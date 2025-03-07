Tina Brown: ‘With Love, Meghan’ is ‘unbelievably inauthentic’ & ‘a cultural fossil’

I read most of Tina Brown’s 2022 book, The Palace Papers, and it felt at times like she had gotten other royalists to ghostwrite certain sections. There was a schizophrenic quality to it, especially in the chapters about Prince William and Kate versus the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In the years since The Palace Papers, Brown has maintained this general perspective on the two couples: William and Kate are unprepared for everything and William is sick with jealousy over his brother’s charisma, freedom and happiness; on the other side, Brown believes that Meghan is ghastly and that she’s manipulating poor, dumb, charismatic Harry. This is all background for Tina Brown latest attempt at royal commentary, obviously about Meghan’s Netflix show.
Tina Brown, the founding editor of The Daily Beast, has said that Meghan Markle’s much-derided new Netflix show is a “cultural fossil” and that her appearance on it was “unbelievably inauthentic.”
In a Substack chat with Janice Min, the founder of the Hollywood gossip newsletter The Ankler, Min joked that the show, With Love, Meghan, felt like it was filmed in a “mental institution for wealthy women” and that Meghan’s guests looked like they were in “a hostage situation.”
Brown said: “To me, I felt like it was a cultural fossil…She’s always brilliant behind the curve, Meghan. You know what I mean? This was like flashback to 2013 to the era of The Tig, her blog, which was sort of shout-outs for humanitarian causes and Diptyque candles…it’s almost as if she wanted to airbrush out everything that happened since and sort of go back to that moment in time.”
Min responded: “It’s a little HGTV 2012, right? It was like when Megyn Kelly left Fox News and came to NBC and did her daytime talk show, and she’s like, ‘You know what? This is who I really am. I love moms and I love to cook and talk about raising kids.’ And then that flames out and she gets paid her check, and she comes back to, ‘I’m here to embrace Donald Trump and kill my enemies.’ She tried on a persona. It didn’t work…this is very, as the kids would say, trad wife. I was very surprised.”
Brown replied, “It was just so unbelievably inauthentic. She’s still searching for that thing that makes her authentic…It should have been her sitting there saying, ‘Will someone for God’s sake, get me an effing project? I don’t have anything to do. I can’t hang on to staff. I’m at my wit’s end. I mean, it actually would’ve been refreshing to have seen a bit of that.”
Min responded, “I would watch that all day long.”
Brown said: “I just feel bad for her because it’s like, she just gets it wrong. When she announced it, suddenly there was the fire. So she then has to put it off. So she puts it off and what happens is like, oh, World War III is happening around her. We have everybody’s minds on Zelensky and Ukraine, and she’s standing there with her country basket full of chives or whatever.”
Min said: “It feels like it was filmed in a mental institution for wealthy women. It kind of had that lobotomized vibe.” Min said she expected that the couple would remain in the limelight forever, not least because Archie was going to be “the coolest royal” and the “fresh prince of Montecito.”
Let’s talk about the “inauthentic” criticism, because I find that very British-coded. As in, that’s how so many British people (especially upper-class Brits) reacted to Meghan and Meghan’s race and Americanness. They were suspicious from the word go that this American actress smiled and wanted to do charity work and had any kind of work ethic. They found Meghan “inauthentic” simply because she is a Black, American woman with a sunny disposition, and because Meghan wasn’t desperate to “fit in” with their world and jump through their hoops. They’re even more upset these days because she took the better prince and they both refuse to “come to heel.”
The thing about “this is very HGTV 2012” is also sort of interesting to me because the way WLM is filmed and the sunniness of the host and the style IS very Obama-era, very “remember The Tig?” I hesitate to call it “retro” because that was just a decade ago, but it absolutely is the vibe. But I also think that’s fine? Like, there was a reason why that programming was so successful in its time, and I’m really pleased that Meghan is bringing it back. I’m tired of every cooking show being a “competition” these days. Just let me watch an attractive hostess with a pleasant voice cook & arrange flowers in a beautiful home. Anyway, Tina Brown has always had a bug up her ass about Meghan. If only Tina would turn her ire to the heir full-time.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Netflix.
God I just truly despise this woman.. funny she should talk about being inauthentic and a fossil a lot of self projection in that statement.
^thus. inauthentic fossil tinab outed herself.
Like she wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to be on the show. Such a phony.
That was my first thought too – if anyone should know about cultural fossils, it’s Tina Brown, still trying to make a buck off of Diana and the RF any way she can! Any possible “innovation” she could have been responsible for in her field (and the New Yorker staff during her tenure I’m sure would have a different view) is long, long ago
Yes! This! Tina Brown is still relevant? I think not.
Tina had one lunch with Diana, and said she was her “friend.” Some Friend. Her stories about Diana were very dubious.
100% that was my first thought too! I had to stop and say wait is she actually talking about herself? The way she talks about Meghan comes across as things that could be applied to herself. She should know about going through staff….just saying. A cultural fossil clouting for relevancy by calling someone else a fossil. Yikes. And if she’s coming from the misogynistic perspective that poor unintelligent Harry was manipulated by Meghan, then idk what else there is to say? Antiquated dinosaurs are gonna dinosaur.
A woman trashing another woman that way. Tina is putting down all women with the misogynistic blather of the “domineering” woman. Harry only married her because he is “weak” say the derangers and Tina is one of them and trying to appeal to derangers.
I don’t believe Tina Brown has ever met Meghan and sounds like a clown calling her inauthentic. What I call inauthentic is Tina Brown desperate to criticize WLM and scrambling for something vague after THR already used ‘unrelatable’. Poor old thing grasping at Megan’s coattails.
She could be referring to herself or the monarchy she is so into. Not Meghan. She does realize that ordinary people do still cook and entertain?
The projection from Tina 🙄 you won’t get a Netflix series with that attitude! And I didn’t realise that Tina was global diplomating with Zelenskyy!
As for Min, what an awful person. Hope their hate-filled filth rebounds on them.
With Love, Meghan is now ranked 5 in US netflix top 10 , and doing well in UK too . The armchair experts review bombed failed miserably.
