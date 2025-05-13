DM: Duchess Meghan’s Mother’s Day post lacks relatability because of Archie’s pajamas!

I actually think the Duchess of Sussex has gotten to the point where every single one of her Instagram posts makes news, and yet it’s not huge, breaking news when she posts something with her kids. She’s found that balance, and it helps that she’s not putting Archie and Lili’s faces on her IG. On Mother’s Day, Meghan posted the above image where she’s holding both of her kids. I would assume this photo was taken by Harry, and this is absolutely their Montecito property (see the two palm trees in the background – that’s a big reference). Meghan wrote this for her caption:
Happy Mother’s Day!
Cheers to juggling it all with joy!
And to these two gems – who still attempt to climb “mama mountain”, smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure….being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life ❤️
I, too, “love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.”
Cute. I always debate about covering this kind of stuff, just because people tend not to comment when everything is wholly positive. You guys like the drama. So, I’ll give you some, courtesy of some fashion notes. Apparently, Meghan’s cashmere sweater in this photo from Brochu Walker, and no worries, because Meghan already included this sweater on her ShopMy page and it retails for $398. “Not relatable!” they cried. They’re also crying about the relatability of buying pajamas for children. From The Daily Mail’s “Meghan Markle’s Mother’s Day post includes a detail that proves she isn’t the relatable mother-of-two she likes to seem.”
Meghan Markle yesterday released a sweet picture of herself and her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to mark Mother’s Day in the US. The photograph, which was posted on the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram page on Sunday, May 11, showed Meghan, 43, with her back to the camera carrying a child in each arm.
Yet while the image – much like her unsuccessful Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan earlier this year – sought to present the Duchess as a relatable mother-of-two ‘juggling it all’, it contained a telltale detail that proves her life really isn’t one most parents could hope to emulate.
In the photograph, which attracted adoring comments from Meghan’s 2.9 million followers, six-year-old Prince Archie is wearing a pair of particularly pricey pyjamas made by an exclusive New York designer brand. The stylish sleepwear set, which includes a pair of white trousers with navy piping and a matching long-sleeved, collared shirt with a pocket on the left side, was purchased from La Ligne NY for a costly £61, according to Hello!.
The children’s pyjamas, known as the ‘Navy/white Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas’, were limited edition and are no longer available to buy, Hello! added – not that the majority of parents would be willing to splash out on such expensive sleepwear.
The Bitter Bettys of the Mail think £61 is a costly extravagance for kids’ pajamas? My god. They think this proves that Meghan lacks relatability? And they think Meghan’s show was unsuccessful too. Wrong about everything! (Also: Meghan’s Father’s Day IG is going to hit like crack, right?)
Ah yes, because Lazy’s Spanish clothes when her kids were younger are so relatable. And taking five holidays so far this year is so relatable for the general public that funds that idle taxpayer funded hussy.
But the pyjamas! Who is relatable again rats?
Lazy used Harry’s childhood clothes. She was pathological
. She’s very stupid and a stalker. Low iq stalker.. She’s be in a hospital if anyone else
I would love to know how much little George’s pajamas and robe cost when the Obamas met him and his rocking horse a decade or so ago. I’m sure you could have added a zero to that 61 GBP price tag… and which was funded by British taxpayers and not Meghan and Harry’s earned $$.
Black is white, up is down. They’d fit right in in trumplandia. Weirdos.
I love the photo! It’s wonderful to see them together and happy! I love Meghan’s messy hair and slouchy pants. As for the cost of the pjs…who cares? It’s Mama Meghan’s money and she can spend it how she wants! From what I can see the pjs are cute. 🙂 The nutjobs didn’t complain about the pjs he was wearing in his birthday picture. I’m surprised they didn’t go after what Lili was wearing as well. Oh well..sucks to be the derangers. I don’t think I could live being so sour and bitter. May this beautiful little family keep moving forward with joy and love.
Is Meghan supposed to relate only to the poverty stricken Brits?
The Fail writers are simply delusional. They’re mad their hit pieces hadn’t sent her into poverty and they can’t afford her lifestyle with their paychecks.
Imagine being the poor person told to get an ID for children’s pajamas.
Imagine being the person with so much time on their hands and hate in their heart that they immediately suss out a 6-year-old’s brand of pajamas in order to attempt to troll his mother.
Now *that’s* unrelatable.
So, 61 pound kid pajamas is a lot for me but actually IS very reasonable for the Sussexes!
Yeah, breaking news, independently wealthy woman buys her kids clothes that cost more than your kid’s clothes. Yawn.
WITH HER OWN MONEY 😳
The smelling salts please.
Also, I dislike how they targeted Archie here. Low blow as expected from the Fail.
