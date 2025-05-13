“Halle Berry & Juliette Binoche are on this year’s Cannes jury” links
  • May 13, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I totally forgot that Halle Berry is on the Cannes Film Festival jury this year. Juliette Binoche is on the jury as well! I hope they bring out some great fashion! [RCFA]
The Kansas City Chiefs will play on Christmas Day. Does this firm up Taylor Swift’s Christmas plans? (I actually think it’s asinine to schedule a football game on Christmas Day, but it seems like it’s going to keep happening.) [JustJared]
They really are making a live-action He-Man movie. [LaineyGossip]
Pope Bob is not a fan of AI. [Jezebel]
Is there a hidden mystery on Jon Hamm’s new show? [Pajiba]
People reveal some interesting secrets – that infinite-money-glitch gift card is something I would have kept using forever. [Buzzfeed]
Bella Hadid rocks up to Cannes. [Socialite Life]
Sean Combs’ trial just started, it’s pretty early to talk about sentencing. [Hollywood Life]
Milkbone is partnering with the Superman movie. [Seriously OMG]
This art project is very… something. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to ““Halle Berry & Juliette Binoche are on this year’s Cannes jury” links”

  1. Jais says:
    May 13, 2025 at 2:35 pm

    My question is who can they even get to follow up Beyonce’s Christmas halftime show. Bc Beyonce Bowl is a high high bar. Is it playing on Netflix again?

    Reply
  2. mightymolly says:
    May 13, 2025 at 5:55 pm

    If you don’t have football on Xmas day, what’s the plan? Talk to your family? Get nogged up and fight over politics? This is America. We have guns. Football saves lives.

    Reply
    • Boxy Lady says:
      May 13, 2025 at 7:59 pm

      No, no, no. Thanksgiving is for American football. *Christmas* is for basketball. Every American knows this. (/s if not obvious.)

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment