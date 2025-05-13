DM: Duchess Meghan’s Mother’s Day post lacks relatability because of Archie’s pajamas!

I actually think the Duchess of Sussex has gotten to the point where every single one of her Instagram posts makes news, and yet it’s not huge, breaking news when she posts something with her kids. She’s found that balance, and it helps that she’s not putting Archie and Lili’s faces on her IG. On Mother’s Day, Meghan posted the above image where she’s holding both of her kids. I would assume this photo was taken by Harry, and this is absolutely their Montecito property (see the two palm trees in the background – that’s a big reference). Meghan wrote this for her caption:

Happy Mother’s Day!

Cheers to juggling it all with joy! And to these two gems – who still attempt to climb “mama mountain”, smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure….being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life ❤️ I, too, “love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.”

[From Meghan’s IG]

Cute. I always debate about covering this kind of stuff, just because people tend not to comment when everything is wholly positive. You guys like the drama. So, I’ll give you some, courtesy of some fashion notes. Apparently, Meghan’s cashmere sweater in this photo from Brochu Walker, and no worries, because Meghan already included this sweater on her ShopMy page and it retails for $398. “Not relatable!” they cried. They’re also crying about the relatability of buying pajamas for children. From The Daily Mail’s “Meghan Markle’s Mother’s Day post includes a detail that proves she isn’t the relatable mother-of-two she likes to seem.”

Meghan Markle yesterday released a sweet picture of herself and her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to mark Mother’s Day in the US. The photograph, which was posted on the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram page on Sunday, May 11, showed Meghan, 43, with her back to the camera carrying a child in each arm. Yet while the image – much like her unsuccessful Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan earlier this year – sought to present the Duchess as a relatable mother-of-two ‘juggling it all’, it contained a telltale detail that proves her life really isn’t one most parents could hope to emulate. In the photograph, which attracted adoring comments from Meghan’s 2.9 million followers, six-year-old Prince Archie is wearing a pair of particularly pricey pyjamas made by an exclusive New York designer brand. The stylish sleepwear set, which includes a pair of white trousers with navy piping and a matching long-sleeved, collared shirt with a pocket on the left side, was purchased from La Ligne NY for a costly £61, according to Hello!. The children’s pyjamas, known as the ‘Navy/white Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas’, were limited edition and are no longer available to buy, Hello! added – not that the majority of parents would be willing to splash out on such expensive sleepwear.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Bitter Bettys of the Mail think £61 is a costly extravagance for kids’ pajamas? My god. They think this proves that Meghan lacks relatability? And they think Meghan’s show was unsuccessful too. Wrong about everything! (Also: Meghan’s Father’s Day IG is going to hit like crack, right?)