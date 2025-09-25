Eden: The Sussexes are planning to ‘undermine’ Prince William & Kate

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden is on another tear right now, and you can guess why he’s especially clenched: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Before we get into this, can I just say that it’s really funny that the royalists have not focused whatsoever on how the left-behinds performed for the Trump state visit last week? Like, they should have been riding that high all week, there were no major gaffes, Waity and Huevo got okay headlines, they had all of the attention. So why are the royalists still miserable and still talking about Harry and Meghan? Don’t answer that, I already know. Some highlights from Eden’s melodramatic “There’s a sinister Establishment ‘plot’ to undermine Prince William and Kate and bring back Harry and Meghan. I refuse to be part of it… and today I’m exposing what’s going on.” I sh-t you not, that is the actual headline.
William & Kate have kept their own counsel since the Oprah interview: William and Catherine have kept their counsel since then, while also having to cope with the trauma of the princess’s major abdominal surgery followed by her cancer diagnosis and treatment. Over recent months, they have also faced a relentless public relations campaign waged by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aimed at restoring the California-based couple to the affections of the British public. Worryingly, King Charles has been drawn into this, aided by some key figures of the Establishment behind the scenes.
A royal reconciliation: Since the July meeting [between reps for Harry & Charles], there has been a seemingly endless stream of stories about how the Sussexes want to mend fences with the Royal Family that they have done so much to hurt and damage. The couple achieved their aim earlier this month when the King agreed to meet Harry during his visit to Britain, their first get-together in 19 months. After taking tea with his father at Clarence House, the duke could barely contain his glee as he was pictured smiling broadly. In an interview with anti-monarchist newspaper The Guardian two days later, Harry made clear that he hoped to return to Britain with Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie, aged six, and Princess Lilibet, four. ‘This week has definitely brought that closer,’ Harry declared.
The Sussexes want a royal residence! During his visit, he told friends that he wanted his children to be educated in Britain, as I reported last week. Harry hopes that by the time his children are of an age to attend school here, he and Meghan will be spending more time in Britain, possibly living in a royal residence if relations with the King continue to improve. ‘Harry and Meghan know [there’s no half-in], but what they want is friendly relations with the King and to be in a position to move between Britain and the States regularly with no fears for their security,’ a source tells me.
Undermining the Waleses: The King is, however, in danger of forcing the heir to the throne into a very uncomfortable corner. If he allows this plot to succeed, Harry and Meghan will be back in Britain, undermining Prince William and Catherine without ever having apologised for their appalling behaviour. In his interview with the Left-wing Guardian, Harry claimed that he had nothing for which to apologise, declaring: ‘My conscience is clear.’ The King needs to put his foot down and make clear to his younger son that there will be no more appeasement unless he apologises to William and Catherine. Only then, could a genuine reconciliation be possible.
[From The Daily Mail]
LMAO, Eden’s big, melodramatic exclusive is… exposing that Harry has repeatedly said, on the record, that he’d like to visit the UK more often and that William and Kate are throwing tantrums about it. Girl, you couldn’t think of anything else to write about this week? That’s all you’ve got? “Waity and Peg demand an apology before Harry visits again!!” Man, they really can’t hide the fact that William’s whole world crashed down when Charles and Harry met two weeks ago. Nothing has been the same since.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William and Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872299, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872408, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113312, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images/Avalon
-
-
(left to right) The Prince and Princess of Wales, US President Donald Trump and King Charles III waiting for the carriages after arriving at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038113617, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the carriage procession to Windsor Castle, Berkshire, ahead of the ceremonial welcome on day one of the US President’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038113632, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), travel in the Semi-State Landau with US Ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, and his wife Harriet C Stephens (unseen) during a horse-drawn procession towards Windsor Castle, at the start of a second State Visit for US President Donald Trump, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second State Visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader.,Image: 1038113847, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: ADRIAN DENNIS/Avalon
-
-
STATE VISIT BY THE PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.The President and First Lady will join The King and Queen, and The Prince and Princess of
Wales, in a Carriage Procession through the Windsor estate, towards the Castle,Image: 1038114058, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover/Avalon
-
-
Southport, UK, 23 September 2025: Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Churchtown Primary School, in continued support of the Southport community affected by the July 2024 attack that killed three young girls, in Southport.,Image: 1039625418, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil Noble/Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex speaks at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Sep 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex looks at the Sim Vitro Robot during a visit to Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies, at Sir Michael Uren Hub in White City, west London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2025
Credit: Suzanne Plunkett/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex leaves after a visit to Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies, at Sir Michael Uren Hub in White City, west London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2025
Credit: Suzanne Plunkett/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The congregation and Members of the Royal Family depart for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
Featuring: William Prince of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
They already do just by farting.