We can expect Season 2 for WLM
I like the show. It’s teaching me cool things. The recipes and watching her execute them are helpful. It’s like the other cooking shows.
If they hate this format so much, why aren’t they criticizing Mary Berry’s show?! Oh, yeah: she’s white and British.
I just now read it was renewed for a 2nd season..For this fall. I loved it!
Brown got her marching order from the palace, saying things she wouldn’t say on US TV now, let alone to Meghan’s face. The inauthentic one is that royal kiss @$$.
It’s a pity ABC Good Morning America still uses her as a “royal expert.” Such a sycophant Tina is.
“Fresh Prince of Montecito”? W.T.A.F. is wrong with these people?
Racism. Racism is what is wrong with these people.
That comment was so racist.. no backtracking from that.
🎯
She should be called out for these remarks.
🎯
Yeah, that’s actually kind of shocking on a lot of levels.
Yeah, that was a double-take.
Fresh Prince is poor old Tina Brown’s era. She thinks is a current reference.
Reminds me of Tom Bower’s Cadillac comment.
Speak of the devil, has he opined yet? Haven’t heard about him since his gatecrashing of Invictus.
Yes, but Janice Min said it and she’s 30 years younger than Tina, not to mention the former editor of US Weekly, back when they still had real connections.
Remember though, it was referenced fairly recently, by James Corden when he did the LA tour with Harry a few years ago. Said H&M should also have a place in LA as well as SB, took Harry to the house where FP was filmed, suggested it was good enough for a real prince too. At least Harry got to make a pitstop; not sure he was too jazzed about Corden‘s bit.
Yeah, what an odd choice for comparison! And not necessarily the one I would make if I am calling someone else out for being “dated”😂
It’s also confusing – are the Sussexes the Banks family in this analogy?
🎯
Yeah, that was such a racist dog whistle I heard it at my desk.
Here Tina let me write what you are really saying. Meg is a biracial woman who has no business being successful, smart, happy and kind. She should stay in her place and never ever rise above a white women. It makes me so jealous to see her being so successful and loved by many people. How dare you marry our white Prince. I hate her!! There Tina that’s what you are really saying.
This!! 💯
Your translation is spot on! It really highlights the problem these women have with Meghan.
I’m also sick of every cooking show being a competition. Those shows are fine, but at this point they are having to come up with more and more bizarre challenges that often result in dishes I would never want to eat. No matter how talented a chef is, if you tell them “You have 40 minutes to shop for, prepare and plate a dish using chicken livers, grapefruit, Fritos and candied ginger, GO!!!?” They are going to struggle to produce something appealing.
Also, I can think about Zelensky and Ukraine and still watch an escapist lifestyle show. It’s not a binary choice. If anything, the former makes me need the latter.
I can’t bear this woman.
Thank you. It’s not a binary choice. What an oppressive viewpoint. As Meghan says in her show WLM, we’re multifaceted folks. From smooth jazz to metal. From lifestyle shows to politics.
Yeah, I am so sick of everything on food network being a competition. I like Diners Drive Ins and Dives but even that gets old.
This show is just about the good vibes and I think it works. I started it last night (finally) thinking I would watch one or two episodes and I watched four. My 10 year old watched some of it with me and his takeaways were:
“I didnt expect a royal to do something that requires grit” (GRIT is a big buzzword at his school)
and
“we need more honey and lemons in our house. I’m going to open a honey and lemon bakery when I’m older.”
Then he had tea with honey in it this morning LOL.
And I think the dumpster fire that is the world makes this show more of a success not less of one. It’s pretty much pure escapism. Let me forget about DT for 35 minutes and watch Meghan make candles or kimchi in a lovely kitchen with a gorgeous view.
Love that @Becks1 ! My son asked if we could watch “this show forever.” We’re a big tea family over here and can’t wait to try our hand at the cake. One-pot pasta is on the docket for tonight! It really is a lovely show.
@MaisiesMom, I couldn’t have said it better myself! Sometimes, when the world is on fire, you need to escape it for your mental/physical/emotional health and if it’s WLM, then what does anyone else care?
To this point, my main cookery viewing these days is Masterchef Australia, I love it because they’re there for about three months start to finish and all the contestants share a house so they really bond with each other. Sure they want to win but they’ll also help each other out during the competitive stuff.
I also like that in this most recent season they’ve cut so much of the ‘noise’ that the earlier seasons had, no time limits on getting ingredients from the pantry, a pretty standard cooking time for each cook. Less gimmicks and more focus on getting creativity and great food from the contestants.
Some people, like Tina Brown, just can’t handle Meghan living her best life and want to humble her. They’re not don’t like seeing a confident, happy Black biracial woman thriving, and it’s uncomfortable for them. Newsflash: Meghan doesn’t need to apologize for being herself and loving her life.
These people are sick. They are so angry that Meghan won’t be who they want her to be so that they can make money by writing books and projecting thoughts, opinions, and likes and dislikes on her. That’s why they’re really upset. She isn’t an empty vessel that they can write endless articles about that can’t/won’t be combated by the subjects own words. They want and are used to a painted doll. You can even hear it in how they spoke about Archie. He’s not a real child with wants and desires of his own, he exists to be written about as member of the BRF that’s it.
And why do they keep acting like because something doesn’t appeal to them specifically, it shouldn’t exist? It’s ok for something not to be for you, but they act like Meghan exists to answer their questions.
Meghan’s not an empty vessel like Kate. Hillary Mantel was right.
Anyway, the mystique went out a long time ago when Charles allowed the tabloids in and allowed the Sussexes to be fodder. You reap what you sow Chuck.
I agree. They’re angry that WLM is not a reality show that exploits her and her family to satisfy their malicious voyeurism. That’s all I can figure regarding the claim of “inauthenticity” because what’s inauthentic about cooking recipes or arranging flowers? The problem isn’t inauthenticity, it’s that they want gossip and dirt and they’re not getting it. That’s why they complain the show’s not in her house; they want to see the “real” thing so they can criticize it. They want to ogle the kids and slam her for being a bad mom. They want to see Harry and her interact so they can imagine fissures in the relationship. They want it to be the Osbournes or Kardashians … which are also scripted, not-real shows! They don’t want to hear her ideas, they want to consume her “real life” so they can tear it apart. So yeah, if you don’t want to watch a cooking/lifestyle show, then don’t … but don’t complain that the show isn’t the thing you invented in your head for it to be.
