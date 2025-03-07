“Post Malone split from his fiancee & he’s already got a new girlfriend?” links

Post Malone probably split from his fiancee and he’s hard-launching a new girlfriend? His ex-fiancee is the mother of his almost 3-year-old daughter. [Just Jared]
Mindy Kaling’s many promotional looks. [RCFA]
What’s up with these Ben Affleck-Jennifer Garner stories? [LaineyGossip]
A review of Running Point, which is supposed to be good? [Pajiba]
Tom Ford’s new collection feels very Nine Inch Nails circa 1994? [Go Fug Yourself]
What did Teddy Swims do at the BRIT Awards? [Socialite Life]
Trisha Paytas tries Tim Hortons. [OMG Blog]
CBS has canceled S.W.A.T. for the third time? [Seriously OMG]
Rest in peace, Pamela Bach. [Hollywood Life]
Five years ago, the pandemic began. Here are some big cultural things that were happening around that same time. [Buzzfeed]
Post Malone Spotted Out with Rumored New Girlfriend amid Speculation He Ended His Engagement https://t.co/bXAvzjqqrY
— People (@people) March 7, 2025
Tim Horton’s (or Timmy Ho’s as we call it where I live) farmers wraps are my downfall. I said what I said.
I hear you! I had it in a biscuit the last time and OMG they are my downfall too!!
I’ve found my people.
Tim Horton’s is a shadow of what it used to be after it was bought out by an American group ten years ago. It’s largesr shareholder is a Brazillian firm known for aggressive cost cutting and shit treatment of workers. I can’t stand their food anymore, even the Timbits are bland and oily. Even while it’s aggressively expanded worldwide, here in Canada it’s known for its exploitation of temporary foreign workers. I hope people don’t associate its poor quality and service with anything Canadian, it’s pure branding at this point.
I’m old enough to remember when the doughnuts were made fresh in each restaurant. As a kid, my babysitter worked there and she would bring a huge clear plastic bag full of the “day olds” at the end of her shift. They tasted so much better (even the following day) than anything they sell today. I gave up on them years ago.
I wish, we as people, could stop feigning surprise when men act shitting like Post Malone. This is not new or innovative, just another garbage man who only cares about himself.
I don’t understand how women are attracted to dudes who look like they don’t wash their ass.
money and connections
I used to think that, then I read some women asking online how to tell their boyfriends to wash their ass thoroughly, so they wouldn’t get skid marks on their underwear that she has to wash. A lot of women have very low standards when it comes to relationships with men. 🤮🤮
1. Back’erds religious beliefs that make women feel that if they don’t have a “man” (and children), they aren’t worthy of life are why a lot of women slum with icky men. And. MONEY/fame (security) specific to Post Malone. I would rather eat a dirt sandwich than smell that man for a day. 2. Ben is planting rumors about reconciling with Jennifer Garner for the same reason he planted nasty rumors about Jennifer Lopez when their marriage blew apart last year. He is a manbaby that can’t grow up/behave properly for a grown ass man his age and likes to play headgames in the press to control his image. He ALWAYS doubles back to his ex like all narcissist assholes always do. He would run back to JG immediately if she would have him back. He has a bunch of new projects in the pipeline and wants Jennifer Garner’s good pr to rub off on him. Someone pointed it out in a previous post, but the look on her face when she handed him that bag of fast food while taking him back to rehab for the uptenth time says it all. She is done with him as a romantic partner and the paparazzi furor that surrounds him. It would hurt her image if she took him back and I doubt she has forgotten the bad press she got for how long their divorce dragged out while she mothered his 45 year old ass through his many, many mid-life crisises. 3. Lort. It is hard to believe the pandemic started 5 years ago. It just seems like each year something else piles on and and has never stopped since that horrid year.
If Post got rid of his face tattoos and the colored teeth, he would look so much better
Netflix has greenlit Season 2 of WLM.
OMG just saw the pic 😂😂😂 I was just fighting online with people saying who this show is for. It is for me bitches, byee. 🥳🥳
People is reporting that season two has already been filmed and will air this fall.
So exciting! I can only imagine what her streaming numbers must be to announce that less than a week after the show dropped.
Go 👑 Meghan!