A jar of fruit spread undermines and overshadows WandK. lol
Wank are destroying themselves and the Monarchy just fine on their own all the Sussex’s have to do is enjoy the beach and watch the show.
Will and Kate continually undermine themselves. First there was the DISASTROUS Caribbean tour. Then the mother’s day photos which resulted in news agencies saying they cant be trusted. Then the laziness and obfuscation around Kate’s true diagnosis. William’s Earthshot, shot BLANKS.
Ultimately its their LAZINESS that is doing them in, so Charles is going to light a fire whether or not Camilla or Will/Kate like it or not.
My thought exactly: W&K undermine themselves.
The simple truth is that W&K need Harry, he’s genuine stardust and great with the public like his momma before him. Neither W nor K like working, that can’t be denied, this last fortnight has been unrepresentative where they’ve had to scale up and appear most days. They’ll soon revert to once or twice a month……
They need Harry back.
They don’t want Harry back. They can be lazy when he’s an ocean apart. Harry’s coming and the Wails have to work more in those 4 days than they usually do in 3 months. The snowflakes can’t keep the rhythm.
Maureen’s article was absolutely batsh!t. It’s giving “impotent rage.”
In fact, this article has all the hallmarks of William rage-briefing to Eden. Harry needs to apologize to William? Check. A swipe at Charles for allowing this to happen? Check. Cancer? Check. Massive exaggerations (“establishment plot”) and lies (Eton)? Check and check.
Hey, Willy, if you feel “undermined” by Harry’s charismatic and hard-working visit last week, then that’s on you. How about spending less time rage-briefing to your mouthpiece, Eden, and instead solving your bad press by getting off your sofa and returning to work?
Well said, time for one of the men in grey to say that to William.
I’m just going to need men to go to therapy.
William is in desperate need of therapy.
He seems unhappy all the time. So fragile.
Seriously, therapy.
William seems down right broken. He’s getting more paranoid and reclusive by the day. It’s been two hundred years since the last mad king and someone needs to intervene if they don’t want another one.
Actually, I hope he skips therapy and just stays angry and miserable all the damn time. Let him spend the rest of his life in a bad mood; it’s what he deserves.
Wow, interesting! And who exactly would be these mysterious Establishment-figures, we have to send our thank you-notes to?
I’m pretty sure they only exist in Williams head and who knows where that lives these days
All this noise because Harry visited with his father for a brief time! The Wales undermine themselves constantly with these crazy articles they approve. HARRY JUST WANTS TO VISIT WHEN HE WANTS AND TO CONTINUE HIS CHARITY WORK NOTHING MORE!!! Now go climb back under your rock until the hallucinations stop Eden.
Willy really melted down over Harry’s visit, didn’t he. This unhinged article looks like it’s straight from Willy’s mouth to Eden’s pen.
He most certainly did!!
It’s mindboggling how much that visit set him off and how little he or KP is trying to hide it.
Even if he was melting down, a good PR person would have the talking point be something like “William is focused on his work with such important initiatives as Earthshot and Homewards and being involved with the Duchy of Cornwall. he wishes his brother well but has not paid attention the nuances of his visit.”
But instead we get……this.
I have to give Richard some credit here, when someone *cough* James *cough* buys him with a couple cans of dog food, he stays bought. That kind of loyalty is a rarity these days.
What a loopy and unhinged conspiracy theory. So, who are these “key figures of the Establishment” that are leading poor, weak, befuddled Charles astray? And why have they done a 180 to suddenly support Harry? Will they now vote for royal security for H&M?
It’s too funny that the only thing Eden has managed to “expose” is that H&M want friendly relations with Charles and the ability to travel to the UK in safety. So sinister!!!