I love this comment so much I want to marry it! Perfect analysis! 👏🏻👏🏻
Brown is the fossil not Meghan. She is always protective of her “dear beloved” royals. Such a bitter betty. Brown is inauthentic and very obvious. she placates Charles and the lazy Wales. Kate and William are lazy and Kate is an anachronism, never worked for a living and took on that Jigsaw job for a very short time. I never liked Brown’s book about Diana nor the Palace Papers. Such a phony. Is Brown going to get honors from Huevo now?
Meghan’s greatest asset to me is her authenticity. Many of those old white men and women speaking re her authenticity have never met her so they are coming to a conclusion based off of their lived experiences and the garbage their colleagues write. Brown has never had access to Meghan which she probably never will so of course she is a hater. Tina Brown is a relic from the past who needs to know how she fits into the current narratives. Why would anyone come to her for advice when she appears to be struggling with reality.? Brown dates herself with her every utterance. When those haters realize they are not the target for this show, they will rest in peace. Meghan is so beyond those folks now. As the CEO of Netflix previously stated, hate the Sussexes or love them, you will be watching and this is exactly what is happening. Keep driving the numbers up haters as you help Meghan build her empire.
Good point.
“Who’s Tina?”
“Some bitter hag who hates Meghan. Used to run a magazine.”
“Never heard of her.”
I’ve come to the conclusion that people who think the show is ‘inauthentic’ really mean that they’re upset that Meghan isn’t struggling and miserable because that’s how they envision her in their minds. Her being happy and joyful is the exact opposite of the (false) narrative they’ve tried to spin for so long.
Welcome to reality. The Duchess of Sussex is thriving in spite of the naysayers. Her joyful life is truly authentic and they just have to deal with that reality.
And isn’t it nice to see Meghan Sussex thriving and being her authentic self?! I couldn’t be more delighted 💗
3 2 1, articles featuring Penny Junor, Tom Markle, and Sam Markle. And Paul Burrell
😂 might as well get it over and done with. Bandwagon, hate train, they need to get it all out of their system!
I think the underlying message here is that they’re worried people will start seeing Meghan for who she really is—rather than through the lens of the narrative the British tabloids created while she was a royal. They know that before she joined the royal family, Meghan had a spotless reputation.
That’s why there’s a focus on the idea that she’s trying to “erase the past” and return to the Tig/Suits-era Meghan—because that’s the real her, not the false image they painted. The concern is that the public will recognize her as the kind-hearted, thoughtful, gift-giving, cooking-with-love, hostess-with-the-mostess person she has always been.
Maybe Tina Brown can feel sorry for someone whose show isn’t in Netflix top ten.
I am currently watching it. It’s not my thing because this kind of thing is never my thing. I hate cooking. Our guests get Deliveroo options and a glass of wine. But it’s a beautiful setting etc and I’m actually enjoying it. Meghan is clearly a perfectionist who works hard, which seems at odd with being relaxed and carefree, but then again Mr Sparrow and I have a low bar; our old house is falling down and he owns three jumpers that rotate during the year. You couldn’t curate our lifestyle because we are not aspirational. Fundamentally there seems to be anger that Meghan is a wealthy woman, making aspirational TV showcasing the associated elements of a wealthy lifestyle. Do we really expect to see this mind of woman pushing a trolley round Asda telling us about beans on toast. It’s almost: how dare she have nice things and how dare she be rich and self made. One thing that I think critics are hitting on correctly is how this kind of TV, plus wellness content in general, has had its day. I think that’s right but that doesn’t make Meghan guilty of anything other than being part of a moment that is on its way out. The scale of vitriol thrown at this programme makes it sounds like she’s filmed herself throwing cats into rivers. The BRF must be rubbing their hands with glee that this has distracted attention from the channel 4 doc fallout.
But it’s on Netflix. No one is forcing them to watch it.
Yet they watch it so they can keep on hating a woman who has done nothing wrong to them.
And Meghan would have gone to Waitrose first. She was the Cotswold type until The Sun blabbed where they lived. So there’s always been the classist element where one knows where you are in the hierarchy but no, can’t have the aspirational Californian lifestyle that nabbed a Prince.
Yeah, I’m not the hostess with the mostest either but I like how it’s given me thought of a few little things I can do if I’m capable. And the thing about wellness content and these type of shows is that they always seem to cycle back around. So are they on their way out? Idk? At this point though, being a lifestyle show in the Netflix top 10 would suggest there’s still some type of an appetite for this type of programming. I’ve been saying it on all the threads but I really hope we can get a holiday season😂
It hasn’t had its day. We need thing s like with love, Meghan to get through the hellscape.
I agree with much of what you said. That said, I work in a bookstore and I don’t see wellness or lifestyle losing popularity, at least not in the U.S., based on what I see selling every day. Martha Stewart’s 100th cookbook, which is basically a retread, sold like gangbusters over the holidays. Daphne’s Diary, an expensive no-ad British magazine that focuses on no-stress recipes, crafts, and pretty photography, sells out regularly. Crafting kits, herbal medicine, pretty stationery, and anything cutesy is popular. I see Meghan as a Martha for millennials: more earthy and worldly-wise, less Brahmin and exclusive, equally as wealthy and beautiful. No one watched Martha for relatability or excitement, we watched her to relax and be inspired.
I’m not sure if she’s necessarily a perfectionist but, a person can be a perfectionist as well as be relaxed and carefree. How I am at work or with certain projects or things that need a certain level of attention to detail isn’t going to be the same person once I finish the project and can finally relax and be carefree. I find as a POC there is an added pressure on us to get things perfect compared to our counterparts. I saw a video recently about how Tucker Carlson made the racist comment that if his surgeon walked into the room before the procedure and she was a black woman he would be concerned that she wouldn’t be able to perform the surgery as well as someone white. The response in the video is that as a black woman they would feel the opposite because as a black person she would have faced more challenges and questions on her abilities and so she would have to work harder to prove herself than someone who wasn’t black or a woman. That’s how I have always looked at people questioning a person of colors abilities or desire to be better at the job than others. The burden and unfair expectation is always there, so we have to be more careful and thorough.
