Now they’re nitpicking how Duchess Meghan uses her canning tools

The Duchess of Sussex’s weekend trip to Paris dominated headlines for a full four days. They’re still talking about it, obviously, but the fever broke and I hope some people are deeply ashamed of how they tied Meghan’s Balenciaga beauty to Princess Diana’s death. Well, the haters are on to their new “thing”: complaining about a photo on As Ever’s site. The photo, seen above, debuted on As Ever’s site last Friday, alongside the product restock of jams and teas and the introduction of As Ever’s first Sauvignon Blanc. In the photo, which was taken in Meghan’s real Montecito kitchen, you can see Meghan peering into a steaming pot and using some fancy tongs to presumably extract a sealed jar of jam. Look closely – they’re claiming that Meghan is using the jar tongs incorrectly. According to Tom Sykes on his Royalist Substack, this is just further evidence of Meghan’s “authenticity crisis.”
If jam really is Meghan Markle’s jam, then does it seem reasonable to expect she would know one end of a canning tool from the other? I ask this because an image of the duchess making jam at home has lit up bulletin boards after attentive readers noticed she was holding her jar lifter upside down, plunging the rubber handles into the boiling water instead of the (usefully jar-shaped) metal end.
The mistake seems, to me at least, to be a powerful metaphor for the yawning void at the heart of Meghan’s brand and image. In an age obsessed with “being real,” it suggests that the Meghan part of the Sussex project—so reliant on telegraphing authenticity—is, at its core, staged for the cameras.
Using the wrong end of a jam lifter is a fairly common mistake, and, at the end of the day, if it got the jar safely out of the boiling water, does it matter? On a brand DNA level, yes. And it’s no good having a go at me in the comments for being mean to Meghan, because the upside-down canning tool debate is a thing that is actually happening on the internet right now. I’m not making this up. This exercises people.
Confusion, muddle, and, frankly, hypocrisy, have shadowed Meghan since the day she left royal life. And when it comes to rebrands, the speed of her pivots leaves the audience unmoored.
The entire With Love, Meghan debacle crystallized the confusion, beginning with the fact that the kitchen we were invited into was not, in fact, her own. The decision is entirely understandable for a mother of two young children, yet it complicates a project built around selling your lifestyle. She showed us bees in “her” garden and told us she hates honey. A friend who praised her cooking told us they keep cosmetics in the fridge.
Viewers were promised intimacy; what they got was a set. And the more effort that goes into manufacturing authenticity, the more artificial it appears when the cracks, as they must, show.
I’ve never canned or hermetically sealed anything in my life, so I spent a minute looking at canning tools and tongs online. I compared the images for sale to the tongs used by Meghan and… sure, it does seem like she’s using them upside-down. But look at the whole photo again – see the little baby-sized jars already on the tray beside the pot? Those jars are likely too small to be “caught” by the “jar-shaped” side of the tongs. Instead of this photo exhibiting inauthenticity, doesn’t it show that Meghan knows certain tricks and jamming-hacks about her own kitchen tools? As for this continued obsession with “Meghan doesn’t film in her own kitchen” – those “critics” really need to get over it. Even when Meghan shows her own kitchen (like in this photo in question), they’re still bitching and nitpicking.
Be more authentic like Kate, like that time she was shown carrying empty boxes at that food pantry.
Is it a cultural thing? I’m seriously asking. All the cooking shows I have watched over the years are on a set. Do they not I understand this. Surely they have cooking shows there. Is it just a case of holding her to a different standard.
They’re pissed because she is not showing their house for them to pick it apart.
The BM is use to the BRF caving to their demands, but with the Sussexes it doesn’t work.
My mother was an experienced canned of every fruit and vegetable you can think of and I grew up helping her with that. She is not using them wrong – you need the rubber part to grab the jar bc metal and glass have no friction. It’s a stupid article written by an ignorant man.
I’ve been canning my entire adult life – she’s not using them wrong. You can use either side depending on the size of the jars you’re trying to lift out. This is an idiotic article written by an ignorant, idiotic man.
I have been canning for over 40 years and she is using them correctly.
And authentic like peggs riding around on his scooter.
For the set thing, i think some over there know that sets are normal for cooking shows and are just using this as another way to attack her, and I think some might not know bc they are paying more attention to Meghan than they ever have for any cooking show before. so they’ve just never thought about it and are assuming M is in the wrong.