That is exactly what this story is, jealousy and it shows. I love the pajamas my kids wore that style of pjs so adorable on little boys. The Sussex’s are a beautiful family.
Exactly! AND its a British tabloid. They used to lie about the cost of Meghan’s clothes all the time. Which in hindsight is extra evil because you just know some palace staffer leaked that Charles wasn’t funding Meghan. So these tabloids were lying about the cost of her clothes to make her seem wasteful of taxpayer money knowing she was spending her own money.
This is probably the same thing. Exaggerate the cost of Archie’s PJs to set Meghan up for criticism. The only difference is they can’t lie and pretend tax payers fund the Sussexes. All they have is rich woman spends on her own money to buy fancy things for her child. News at 11(eye roll)
I rented a 500$ blowup castle for a day, for my kids birthday a long time ago. My kids buy expensive desserts, they get what I consider expensive sneakers… Are we not relatable?
WE DO WHAT WE WANT WITH OUR OWN MONEY!
Right? *I* wouldn’t pay that for pajamas but we’re not talking $500 here. These are rich people with rich friends.
Serious question here:
It’s a photo of some chunks of white PJs with piping. HOW CAN THEY TELL? From the pixels? /s
I imagine they can tell the same way they can tell what everything everyone else wears. It certainly isn’t uncommon to be able to do this. They were doing this with her clothes long before she put out her fashion board website.
Maybe because she put this brand up on her ShopMy page. Doesn’t mean it’s not disgusting to attack a child’s clothes as a way of attacking his mother.
Right? Now don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t have personally spent $100ish USD on a pair of PJs, but if i had their money, i would buy whatever my heart fell in love with on my insta feed.
but even if you adjust the prices, I think that there are lots of middle-class families who buy pricey pajamas for photos on holidays. Heck, my brother and SIL buy whatever Pj set is pre-prescribed by the grandparents that year for the family photos, and they sure aren’t the same price as whatever Target PJs I bought my son years ago.
It is expensive for kids pj’s. But, having had a child with incredibly sensitive skin, sometimes you have to put out the cash money for clothes that don’t immediately make them break out in a rash or hives. Thankfully, she’s mostly grown out of it. And, no, it wasn’t the detergent we used.
It’s a cute picture. I’m guessing too that Harry took it. If the Fail lies blatantly about multiple small things (like the pajamas being “pricey” and her show being “unsuccessful”) then you know they’re lying constantly about bigger things too.
Her unsuccessful Netflix show? At this point…the LIES they sprout to try and diminish Meghan…is just pathetic😡…and the BS about the children’s OUTFITS in a picture that MILLIONS WILL SEE…IS DUMB AF!🤬
I mean…THOSE WRITERS HAVE TO KNOW THEY’RE BEING ASININE AF?😱 THERE IS NO WAY THEY’RE UNAWARE OF HOW MUCH OF A JOKE THE ROYAL ROTA LOOKS WORLD WIDE…ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE “DO NOTHING COUNTERPARTS OF WILLIAM & KATE!”😐
Let’s face it, if you write for the Daily Fail, you’ve already failed as a writer. And to willingly write for the Fail means you’re really ethically and morally bankrupt as well.
I bet one day, the Fail owner will outsource all these articles to AI. If they haven’t started already.
I think if it were AI they’d have fewer typos, misspellings, & grammatical errors.
Meghan Sussex’s show With Love, Meghan was a hit and was top 5 in multiple countries and was renewed for a second season 2 weeks after it premiered. You know what’s unsuccessful? The Daily Mail. They just reported substantial loss in digital subscribers and revenue to their shareholders and shared that the most profitable part of their DM website is the Meghan Markle DM tab and the Prince Harry Tab. The woman they denigrate and lie about day after day is literally keeping the lights on and people employed. To repay that with hate and by endangering her and the lives of her family is insanity. Additionally their ingratitude is just mind boggling self sabotaging.
Drop in Fail subscribers and revenue? Hallelujah PTL! Where did you find out the profitability of Harry and Meghan tabs? Would like to be able to cite source when hubby starts to make wrongly-motivated slur against Prince Harry. He’s only done it once, but the britmedia source of the talking point was unmistakable.
“Unsuccessful Netflix show”. They are so jealous that it’s So Very Successful!! 61 dollars for some boys pj’s is not breaking the bank but of course the biracial Meg should only shop at Walmart or some discount clothing store. How dare she buy in that price range. Don’t see them pricing the outfits for the moldy leftovers.
I didn’t even catch that. In what world was her show unsuccessful? They truly just create alternate realities. And yeah maybe they could price check the total cost of that Mother Nature video bc I’m guessing it cost more than sixty bucks and is a lot less practical than a pair of pajamas.
Yes the lying liars and the lies they tell.