How will they continue to undermine WanK? By being charismatic and attractive? I mean, it is what it is. And if WanK are truly this unhinged over the Sussexes, they have only their own media to thank. The media are the ones making everything a competition in order to get clicks. I’m sure the UK citizens are capable of admiring and appreciating both couples, provided they have a good reason of course. The whole thing gives credence to the blackmail rumors, it seems like something is holding the Unroyals hostage to the press.
Blackmail rumors? Please, do spill.
What’s the TEA?
Massive plot to undermine them by, visiting the country? Working with charities? Having security? OK. The real tell is this statement though “relentless public relations campaign waged by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aimed at restoring the California-based couple to the affections of the British public.”
All they care about is perception. They know that if it’s them head to head on impact, interest, and reliability in the UK they come out on the bottom. They can’t control social media but they have the newspapers and television media in a chokehold to provide favorable coverage domestically. They have seen how Harry alone being back for a few days was received. Yet again, they refuse to actually change their behavior so it’s up to everyone else to do less.
Also I see Eden refuses even with a direct on the record statement from Harry’s spokesperson about Eton, acknowledge that those rumors weren’t true. And William and Kate need to get some help. I know they have no real achievements as adults so they hierarchy is all they have to get respect, but this is ridiculous. You aren’t getting an apology. Harry and Meghan did nothing wrong.
That line stood out to me too…Harry’s sinister plan is to restore the affections of the British public. Umm okay? So basically, William wants Harry to have zero affection from the public and wants everyone to hate him. That’s pretty messed up.
Of course prince Harry’s visit the other week was not just a resounding success, but pics clearly showed he had the British public out in force, cheering him on! While we’ve seen pics of Prince William’s visits somewhere with NO ONE waiting to see him or cheer him on! Pretty sad.
Is the PR campaign in the room with us? Harry visited charities he’s worked with for years and Meghan…minded her own business in California. Wow, so relentless.
Compared to WanKs schedule, the Sussexes public diaries are indeed ‘relentless’.
It’s all relative.
Harry is basically still blanking William and he’s mad about it. Meghan hasn’t been out enough for Kate to add to her lookbook. That’s what’s up this week. William scrambling for relevance.
It’s such a good lesson for the rest of us that grey rocking narcissists really works.
I don’t understand these kiss-ass reporters who don’t realize their insane articles make William and Kate look worse. Even if Harry and Meghan intended to “undermine” William and Kate, their motives would be worthless if Peg and Keen worked hard and did what they are supposed to do. I completely agree that if the Keens weren’t so unbelievable lazy, Harry and Meghan would not be continually mentioned. Further, I am so sick of “William wants to,” “William plans to,” “Kate is keen to…” Intentions mean nothing if you keep refusing the opportunity to make a difference.
If William was doing a good job then Harry wouldn’t be able to undermine him. Therefore Eden is actually criticising William.
I go to and fro on how much of this is written tongue in cheek and how much is them just repeating the nonsense William himself comes up with.
We know he’s dumber than Kate’s box of hair so I’m inclined to lean towards the latter.
This has William’s angry paws all over it – how pathetic. You’d think he wouldn’t be worried about being “undermined”, him being such a big and important global statesman and all that.
This is just all so pathetic. Trying to blame Harry isn’t going to distract from the fact that W+K are chronically lazy and horribly underwhelming. That’s what they need to work on if they want more public support.
W&K are as establishment as you can get. You’re never going to find two other people in the royal family even in the modern past that are so heavily entrenched amongst it. Yes even more so than the other royals. I had a whole comment typed out about it but I’ll spare you all since it got quite long.
And I’m just going to repeat what I’ve been saying since the start: Charles and William have never had any sort of good relationship. They had a temporary truce between 2020-2024 but now they’re just back to how they were. “The enemy of my enemy” type alliances never last long anyway.
Apologise to William and Kate for telling the truth. William and Kate should apologise for being racist, for allowing the lie about the crying to continue, for refusing to hug Meghan when she was hugging total strangers in the street, William sticking his finger in Meghan’s face, etc….
Eden definitely would benefit from some intervention regarding his obsession with Harry and Meghan.
