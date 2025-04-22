Mail: Queen Elizabeth yelled at Meghan after Meghan was rude to a gardener??

For years, the Windsors and their courtiers have insisted that the Duchess of Sussex “bullies” people. When asked for specifics, a tumbleweed in a tiara rolls past. For example, I spent years covering all of the different versions of the “Meghan made Kate cry” lie, and the story was ALWAYS insane in how unspecific it was – it was always like “no, you don’t understand, Meghan was there and Kate just started crying and losing her mind, and obviously that’s all Meghan’s fault.” Now imagine an office full of people like that, and that’s what it was like for Meghan at Kensington Palace. How was Meghan a bully? “You don’t understand, I cried in a closet for a WEEK!” Okay, but what did she actually say or do? “SHE LOOKED AT ME and I felt BULLIED!” Well, instead of talking about why the Prince and Princess of Wales are too lazy to go to church for Easter, the British press has made a fun new story about Meghan. You guessed it, Meghan was mean to someone six years ago, we’re only hearing about it now, and there’s a hilarious new twist involving QEII.
Meghan Markle was so rude to a royal gardener that the late Queen Elizabeth II was forced to intervene, a royal insider has claimed. The shocking allegation is one of number of complaints lodged against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex which claims they are difficult to work with and often bully members of staff.
According to esteemed royal historian Hugo Vickers, there was ‘trouble’ while Harry and Meghan were living at Frogmore Cottage – close to Windsor Castle – between 2019 and March 2020. In one incident, the Duchess of Sussex was so rude to an under gardener that the head gardener in Windsor felt the need to complain to the late Queen, who then drove over to Meghan to give her a dressing down.
‘The head gardener went to complain to the Queen and she told her off because she obviously didn’t like people being rude to staff,’ Mr Vickers told The Sun.
Meghan has developed a reputation in the workplace for being difficult to work with. In September 2024, an unnamed source told the Sunday Times that they witnessed ‘people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s***’.
[From The Daily Mail]
As always, they cannot even bring themselves to describe the heinous acts of the Duchess of Sussex. If an “under-gardener” really was bullied, I bet it was because Meghan politely asked him about the mulch, or whether it was the right time of year to plant parsnips. The under-gardener then locked himself in a shed and wept for three days, confessing Meghan’s terrible treatment to the head gardener afterwards. Then Lizzie drove to Frogmore Cottage and whipped her slippers at Meghan. Yes, all of this is totally believable! This is absolutely not another round of Insane Royal Mad Libs.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Storyhouse during their visit to Chester, June 14, 2018.,Image: 515377447, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visit the Storyhouse in Chester, June 14, 2018.,Image: 515377539, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visit the Storyhouse in Chester, June 14, 2018.,Image: 515377555, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows HM The Queen and members of the Royal Family at the service,Image: 533856141, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Royal Ascot, Portrait of HRH Queen Elizabeth the Second behind TRH Harry the Duke of Sussex and TRH Meghan the Duchess of Sussex,Image: 536132583, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Sorge / Andreas Bastian (Caro) / Avalon
-
-
Royal Ascot, Portrait of TRH Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and TRH Meghan the Duchess of Sussex in front of HRH Queen Elizabeth the Second
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Chester, UNITED KINGDOM – Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend lunch as guests of Chester City Council in Chester, England. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last month to become The Duchess of Sussex and this is her first engagement with the Queen. During the visit the pair opened a road bridge in Widnes and visited The Storyhouse in Chester.
Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II, The Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 14 JUNE 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a group photo at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. The Queen’s Young Leaders Programme, now in its fourth and final year, celebrates the achievements of young people from across the Commonwealth working to improve the lives of people across a diverse range of issues including supporting people living with mental health problems, access to education, promoting gender equality, food scarcity and climate change .
-
-
MANDATORY CREDIT: Chris Allerton – copyright SussexRoyal NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER FRIDAY JUNE 7, 2019, WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Buckingham Palace Press Office in writing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, as they show their new son, born Monday and named as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.
-
-
The Queen and Meghan The Duchess Of Sussex open the Mersey Gateway Bridge today, the bridge goes between Runcorn and Widnes in Cheshire.
Beyond bonkers stuff here.
How do we cover for the fact that Peg and Can’t skipped Easter services? Let’s tell a story about the Queen (who is dead and can’t dispute this lie) yelling at Meg for bullying the gardener.
So wait, the QUEEN drove over to scold Meghan?! Shouldn’t she have summoned Meghan to come to her? 🙄. These stories make no sense
Those people and derangers will believe it. Someone said yesterday or day before their cool aunt believes all the stories about them. The smart people I know do too. All the msm post garbage lies about her and everyone believes it because legacy media is meant to be mostly right.
These people blindly believe the media? What makes you classify them as “cool” or “smart”?
Good point.
Vickers is trying to appeal to derangers. Nothing esteemed about him. How convenient for him the queens not around to respond. It is unrealistic that he would go to the queen instead of his chain of command
So All palace staff could run to the queen on a whim
Right? The gardener can get right in to see Lizzie, but Harry had obstacle after obstacle thrown in his way to see her.