Thank you. People can be both a perfectionist and carefree. It’s just that both come out at different times.
I agree with the last paragraph Kaiser, and I have seen constructive criticism, not by vipers, that the show felt too much like an extension of the Tig and kind of stuck in that Pinterest era time.
I believe the show thrived when Meghan felt excited either to learn or to share something jointly learnt with someone, there she also came across as less guarded in a way, which is why my favourite episodes were with Roy Choi and Vicky Tsai. Am I the only who thinks that the episode with Daniel Martin was NOT a good choice for the pilot? IMO they needed something more punchy and compelling where she could still showcase her hosting strenghts. It actually ended up being my least favourite episode.
I won’t even address the lack of authencity criticism because it come from jealousy and projection: they can’t believe that Meghan is a warm, earnest and dorky woman with really good taste because they have always projected their insecurities and jealousy into her. Also, racism is definitely a factor, you can see them thinking: how dare someone like her exude chic coastal mom vibes?
I enjoyed the show with Daniel specifically because he appeared out of his comfort zone. With Meghan’s encouragement he seemed to relax into the cooking. This is Meghan’s life, Pinterest ornTig, she is sharing her life with us through her lens.
Yeah, I enjoyed the one with Daniel. He needed a Banda-aid! He was like my surrogate, as someone who is not used to cooking. I laughed when he said he couldn’t do stuff at his counter bc he didn’t have one in his studio and Meghan said well maybe in your lap then. But even if the feel is dated, my thought is…okay? And?
I enjoyed Daniel’s episode because he was like me in the kitchen. 😭😭 Poor guy didn’t know what to do. It was so thoughtful of Meghan, she showed him something easy he can do at home.
Agree with this. That there are constructive criticisms of the show especially because it does feel a little dated in its approach but most of the writing about it has been rooted in racism, anger, and therefore isn’t worth taking seriously.
The authenticity critique is false to me. I think anyone who has lived under as much scrutiny as she does will naturally be a little guarded. The first few episodes of the show, it felt like she was nervous and made the show feel a bit awkward. But to me, when she settled in as host, especially when she gets excited at learning something new, you really get to see her warm, dorky, earnest energy. I loved the Roy Choi episode! The fact that they try to portray this woman as a narcissist and monster says way more about them than her.
The Daniel episode did feel the most stilted to me and I dont know if thats because it was the first one (we’re assuming it was the first one filmed, but it might not have been). But I also wonder if its because those two are so close and he has been there for her for so much (he did her wedding day makeup, he went to her baby shower, etc) that they were trying to be careful to not overshare, not give away inside jokes, etc.
I did think he made a point of talking about how this is who Meghan always has been.
Good point, I could see that it was supposed to show that she has always been a thoughtful caring friend and host. It felt indeed so stilted to me and maybe you’re right that she felt extra guarded not to share too much of their inner friendship. That came across a bit too in the episode with Abigail and Kelly, whereas it didn’t in the one with the majohng group, which I suppose are more recent friends.
Maybe he is thinking of the cameras on him. And that he will be on a show. Some are not all “at ease” about that. It’s not like they were lunching without cameras. I think it was fine
I agree that Meghan really shines when working with chefs. Those are one of the strengths of the show. The Danuel and Vicky episodes were my favorite friend ones and I’m low key obsessed with Tracy. She wanted to showcase the friendships thst supported her during that time and those that helped her feel welcome in Montecito. The Tig throwback criticism is a bit off base. This was her built in audience and who was supporting her from the beginning. These were the people wanting her to get back on instagram, who were saying bring back the Tig since January 2020. These are her loyal fans so yes it’s retro and giving them what they want, and they love it. She held a screening for them so they are part of shaping this show. If there is a 2nd season they can build on the shows best elements and tweak those that are less resonant or “too 2014” lol.
Inauthentic my butt
I swear, that’s all I’ve got. Meghan, we love you with all our butt. “I’d say heart, but my butt is bigger”.
Inauthentic?
F off forever
I was alive during the Obama era and I can say I didn’t need Meghan’s show then, but I certainly need it now. Every day, I’m bombarded with hideous news I can do nothing about, but I can do something about my immediate environment – I can make my home a bit prettier, I can allow myself coffee in a nice cup, I can do something kind for a friend, I can help a person in need. For me, WLM isn’t about baking a cake or making crudités, it’s an attitude about controlling what you can in life.
Yes, a thousand times.
That last sentence👌.
You can also organize, protest, and resist the fascist encroachment.
Well, that, too. I participate in local protests, I work with City Hall on neighborhood improvement projects and volunteer at a local homeless shelter. Anything else you want me to do?
I couldn’t agree more! Instead of watching the news I am also experimenting with drinking healing, homemade herbal tea, exercising and appreciating nature, so WLM definitely appeals to my current state of mind.
💯❣️❣️
Yes, it’s about doing the good, the beautiful and the right thing with what is possible – making people happy and yourself happy too
If anyone’s a cultural fossil it’s Tina Brown who still riding on Diana’s coattails and the fact that she was once the editor of Vanity Fair. I think the biggest problem that these British and white people in general have is that they had an idea of who Meghan should be and they attack her when she doesn’t do what they thought she would do.
She really does not like Diana, and since Diana was dead and gone she could not refute Tina’s statement that she was her “friend.” It was only one lunch she had with Diana. I cringed at some of the things she wrote about Diana. She even claimed based on hearsay that Diana came on to Charles and sat on his lap during the first weekend he showed interest–where the two of them sat on haystacks and Diana said she felt sorry that his great uncle passed on.. It is a bizarro world because Diana was put off by Charles advances and his invite for her to go home with him. I think Tina is wanting a title.
Tina’s already got a title through her dead husband.
She wants relevance. She is the Anna Wintour that failed. There can only be one Anna and Tina ain’t she.