OMG!!! She is using the tool correctly!! I have canned a few tomatoes in my life time what he fails to see is at the bottom of those tongs are very thick black rubber which you use to grab the jars. The top green part does not curve around the jars like the black bottom part. What does this English royalist fop who probably has never cooked anything in a kitchen know about canning? He knows nothing but how to hate and try to pick apart a process he knows absolutely nothing about!!
He picked this particular gem of criticism online, I suspect, and ran with it.
For the love of God, on the Website the tongs are made to be used both ways, and they have pictures on the site.
Tom, the Eton kicked out, is circling the drain.
Really? Welp, there u go. I had no idea this was even a debate on the internet. Not on my feed, thankfully. I just can’t get worked up about this. But for those who care, knock yourselves out, I guess?
As if they’d post a pic of her holding the implement the wrong way! Why are people so blindly following the stupidity of the BM?
They really want the narrative that she is inauthentic to catch on. To which I say, she’s clearly been making jam for a while. If she sent it as gifts and people liked it so much that even Bela Bajaria of Netflix suggested it was so good that she should sell it, she’s not new to this. They just always choose to leave out those details when pushing their narrative. Is figuring out how to produce it to scale new? Yeah, of course, but making jam, no.
I keep thinking we’ve reached the most idiotic way these people will flog Meghan for simply existing, and then another day comes along. This is so beyond dumb, and it’s clear that a minute amount of research would have told this idiot that she’s not using them wrong. Even if she were, WHO CARES?! They are tools for canning, she’s not performing neurosurgery.
I would have thought that using the rubber end to hold the jars would be safer, rubber is less likely to slip on glass or metal than a metal gripper.
Both ends are rubberized because the green side is for standard size jars and the black side is for wider or smaller ones. It’s made this way on purpose.
Yes and if you look at the jars she has already pulled out they are pretty small. If she had used the other end they probably would have fallen through the curve of the tongs. I canned regularly for 30 years and used them both ways depending on the jar size.
The canning tools can be used both ways. This has been confirmed by canning experts. There are photos in the marketing for this canning product showing it being used both way. So ‘woman uses canning tools in one of the ways advertised’. There a Reddit thread where canning experts are defending her showing the marketing pictures that demonstrate you can use it both ways. Let’s not be taken in by the media spin!
So immediately people create a discourse. It’s right! It’s wrong! It’s all for clicks. No one should give an opinion because it doesn’t matter. This is clicks and nothing else. It’s absurd to actually engage and give an opinion. I said I’ve canned. That’s it. But the whole right /wrong discourse is the only thing they care about. I get CB is about clicks too, but surely we shouldn’t give these cretins any attention? This is what they want! And everyone falls for it
This is gossip site, where we make fun of the cretins. That involves giving them a certain amount of attention.
Meghan is not using it incorrectly. I have the same tool. It is reversible. Depends on the jar size and what is safe and comfortable for you.
Exactly.. I grew up in a canning household, every autumn 🍂.
Meghan lives in a different world from her critics. While she creates and builds, they look for ways to destroy. I support the builder
Oh but tom you are mean to meghan .
This has to be the silliest Meghan ‘news’ I’ve read in some time.
I have canned. I wonder if (of course that pos hasn’t) canned ever?
The point of this discourse is to engage people like us in exactly this. Did she do it right? She didn’t do it like me, my mothe, my grandmother etc.
They will lie endlessly as long as people engage, like here on CB, and make claims about her expertise or not. That’s the point. And everyone will fall in and engage in debate
He says don’t be mean to him in the comments because her holding the tongs ” wrong” is an actual debate going on online. Just because it’s a debate going on online does not make it not stupid. This is the biggest issue that these people have. They find fault with everything she does, so nothing that they say can be taken in good faith. This ” authenticity” nonsense is that the latest in whatever Meghan does will be wrong. She hasn’t rebranded several times, she’s just being herself and figuring stuff out as she goes but when you have made someone a caricature if they tried to stray outside of the person that you’ve decided that they are, then they’re breaking some invisible unknowing contract with you.
You criticize her for not filming in her own kitchen, for wearing oversized clothes, for telling a story more than once, for not showing her kids faces, for showing her kids backs, for ” taking attention” by showing up for certain events, for not showing attention by not speaking up about certain events, for going somewhere solo, for going somewhere with her husband, for not coming back to a country, for thinking she ” deserves” to come back to a country.