They’re doing this with Beyonce too. I saw an article about how the “struggling” Cowboy Carter tour was adding eleven extra dates. I said, they’re ‘struggling’ so hard they have to add extra dates to meet the demand? Could they lie any harder? The press is just ridiculous…
@Susan Collins,
It was 61 pounds. That’s 81.04 US dollars. Still not very expensive.
Is the issue the cost or buying pajamas for kids? If there is anything “unrelatable” about them it is that they are white. No way would I have bought white PJs when my little guy was that age! LOL!
There’s no reason white pajamas are unrelatable when they are what he sleeps in, not what he plays outside in. There’s a reason that light colored and white clothes are available to kids sleeping or otherwise. Kids Sunday best on Easter or Mother’s Day are just two examples of that besides the pajamas we see in the photo.
Oh I never would have put my son in anything white – even at night! I still won’t buy him anything white and he’s 15 😂
There’s a good chance those pricey pjs were a gift for crying out loud. That would be my guess.
C’mon, don’t give the tabloids this much power. If Meg bought expensive PJs for her child, it doesn’t matter how much she bought them, it’s her freaking money that she earned, end of. Meg doesn’t have to dress her children in expensive clothes only when they are gifts because the Brishitmedia will complain. These fools need to get the F over themselves. No need to explain away or give any reason why prince Archie is in a $100 PJs, none.
They sound like the BIGGEST haters. ” Her unsuccessful Netflix show” by whose metric’s? Theirs? Because anything short of everyone watching it like a reeducation film would be a failure to them. It’s wild that they are saying this makes her unrelatable like these pajamas are hand tailored and aren’t on sale on a regular website. Who is buying these then, if they are so out of reach for people?
So they recommended ( with affiliate links of course) that I wear a 61 pound dress to emulate something Kate has on, but this is out of reach for most parents? Of course everyone can’t afford to spend that much on their kids clothes, and even some that can afford it just wouldn’t want to, but this is not out of reach for people. People spend that much money on theater tickets, dinner’s out, video games, purses, perfumes, and toys all the time.
I know – I thought the pjs would cost $$$$ – $61 is totally achievable for middle income parents. Plus, shocker, maybe they were a gift?!
Those pajamas are $113.08 Canadian. Pricey for me, but not for a millionaire.
My daughter is not a millionaire but she never shops Walmart for her son, never. Her son has all the good expensive things my daughter can buy and she is just a RN. You folks are falling right into these tabloid hateful hands talking about how only millionaires can afford $100 PJs for their kids, are you even serious? There are a lot of middle-class families that can afford good things for their kids, $100 PJs is not expensive at all, c’mon y’all!!
While it would be nice, not everyone is middle class. We are still fans of the Duchess, though.
So only articles with comments count? I click on a lot that I don’t comment on. I figured clicks were counted. If these pajamas are even being reported on correctly, most people aren’t going to examine someone’s posts to count the costs of their clothing. Only the tabloids do that.
both Kaiser and CB have said that comments are the biggest drivers in what they cover. So if they put up a story and you like it but don’t necessarily have something to say about it, its helpful to still comment SOMETHING if you want to see more stories like that. (whether it be royal, celeb, political etc).
Ah, good to know. Thx
Yes, thanks for clarifying that.
I usually go by “if I don’t have anything constructive to contribute to the discourse, I should keep my mouth shut!” So … guess I’ll have to try to do a bit more as I do enjoy the coverage here and find the comments from the community most informative.
Thanks.
I like the positive articles so I always try and say something even if it’s just agreeing.
Um, this whole thing is a non issue. Of course Meghan Sussex isn’t relatable. She is a duchess, a princess, a woman who faced a global level media hate campaign launched by her husband’s family. Who is expecting her to be like all of us? And why is that a bad thing? How many rich, famous women are we out here constantly criticizing for not being relatable?
This is a beautiful photo with a sweet post. The fact that they have to dig to find something to criticize is beyond stupid and pathetic. It is the avocados all over again!
On some levels, no people can’t relate to her life. On some things like raising children, having human emotions and feelings, people should be able to relate to anyone unless they entirely lack empathy themselves.
Sure, we as humans should be able to have empathy for one another and connect that way, we all have emotions, some of us are mothers, some of us have families we love which so can relate. But that isn’t the attack the article is launching.
And again, talking about the cost of something a wealthy family wears is stupid and of course isn’t relatable.
No one is attacking GP or Martha for not being relatable.
Agreed, because I relate very much to the misogyny and the unfairness and the jealousy she faced.
So on that level, she’s very relatable to me. As for the other one, the Lazy mattress who waited 10 years for a ring – nah, can’t relate to that one. And I suspect not too many people – in my circle at least – can either.