Inauthentic is white woman for: this Black woman isn’t subservient enough for me or why isn’t she seeking my friendship? Why isn’t she jumping through hoops so I can deign to speak to her? They don’t like it when we’re too secure or confident, when we choose not to befriend them.
Bingo.
Girl…………
“It feels like.. a mental institution for wealthy… It kind of had that lobotomized vibe” – a perfect description of the Windsor cult.
Just to add, if it wasn’t already clear: Janice Min is a racist and a misogynist – just like her co-host. I guess we must admire her bravery in choosing to be a misogynist and a racist given that she is a woman with Asian heritage. Go, Janice! That’s how you join the white women who love to pull down black women club.
I’m sure Meghan’s guests are keeping receipts.
No kimchi for her.
🎯
Tins Brown is an ass, but here’s the thing. Meghan and Harry did make big waves and big impacts as royals. They forever changed that institution and they’ll, actually Meghan will never be forgiven for doing that. To this day the royals want back that worldwide attention they got without the couple that brought it, and try imitating aspects of civilian Harry and Meghan’s life, like podcasts. jam wars etc. They expected Harry and Meghan to continue to be this game changer, set the world on fire when all they want to do is raise their kids, earn a living and fund their foundation. They’ve left that stage. All this criticism is starting to gel under this “ inauthentic “ theme” and starting to all have the same whiff of they want a reality show, with diva Meg stomping about in heels making grown men cry. That’s what they want from her little lifestyle cooking show. They want a glimpse into her life they’re not getting because how could this woman who upended the British monarchy just have a bright little show about cocktails and one pan spaghetti? As for the remark about her friends, they want Real Housewives. The show is a throwback because the show is actually about what she said it was about. People are watching, making the dishes, arranging flowers, so no, it’s not gonna set the world on fire, she’s not gonna sit around yelling with the Real Housewives and she’s just going to quietly make her money while tending her bees. This in itself seems to rile up a lot of people, so wonder about that impact.
I like Meghan. I’m team Sussex for sure. But I do think she’s a bit on the wind right now protect-wise—and that’s ok! Stars are just like us lol.
That being said I think some of these bad reviews about her being inauthentic would have better had she filmed in her own home.
Of course nothing she does will ever appease the uk tabloids. But perhaps the American reviews would have been kinder. I think people wanted to see her real life.
Why in the world would she film in her own home?? No one does that so why should she? For better reviews? To be called more authentic by critics she needs to open up her home? Yeah no.
All of this is important work in Meghan reclaiming her humanity, joy and voice. Of course, some people wanted to see her real life. The point is, she chooses what they see. Like ANY private or public-facing citizen. She told the world she was sui****dal, and the world said “who do you think you are?!” There is nothing she could do to combat the critique of the folks calling for her to be more authentic. Remember when she acknowledged she was sad and the press criticized her for not going through the right channels to quietly express her sadness (aka bottle it up)? Remember when she shared what she was struggling with and she was brutally mocked and accused of being a perpetual victim. She’s healing, choosing joy and showing her she achieves peace when the world is on fire…. and the complaint is she’s too guarded, too happy, too rich and she’s wearing too much white.
Agree, Mrs.Cope, there is nothing she could do about the critique of folks telling her to be more authentic. That’s not even a tangible criticism.
No one films lifestyle shows in their own home mainly for logistical reasons. 80 crew members in your house for weeks? If she had filmed in her home she would have been accused of invading her own privacy/exploiting her children.
Do you think Real Housewives is authentic? It’s all scripted. Why would she film in her real home? Nobody does. Just about all of them film outside their home. All those Food Network stars film with wealthy friends when they have them on. They are either in the business or have wealth. Nobody is a average Joe from the street. Not a single food show I watch isn’t an idea taken from some other show before it. All of them have some aspect of the original Julia Child. The concepts are the same just in different forms of each other.
Well you know people are reaching hard to find something to criticize with the whole why can’t she use her home.
Answer: because the show is work. Home is home.
More importantly, for security reason, no way would Meg and Harry allow it There are way too many derangers who have threatened to harm/kill them and their children.
@Kit exactly as you said this is work. Not just for Meghan but the whole crew of camera, lighting and sound people. Its why TV shows are filmed on a sound stage so they can control the environment as much as possible. Can you imagine trying to film in a home with two kids, dogs and now possibly a cat? So no, common sense should make it obvious why they are not going to film a show which takes several weeks to film in Meghan’s own home.
Filming in her own home would have been a security issue. Would anyone here want the interior of their house, the layout, entry and exit points broadcast globally? I certainly wouldn’t. They pay a lot of money for security, no professional security outfit would advise them to film in their own home.
When you film in a house, the rooms aren’t always the right size and shape to accomodate the cameras and all the shooting angles each episode might require. Walls have to come down, doorways widened, stuff gets attached to the ceilings. After I left investment banking, I worked for a small film company. And when we rented a house for a shoot it was with the requirement that we rebuild the rooms back the way they were. Some homeowners used it an opportunity to completely redecorate.
Sure, Jan.
No one films in their home because it’s a huge disruption. Why does she need to show anyone her home so people can troll and whine about how much the things cost in their home? I smell an undercover troll.
PS- They aren’t Zoo animals who are on display for perusal.
@Elizabeth
If I see people starting with I love / like Meghan / Diana, I know now comes one of the cruder lies and theories about them. Why do you want her to risk the security of her children?
I find it irritating when people start policing stranger’s “authenticity”.
I find find it galling, presumptuous and condescending when white folks can’t seem to let go of their presumed “massa” privilege to tell non-white folks where they can live, what they can do, and how they can be. Unfortunately we don’t have vaccinations for colonialism and imperialism, so Tina continues to suffer from the infections.
I do however think that frock is Tina’s authentic self. It is as ugly as her opinions and it show the stolen aesthetic from places her national ancestors pillage and brutalized. It also prove true the adage that wearing the fine feathers of birds in no way makes you a fine bird or able to fly.
