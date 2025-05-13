“Halle Berry & Juliette Binoche are on this year’s Cannes jury” links

I totally forgot that Halle Berry is on the Cannes Film Festival jury this year. Juliette Binoche is on the jury as well! I hope they bring out some great fashion! [RCFA]
The Kansas City Chiefs will play on Christmas Day. Does this firm up Taylor Swift’s Christmas plans? (I actually think it’s asinine to schedule a football game on Christmas Day, but it seems like it’s going to keep happening.) [JustJared]
They really are making a live-action He-Man movie. [LaineyGossip]
Pope Bob is not a fan of AI. [Jezebel]
Is there a hidden mystery on Jon Hamm’s new show? [Pajiba]
People reveal some interesting secrets – that infinite-money-glitch gift card is something I would have kept using forever. [Buzzfeed]
Bella Hadid rocks up to Cannes. [Socialite Life]
Sean Combs’ trial just started, it’s pretty early to talk about sentencing. [Hollywood Life]
Milkbone is partnering with the Superman movie. [Seriously OMG]
This art project is very… something. [OMG Blog]
My question is who can they even get to follow up Beyonce’s Christmas halftime show. Bc Beyonce Bowl is a high high bar. Is it playing on Netflix again?
If you don’t have football on Xmas day, what’s the plan? Talk to your family? Get nogged up and fight over politics? This is America. We have guns. Football saves lives.
No, no, no. Thanksgiving is for American football. *Christmas* is for basketball. Every American knows this. (/s if not obvious.)