That’s a really good point somebody – it’s what she wrote and the sight of her children climbing up her that make her relatable. In fact the post pulled my heartstrings a little as now my son is so big I would fold like a rag if he tried to climb me!
I agree that we don’t all relate to her regarding her wealth or what she’s able to afford, but that is something we can say about everyone. We are all individual people who have various different aspects of our lives that aren’t exactly like everyone else’s. That being said as most of you have said, how and what I relate to her about goes beyond the physical or monetary things. I relate to her because I’ve seen and experienced so many of the things that she has publicly had to deal with and I think that is what created the Sussex Squad and all of her many followers. I don’t need to have any of her physical things to see and admire the strength and grace that she has shown through all of this. I can relate to the miscarriage and the racists rhetoric (blatant and hidden) that she still is abused with. I can relate to a wife and mother who loves her family and wants to share parts of it just because it makes her happy to make other people happy. Being relatable doesn’t mean that someone who isn’t wealthy can’t find something similar and meaningful in someone wealthy that connects to who they are as a person. Being relatable goes beyond the physical and that is what these haters don’t seem to understand because they seem to lack compassion or empathy for others.
I generally agree. I don’t need Meghan to live in a suburban rancher like mine, I don’t need her to shop at ALL the same stores I do, etc. I don’t expect that from her. I’m not spending 60-70 dollars on kids’ pajamas on a regular basis* but her budget is not mine so her spending is not mine and thats part of the appeal of her IG – the luxury of it. I enjoyed her show in part for that combination of relatability (Meghan being goofy, star struck etc) and luxury (everything else.)
But she’s also a good reminder that famous people are still people and she’s obviously experienced trauma and is healing.
it’s a fine line for celebs to walk – some lean into their unrelatability (Gwyneth) and some walk the line better (Jennifer Garner, its very easy when watching her pretend cooking show to forget that she’s a very successful hollywood actress worth millions.) but I’m not judging a millionaire for not buying every single pair of their child’s pajamas at Walmart or target.
*exception being Hanna Andersson at Christmas time, lol.
I’m not going to read the DM article, but I’m just wondering how anyone can even figure out which pyjamas those happen to be.
Google image search would help identify those pjs…crazy that someone would go to that effort, reaching for something, anything to focus negativity on.
Willy & Kitty love cosplaying middle class commoners and think relatability is the path to popularity with the peasant masses. This is so important to them and their pet press have drunk the cool aid to such an extent they genuinely think it’ll hurt Meghan’s brand to seem “unrelatable”. Utter Madness! Cosplaying as commoners is what you do when you don’t want to anger the masses because your lavish lifestyle is funded by them. Its not a concern when you make your own money.
Sure, @nerd. As a black woman , especially a darker skinned one, who has been successful in mostly white spaces, I can relate to the racism she faced but the critique by the article is a class one. And my response is that the class critique doesn’t hold because of course she is wealthy and shouldn’t have to hide it.
It’s great that so many of you relate to her as a woman, and that those of you fortunate enough to have children relate to her as a mother, but my point is that the class critique is dumb because we don’t launch it at other rich, famous, women that much.
Not sure yet if this uk whining is top 3 or top 5 most stupid excuses to spread hate against Meghan.
Those gutter rats are incensed Meghan continues to live while ignoring their noise. They did not break her, her husbands left with her. She had their second child far away from them and they could not punish her as they tried with her first child for getting pregnant by her husband. They are becoming more unhinged by the day with their nonsense while many of us are waiting to make purchases from @AsEver and to watch season 2 of With love Meghan.
They didn’t get to feast on a second baby shower, either. Starve gutter rats, starve.
The derangers are going nuts about how long Lili’s legs are in this picture compared to the one with Archie hugging Meghan’s leg, they said it’s only a few weeks. Someone tried to explain that the picture could’ve been taken last year.
Then another dumb, dumb asked, why are the children always being carried or hand held.
Just wrote below that my nephew is phasing out of that cuddly stage so my answer would be you carry and hold hands for as long as you can. End of. And I think they’re just trying to suggest that Meghan edits her photos like Kate in a franken-way. Which of course, Meghan is not out here superimposing heads onto bodies. But they want to suggest she is even when it’s obviously not the case.
You can tell Kate fan are mostly single women with no kids. Kids grow. My youngest really shot up in the past few weeks. Nothing fits him right now. It happens.
My son grew 5” in one summer. It happens – kids are weeds!
One of my favorite things to do on Social Media is to block trolls and nonsense posts. I seldom see them and when it crosses into my feed, I block.
I’m old enough to remember Suri Cruise being carried A LOT.
Meh.
Their parents are both huggers. This shouldn’t be a big surprise.
