Mail: Queen Elizabeth yelled at Meghan after Meghan was rude to a gardener??

For years, the Windsors and their courtiers have insisted that the Duchess of Sussex “bullies” people. When asked for specifics, a tumbleweed in a tiara rolls past. For example, I spent years covering all of the different versions of the “Meghan made Kate cry” lie, and the story was ALWAYS insane in how unspecific it was – it was always like “no, you don’t understand, Meghan was there and Kate just started crying and losing her mind, and obviously that’s all Meghan’s fault.” Now imagine an office full of people like that, and that’s what it was like for Meghan at Kensington Palace. How was Meghan a bully? “You don’t understand, I cried in a closet for a WEEK!” Okay, but what did she actually say or do? “SHE LOOKED AT ME and I felt BULLIED!” Well, instead of talking about why the Prince and Princess of Wales are too lazy to go to church for Easter, the British press has made a fun new story about Meghan. You guessed it, Meghan was mean to someone six years ago, we’re only hearing about it now, and there’s a hilarious new twist involving QEII.

Meghan Markle was so rude to a royal gardener that the late Queen Elizabeth II was forced to intervene, a royal insider has claimed. The shocking allegation is one of number of complaints lodged against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex which claims they are difficult to work with and often bully members of staff.

According to esteemed royal historian Hugo Vickers, there was ‘trouble’ while Harry and Meghan were living at Frogmore Cottage – close to Windsor Castle – between 2019 and March 2020. In one incident, the Duchess of Sussex was so rude to an under gardener that the head gardener in Windsor felt the need to complain to the late Queen, who then drove over to Meghan to give her a dressing down.

‘The head gardener went to complain to the Queen and she told her off because she obviously didn’t like people being rude to staff,’ Mr Vickers told The Sun.

Meghan has developed a reputation in the workplace for being difficult to work with. In September 2024, an unnamed source told the Sunday Times that they witnessed ‘people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s***’.

[From The Daily Mail]

As always, they cannot even bring themselves to describe the heinous acts of the Duchess of Sussex. If an “under-gardener” really was bullied, I bet it was because Meghan politely asked him about the mulch, or whether it was the right time of year to plant parsnips. The under-gardener then locked himself in a shed and wept for three days, confessing Meghan’s terrible treatment to the head gardener afterwards. Then Lizzie drove to Frogmore Cottage and whipped her slippers at Meghan. Yes, all of this is totally believable! This is absolutely not another round of Insane Royal Mad Libs.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “Mail: Queen Elizabeth yelled at Meghan after Meghan was rude to a gardener??”

  1. Jennifer Smith says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:03 am

    Beyond bonkers stuff here.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:04 am

    How do we cover for the fact that Peg and Can’t skipped Easter services? Let’s tell a story about the Queen (who is dead and can’t dispute this lie) yelling at Meg for bullying the gardener.

    Reply
  3. But Alors says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:05 am

    So wait, the QUEEN drove over to scold Meghan?! Shouldn’t she have summoned Meghan to come to her? 🙄. These stories make no sense

    Reply
    • Yellow lights says:
      April 22, 2025 at 8:19 am

      Those people and derangers will believe it. Someone said yesterday or day before their cool aunt believes all the stories about them. The smart people I know do too. All the msm post garbage lies about her and everyone believes it because legacy media is meant to be mostly right.

      Reply
      • somebody says:
        April 22, 2025 at 8:33 am

        These people blindly believe the media? What makes you classify them as “cool” or “smart”?

    • somebody says:
      April 22, 2025 at 8:28 am

      Good point.

      Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:05 am

    Vickers is trying to appeal to derangers. Nothing esteemed about him. How convenient for him the queens not around to respond. It is unrealistic that he would go to the queen instead of his chain of command

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:07 am

    So All palace staff could run to the queen on a whim

    Reply
    • Peace says:
      April 22, 2025 at 8:17 am

      Right? The gardener can get right in to see Lizzie, but Harry had obstacle after obstacle thrown in his way to see her.

      If there is even a thread of truth to this (which i doubt), it’s probably something like Archie was just put down for a nap and the lawn outside the cottage was getting mowed. And meghan asked if they could delay mowing that section of the lawn for an hour or two so they could all get some sleep. Cue hysterics.

      Reply
      • Yellow lights says:
        April 22, 2025 at 8:22 am

        There’s no threads of truth. It’s weird suggesting it.

        They’re using gardener because her show and her new brand involves gardening. That’s the reason. Please don’t even try to mildly justify these bullying, lying asshole. Every single thing is a lie, none of its real. Let’s not even pretend there’s a thread of truth in the lies they spew.

    • zinjazin says:
      April 22, 2025 at 8:20 am

      Wasn’t the queen about 90 years old at that time? But she would just jump in her car and drive wherever to insert herself in any petty drama going on amongst the gardeners or random staff or what have you.. lol yeah sounds really believable..

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        April 22, 2025 at 8:37 am

        I think the queen did still drive around Windsor until she was pretty old. My grandma tried to do that too…until we took the keys. That said, no she wasn’t driving around bc of this unbelievably silly sounding story.

