Eden: The Sussexes are planning to ‘undermine’ Prince William & Kate

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden is on another tear right now, and you can guess why he’s especially clenched: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Before we get into this, can I just say that it’s really funny that the royalists have not focused whatsoever on how the left-behinds performed for the Trump state visit last week? Like, they should have been riding that high all week, there were no major gaffes, Waity and Huevo got okay headlines, they had all of the attention. So why are the royalists still miserable and still talking about Harry and Meghan? Don’t answer that, I already know. Some highlights from Eden’s melodramatic “There’s a sinister Establishment ‘plot’ to undermine Prince William and Kate and bring back Harry and Meghan. I refuse to be part of it… and today I’m exposing what’s going on.” I sh-t you not, that is the actual headline.

William & Kate have kept their own counsel since the Oprah interview: William and Catherine have kept their counsel since then, while also having to cope with the trauma of the princess’s major abdominal surgery followed by her cancer diagnosis and treatment. Over recent months, they have also faced a relentless public relations campaign waged by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aimed at restoring the California-based couple to the affections of the British public. Worryingly, King Charles has been drawn into this, aided by some key figures of the Establishment behind the scenes.

A royal reconciliation: Since the July meeting [between reps for Harry & Charles], there has been a seemingly endless stream of stories about how the Sussexes want to mend fences with the Royal Family that they have done so much to hurt and damage. The couple achieved their aim earlier this month when the King agreed to meet Harry during his visit to Britain, their first get-together in 19 months. After taking tea with his father at Clarence House, the duke could barely contain his glee as he was pictured smiling broadly. In an interview with anti-monarchist newspaper The Guardian two days later, Harry made clear that he hoped to return to Britain with Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie, aged six, and Princess Lilibet, four. ‘This week has definitely brought that closer,’ Harry declared.

The Sussexes want a royal residence! During his visit, he told friends that he wanted his children to be educated in Britain, as I reported last week. Harry hopes that by the time his children are of an age to attend school here, he and Meghan will be spending more time in Britain, possibly living in a royal residence if relations with the King continue to improve. ‘Harry and Meghan know [there’s no half-in], but what they want is friendly relations with the King and to be in a position to move between Britain and the States regularly with no fears for their security,’ a source tells me.

Undermining the Waleses: The King is, however, in danger of forcing the heir to the throne into a very uncomfortable corner. If he allows this plot to succeed, Harry and Meghan will be back in Britain, undermining Prince William and Catherine without ever having apologised for their appalling behaviour. In his interview with the Left-wing Guardian, Harry claimed that he had nothing for which to apologise, declaring: ‘My conscience is clear.’ The King needs to put his foot down and make clear to his younger son that there will be no more appeasement unless he apologises to William and Catherine. Only then, could a genuine reconciliation be possible.