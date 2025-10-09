“Dexter: Resurrection has been greenlit for a second season” links
  • October 09, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Dexter: Resurrection was greenlit for a second season! I finally watched the new series and I have to say… it’s really good!! [Pajiba]
Dolly Parton: I ain’t dead yet! [Socialite Life]
Why did Keke Palmer invite Offset onto her podcast??! [LaineyGossip]
Will the Bruce Springsteen biopic inspire men to go to therapy? [Jezebel]
Non-Americans talk about what they hate about Americans. [Buzzfeed]
I love Joel Edgerton, I just wish his career was different. [JustJared]
Gene Simmons was in a car accident. [Hollywood Life]
I would eat Nutella ice cream, absolutely. [Seriously OMG]
Jennifer Lopez wore Elie Saab. [RCFA]
David Cronenberg loves body horror. [OMG Blog]

15 Responses to ““Dexter: Resurrection has been greenlit for a second season” links”

  1. Flamingo says:
    October 9, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    Great news! I am bummed original sin was canceled. But happy the story continues on with Michael C. Hall Dexter. I hope we find out who the New York Ripper is.

    Reply
  2. Mightymolly says:
    October 9, 2025 at 12:59 pm

    Most of those hating Americans are about hating unrestrained capitalism. Fair.

    Reply
  3. Miranda says:
    October 9, 2025 at 1:23 pm

    Regarding #25 on the “weird American habits” list: Does anyone actually still do the pledge in school? I’m 33 and a lifelong New Yorker, did my student teaching period at a private school, and later taught in NYC public schools, and never once recited or led the pledge of allegiance. My brothers are 21-25 years older, and they never did either. Which, understandable given the extreme diversity here and the fact that a large number of students in any given class might not even be American. But my husband is 14 years older than I am and grew in Alabama, and he never had to recite it in school, either. So is that complaint outdated, or are we outliers?

    Reply
    • Donna Libera says:
      October 9, 2025 at 2:24 pm

      I’m 46 and grew up on Vermont and I went to public school. Despite it being the most liberal state, the pledge of allegiance was a daily occurrence for us after first period.

      Reply
    • butterflystella says:
      October 9, 2025 at 3:34 pm

      I’m 51, grew up in Southern Michigan and we said the pledge every day K-5 but it didn’t continue once I entered Middle School.

      Reply
    • pottymouthpup says:
      October 9, 2025 at 4:00 pm

      in my late 50s and they led class/homeroom in the pledge every day in public schools around me. They also has a silent moment for prayer. I stopped standing and reciting the pledge in 9th grade though (I went to HS in the mid-80s)

      Reply
    • Abby says:
      October 9, 2025 at 6:40 pm

      I just volunteered at my kid’s public elementary school this morning and can confirm: pledge of allegiance, pledge to the Texas flag, moment of silence.

      Reply
  4. Mrs. Smith says:
    October 9, 2025 at 4:26 pm

    Grew up in a red state and we did the pledge of allegiance daily through 8th grade. I don’t recall if we did in high school.

    Reply
  5. Kittenmom says:
    October 9, 2025 at 5:33 pm

    Grew up in NY and we did the pledge all the way through high school (80s)

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    October 9, 2025 at 6:01 pm

    Question. Wouldn’t Nutella ice cream more or less just be nocciola?

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      October 9, 2025 at 10:28 pm

      Exactly. It’s nocciolata gelato, which the Italians have been making forever. It’s reason enough to go to Italy just for that. Best flavor ever!

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      October 10, 2025 at 1:06 am

      It’s also really easy to make ice cream these days, especially with the new kitchen countertop ice cream makers. They do all the work, you just have to wait approximately 24 hours for your icecream. There are one and two pint ice cream makers. The new Ninja ice cream maker, while pricey makes good ice creams.

      Reply