I saw lots of comments about Lili’s legs and for many it was just proof that these kids aren’t hers. It’s been an ongoing conspiracy theory about her faking her pregnancy. I don’t see it as often now because I blocked so many of the haters but this was on a people magazine article whithinch also writes articles about everything she posts on people magazine and they happen to be always positive but the comments are a mixture of love or hate.
That theory is so bizarre to me. Meghan’s whole body changed when she was pregnant. It’s one thing to use a moon bump. It’s a lot harder to fake the face plumping that Meghan had. (I thought she looked adorable.)
Even worse I saw that one of the derangers tried to say it was a photoshop of the child that Meghan’s friend lost. Even some of the derangers thought that went too far.
It was during her pregnant when I realized how deranged her haters are. I’m not one to like using deranged or stupid but the things they say have no rational explanation and can only be contributed to them being deranged, stupid or both. Of course there’s the mixture of racism and jealousy but their words always make it clear they are deranged, stupid or both.
Anyone who has ever been pregnant or had a child, knows that it isn’t just your belly that changes during your pregnancy. That’s why so many people were always able to guess even prior to them announcing their pregnancies, that she was pregnant. Her face and nose became rounder, broader and puffier, especially when she was further along in her pregnancies. Something that can’t be faked no matter how much her haters want that to be the case. There were so many other little signs that she was pregnant. So the stupid derangers will say whatever their deranged minds need them to believe about her. It would be comical if it wasn’t a sign that mentally they aren’t stable.
It just shows how desperate they are to find something, *anything* negative to say about Meghan, no matter how petty it is. And this is the best thing they can come up with? lol
The negativity also impacts A as the DM is implying that A is spoilt. Would any UK media outlet imply that about WanK”s kids?
I love this picture. What a bunch of cuddly cuties. My once cuddly 5yr old nephew is phasing out of that stage. Hopefully, it’ll make a comeback.
How is the DM still hanging to the fantasy that Meghan’s show was unsuccessful? I think this piece is proof that the British press has lost the narrative and Meghan returning to Instagram is part the reason why they’ve lost it.
Funny how they claim her show on Netflix was unsuccessful (even while being in the Top 10) but not a word on the fact that no one is watching that ridiculous Spring ad from Kate.
And $61 is not bad on PJ’s. It also could have been a gift from one of their many friends.
61 pounds is $80. Obv not Target prices but they look adorable and high quality and Lili can wear them next!
I’d love to know how her post received so many adoring comments when…..her comments are off.
Oh snap. That’s true. There couldn’t have been any “adoring” comments. Not from her 2.9m insta followers anyways.
@Jais
BINGO!
Yeah I went, I follow her, she doesn’t allow comments…..
Yes, I was going to post about this as well.
🎯 That, and the “unsuccessful” claim make me think they’re no longer bound by any relationship to reality, they can report things that are demonstrably untrue. They lie to their readers, their readers know it, and they all go on pretending.
Good point although I sent a Happy Mother’s Day message when that photo appeared on my feed.
They must be crawling through the Sussex Squad tweets or something. With 2.9M followers since this year, by any metric, she has quite the following.
How many followers does the Fail have?
The British media is reaching for anything they can find to control the Sussexes and hamper the Sussex’s success, and each time the they make themselves look paranoid.
The person who wrote this is paranoid.“Yet while the image – much like her unsuccessful Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan earlier this year – sought to present the Duchess as a relatable mother-of-two ‘juggling it all’, it contained a telltale detail [£61 child’s pajamas] that proves her life really isn’t one most parents could hope to emulate.”
The British media paranoia is making British people look rather out of touch with life in the rest of the western world.
Very bizarre, indeed. I loved the use of the word ‘proves’. Proof! Proof that a prince of the realm and his wife & kids are not relatable! Alrighty, then! And now that they’ve ‘proved’ that, are they done? Will they stop writing these stupid articles?
I’d have to double check but I think my son’s pajamas (he is 8) are between $20-40 for a set of character pajamas. So a nice pair of pajamas that would last a while (and maybe if they are just plain, Lili could rewear them), I would pay, what ?, $50-60 for them. And I’m just a regular person on a tight budget, Harry and Meghan can probably afford Archie and Lili a new set of these nice pajamas every day for a year or more!
And it’s so relatable for the keens to have magazine cover stories about their kids.
Let’s not forget the time G received the fossilised tooth of an extinct shark from David Attenborough. Doesn’t everyone remember DA giving them such a gift?
I like Meghan. I like her show. I’ve only watched 2 eps. She is relaxing. This coming from a person who’s NEVER enjoyed these types of shows, ever. Something else I’ve never done is the shopme thing. But I’m buying from hers. I have think she’s incredibly talented. More power to her and her family.
P.S. the company I work for rolled out new values recently. I’m not sure what was wrong with the old ones but one of our “new” values is to “create joy.” Wonder where they thought of that, right?
