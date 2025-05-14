The Office spinoff, The Paper starring Domhnall Gleeson, will premiere this September



At NBCUniversal’s upfront in NYC this past Monday, we finally got a look at the long-talked about sister show to The Office, titled The Paper. NBC released an image with series star Domhnall Gleeson and played a teaser trailer for attendees. The series is a mockumentary that takes place in the newsroom of a struggling paper called the Toledo Truth-Teller. It will stream on Peacock and will premiere in September 2025. Gleeson and two of his co-stars, Sabrina Impaciatore and Oscar Nuñez, were also at the presentation.

Peacock has debuted a first look at The Office spinoff, The Paper. The image was shared during NBCUniversal’s advertisers presentation on May 12 where cast members Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore and Oscar Nuñez made special appearances. A September 2025 release window was also announced, however the release date is yet to be confirmed. Just like The Office, The Paper is a mockumentary-style series that follows the employees of an office. Variety adds that the trailer shown at the presentation revealed that The Paper is set in the office of the Toledo Truth-Teller newspaper. Nuñez returns to The Office universe and is now working as the paper’s accountant — evidently unpleased at the sight of the documentary crew. Impacciatore takes on the role of the managing editor while Gleeson is “an idealistic new employee.” Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key join the main cast. The Office executive producer Greg Daniels co-created the series along with Michael Koman, with both of them also executive producing with The Office creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. Stay tuned for an official trailer and release date for The Paper.

Well, now we can speculate properly. Let’s talk about the still shot they released! Gleeson is standing in the center, on top of a desk, looking like he’s giving some sort of Ted Lasso-esque pep talk. A group of his fellow Toledo Truth-Teller employees, including Nuñez’s Oscar Martinez, are all staring up at him with varying expressions. Gleason’s physical appearance reminds me of Martin Freeman, who played Tim (the Jim character) in the UK series. The picture definitely gives me “idealistic new employee” vibes. And hooray for the confirmation that Sabrina Impacciatore is playing the managing editor! At first, I wondered if she would be playing the Michael Scott role, but that got me thinking. What if they just dropped all of the archetypes of the characters from The Office and created entirely new ones so that it’s not a one-for-one character matchup? Well, except for Oscar, of course. Poor, beleaguered Oscar, probably escaping to the midwest to start fresh only to have his old friends the cameramen show up again.