Literally nothing she does is right and they will behave like random Twitter trolls, and people on tiktok who have never said anything nice about her are being honest reactors about her. Look at this past weekend. They’re still trying to pretend that she made a mistake and wasn’t embraced by the fashion world because some randoms on tiktok has snarky things to say even though Vogue named her the best dressed person at fashion week.
It’s just pathetic at this point she can’t always be wrong and have made a bad decision. And everything that she does does not have to be perfect they literally expect that of no one else.
It’s not the correct use of the tongs that is the problem or that the issue trended. It’s his questioning her authenticity when she actually is using them correctly, which means he is full of #@**#.
I can and don’t even use those big tongs because they can be clumsy. She obviously decided to use them upside down so the silicon would prevent her from burning her hand on the naked steel end. Dummy!
So as explained above she’s not using them the wrong way.
but let’s say she was. Did it occur to Sykes or anyone freaking out about this that this pic may have been staged? that doesn’t make inauthentic. Its like when i was on the yearbook in HS (yes I know, going back here!) and I’d see a teacher gesture at the map or something in a way that would be good in a picture so I’d ask them to do it again. someone may have been in the kitchen with M, saw her use the tongs and then said “hey do that again so I can get the shot from this angle.” That happens all the time and its not inauthentic.
For me the big takeaway from her show, besides how cheesy she is lol, is that she does actually know what she’s doing in the kitchen. You can’t fake some of what she was doing.
You can’t fake what she’s doing, and she’s repeatedly gotten legitimate comments from top chefs about her knife work, her cooking skills, her knowledge of cooking. I literally think that that’s what bothers them, that she is competent. Because they never have criticism for the guests on the show, which doesn’t make sense if everything about the show is so terrible. I’ve never heard them criticize the people on it, just Meghan.
Oh, Tom – this is embarrassing. If you’re going to be petty, at least be right. And if you’re going to copy what people are posting on the internet, at least check it out first.
Every time Daily Mail thrashed Meghan they are richly rewarded with thousands of comments from their readers . So naturally they persists . Even the article on William’s interview with Levy managed to attract only a dismal 50 to 100 comments from their readers.
As usual, when trying to bash Meghan fails spectacularly. These fools will never learn.
Lol, isn’t it funny that Meghan is selling out on her products, while they’re pretending that she’s having a hard time branding/rebranding herself? Sykes and other haters have decided to create these talking points, void of any reality, just to have issues to discuss about Meghan. These people really live in an alternate universe, when it comes to Meghan.
What is this? Was Sykes just desperate to write anything about Meghan?
It is a day that ends in “y” so, yes.
I can regularly and she is using them correctly. Those rubber sides in the water are to gently grip the glass.
Another rule just invented for Meghan. Meghan knows her way around the kitchen and has some tricks she shares on WLM and this is one of it. As Kaiser said the jars on the tray are smaller so it might be easier to get this kind of jars out of boiling hot water with using the canning tongs the way Meghan does.
Listen, as an avid home cook/homemaker I cannot take her seriously. I appreciate her champagne game. I think she’d be really fun to have as a friend. But Every episode of her show is her purportedly doing something for the very first time and I’m a fuddyduddy who thinks that a lifestyle show should demonstrate expertise. THAT BEING SAID: she is harmless. She isn’t hurting anyone. I clicked on this thinking maybe she had really botched canning (it is very technical and botulism is no joke) but nope. She gets too much very public flack for doing things that no one else would even care about with any other public figure.
What? She never said that she’s doing something new in each episode of her show. We see her making a lot of tried and true recipes and crafts.
Some of her crafts have been her first time. The candles she made in the very first episode were actually one example. However I really liked that that she was showing you could try new things and have fun.
Also when she has other chefs teaching her Somme of there dishes I think are some of the best episode. It shows that just because I’m not a chef I can try something new and different. Her show is so much more than a cooking show. It’s entertaining, crafting, flower arrangements, cultivating friendship’s.
Oh, just go away. Her lifestyle show does not need to demonstrate what you think it should
My mom used ffa towel. There’s something wrong with these Brit’s. I’ve never seen so much stupidity
, bullying and harassment in my life. To say Meghan knew what she was getting into is an understatement. To think Cesspool 🇬🇧was once called GREAT. Their GHETTO AS HELL WITHOUT THE FABULOUS.🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
THIS. You couldn’t pay me to visit that place.
I can too. Those are called jar lifters and you need them to get the jars out of boiling water. Plus you can use them on either side.