Mmm hmm. Like the oh-so-relatable Kate Middleclass is well known for outfitting her kids in Target clothing, right 🙄
And the keens take the children to very relatable vacations like to super expensive resorts.
😂 Mustique and Courchevel are definitely relatable.
The kids are growing up. She probably won’t be able to hold them both standing much longer. Time surely does fly by. The rota (Willy) just cannot stand that a mixed race lady has not been bowed by their constant smears and can afford nice things. How much does Keener’s coat dress hoard cost?
According to google, the pajamas cost $80 US. I’m a middle class woman from Nowhere, USA, and my 6YO has more than a few items in that price range. These people are delusional.
As I was reading and got to the words, La Ligne, I expected to see a figure like $150, at least. Then I saw £61 and I thought, you’ve gotta be kidding me. Not cheap, but not excessive for something of reasonable quality, and a nice choice if they were a gift from someone. That’s their big takedown around Meghan’s post? To say these people are really reaching is an understatement.
If the Mail knew the amount my middle class self spent to indulge my kids’ preference for ridiculously overpriced sneakers!!
The question is, if Meghan’s show was a failure how can she afford that sort of money for pyjamas? Clearly they don’t teach journalists logic
🤭
They were a limited edition and no longer able to buy. My guess is they were a Christmas gift and maybe Lili has some, as well.
So multi billionaire kings, queen s prince with 20 billion dollar properties ‘ is absolutely relatable 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. BUT PYJAMAS!
Good grief, she’s not using taxpayer money to buy these so who cares. Meghan has been spotted in La Ligne herself, wouldn’t surprise me if the pj’s were a gift for being a regular customer.
I do find spending this kind of money on clothes insane BUT presumably Meg is on top of her finances and knows what she can afford. If they wind up demonstrably broke later down the line then I might wonder more about these choices, but for now….meh.
As long as Harry is happy with what she is spending then it is nobody’s business but theirs.
You know when someone has to blatantly lie about one thing that is obviously a lie, they lose all credibility in everything else they say. The Fail has been that lying person for as long as I’ve known about them through their lies about Harry and Meghan. Meghan’s show on Netflix was a huge success, especially when you consider that with the hundreds of shows people have to choose from, hers was globally one of the top ranked shows on the platform. And £61 for a pair of child’s pajamas isn’t unrelatable or unreasonable. I used to buy my kids pajamas every year for roughly the same amount for the holidays from Pottery Barn Kids or Children’s Place. I wasn’t a millionaire but I could easily afford to make such purchases while also buying less expensive things at the same time. That’s part of parenting. You buy and provide for your children based off of what you can afford and it isn’t unrelatable if someone can afford more or less than someone else. They didn’t have this same concern with unreliability when the Wales were photographed with the Obamas and George was wearing expensive pajamas with a robe and slippers. Their issue is that they don’t believe that SHE should be able to afford such things for her children. It’s always people like them who are trying to check the wallets of those they want to minimize while saying nothing about the ones who they have to make seem more relevant and important than they really are. Until they have the same energy for the others, their words mean nothing.
My wee grandkids wore expensive, even designer clothes growing up. Not because their parents were rich but because they were all part of a friends group that shared children’s clothing. So they buy knowing that the clothing would be handed to the next child in the group.
Funny thing was, my granddaughter was the only other girl in the group, and so she ended up with really nice almost brand new hand-me-downs!
I don’t have kids, but I do have a lot of friends with kids who are part of an online group where they sell on and exchange high end and sustainable kids clothes. Because as we all know, kids grow quickly.
Daily Fail, I’m deeply disappointed! As all things Harry and Meghan matter (even 5 years after they left) enough to publish multiple stories per day, you are not able to find details about Lily’s night dress? Dramatic lack of investigating skills, guys!
I just don’t get the pocket watching when they are not paying for it? Weird.
Those two kiddos have LONG feet- they are going to be TALL!!!
Ah, I miss this cuddly, gangly-limbed, climbing phase! Enjoy it while it lasts, Meg! (*sob*)
How I was raised, you sleep in a nightie for a night and put on fresh ones the next night. I fail to understand how one mother chooses to dress her children for the night reflects badly on her are discourages other women from making their choice. There are too many children who do not own a pair of Pj’s to focus on the cost verses making sure they are dressed properly at night and understand proper hygiene. The gutter rats need to other Meghan leaves gapping wholes in the points they are trying to make to cause controversy. These Pj’s may have been gifted to this child, he recently had a birthday. There are not many gift choices for children of influential parents and Pj’s are a great choice.