🎯
I honestly find the criticism about her not filming the show at her house incredibly annoying. She already explained in episode 1 why that wasn’t happening. Again, just say you want a reality show and not the show on offer. They want Meghan, the Devil wears Prada version. It’s such BS to think invading her private space is a key to authenticity and demanding access that she was never going to give. We get glimpses of her home and family in her Instagram reels.
They want the imaginary Meghan they spent 8 years creating. And now, “WTF? That’s not the Meghan we know in our heads! Where’s the real one we created?” It’s cognitive dissonance.
I mean, Meghan is like everyone else I know who becomes a mom. There are years of time after those babies where they are immersed in being a new mom and doing mom things and when they finally come up for air, they are no longer attuned to pop culture. There’s not anything wrong with that. Not everyone needs to be doing cooking dances on TikTok. There are plenty of us who appreciate escapism of pretending the Obama era never ended.
We have reached full saturation point with this simple, little show where everything has been said but not everyone has said it. Yet. But we’re getting there!
Yes, Finally all the whiners would have said their fill. A bunch of Debbie
Downers and professional trolls. Lord give me strength.
Okay, that’s a perfect summation. Not everyone has been able to say what’s been already said. I’m sure there are more just waiting in the wings for their moment.
@ Sure, you are a genius!!! You caught the heart of this interview. ‘ the windsor cult… a mental institute for the wealthy’. This should be a tag line and on T-shirts. Thank you Tina brown, you know them well.
Using a new mobile which is driving me mad. I can’t see if anyone has replied underneath my comment unthread but it seems so. I must qualify that when I say these kind of shows have had their moment I am thinking more along the lines of these shows are received more critically these days, largely because we have culturally grown more cynical. (Someone upthread said these trends never truly date but flip flop back on themselves, which is a good point. ) Personally I think I was already getting weary way back with Nigella Lawson, whose carefree personality was overly laboured imo. On a side point, she used sets and paid extras, but somehow ducks the criticism levelled at Meghan using someone else’s house. Some of the Nigella filming was ridiculously faked up. As I say, I’m enjoying the beautiful setting of the show and it’s nice watching from the damp UK.
Funny how it is only Meghan’s show that is being ‘received more critically’ and she’s the only one being dragged for not filming in her home.
Give me Meghan’s aspirational sunny Californian lifestyle vs the Middleton Home Counties social climbing ways.
Inauthentic? What a weird criticism for such a genuinely gentle show. Authentically, I’ve gotten tips I plan to use. For example, I love putting together flower arrangements and enjoyed hearing about the way she goes about picking which ones to use. I plan to make the herbal tea, pasta, and cake recipes from the first episode, I loved the beautiful toasts with flowers in Kaling episode. The focaccia looks doable and delicious. So do the chicken tinga tacos and plantain chips. Don’t get me started on the Chef Choi episode. Every single thing they made is now on my list.
I haven’t watched the other episodes yet. I’m sure they will be equally enjoyable though. Everything I’ve seen so far is well within the reach of most people and most budgets.
FWIW, one of the things people like Brown hate about Meghan is her kind earnestness. To them, ‘real’ is judging others and stomping on them to get ahead.
Inauthentic is the UKs catch word for Meghan, how many stories have there been using the word. Brown is still bashing the series despite its success.
I recently read an African proverb which sums up the British media and the Royalists‘ reaction to Meghan‘s show.
„ They couldn’t find anything wrong with the rose, so they complained it had thorns.“
The criticism of calling her inauthentic by people who have never met her is definitely based on bigotry and racism. It’s exactly what has happened from the very beginning of the world learning about their relationship and reacting to her “smiling too much” or being happy, articulate, intelligent and attractive. Whether consciously or unconsciously, they have this preconceived idea of what and who she must be as an American woman of color. They have this limited and biased opinion of what American women of color are and she, just like Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Serena, Oprah and others are entering spaces that they think American WOC are too unintelligent, inarticulate and unattractive to be in. It’s the reason the word they are using the most is inauthentic and fake, even though they have never met her. It’s them calling her inauthentic even though they’ve never met her, but her own friends, who are on the show and have known you for 15 years or more are saying it’s nice seeing her being her normal happy self.
So those who talk about cooking are inauthentic? !!! Tina is off the wall.
She is clearly trying to provoke with her sexism, her misogyny “lobotomised, mental institution for rich women” and with her racism, the crude allusion to Archie’s skin colour via the “Prince of Montecito (Prince of Bel Air) and the allusions “straight from Compton” about the origin of Archie’s mother, which was lied about by the press. She is the other side of the perversion of the man who likes to throw faeces at women.
Those comments are Janice Min’s. What on earth does Ms Min have against Meghan? Seems like she would love the Sussex story given her years in entertainment tabloid journalism
Both Janice Min and Tina Brown were trying to provoke. It’s that hate-click/hate attention they’re seeking. If we’re talking about dated and cultural fossils…it sounds like they’re both going back to early aughts snark. Which was misogynistic and racist. There’s a lot of gossip columnists who say they’ve moved past that time period but it can still be found in their writing and discussions. There’s something about Meghan though that really lets people go all out. For me, it’s repelling.
“There’s something about Meghan though that really lets people go all out. ”
That something is the “Pathological Envy” of a Black woman who is intelligent, beautiful, kind-hearted, hard working, and accomplished. Marrying a popular white prince is the icing on the cake, and the cherry on top is her husband loves her to pieces.
Bitter doesn’t look good on you at all Tina. Try a new schtick please!
You know what was inauthentic Tina? The Summer’s Eve video lovefest that Kate and William made. Blatantly inauthentic, and they even used their kids as props. Those two hate each other and are caught in a loveless sham of a marriage. Why don’t you take a run at them Tina? Oh, I know, it’s because they aren’t biracial, American, and hard workers. They’re lazy royals who don’t deserve a penny of the millions they rake in from their tax-paying citizens, but they’re white and heirs to the throne so it doesn’t matter. You’re a sad, bitter hag Tina with nothing better to do than demonize a wonderful woman who is making the world a better place.
All of this!
Sometimes it take me a little time to put it together and get to the why.
