“Michelle Williams finally met Michelle Williams” links

Michelle Williams finally met Michelle Williams! This was their first-ever meeting and they had fun with it, even doing a video together. [Seriously OMG]
Jennifer Lopez & Lewis Hamilton? I’m into it. [LaineyGossip]
Christopher Schwarzenegger has lost a lot of weight! [Just Jared]
Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper went on spring break together. [Socialite Life]
Big spoilers for The Last of Us’s big shock. [Pajiba]
Ralph Lauren’s new collection is very Town & Country. [Go Fug Yourself]
Trailer for Jimmy in Saigon. [OMG Blog]
All about this year’s Met Gala, scheduled for Cinco de Mayo. [RCFA]
The influencers & reality stars are coming for Robert Kennedy Jr. [Starcasm]
Kristi Noem is a catastrophe. [Hollywood Life]
Yeah… some people are just really dumb. [Buzzfeed]
thanks for keeping the last of us news as a spoiler-i was looking for something totally unrelated and someone had it in their headline. same thing happened with the last episode of the penguin. like give it a freaking week or something.
MW and MW just had to happen eventually, but somehow I thought I had missed them meeting earlier. Cute!
The meeting of the Michelle Williamses is really cute.
I finished the actor Michelle’s new limited series last night and bawled my eyes out. It was beautiful, but devastating.
Due to the game, I was aware of how that would play out for TLOU. Going off on a tangent here which shouldn’t be a spoiler as it’s been a week. I’m still bitter about 9-1-1. The whole dang point of that show was that I could safely watch it without having to really worry about the fate of the characters. The whole point is that it wasn’t realistic and the camaraderie bw the characters was silly and fun. So they can miss with me with what they did to that character. I’m not interested in 9-1-1 if its becoming some sort of Game of Thrones or even Grey’s Anatomy style show killing off characters. It was supposed to be safe and now I feel burned. Sorry, this was slightly off-topic but I’m mad. Rant over, lol.
Bobby had to go to provide the writers with new material to write for Athena. Boyfriend, romantic entanglements, etc to boost ratings? Just a guess. Loved Bobby.
Noooo. The writers could have kept him imo and figured out stories for Athena. Please, she landed a dang plane during the super realistic bee-nada. F-that. It seems like two things. The writers forgetting the show they were writing for and making it into something else. And the most likely factor is a financial choice. They’ll say it’s creative but maybe they wanted to cut the budget so take out one of the leads. I’m slightly embarrassed to be so invested in this but I’m still holding out hope that its a fake out. Which makes me feel even more silly, lol.
Ugh why the fuck is Kristy Noem allowed to own a dog? Somebody free him please.
That linked article on Kristi Noem was written by her publicist maybe? I mean, WTF? She CHEATED on that husband. CHEATED. Why is that article gushing over her happy home life?! What garbage.
And yesterday in DC she managed to get her purse stolen. It was sitting under her table while she was at a burger place, and someone waltzed right up and took it. She is the person IN CHARGE OF THE SECRET SERVICE. And — the strangest part — she had THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS in cash in that purse, plus her passport. Who carries that around?