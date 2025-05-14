The Office spinoff, The Paper starring Domhnall Gleeson, will premiere this September


At NBCUniversal’s upfront in NYC this past Monday, we finally got a look at the long-talked about sister show to The Office, titled The Paper. NBC released an image with series star Domhnall Gleeson and played a teaser trailer for attendees. The series is a mockumentary that takes place in the newsroom of a struggling paper called the Toledo Truth-Teller. It will stream on Peacock and will premiere in September 2025. Gleeson and two of his co-stars, Sabrina Impaciatore and Oscar Nuñez, were also at the presentation.

Peacock has debuted a first look at The Office spinoff, The Paper.

The image was shared during NBCUniversal’s advertisers presentation on May 12 where cast members Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore and Oscar Nuñez made special appearances. A September 2025 release window was also announced, however the release date is yet to be confirmed.

Just like The Office, The Paper is a mockumentary-style series that follows the employees of an office. Variety adds that the trailer shown at the presentation revealed that The Paper is set in the office of the Toledo Truth-Teller newspaper. Nuñez returns to The Office universe and is now working as the paper’s accountant — evidently unpleased at the sight of the documentary crew. Impacciatore takes on the role of the managing editor while Gleeson is “an idealistic new employee.”

Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key join the main cast. The Office executive producer Greg Daniels co-created the series along with Michael Koman, with both of them also executive producing with The Office creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

Stay tuned for an official trailer and release date for The Paper.

[From Hypebeast]

Well, now we can speculate properly. Let’s talk about the still shot they released! Gleeson is standing in the center, on top of a desk, looking like he’s giving some sort of Ted Lasso-esque pep talk. A group of his fellow Toledo Truth-Teller employees, including Nuñez’s Oscar Martinez, are all staring up at him with varying expressions. Gleason’s physical appearance reminds me of Martin Freeman, who played Tim (the Jim character) in the UK series. The picture definitely gives me “idealistic new employee” vibes. And hooray for the confirmation that Sabrina Impacciatore is playing the managing editor! At first, I wondered if she would be playing the Michael Scott role, but that got me thinking. What if they just dropped all of the archetypes of the characters from The Office and created entirely new ones so that it’s not a one-for-one character matchup? Well, except for Oscar, of course. Poor, beleaguered Oscar, probably escaping to the midwest to start fresh only to have his old friends the cameramen show up again.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos credit: PA Images/INSTARimages, Iammeysam/Backgrid, Getty and via Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “The Office spinoff, The Paper starring Domhnall Gleeson, will premiere this September”

  1. Jay says:
    May 14, 2025 at 7:48 am

    Happy to see Oscar get a larger role in something, and to see Domhnall Gleeson try his hand at more of a comedic turn.

    I hope that the show doesn’t try to replicate 2005 Michael Scott. Considering it’s a different setting, I think that the “connection” to the office is more about the mockumentary format (and maybe a way for Greg Daniels to get the show made), but that’s been so overdone!

    Reply
  2. EditM says:
    May 14, 2025 at 10:33 am

    Love Domnhall! I look forward to seeing him on the screen more regularly and he has comedy chops from what I’ve seen on Immaturity for Charity.

    Reply
  3. Grant says:
    May 14, 2025 at 10:35 am

    I’m excited to see Sabrina too, she was fabulous in second season of The White Lotus!

    Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 14, 2025 at 11:53 am

    Gleeson is such an underrated actor – he’s also got very good comedic chops so he’ll do v well in this role. You should watch his early comedic stuff that he did for Irish TV.

    Reply
  5. parkernin says:
    May 14, 2025 at 12:03 pm

    It’s cracking me up that it’s supposed to take place in my hometown of Toledo, OH.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment