equal opportunity hater, but I get the sense that people like Tina Brown and Graydon Carter are trying to cling to old media methodologies, where they were the sole gatekeepers to royal imagery. They don’t know what to do when their hateful rants fall flat. Anyway, as I said, Tina threw some hissy fits over With Love, Meghan and how Meghan was once again doing everything wrong (according to Tina) and no one wants to watch a nice cooking show, because in Trump’s America, people want grotesquerie and controversy. Tina was probably pretty mad when WLM was a ratings success, not to mention the fact that Netflix believes in Meghan and they invested in her As Ever product line. So Tina sat there and stewed for a month and now she’s back with new talking points.
Tina Brown has launched a savage attack on Meghan Markle, accusing her of being ‘enormously shallow’ and claiming the reason she’s launched so many new business ventures is because she’s desperate for attention. While appearing on the latest episode of the Mixed Signals by Semafor Media podcast, the former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief, 71, said: ‘Her problem is just that she is so ADD. She just never stops making announcements and never really follows through.’
Tina continued: ‘It’s like, I’m gonna do a cooking show! Nah – I’m going to be a podcaster. And hello, hello, I’ve got a beauty line!’
Speaking during the recent podcast, Tina added: ‘It’s like, just do one of those things, do it really well, and then do something else. She’s weirdly panic-stricken in her business model.’
In the last couple of months, former Suits actor Meghan, 43, has launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and her podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder.’
‘Maybe she’s just so devoid of self-confidence that she’s always trying to be a sort of instant Beyonce or instant Michelle Obama without the background that has built those people – you know, those very, very strong structures on which they stand. So that’s really been her problem,’ Tina said. ‘If she’d simply succeeded at one thing, and then done another thing, she’d be in a much, much better place. But she’s enormously shallow in her approach to the work she does.’
Brown also said: ‘The thing about Meghan is she’s really not bad at anything that she does. She has a huge influencer following. When she puts on a shirt or carries a handbag, it sells out, which means that she clearly has a following of people who really like what she stands for in some ways. Obviously, there are Meghan lovers and Meghan haters. The Palace just doesn’t really think about Meghan anymore. It’s almost like she’s gone. And I think the tragic aspect is Harry.’
She continued: ‘What I hear from everyone is that she’s unadvisable, and that is the issue. She’s had a lot of good people willing to give advice to her, but what has irritated the people who do – and big people who do – is that they sit with her and they give her very good advice, and she kind of appears to be extremely motivated by it. And then she doesn’t do it, and does something else. She’s worn out her advisory circle, who just feel like, well, what’s the point? She’s not going to do it. And, unfortunately, she is the major adviser to Harry. She doesn’t take advice, and he only takes hers. That’s not a very good combination really for either of them.’
We’ve gone from “Meghan is flawless about getting it all wrong” to “The thing about Meghan is she’s really not bad at anything that she does.” What is the real criticism here? That Meghan launched too many things all at once? Or that Meghan is in her highly visible era and it’s making the left-behinds look dull, lazy and listless? Tina used to criticize Meghan for not doing more work – now, magically, Meghan is doing too much work! Tina Brown is the Goldilocks of royal commentary. For what it’s worth, I love that Meghan has been so active and proactive this year. It’s been a long time coming, and I wish she had been doing all of this years ago. But I’ll take it now!
As for this: “The Palace just doesn’t really think about Meghan anymore. It’s almost like she’s gone.” LMAO. I’m sure that’s why Kensington Palace was at DEFCON 1 over With Love, Meghan, to the point where they even sent out Jason Knauf to give an interview, all to disrupt Meghan’s cooking and entertaining show. That’s the wildest aspect of all of this, and I will continue to point this out: the Windsors are paying close attention to everything Meghan does and they were clearly doing the most to disrupt her Netflix show, which wasn’t even about them! Meghan wasn’t spilling royal secrets or talking to Oprah again. She was making wings and crudite, and William and Kate were acting like a couple of desperados trying to steal her thunder.
I almost feel bad for Tina that the only way she finds relevance these days to is to publicly put down Meghan. Almost.
Came here to say this, Brown’s importance is her ability to criticise a woman she has never met, doing things she herself is incapable of doing. In middle school, we would have said Brown is a mean girl, but here she is, a grown up woman with nothing better to write about.
Who cares what this jealous old “C U Next Tuesday” thinks about anything?!?
Meghan was always TOO successful and accomplished for the BM, RF and Rota Rats. I am always amazed by how she was able to do so much in the short time that she was in the Belly of the Beast: Successful capsule clothing line for working women, the Together: Our Community Cookbook for the Hubb community women are just two examples.
She was a shining example of what a “married in” could bring to the table. But her excellence in every way just made the left behinds look worse due to their laziness, total lack of imagination and lack of interest.