If there is even a thread of truth to this (which i doubt), it’s probably something like Archie was just put down for a nap and the lawn outside the cottage was getting mowed. And meghan asked if they could delay mowing that section of the lawn for an hour or two so they could all get some sleep. Cue hysterics.
There’s no threads of truth. It’s weird suggesting it.
They’re using gardener because her show and her new brand involves gardening. That’s the reason. Please don’t even try to mildly justify these bullying, lying asshole. Every single thing is a lie, none of its real. Let’s not even pretend there’s a thread of truth in the lies they spew.
Wasn’t the queen about 90 years old at that time? But she would just jump in her car and drive wherever to insert herself in any petty drama going on amongst the gardeners or random staff or what have you.. lol yeah sounds really believable..
I think the queen did still drive around Windsor until she was pretty old. My grandma tried to do that too…until we took the keys. That said, no she wasn’t driving around bc of this unbelievably silly sounding story.
‘The head gardener went to complain to the Queen and she told her off because she obviously didn’t like people being rude to staff,’ Mr Vickers told The Sun.
So no one ever told her about her own kids?
How about complaints about Andrew and how she had to pay millions so he could pay off the lawsuit.
Exactly. Story after story about all of her children being rude, but none where she scolded any of them for being so. And these were the people she was responsible for raising better. And Phil, he was rude to people in front of her so she had proof. Did she scold him? Or is it only gardeners you can’t be rude to? The general public is fair game? Or maids who don’t place teddy bears correctly are fair game? Or is the point the POC from America isn’t allowed to instruct staff?
How many resurrections is their Queen going to have. Dear lawdt, those folks over there are reeling in insanity territory. All Meghan has to do is to keep living enjoying her life and pretty soon they will have Meghan confronting the recently deceased Pope. Speaks to their desperation re the Wales saga.
I’m pretty sure this is an old story they are trying to bring up again. These stories don’t hit like they used to. It’s just….meh. So many people see this for what it is.
It sounds to me like the queen had a “Karen moment.” Is that the message the Fail is trying to send? What a stupid bullcrap story.
So, Prince Charles and Andrew were allowed to yell at the staff with no repercussions from the Queen, but not the biracial Duchess. The Daily Mail must be starved for content.
I didn’t even read the excerpt. Why bother?
The queen is dead and Meghan has been gone for over five years.. what a ridiculous story to even print. Unless this person actually has verifiable evidence and an actual name it’s pure lies.
Right. She said something, of which they don’t know know the content that was so horrible that this gardener was able to have a direct line to the Queen(!) to complain. And she then hopped in her Range Rover to come over and yell at Meghan. And somehow he got this direct from someone who didn’t mention this for six years, and who presumably during the whole bullying allegations in 2021 didn’t want to speak up.
Thus is bogus. Of course. But why would the queen jump to the conclusion that Meghan was to blame without speaking to meghan first.
Did we ever hear anything about the Queen driving over to Frogmore? I think that would have been noticed.
If Meghan had actually yelled at an undergardener, my assumption would be that they had been snooping or otherwise somewhere where they weren’t meant to be.
They can’t even write plausible fanfics these days. We have canon (the news reports at the time) and they can’t understand why it’s a problem to not even bother to take that into account.
Can we stop with the ‘even if’ crap? There is no even if. She never has and never would. Please don’t even try to justify their lies and bullying.
It shocking how many times people still want to pretend there’s any truth in the non stop lies.
Chuck and Peg have been known to abuse staff, we have seen Chucks angry reactions towards staff often since his mother passed away. The fact that this article wants people to believe the Queen actually cared about a lowly landscaper is hilarious. I’m sure she didn’t give a 💩 about someone who weeds the flower beds.
Please, even the ducks love Meghan.
How many times do you think Prince Charles has berated someone for not having his pen working properly or the shoe laces ironed the way he likes or the correct amount of toothpaste squeezed out and waiting for him to brush his teeth. How many times have staff had to duck William and Kate’s “thrown pillows” during heated arguments.
I’m starting to think this is an alien experiment to test the IQ of humans.
I read that a courtier went to the queen and told her about Charles involvement with married Camilla. This in the late seventies. She said nothing and did not rush to yell at Charles. This story makes no sense.
This portion of the story will likely be quite entertaining to the royal fans who enjoy the entertainment of royal fan fictions from the media “……the late Queen, who then drove over to Meghan to give her a dressing down.” 😮💨
The media is okay creating fan fiction of the royals for financial gain. Many people are okay reading fan fiction of the royals for entertainment 🤷🏽♀️. Win win situation, mutually beneficial arrangement… 🙄
Thank God Meghan is back home in California!!!! Enjoying Montecito and her palatial estate full of sunshine and warmth. The cold rainy froggy cottage is 5000 miles away and becoming more and more a distant memory as time goes by …. 5 years on and counting 🙌