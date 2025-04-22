Mail: Queen Elizabeth yelled at Meghan after Meghan was rude to a gardener??

For years, the Windsors and their courtiers have insisted that the Duchess of Sussex “bullies” people. When asked for specifics, a tumbleweed in a tiara rolls past. For example, I spent years covering all of the different versions of the “Meghan made Kate cry” lie, and the story was ALWAYS insane in how unspecific it was – it was always like “no, you don’t understand, Meghan was there and Kate just started crying and losing her mind, and obviously that’s all Meghan’s fault.” Now imagine an office full of people like that, and that’s what it was like for Meghan at Kensington Palace. How was Meghan a bully? “You don’t understand, I cried in a closet for a WEEK!” Okay, but what did she actually say or do? “SHE LOOKED AT ME and I felt BULLIED!” Well, instead of talking about why the Prince and Princess of Wales are too lazy to go to church for Easter, the British press has made a fun new story about Meghan. You guessed it, Meghan was mean to someone six years ago, we’re only hearing about it now, and there’s a hilarious new twist involving QEII.

Meghan Markle was so rude to a royal gardener that the late Queen Elizabeth II was forced to intervene, a royal insider has claimed. The shocking allegation is one of number of complaints lodged against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex which claims they are difficult to work with and often bully members of staff. According to esteemed royal historian Hugo Vickers, there was ‘trouble’ while Harry and Meghan were living at Frogmore Cottage – close to Windsor Castle – between 2019 and March 2020. In one incident, the Duchess of Sussex was so rude to an under gardener that the head gardener in Windsor felt the need to complain to the late Queen, who then drove over to Meghan to give her a dressing down. ‘The head gardener went to complain to the Queen and she told her off because she obviously didn’t like people being rude to staff,’ Mr Vickers told The Sun. Meghan has developed a reputation in the workplace for being difficult to work with. In September 2024, an unnamed source told the Sunday Times that they witnessed ‘people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s***’.

[From The Daily Mail]

As always, they cannot even bring themselves to describe the heinous acts of the Duchess of Sussex. If an “under-gardener” really was bullied, I bet it was because Meghan politely asked him about the mulch, or whether it was the right time of year to plant parsnips. The under-gardener then locked himself in a shed and wept for three days, confessing Meghan’s terrible treatment to the head gardener afterwards. Then Lizzie drove to Frogmore Cottage and whipped her slippers at Meghan. Yes, all of this is totally believable! This is absolutely not another round of Insane Royal Mad Libs.