This woman has never met Meghan so any opinion she has is irrelevant just like her career as a writer.
Oh bullshit the palace has Meg in their heads 24/7. So now that Meg is multitasking many things, and being successful doing it, they must come out and complain she is doing poorly at it? They are so jealous that they, by their own choosing, are stuck with a lazy and incompetent lily white princess who has decided to dedicate her life to talking to trees. Sucks for them.
Yeah, that’s why William had to tell us how amazing Kate’s jam was. Did Kate ever send that recipe btw?
I’m sure it’s in the same place as the refrigerator he promised.
Did they ever make a donation to a cancer charity or organisation?
Better to just do f* all nothing at all, like … WanK.
Got it.
How does Tina know any of this? She has never met Meghan. How does she know what the palace are thinking? Is she a mind reader. How does she know what is going on in Harry and Meghan’s marriage unless she has bugged their house? What a weird woman.
She makes it up as she goes along.
Tina Brown is a racist bigot. And her commodification of Meghan is effing disgusting. I wonder why no one has called her out.
Because most of her readers are the same as her.
This☝🏾
What is shallow is building your career on denigrating people and telling lies.
Tina is desperate for attention. Tina, please explain, if Meghan is desperate for attention then why give it to her? Why are you talking about her 5 years later – yes, it IS if she’s gone, because she is – 5 years ago.
And Harry has a team around him too. They still love the narrative so many friends and foe do : Harry is dumb and Meghan either saved him, or leads him by his dumb nose. Depending if you’re ‘friend’ or foe. And many friends aren’t just stans.
She can’t take advise, such as, make yourself 50% less?
Exactly. Meghan and Harry were supposed to be THEIR assets to use and profit from. THEY were supposed to set the narrative and earn millions flogging those stories.
And Kate is deep?? Or Camilla?
Another demented old white lady.
Tina Brown is disgusting. She has made a living off meeting Princess Diana once and is the definition of a grifter. She is truly awful and racist.
She trashed Diana. And after Diana died claimed Diana was ‘her friend.’ she made up stories about Diana after she died.
She says nothing about the two lazies not going to Easter Service and going skiing. Tina needs to keep quiet. And mocking meghan is a disgrace. Tina sounds jealous. She taunted Diana the same way now is going after the next generation.
So yeah TB has been critical of the Wales at times, but it’s just not even on the same level as how she talks about Meghan. The way she talks about Meghan is pretty disgusting. She’s flip flopping all over the place just to find something to criticize her about. The first line of the DB article: “Tina Brown has launched a savage attack on Meghan Markle” My reaction: Yawn. What else is new? And really how savage can it be when it’s not even close to anything bearing a resemblance to reality. TB has spent months saying Meghan is in her flop era…which is clearly not the case as there is too much evidence to the contrary, sold out jam, a second season coming, and Netflix investing. Like come on. So yeah, TB, the racist misogynistic dinosaur that she is, does not exactly have a finger on the pulse of anything. Her “savage attacks” have all of the teeth of a geriatric washing their dentures in a glass on the side table.
The second line should be “Tina Who?”
She reminds me of Grandpa Simpson shaking his fist at a cloud. 😂
The Palace papers was a flop and got criticized. Tina wants to court the derangers. And Tina who is this “everyone” you hear from. Typical propaganda talk.
This argument doesn’t make any sense. Which I didn’t expect it to, but it really doesn’t make any sense to describe someone doing a lifestyle show, then launching a lifestyle brand, then launching a podcast about female founders and their struggles as being shallow and having no connection. Regardless of the fact that she could do whatever she want it’s not like she launched a coffee shop, then wrote a book about tech investment, and then did a TV show about urban legends. Then I could say okay that seems a little scatter shot.
These people are just frustrated that not only is their value as ” kingmakers” not as potent as it was in the past, people that they don’t like are actively successful. They wish she wanted their approval and needing them for her success and it’s just isn’t happening. Tina Brown’s opinion of Meghan isn’t impacting her success and even worse Meghan isn’t trying to get her on side.
And even just compare M to the likes of the rock, Serena, clooney, the K’s, Jamie Oliver. The list goes on. But apparently they can do 5 dispirate things and it’s totally fine! I’m. Sure there’s 100 others. They do skin care, sell booze, create makeup, sell coffee, promote xyz, have clothing lines all while having an investment arm AND a core business. But sure, pick on M.
Exactly. Meghan’s ShopMy is mostly based on things she wore in her show, her online business is based on things she used in her show, and her podcast is about business founders which is directly related to her own show and business. That’s not shallow, that’s the definition of a deep-dive, fleshing out a business from multiple angles. Tina Brown is a jealous clown.
Nobody listens to Tina. Poor irrelevant Tina.