The only people undermining Willi are Willi himself with is constant briefing about his incandescent rage about Harry and the commentators covering endlessly Harry and Meghan instead of Willi and Kate engagements and support them. This is by choice.
Charles and Willi had a reasonably successful US State visit which should give the BM enough material instead they are still going on about Harry’s visit and meeting with his father Charles.
The Wails are overshadowed and all their thunder stolen with a simple Instagram post. They have no thunder and they have no shine. Even Maureen wants the Sussexes to come back because he knows he’s being so repetitive he’s losing even the most ardent Sussex hater
My goodness, William is really not handling Harry’s visit well, at all. We haven’t seen this kind of drawn out meltdown from him in quite some time. Is it that the visit went well, is it the visit with Charles, is it the Ukraine trip? Some combination of all three?
Whatever it is, he is TRIGGERED by the events of two weeks ago. Good lord. This is just Eden transcribing what William must have ranted and raved to him about on the phone.
This line made me laugh though – “Harry and Meghan know [there’s no half-in], but what they want is friendly relations with the King and to be in a position to move between Britain and the States regularly with no fears for their security,”
he says that like its some big secret when its literally why Harry took RAVEC to court. He wants to be able to move between the US and the UK with no fears for his safety or his family’s safety.
the part about the royal residence was eyeroll worthy though.
It’s so interesting to me that the BM are willing to look absolutely bonkers in order to appease William and maintain access. I can imagine one of them getting a call late at night – “Oh, dear lord, it’s him again…”
I think William is triggered by a few things. The good press, and actual people out to see Harry. The invite to Ukraine coming from them, and not something the foreign office set up for him. Meeting with Charles, and even the veneer of a decent relationship or reconciliation as a possibility. And Harry donating money out of his own pocket.
All of those things highlighted how inconsequential he is, and pair that with criticism about their fifth forever home, and not attending VJ day commemorations ( which remember Harry left a wreath and moving letter for, William sent a two line tweet).
I think it’s just all becoming stuff he can’t escape. The media is coming down on him, Charles is coming down on him, the courtiers and the government is probably coming down on him and he can’t escape his fate. Coupled with his intense lifelong jealousy and competition with his brother who is succeeding by all metrics? Too much all at once.
Yes, that crowd cheering and begging for a picture with him was incredible. You don’t see that reaction with Peg and he’s incandescent with jealousy.
I think you’ve hit the nail on the head – along with everything else, I think the 1-2 punch of Harry’s good press (even from outlets like the DM) and the wave of criticism aimed at W&K for missing VJ day, their endless vacations, their new house etc – probably was just too much for him. he can’t handle criticism anyway and then to have harry waltz in and be treated like….gee, like a person that people actually want to meet and hang out with because he’s a fun person and a good person – probably pushed him over the edge.
Charles didn’t give William any solo activities during the Trump state visit. Kate got her thing with Melania, but Global Statesman Willy got zip. Among the many other bees rattling around in Willy’s bonnet, he may have wanted this article to take down Charles for “plotting” with Harry or something.
Eden is a petty bitch and ignores the obvious issue with William and Kate. They are both lazy and expect to be lauded for doing nothing.
Harry and Meghan have put in the work from day one. And Meghan was doing charity well before she met Harry. What did Kate do during the waiting years? Nothing but wait by the phone for William. For almost a decade.
Even Charles was working engagements from his 20s well before he married. He’s got his own issues, but few can say he just goes on holidays.
What a drama queen! Harry has already said he has no intention of sending Archie to Eton and I don’t believe he will be sending him to UK to school either. If William and Kate were actually pulling their weight there would be nothing that Harry and Meghan could do to undermine them.
I don’t understand why he’s still peddling the school thing. Maybe he wants attention from the Sussexes. A spokesperson told Sykes that it’s not true and yet Eden is still claiming it is. It’s like he’s goading for a personally engraved denial from Harry before he stops making up bs.
The school thing is very weird, right? It’s not only been denied on the record, but it seems out of left field for the readership of Eden’s royal “scoops”. You’d think the derangers would be more interested in reading claims that the Sussex children will go to some hippie dippie California cooperative or that Meghan is trying to enroll them in prestigious acting classes or some bs like that.