What next, the Fail is going to accuse her of pickling wrong? sheesh.
If she pickles? Yes, they will.
Pickles are my favorite thing to can! We don’t eat much jam in our house, but we devour pickles. Try it, Megs!
Just here to say, her kitchen is gorgeous- not that that is any surprise.
She has excellent taste.
Are they not tired of embarrassing themselves?
Tom Sucks doesn’t want us to come for him for making mean comments? Ok, but unfortunately Tom, you didn’t exclude dumb comments, soooo… fire away! If you are going to write a lot of words about someone being “inauthentic” , you might want to make sure your “facts” are correct. Just sayin….
Just asked internet for picture of jar lifting tongs. She is doing this correctly. The larger handles that you see is for “safe grip”. What you don’t see is the 2 rubber grippers for safely securing the hot jars and safely lifting them out of the water. Any reporter would have done the same easy search before writing this ridiculous article. Rent must be due.
I don’t can so can’t add anything to this conversation but I do want to let everyone know that I’m so thrilled that Meghan and Harry will be receiving this award tonight in honor of the work they’ve done to help and uplift parents and kids navigating the online world!!!
The manufacturer says they can be used both ways.
Why are we supposed to get worked up over this? Apparently you can use both ends of this tool. Meghan has made countless jars of jam at home, and most of us haven’t, including that writer Sykes. This was already going around the internet by the trolls before Paris and bring debunked so why pick it up again? These guys mine twitter for content and controversy, without checking facts or ignoring it. Why are they always so desperate for controversy? Over making jam. Idiots.
Like I said, I haven’t even seen this debate/discourse on my timeline bc I keep it clean. This is some trawling for controversy. Let it stay siloed in derangerland.
There are some interesting articles out there about how Daniel Martin did Meghan’s makeup for the Balenciaga show and what products he used. Much more interesting than that deliberate idiot Sykes.
Meghan is too classy and unbothered by these clowns to say it, but I got time today. So please allow me Madame Duchess to say it for you, F the haters. We will start with you Tom desperately trying to be someone Skykes.
I have a large garden and I can all of the time. Nobody taught me how, I read a book. I used the canning tongs upside down for years and didn’t even know it.
So Sykes thinks this is a legitimate subject to weigh in on, because a bunch of white derangers are freaking out — erroneously — about Meghan’s use of canning tools.
Good to know that you allow yourself to be manipulated by idiots, Sykes. Thanks for making that clear.
Google canning tongs – she is using them correctly.
She’s using the tool upside down. Common mistake. And trying to make excuses for the mistake – like it was intentional on her part and some special technique – is, IMO, silly and makes it look like Megan fans can’t ever admit she makes a mistake.
But as for the mistake itself…so what? She never claimed to be a canning expert or that she was making all the jam she sold herself. Shes an amateur cook/canner and her audience is supposed be learning along with her.
I don’t see what the big deal is in admitting she’s using the tool wrong here and also that it’s a common mistake and no big deal. It’s not like she was using the wrong knife in heart surgery or something!
The fact that the literal advertisement for the product shows that it can be used both ways but you don’t want to believe that what people have seen with there own eyes and posted online is what is odd tbh. Why are you so intent on convincing us she was wrong? That is suspicious in itself…
“Suspicious”? Of what? That I’m part of a secret canning cabal trying to spread misinformation?
It’s not that serious, Julia. Lordy. She’s using them upside down. And it’s no big deal.
@Kerfuffles – if it’s no big deal, then what’s wrong with admitting that the manufacturer of the tongs says the product can be used both ways? What’s wrong with accepting that actual experts in canning who have used the tongs say they can be used both ways?
The problem is that those who write articles about it are not concerned with preserving the tongs, but with humiliating and questioning Meghan. The authors simply know how to upset and outrage everyone. The royalists who can rant and rave about the “hypocrisy,” and us who know about the thousands of hidden and open insidiousness and attacks, the audacity of which is always annoying.
What about you? You can get upset with us. Then everything is clear.
LOL The desperation.
These folks are really exercised that they don’t get to see all around Meghan’s kitchen.
Yawn. I can frequently. I use both ends depending on how quickly I have to move and how I grab them.
To me, that is the definition of authenticity but whatever.
That Tom Psycho is an “ant-f….r” !!!
This has echoes of how they nitpicked her holding Archie at a polo match years ago. With the derangers saying “look she doesn’t know how to hold a baby” but she did.