The consistent criticism in reviews and social media responses to WITH LOVE, MEGHAN has been that it is “inauthentic” and “misses the mark”. As Kaiser mentions a few days ago, the excess negativity of the responses seem concerted and organized, i.e. review bombing.
The Sussexes are praised for several personal qualities and two that are often mentioned by people who meet them are their genuineness and “common touch”. These are not attributes associated with the current Prince and Princess of Wales.
It seems the PR machine and fans of the PnP o Wales can’t convinced the world of their charm, so the next best thing is for them to convince the public that the Sussex also lack the qualities they are praised for. They seem to be working under the old propaganda adage that it is easier to convince people of your opponents deficiency that to convince them of your strength, when you have none.
It reminds me of the current US federal administration that is drilling crap and calling it gold.
I’m watching the show and enjoying it, and I’m not a big DoS fan by any means. It is escapist, it is aspirational, but I don’t think it is irrelevant, especially in this political moment. Making gifts for Uncle Daniel’s husband. Talking about growing up, the schools she went to, being mindful of her grandmother’s values and her home training.
The guests she has on the show are not just friends and / or celebrities, they reflect a worldview of, let’s do something posh (homemade beeswax candles), and something more street (the hilarious and cute Roy Choi, who helped start the whole gourmet food truck thing). Dare I say, high-low, like her wardrobe? People may not like it, but it is 100% authentic.
She’s also sub-tweeting various storylines, like the can’t-keep-staff thing. Notice how much the crew are involved, she makes them breakfast sandwiches, etc.?
I actually learned a lot too. Not the baked salt branzino (gah), but I am curious about the crudite-on-the-counter idea! And I loved her flower arrangement, I have a flower cage like the one she used in my cart right now.
Looking forward to finishing the series.
The cameraman with the glasses is having the best time. He always gets first dibs.
I’m no Meghan stan, but I like her and I’m finding the show pretty enjoyable. Literally my only criticism would be the overuse of the word “sweet” – it grates on me a bit haha. But overall I like the show and might even incorporate some of her ideas into my own non-glamourous life!!
Meghan can be a little twee, but that’s not a crime. Let her be as twee as she wants to bee.
Nope, not a crime at all. “Sweet” was just getting on my nerves a bit. I still like Meghan and enjoy the show. She seems like a sweet person (see what I did there??). I hope the show does really well.
I like twee 😂
I am proud to be a Meghan fan. Just saying. I like also she is not letting the derangers like Tina defeat her. And not giving into it. Sweet is a positive word.
Honestly, it is admirable Meghan didn’t lose all her inner happiness and joy even though there is a whole country’s media trying to break her. I remember one of the palace advisors telling Omid that H&M are like teenagers in the spiritual sense. It is a consistent trait for both of them and it is really a huge luck these two dorks found each other 😭😭
They really do seem perfectly suited for one another! I kinda love that they are just living their best lives unbothered by toxic relatives.
Tina Brown calling someone else a cultural fossil? I am learning in my dotage just how prevalent projection is
❣️💯
She’ll be dead soon enough. She’s already grizzled and can’t see out of her eyeslits.
Hostage situation! Her first guest did not want to leave. He enjoyed the lunch. Wild talk by a person who does not like Meghan
These people think they are the real deal and believe that someone is only authentic if they look like them and are like them. They don’t understand the principle of authenticity at all and should rather keep quiet about things they don’t understand.
Ha Ha!. The jokes on that old fossil. Season 2 is on it’s way! She’s just mad that she doesn’t know Harry or Meghan. She can’t grift after their family like she did his mother.
Attacking Sussex family, mostly Meghan, is their grift. That’s how they earn their money, by keeping the racist hate train rolling..
First off: I haven’t watched the show.
I dislike those type of shows. (Watched exactly ONE Martha Stewart back in the day and would rather roll in sheep-s#it before seeing another.)
I wonder if there is really an audience for that type of show. Other than women who can afford to sit on their butts….who does flower arrangements….there are florists for that! Cooking? After a full day of nursing, its get *whatever* onto the table and into your tired husbands’ mouth and feed the starving (ha ha) kids. My lifestyle never had time for “fresh picked” chives/dill/etc.
To each his own but I don’t see this as anything more than self-indulgence. Instead, I would love to see her taking H and the kids to National Parks…showing them buffalos and volcanos and monoliths.
Hi Renae. I hope this ends up under your comment. I agree in that I don’t particularly like this type of programme. I’m enjoying it for the setting. There is indeed a level of self indulgence and also the mixed messaging of, this is the amount of hard work that goes into being laid back! Your idea of them visiting sites etc is great. Sad thing is, I imagine they’ll never feel safe being so in the public eye with their kids. Who can blame them. But I’ve just read that she’s getting another season! Maybe she’ll change some aspects of it and feel less pressured to be perfect.
Yeah. Nope. No kids. I don’t doubt that’s what the tabloids and these royalists want is full access to the kids to pick apart and demean.
That’s the big difference between Meg and Harry. They are not going to market their kids like the Wales and the rest of the Windsors.
Plus you can’t just trot down to a national park with a film crew. You have to get permission and pay. It’s not part of the NP’s mandate. You aren’t supposed to fly drones either. Though Trump would like to do away with the NP and sells concessionary and management rights to rich developers to control public access.
Meg had Tig. She did it well. I see this an extension of that. I don’t watch lifestyle show much either. But I watch YT cooking (Hello Kenji!) shows for ideas and how to make a dish all the time.
And here’s the thing, lots of folks, including nurses and grocery store clerks enjoy relaxing in front of a show like this one. Just because you come from a particular class background doesn’t mean you need to watch a certain type of show. To make that assumption is pretty narrow minded and reflects an intolerant mindset.
The beauty of choice is the freedom to explore, to seek, to be free and do.
There must be a few people watching to make global top 10. If nobody did floral arranging, why do all supermarkets sell flowers. Using a florist is more expensive than buying supermarket flowers. To think of your guests and try to do something nice is not self indulgence.