The only explanation I can think of is one suggested here previously: that it’s not about the Sussexes at all, but that there’s something afoot with the Wales schooling situation. Maybe the rota are trying to get Kate to agree to enroll George at Eton by pretending that Meghan is considering it for her firstborn? I mean, it works for fashion…
Seems he is determined to be the first to report on something that is how many years away?
There’s something seriously wrong with Eden. He’s always borderline hysterical when writing or talking about Harry and Meghan, but this article is way beyond his usual melodramatic guff.
Ya know, if Peg and Rich were caught in a rainstorm together, Peg would not, under any circumstances, share his umbrella with Rich. I know it’s hard, Rich, this one-sided relationship. You should set boundaries, for a start.
My goodness this visit really broke William. You can tell that he has really bought into the sycophantic coverage, emotional support polls etc and really believes that his brother is hated and he is the bestest prince ever. Then he is confronted with reality and then he crashed out.
Richard Palmer pointed out that the overheated response of Kensington Palace to the infamous Tatler piece about Kate was evidence of how used to, and entitled to, good press both Kate and Willam feel they deserve.
Lisa Pasternak also said that William threw her under the bus with that article, agreeing to the changes and then hitting the media to excoriate her for them.
The Keens are the ones with the appalling behavior. Harry and Meghan don’t mention the Keens at all the spin is Peggs wants nothing to do with them.
Some of those gutter rats think they are a members of that family. They are only useful as long as they portray that family favorably. Eden is a drama Queen. If he is not making mess up he goes to his royal sources.
Once again more proof that Will has no sense of proportion. He’s the PoW and is going to be King but he doesn’t appear to appreciate what he already has nor what he’ll inherit in the future. Why feel upstaged, undermined or threatened by a brief visit from his younger brother who lives abroad? Surely he’s booked and busy and is much too happily occupied being positive and productive to be bothered by Harry? Why is Harry a thorn in his side if everything is going swimmingly for Will? Why isn’t Will happy with his lot? Mainly obedient press, loads of cash, endless perks, luxury holidays, fun loving wife, Jason at his back, Trump knows his name?
Lazy willie and empty-agenda-kate will feel undermined whatever anybody does because they feel like imposters…because they ARE IMPOSTERS. An incompetent clown unfit for the destiny he was born into and his lazy wife. This has nothing to do with Harry. It’s about them failing in every way.
This! William knows that he and Kate are not up the the job (and coming promotion) and so hate Harry and Meghan because they show that they are naturally much more suited for the top job because they care and enjoy helping others – without millions being thrown into their laps because of birthright. William, deep down, feels like an impostor. I think that he knows he’s only been put on this Earth to vacation and spend public money on private helicopters but not to make a real difference! Unlike the Sussexes! Yet, he would never quit the RF because he has no other skills to survive outside it! Unlike his brother. So he hates him for it! He desperately need an intervention and a psychiatrist! I pity his children who have to live with him. SMH
Unless Maureen names those “key figures of the Establishment” behind this supposedly sinister plot, he’s exposing nothing but Willy’s hysteria.
Settle down, Billy boy — after all, you got to greet Donald Trump at the airport and that’s way better than being greeted by adoring crowds in wartorn Ukraine. It is better, we swear.
I’m not sure Chuckles cares anymore about the effect his decisions have on William.
William and Kate undermined themselves.
I agree with what some of these other posts saying that the Daily Mail is really making William look bad. I used to like William but now I get the impression that he’s a spoiled brat. He’s being a jerk. William should be the one apologizing to Harry. William is the future king and should be more forgiving. Guess what William, Harry’s right, you ARE bald! So what?! Yes, Harry is balding too and nobody cares! What Harry and Meghan have said about William just doesn’t seem deserving of this kind of treatment. William won’t even see him or speak to him? Not very princely behavior.They keep bringing up Kate’s “cancer”. I thought she had “pre-cancerous cells “. Big difference between the two. Eden makes fun of Harry’s big smile. Probably because when William smiles, he looks like he smells something nasty. Why does William resent Harry so much? Harry is living a happy and productive life with his wife and children. As those of you who are Brit’s say, “the proof is in the pudding”.