🎯
Tina continued: ‘It’s like, I’m gonna do a cooking show! Nah – I’m going to be a podcaster. And hello, hello, I’ve got a beauty line!’
Let’s take this apart
I’m gonna do a cooking show! Tina, it’s a lifestyle show and guess what? She did it. There is no “nah”
I’m going to be a podcaster. Tina, you must have missed the premiere and weekly releases of her successful podcast.
Hello, I’ve got a beauty line! Tina, from your lips to the fates ears because it would sell out quicker than her honey did.
If we take it apart, it’s not even true. Bc when did Megan start a beauty line???? Lol, she has not started a beauty line. At best, maybe TB was addled and confused and is calling her shopmy page a beauty line, which it’s not. I don’t think she understands what a shopmy page actually is?
Kate is going to solve the early years. Kate is going into posing with trees and nature.
William will solve homelessness, he will get peace int he middle east, he will help the environment.
Yeah right. Tina leaves the lazies alone
I’m in advertising. What Meghan did with the co ordinated launch of her Netflix show, her podcast, As Ever products and even her social media presence is what we call a 360 approach in marketing. It is text book actually. I can’t stand Tina Brown but I’m certain she knows Meghan’s launch was flawless. She is just counting on the public not being knowledgeable about marketing basics.
Also maybe off-topic but I am extremely disappointed in humanity when I see people like Tina B become extremely vindictive and bitter as they age. I always thought one would become a more fair and just person having seen it all, you know.
Tina was vindictive ages ago. The Diana book she wrote was Another Diana bashing exercise.
Tina is a right wing royalist conservative. She bullied Diana after Diana died. Obviously she’s going to take apart the biracial duchess who didn’t know her place, bow down, and take the abuse like a good girl. She left and hasn’t given them the time of day since and does things that make her successful and happy. Tina can’t stop riding Meghan’s coattails which is so fun because it must enrage her 🤣🤣
The worst thing for a journalist is to believe you are one of the rich and powerful. That (or marrying rich) invariably eats away at your moral compass. 🙄🙄
I too am so disappointed seeing older people being small minded, bitter and vindictive. The ones that I personally know, were kinda the same when they were younger but maybe they hid it better or didn’t have the time on their hands that they do now to sit and stew about the “wrongs” that were apparently done to them. I’m getting older as well but have made a conscious decision and effort to open my mind and heart more, to see the blessings in my life and have a bit more compassion.
I made the same conscious decision Harla.
Tina Brown’s problem is the same as every white old man or woman with U.K. connections absolute envy.. Meghan has the brains, looks connections the love of their favorite Prince and many of them envy her soft lifestyle. And to add insult to injury, she is using her platform show casing what she enjoys doing and many are walking beside her while trying to incorporate as much of her lifestyle into their everyday living as possible. Brown’s best years are behind her, she knows it and is lashing out at a woman whose best years are in front of her, pure envy.
TB just kerps priving thst she has lost all clout. Her royal gossip sources are all dead or old and useless and she knows Meghan generates a huge number of clicks but TB doesn’t have ability to work through the social media to make herself relevant. The result is increasingly shrill commentary about someone she has no inside track on and no way to get access. She has become Bethank Frankel but in her 70s. Pretty sad.
In my opinion, Tina is way past her expiration date in the industry and she’s flailing for relevance and possibly financial gains (maybe she really needs the coins to pay her bills). Queue Meghan who is the most influential person she can latch on to for visibility in a crowded media landscape of young content creators. 🤷🏽♀️ Meghan is the moment , Meghan is the zeitgeist. Period!!! She’s the only person that blends royalty and celebrity (England and USA) with global visibility and appeal. Fact!!! … Not fiction.
I’m thrilled seeing all that Meghan’s been creating! Love her show, I’m so inspired and have been cooking more and putting more “thought and care” into the things I do. I’m currently listening to episode 3 of her podcast and while I’m not a female founder, I find advice that pertains no matter what you’re doing. Lastly, her jam is phenomenal!!
Well, Tina Brown would know from shallow. So there’s that.
Tina Brown will never stop criticizing Meghan for being black and ambitious. She’s a racist, plain and simple, but she’s also consumed by jealousy. The more Meghan succeeds, the more Brown’s own irrelevance will be exposed. She was the editor for a renowned publication and could be writing about injustices around the world — giving voice to the voiceless but instead she chooses to use her Substack as a public SLAM book.
It’s really quite pathetic.
Brown would have to get back in the trenches and do real journalism—and she’s not about to go there. 🙄🤮
@Thatgirlthere no
Tina Brown is 71. She wouldn’t survive in the current rough and tumble newsroom of theses times as a journalist. But she has a voice and she is being encouraged to use it as a royal commentator. Problem is, in this world of vibrant new commentators where anyone can be a royal expert with a microphone and a social media account, she needs to use her past Vanity Fair EIC credentials and berate Meghan in order to be visible. The former VF EIC credentials gives her a leg up above the crowded field of Meghan bashers.