You know, I’ve been thinking about this as I’ve read through the comments. I don’t have kids, but there were three of us growing up (standard working class family). I don’t recall having multiple pairs of PJs or nighties. Nor do I recall wearing a different one each night. I didn’t do the laundry as a kid (thanks mom!), but I’m pretty sure when I made my bed every morning I’d fold up my jammies & put them away in my cat pillow (the pillow had a zipper & the stuffed cat sat on top of it). New, maybe even special jammies at Christmas or a birthday, but not multiples so I’m sure whatever you’d pay would be fine for something a kid would wear pretty much daily (as would have happened in my house) until they grew out of them.
All of which is neither here nor there. These people are psycho, hunting down the makers of a kid’s PJs. Couldn’t figure out Lili’s nightie, eh?
What’s relatable to me, an average middle-class woman, about Meghan’s post? My kid climbing all over me at that age, my kid’s creative and extravagant metaphors to express love, and seeing mothers be criticized by internet randos for literally anything they do.
Yup— all of this.
Yet years ago when Prince George wore an expensive children’s white robe to meet President Obama that time, it was “oh so adorable” and relatable. 🙄 Two young princes in night clothing, yet two very different reactions from the British Press. I wonder, oh how I wonder, what the difference could be? 🤔
Yeah, that was my first thought too. At the time, I remember people saying how adorable and cute George looked — and people started shopping for teeny tiny bathrobes for their kids.
Color me perplexed, ‘cause I just can’t imagine what the difference might be. I just can’t.
Lovely picture! Can’t wait to see what Meghan posts for Father’s Day!
They worship a family that rides in gold carriages and takes a vacation every other month. They complain when she puts her kids in cheaper stuff and complain when she puts them in high cost things. They say her huge home and garden are unrelatable then praise a cialis commercial. It’s interesting they priced his pajamas as that is a huge talking point with trolls, upset he’s in pajamas on a sunday morning. Very obvious daily mail just gets their article topics from troll accounts.
I remember when a toddling George greeted Michelle and Barack Obama is his very own pajamas and robe matching set, embossed with his name across the front. *Quelle horreur.*
It’s so pitiful that you just feel sorry for these people. Mouths foaming, screaming into the void, they are choosing to spend the entirety of their adult lives living in an alternate reality that only gives them heart palpitations and high blood pressure. At quite literally every turn. Telling themselves lies to soothe their bruised egos and avoid the notion that, possibly, they may be wrong.
Can you even imagine what it’s like to spend half an hour inside of William’s head? These articles are meant as propaganda to appease an audience of one. It’s so tragically sad.
On the contrary: this image and message posted by Meghan are lovely. And were received well. In keeping with the positive reception of all her ventures thus far in the year 2025.
You can tell when her posts are most successful; they inspire the shrillest of shrieks from the ROTA. Just like America’s MAGA cult, the palace mouthpieces always *always* tell on themselves. Projection, thy name is bitter has-beens who need to prove to themselves that they are relevant, and that they won, and that anyone they can’t control has lost and is sad, unlike the Palace occupants themselves who sources insist are very much not insecure like Meghan and Harry, and just listen to same unnamed sources detail all of the ways that Meghan has failed, but don’t Google the data or bring forth contradictory evidence, just believe us, we’re so incredibly not behaving like desperate try-hards. We’re the winners here, not Harry. *We’re* winners. The world isn’t laughing at us, it’s laughing at *them*.
Carole, poor lamb, is just so ugly on the inside.
…..Pardon, I mean “palace sources”.
im not even rich rich single mama decent almost 6 figure income and i buy my kiddo 45-50 dollar Pj’s and i’ll get some matching ones for me too. They’re bamboo and they do wonders for our skin, plus theyre made for extended wear. my kid is 4 and can still comfortably wear the 18-24 minth sizes. these “journalists “ are way outta pocket. They want Meg to be “low class, a failure , and fit in to all the negative stereotypes they have for black people and it irks them that she can thrive , survive and be magical
Here’s what we must always rmbr about the m0r0ns who work for the british shitmedia: they’re always distracting/misdirecting/projecting, etc.
So when they highlight H&M finances in all the ways that they do, knowing the undeserving billionaire scroungers that they serve, should tell you immediately that its not about money/wealth. So the logical question is, why are they projecting/misdirecting/distracting….what is it that they don’t want us to see/focus on.
For me, given the fallacious princess vs villain dichotomy that they set up from jump for M & LazyBones, it’s always about tearing M down in order to build up the welfare queen-in-waiting.
In this particular case, M being seen in effortlessly & naturally loving images with her babies, while denying the voyeurs a view of their faces, with her kids also naturally & effortlessly loving on their mama, has no equivalent image with the media&palace-created mannequin.
In all of 14 yrs since that worthless creature married into that cult and pushed out 3 kids, we’ve never seen any images of her & her kids effortlessly & lovingly interacting as we’ve seen with M & her babies.