  6. HeatherC says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:08 am

    ‘The head gardener went to complain to the Queen and she told her off because she obviously didn’t like people being rude to staff,’ Mr Vickers told The Sun.

    So no one ever told her about her own kids?

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 22, 2025 at 8:10 am

      How about complaints about Andrew and how she had to pay millions so he could pay off the lawsuit.

      Reply
    • somebody says:
      April 22, 2025 at 8:31 am

      Exactly. Story after story about all of her children being rude, but none where she scolded any of them for being so. And these were the people she was responsible for raising better. And Phil, he was rude to people in front of her so she had proof. Did she scold him? Or is it only gardeners you can’t be rude to? The general public is fair game? Or maids who don’t place teddy bears correctly are fair game? Or is the point the POC from America isn’t allowed to instruct staff?

      Reply
  7. Maxine Branch says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:11 am

    How many resurrections is their Queen going to have. Dear lawdt, those folks over there are reeling in insanity territory. All Meghan has to do is to keep living enjoying her life and pretty soon they will have Meghan confronting the recently deceased Pope. Speaks to their desperation re the Wales saga.

    Reply
  8. Ginger says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:14 am

    I’m pretty sure this is an old story they are trying to bring up again. These stories don’t hit like they used to. It’s just….meh. So many people see this for what it is.

    Reply
  9. Mslove says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:17 am

    It sounds to me like the queen had a “Karen moment.” Is that the message the Fail is trying to send? What a stupid bullcrap story.

    Reply
  10. Elizabeth says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:17 am

    So, Prince Charles and Andrew were allowed to yell at the staff with no repercussions from the Queen, but not the biracial Duchess. The Daily Mail must be starved for content.

    Reply
  11. 809Matriarch says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:18 am

    I didn’t even read the excerpt. Why bother?

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      April 22, 2025 at 8:24 am

      The queen is dead and Meghan has been gone for over five years.. what a ridiculous story to even print. Unless this person actually has verifiable evidence and an actual name it’s pure lies.

      Reply
  12. Dee(2) says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:21 am

    Right. She said something, of which they don’t know know the content that was so horrible that this gardener was able to have a direct line to the Queen(!) to complain. And she then hopped in her Range Rover to come over and yell at Meghan. And somehow he got this direct from someone who didn’t mention this for six years, and who presumably during the whole bullying allegations in 2021 didn’t want to speak up.

    Reply
  13. Tessa says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:22 am

    Thus is bogus. Of course. But why would the queen jump to the conclusion that Meghan was to blame without speaking to meghan first.

    Reply
  14. Tis True Tis True says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:23 am

    Did we ever hear anything about the Queen driving over to Frogmore? I think that would have been noticed.

    If Meghan had actually yelled at an undergardener, my assumption would be that they had been snooping or otherwise somewhere where they weren’t meant to be.

    They can’t even write plausible fanfics these days. We have canon (the news reports at the time) and they can’t understand why it’s a problem to not even bother to take that into account.

    Reply
    • Yellow lights says:
      April 22, 2025 at 8:28 am

      Can we stop with the ‘even if’ crap? There is no even if. She never has and never would. Please don’t even try to justify their lies and bullying.

      It shocking how many times people still want to pretend there’s any truth in the non stop lies.

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      April 22, 2025 at 8:29 am

      Chuck and Peg have been known to abuse staff, we have seen Chucks angry reactions towards staff often since his mother passed away. The fact that this article wants people to believe the Queen actually cared about a lowly landscaper is hilarious. I’m sure she didn’t give a 💩 about someone who weeds the flower beds.

      Reply
  15. Jais says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:25 am

    Please, even the ducks love Meghan.

    Reply
  16. Kate says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:25 am

    How many times do you think Prince Charles has berated someone for not having his pen working properly or the shoe laces ironed the way he likes or the correct amount of toothpaste squeezed out and waiting for him to brush his teeth. How many times have staff had to duck William and Kate’s “thrown pillows” during heated arguments.

    Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:25 am

    I’m starting to think this is an alien experiment to test the IQ of humans.

    Reply
  18. Tessa says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:28 am

    I read that a courtier went to the queen and told her about Charles involvement with married Camilla. This in the late seventies. She said nothing and did not rush to yell at Charles. This story makes no sense.

    Reply
  19. MSJ says:
    April 22, 2025 at 8:28 am

    This portion of the story will likely be quite entertaining to the royal fans who enjoy the entertainment of royal fan fictions from the media “……the late Queen, who then drove over to Meghan to give her a dressing down.” 😮‍💨

    The media is okay creating fan fiction of the royals for financial gain. Many people are okay reading fan fiction of the royals for entertainment 🤷🏽‍♀️. Win win situation, mutually beneficial arrangement… 🙄

    Thank God Meghan is back home in California!!!! Enjoying Montecito and her palatial estate full of sunshine and warmth. The cold rainy froggy cottage is 5000 miles away and becoming more and more a distant memory as time goes by …. 5 years on and counting 🙌

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment