“Post Malone split from his fiancee & he’s already got a new girlfriend?” links

Post Malone probably split from his fiancee and he’s hard-launching a new girlfriend? His ex-fiancee is the mother of his almost 3-year-old daughter. [Just Jared]

Mindy Kaling’s many promotional looks. [RCFA]

What’s up with these Ben Affleck-Jennifer Garner stories? [LaineyGossip]

A review of Running Point, which is supposed to be good? [Pajiba]

Tom Ford’s new collection feels very Nine Inch Nails circa 1994? [Go Fug Yourself]

What did Teddy Swims do at the BRIT Awards? [Socialite Life]

Trisha Paytas tries Tim Hortons. [OMG Blog]

CBS has canceled S.W.A.T. for the third time? [Seriously OMG]

Rest in peace, Pamela Bach. [Hollywood Life]

Five years ago, the pandemic began. Here are some big cultural things that were happening around that same time. [Buzzfeed]

Post Malone Spotted Out with Rumored New Girlfriend amid Speculation He Ended His Engagement https://t.co/bXAvzjqqrY — People (@people) March 7, 2025