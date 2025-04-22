Tina Brown: Duchess Meghan is ‘enormously shallow in her approach to the work’

Tina Brown came out several times in March to loudly mock the Duchess of Sussex. Tina has had a thing about Meghan in particular for several years now, and she’s so incredibly loud about Meghan, people often miss the fact that she’s criticized Prince William and Kate too. She’s not an equal opportunity hater, but I get the sense that people like Tina Brown and Graydon Carter are trying to cling to old media methodologies, where they were the sole gatekeepers to royal imagery. They don’t know what to do when their hateful rants fall flat. Anyway, as I said, Tina threw some hissy fits over With Love, Meghan and how Meghan was once again doing everything wrong (according to Tina) and no one wants to watch a nice cooking show, because in Trump’s America, people want grotesquerie and controversy. Tina was probably pretty mad when WLM was a ratings success, not to mention the fact that Netflix believes in Meghan and they invested in her As Ever product line. So Tina sat there and stewed for a month and now she’s back with new talking points.

Tina Brown has launched a savage attack on Meghan Markle, accusing her of being ‘enormously shallow’ and claiming the reason she’s launched so many new business ventures is because she’s desperate for attention. While appearing on the latest episode of the Mixed Signals by Semafor Media podcast, the former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief, 71, said: ‘Her problem is just that she is so ADD. She just never stops making announcements and never really follows through.’ Tina continued: ‘It’s like, I’m gonna do a cooking show! Nah – I’m going to be a podcaster. And hello, hello, I’ve got a beauty line!’ Speaking during the recent podcast, Tina added: ‘It’s like, just do one of those things, do it really well, and then do something else. She’s weirdly panic-stricken in her business model.’ In the last couple of months, former Suits actor Meghan, 43, has launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and her podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder.’ ‘Maybe she’s just so devoid of self-confidence that she’s always trying to be a sort of instant Beyonce or instant Michelle Obama without the background that has built those people – you know, those very, very strong structures on which they stand. So that’s really been her problem,’ Tina said. ‘If she’d simply succeeded at one thing, and then done another thing, she’d be in a much, much better place. But she’s enormously shallow in her approach to the work she does.’ Brown also said: ‘The thing about Meghan is she’s really not bad at anything that she does. She has a huge influencer following. When she puts on a shirt or carries a handbag, it sells out, which means that she clearly has a following of people who really like what she stands for in some ways. Obviously, there are Meghan lovers and Meghan haters. The Palace just doesn’t really think about Meghan anymore. It’s almost like she’s gone. And I think the tragic aspect is Harry.’ She continued: ‘What I hear from everyone is that she’s unadvisable, and that is the issue. She’s had a lot of good people willing to give advice to her, but what has irritated the people who do – and big people who do – is that they sit with her and they give her very good advice, and she kind of appears to be extremely motivated by it. And then she doesn’t do it, and does something else. She’s worn out her advisory circle, who just feel like, well, what’s the point? She’s not going to do it. And, unfortunately, she is the major adviser to Harry. She doesn’t take advice, and he only takes hers. That’s not a very good combination really for either of them.’

[From The Daily Mail]

We’ve gone from “Meghan is flawless about getting it all wrong” to “The thing about Meghan is she’s really not bad at anything that she does.” What is the real criticism here? That Meghan launched too many things all at once? Or that Meghan is in her highly visible era and it’s making the left-behinds look dull, lazy and listless? Tina used to criticize Meghan for not doing more work – now, magically, Meghan is doing too much work! Tina Brown is the Goldilocks of royal commentary. For what it’s worth, I love that Meghan has been so active and proactive this year. It’s been a long time coming, and I wish she had been doing all of this years ago. But I’ll take it now!

As for this: “The Palace just doesn’t really think about Meghan anymore. It’s almost like she’s gone.” LMAO. I’m sure that’s why Kensington Palace was at DEFCON 1 over With Love, Meghan, to the point where they even sent out Jason Knauf to give an interview, all to disrupt Meghan’s cooking and entertaining show. That’s the wildest aspect of all of this, and I will continue to point this out: the Windsors are paying close attention to everything Meghan does and they were clearly doing the most to disrupt her Netflix show, which wasn’t even about them! Meghan wasn’t spilling royal secrets or talking to Oprah again. She was making wings and crudite, and William and Kate were acting like a couple of desperados trying to steal her thunder.