“I wonder if there is really an audience for that type of show. Other than women who can afford to sit on their butts…”
Umm, I am the target audience for this show. No, I don’t sit on my butt all day doing nothing. I have a stressful job and at the end of the day, I like to watch pretty shows to unwind. I am also following a lot of cooking shows on youtube and even though I don’t make a lot of things I watch, still it is nice to watch people create things. It might not be your thing and that is okay. Since the show is in top 10 in a lot of countries like a lot of cooking shows, there is an audience for it.
Also, why hate on flowers? They look pretty and there are a lot of flower arrangement courses, so yes people are also interested in that.
One of the things I hated is this assumption that if you are poor, you aren’t supposed to want to buy nice things. You are supposed to focus on the essentials only. It’s like if you are poor, you need to stop wanting nice stuff too. Why is that? I hated that. Why can’t a poor kid want a nice pair of shoes? Or a trendy pair of jeans? I say this because my family came from working class and was on benefits when things got really rough for a short period. It’s such a brutal way to trample people down, take away their dreams and remind them they aren’t worthy of better things in life.
To each their own, sure, but do you mean the people who do enjoy it are self-indulgent? That’s kind of harsh. Joyfully putting a vase of flowers together, if that’s what you like, should be okay. Just as much as just going to the florist should be okay too.
You haven’t watched it and don’t know what she was doing but it’s for ladies on their butts? She was literally cooking eggs, making sandwiches, one pot pasta and cutting fruit. I work all day too and most of what I saw in ep 1 and 2 I could do in 30 mins. Quicker than delivery.
I’m so sorry if this duplicates. As I say, new phone is driving me round the bend. Meghan not using her own home fits with someone keen to keep her house unknown and her family as safe as possible; even the most basic layout could help a nutter intent on breaking in. (Nigella sometimes used other people’s homes.) And I feel sorry that she does at times seem guarded; however can you imagine how much she feels she can’t say about her family. The BRF should be thankful that she’s being so careful when she could kick back and tell it like it is.
Compare to Magnolia table, Joanna Gains cooking show. I’m sure she is not in the kitchen of her own home. I know Ina Garten built a small house/set on her property to film. It’s not a big deal.
I will skip the niceness and get straight to my point. First off I have never heard of the podcast Tina is on but that’s because I don’t go searching for no bodies . Second, Tina , you have never met Meghan so how the f would you know who or what she is she bitter old B . Like get over yourselves already. If Meghan was white like the other many white women who have these kinds of show . We won’t be hearing all this criticism. If copy Kate decided tomorrow that she wants to do a cooking show for early buttons / one second I started picturing Kate cooking and I just saw a kitchen catch fire and an assistant standing there with a fire extinguisher and the biggest first aid box you ever saw . I pause to laugh. Anyway if Kate did this. It would be the most important wonderful thing since sliced bread. I am so sick of All the hate directed at Meghan as if she isn’t human and someone wife and mother and daughter and friend. It’s not right and it’s time it stops.
Copy Kate doing a cooking show for early buttons — I too pause to laugh. And laugh and laugh and laugh.
They really want Meghan to conform to every stereotype they have in their twisted minds about what Black women are.
Fortunately, Meghan’s friends know her for who she is: a kind, adorably dorky, generous person who gets excited about making visitors feel comfortable and welcome. And we’ll get to see it in not one, but at least two, seasons of WLM.
The breathtaking racism of wanting Archie to be “the coolest royal,” the “fresh prince of Montecito.” They hate that this multiracial family is wealthy and happy. They’re seething.
Statistics don’t lie. On The Global Netflix Top Show List: First day “With Love, Meghan” dropped, number 10, 2nd day – no 7, 3rd day – no 7 (no 1 to 6 were all dramas). Yes, the World is in turmoil, but people also want some feel good, relaxed, escapism programs to watch. Just like people read fantasy or romance novels. So any show is a hit is “cultural relevant” at that said time period.
P.S. Tina is becoming a “cultural fossil” before our eyes.
It was consistently at #6 in the US the past few days, and briefly #5, yesterday I think. Pretty nice showing for that type of programming.
Who asked that dusty hag? Nobody, that’s who.
As to the show, I’m enjoying it. Yes it’s quite silly and bordering on self-parody, but that’s what you want in an escapist lifestyle show. It’s great and deserves the high ratings, and the collective meltdown by ridiculous haters desperate for something to be negative about is just the icing on the cake.
Poor old Tina Brown, she plays the fool again. WLM will have a second season. If you listen closely, you might hear Diana laughing in the wind.
It was renewed for season 2
I just finished the last episode and it said ‘Its official, another season is coming”. Woohoo, good for her!! Let the haters hate!
Yay!!!! Oh I’m so happy. I just helped my 80 year old mother put the Netflix app on her old Chromebook so she could watch it.
Wow! The butchery in these two women. Is Tina Brown reduced to being a professional bitch about Meghan? Is she now a royal commentator, which to my mind is descending to the lowest ranks of public writing and commentary- I just can’t call it journalism. Tina opens her mouth these days and proves she’s a fossil. “Royal Expert” should be a category that brings forth absolute scorn.
She was known as a “Diana expert”, now as a “Meghan expert”, because no one gives a sh*t about other ones. And they call H&M irrelevant. 😂😂
I feel quite sorry for Pamela Anderson, collateral damage in this psychodrama. All that business last week accusing WLM of copying Pam’s show shot for shot, and how they’re all honking on about how terrible it is.
Irrelevant cultural fossil says what now???
My gawd that would be like my 5’ self calling everyone short. She’s the relic, she’s inauthentic and she’s telling on herself. Goodbye , Clown.
She’s just mad she doesn’t have a top 10 show on Netflix(in many countries), top 5 in the U.S. LoL! No one GAF what TB thinks .
She has already filmed another series ,that’s hilarious for the critics .
Netflix must have been happy with the numbers and now those nasty,jealous,vindictive haters are going to have to load up on another lot of disappointment that Meghan is still thriving .
Well done to her ,she is unbreakable .
Daily Beast totally says take me seriously … not!
This totally unimportant person has an axe to grind, she is middle aged, British and so green and bitter with envy she has to discharge her bile somewhere
This crazy lady should be put out to pasture. The more the royal family mouthpieces complain about Meghan, the worse the royals look. The only fossils are located on salty island.