Brown really has it in for Meghan because at the end, it comes done to she has Harry and she thinks it’s Meghan’s fault he’s still here in the US. Also her analysis of Meghan’s work is what’s shallow. Her Netflix show basically was a big ad campaign for As Ever. The two obviously tie in. I don’t understand why she had to wait when she has been planning this for the last few years. Comparing her to Michelle Obama and Beyonce is also incredibly shallow because they and Oprah are the only Black people that exist apparently who one can measure success by in Browns narrow world view. Also, look at where Meghan’s podcast is in terms of numbers and where Obama’s is. Brown is seething that Meghan is not following any of her crappy advice and is still succeeding. Now if only she’d hurry up and restock As Ever. Logistics and inventory are what’s needed, lol.
I think that being “bored” of racism is a pretty shallow approach to that topic. Remind me again who said that, Tina.
Tina continued: ‘It’s like, I’m gonna do a cooking show! Nah – I’m going to be a podcaster. And hello, hello, I’ve got a beauty line!’
Poor ole Tina , she is so yesteryears. Can someone please tell her As Ever, WLM and Meghan’s instagram as well as her podcast are all linked projects.
These people can only produce one thing – “outrage rubbish” to finance their sedate lives. The negative archetype of “mean, primitive misogyny” always works. The word “superficiality” “labour” “Meghan” in the headline guarantees hundreds of nasty clicks and comments. What primitive and undignified people they are.
Tina can fuck right off. Why would Meghan listen to some bitter, envious hag like her?
Build a bridge Tina, you backed the wrong horse. Also stop digging the Meghan hate hole because it’s currently burying you.
But hey Tina, you don’t want to listen to advice so pot kettle black.
I’m old enough that I kinda get her complaints. Back in the day, you chose a path and climbed that ladder. Fame was the reward. Side hustles were a sign that you needed money and weren’t actually successful in your main gig. And kind of embarrassing, TBH.
But when I look at Meghan, I realize that these sorts of complaints are generational. She’s just doing success the way millennials do. Seeing that as a problem means you are out of touch.
But multi-gigging is not a new innovation. Golden-Era Hollywood stars pitched cosmetics galore, for example. The difference is is that a main gig isn’t a sure success bet now. The economics and cost of celebrity demand stars have many hustles. Investing only in one thing is way too risky.
Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds.
Side hustles are not new.
Martha Stewart is significantly older than Tina Brown, and she had a show, books, magazines, a product line, website, home improvement service, meal delivery service, and a cafe in NYC. I see Meghan as working in the Martha mold (as many others have done too). As usual, Tina is holding Meghan to a standard that she invented, makes no sense, and holds no one else to.
Funny it’s never noted that Tina married a much older and powerful man with connections that helped launch her career, such as it is. I guess that’s more noble than a side hustle. Also she nearly ruined the New Yorker for which she would never have been forgiven. She’s no better than a Fleet St. hack, Lady title not withstanding.
This hag has her panties in a bunch about this wildly beautiful, charismatic and successful woman. Imagine being so consumed with jealousy and irrelevance that you have to create an imaginary narrative about a stranger every few weeks; out loud. She sounds and looks pathological. Someone please get her the help she needs. This B done lost the plot.
Tina is a self-righteous anachronism who is angry about her lack of relevance that spends her time clout chasing Meghan to earn a few coins.
Stay mad Tina. Meghan is smart enough not to follow bad advice, advice meant not for her own good, but to keep her ‘in her place’ and stymie her success.
Tina’s lies will not erase Meghan’s success and Tina needs to learn to accept that and move on to another topic because she just looks more and more pathetic with each negative article she writes about the Dutchess of Sussex (Success).
Meghan just doesn’t fit in the stereotypical box they invent for all non-white women, particularly Black women. Why does she have nice things? Why is she so well educated? Why is she hardworking and successful? Their heads are exploding with irritation, envy, and fury that they can’t control the narrative around Meg. And even more angry that they can’t profit from her brilliance and creativity.
“And I think the tragic aspect is Harry.”
Yeah, Harry’s life looks totally tragic, what with him living in a California paradise close to the ocean with the love of his life and their two beautiful children, and doing meaningful work in service of others.
Tina should save her tears for herself — she’s the tragic and racist has-been.
But what would Tina find to talk about if Meghan wasn’t out ? Tina the beef jerky has been should focus her attention on why Wilma and Katty refuse to work, not even go to church on Easter / why they are always on vacation. Tina really needs to get on that and keep Madame duchess name out of her salty mouth
Tina sounds like she’s run out of ways to criticise Meghan because her doing too many things is not a valid criticism. At least she was forced to admit that Meghan is very good at what she does.