THATS! what they don’t want us to see & to focus on.
@Kingston, you’re exactly right and it just makes me so sad for the Wales children.
I really hope they get cuddles and affection from someone, even if only from paid staff — who undoubtedly have less of an agenda to play out with the kids than any of their parents or grandparents.
She seems like a nice, kind, fun and funny person. I can relate to that!
I love beautiful things, but that doesn’t mean I have to have what other people have. I enjoy everything I have myself. And I suppose that’s exactly what Meghan does.
Same. I took Marie Kondo’s, “if it doesn’t bring you joy” mantra to heart. I feel so much better in my home now, and I love what I have.
We’re doing well, yes?🙏❣️
Yes!
I really expected them to be hundreds of dollars for this shock value lol
I do splurge a tiny bit on pajamas but like they put a lot of hours into them, favorites for my little one are skims and carters. I just buy even those on sale and clearance in larger sizes. $61 pajamas in relation to her net worth vs $40 skims on my net worth makes the ‘unrelatable’ tag hilarious…
So, now the bm is pricing childrens’ pajamas? Its rather … gauche, isn’t it.
Gauche is one word for it.
Pathetic, borderline psychotic, desperate stalker behavior are some others.
IdlesAtCranky, oh, I totally agree. You know those Brits who think Americans have no manners? If they want to go there, where do you think we got it from?
@Saucy&Sassy:
Where did our lack of manners come from? From all the lower-caste British castoffs that came here, of course, plus all our mixing of races and immigrants from other, less dignified nations.
There’s no snob so snobby as someone from a country less than a third the size of California, that nonetheless chooses to look down on most of its own population for being vulgar and common.
I wonder how much the budget for C and C’s wardrobe and upkeep is exactly. Derangers don’t care about that. And William’s excursions to the games and vacations.
I’m unclear on the ‘relatable’ thing. When did Meghan say she wanted to be ‘relatable’? Is that a standard they pulled from the air & then continue to bash her over for not meeting it? Is it because they keep trying over & over again to tell us the Wales’ family is relatable when they are so clearly not?
@Beaniebean….they are accustomed to the BRF who have gold carriages and a gazillion palaces but are always trying to be relatable.
BM and haters have created an alternate universe where actual evidence and facts do not exist. Now they write confidently from that “unreality,” airily writing comments about Meghan’s “unsuccessful” Netflix show. Also a cursory look at the titles of hater content on YouTube is absolutely insane. I wonder how living in this “unreality” affects mental health of actual hate content creators. Of course they employ bots, and probably AI eventually. BTW, in his birthday portrait, Archie was wearing a pair of “kiddie” pyjamas and looked ever so cute.
Did Meghan’s ShopMy change? I just see her insta post links now; no categories (beauty, etc)
I had to buy my older daughter all-cotton clothes from when she was a baby because she’d get rashes from any other fabric. So I was buying pricey pjs long before Meghan!
The way that the Mail and rota concern themselves with the finances of this wealthy biracial private citizen is gross.
Meghan is relatable to me because she adores her kids, much as I adore mine. I love her corny posts about her kids.
And every time I think it’s safe to go back to Lainey’s site, Maria pops up with another vitriolic post about the Duchess. She’s harping on the “rare” posts but once again, someone is putting words into Meghan’s mouth. When did she say she would “rarely” post? She activated her Instagram to only post “rarely?” Please.
Why can’t these people stop posting about her if they are so irritated by her or think her? The click bait is so annoying. Stop posting about her if you hate her so much.
Listen, derangers are gonna derange. And haters are gonna hate. That person has a proven track record. So just don’t click on what they write. Ever. They want people to click and get outraged. Don’t give them air. And especially not clicks. Everything you said about Meghan is correct, She’s never once said she would rarely post. Anyone saying otherwise lacks comprehension or is a purposeful deranger at this point.
She didn’t say that, but even if she had, people can change their minds and do whatever they want. It’s hardly like she is running for public office and made it as a campaign promise.
DM deliberately trying to stir up hate yet again, we wouldn’t know how much the jim jams cost if the DM hadn’t told us. What a ridiculous story.
The “derangers” are all over this story. Then “demand” to see the children. And DM brings in these comments.
Gosh those kids are getting so big, of course Harry at the same age seems like only yesterday.
Considering the ungodly prices for everything now on Trump’s corrupt globe, $81 and change for one or two pajama sets (DM writing isn’t clear) for a young prince doesn’t seem excessive.
To my mind the Brit media’s doing one of their sly put-downs for the benefit of toothless chimney sweepers and 19th century bar maids when they tote up the cost of a somebody’s clothing. Don’t see them doing that to His Nibs and the Rottweiler now do they?