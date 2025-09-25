Stassi Schroeder is no longer a fan of Duchess Meghan after she didn’t get a PR gift box

Stassi Schroeder was on Vanderpump Rules for many years, and she used that reality stardom to launch herself as some kind of influencer, podcaster, C-list celebrity catch-all. I remember writing about her once or twice many years ago, which was the last time I paid attention to her. But if people say that she’s famous, okay, sure, I believe that she has a significant enough profile to warrant all of this coverage. You see, Stassi is making news this week for bad-mouthing the Duchess of Sussex. Stassi used to be Meghan’s biggest fan, but then Meghan didn’t send Stassi any special As Ever PR packages or jam. So Stassi is loudly upset about it.
Stassi Schroeder has turned her back on Meghan Markle after the former was left out of the latter’s recent “As Ever” PR box gifting.
“I have literally defended her when no one else did,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star shared on an episode of her “Stassi” podcast earlier this month. “I have filmed videos about it, I’ve commented on all the things, I literally had my f–king PR reach out.”
Schroeder, 37, claimed that Markle, 44, might not take her seriously because of her background in reality television.
“The way she moves through social media, I think that she’s stuck in 2017, and she just thinks I’m a lowly reality person,” the TV personality alleged. “That’s what I think, and I am furious, and this is the last straw. I’m not watching her show anymore,” she added, referring to the “Suits” alum’s Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan.”
“I’m not going to talk about her anymore. I’m going to unfollow her right now … Done,” Schroeder said.
The Bravo star also called out Markle for sending PR boxes to the “Toast” podcast hosts, Claudia Oshry and Jackie Oshry, who have “questioned her.”
“When you’re sending PR boxes to people who talk s–t about you — Claudia and Jackie don’t talk s–t about her, but they literally, they’ve questioned her, and they also say, ‘I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this.’ ‘I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this because Stassi’s her number one fan.’ Everyone f–king knows. No longer,” Schroeder stated. “My feelings are hurt and I’m a toxic fan … I was a toxic fan that’s now a toxic hater.”
The Bravolebrity also called out Markle for “paying attention to [her] haters” instead of her fans, alleging, “I think it’s her way of trying to control the narrative. I think she’s controlling.”
Schroeder also slammed Markle as a “control freak” and compared her to Blake Lively, though she didn’t clarify her remarks on the “Gossip Girl” alum.
Yeah… turning on a dime like this is probably not indicative of an authentic support for Meghan. Now, y’all know by now that I don’t have the bandwidth to pay attention to influencers and whatever minor internet celebrity says about Meghan. Like, I trust the Sussex Squad to keep receipts and that’s fine, but I just don’t have the energy. But even I have seen some squadies talk about this: Meghan sending As Ever PR packages to some of her critics and people who have actually said really negative things about her over the years. Now, do I think that Meghan making those calls? I do not. She has staff, there are people within As Ever who decide to send out certain packages to certain influencers, podcasters, etc. While I think Stassi sounds completely unhinged and unreasonable here, I also sort of think that it was a mistake to not send Stassi an As Ever package too? Both things can be true.
My usual comment whenever a nobody puts Meghan’s name in their mouth: Who?
It would have been far more dignified (and sane, lol!) to just say she was disappointed not to get one. Pretty sure the As Ever team would have taken note.
Exactly who!! A crap reality person crying over not getting some jam.
IKR? Hate having to try to figure out who somebody is, thinking I’m dumb because I don’t know them. Then discovering people who compare themselves to Marie Antoinette can safely be ignored. Doesn’t sounds to me like she’s trying to be a better person for her daughter – https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/stassi-schroeder-racial-misconduct-interview-tamron-hall-1234773882/
Great way to tell us that your devotion is transactional without telling us your devotion is transactional.
Exactly. To me, this person sounds like she’s using the scoundrel’s time-old way of getting famous — by saying something negative about Meghan. And then they preface it by saying something like, “I liked Meghan, but” to cover their bad behavior.
Huh? Like genuinely huh? I used to watch VPR so I’m aware of who Stassi is but didn’t realise she was a fan of Meghan?!?!? But I do not keep up with her at all and feel like I’m missing various steps or part of the story here…. Like was Stassi a loud Meghan fan or something???? And even if she was, not getting a PR package has turned her into a hater?
Again, I need context clearly.
Wasn’t Stassi involved in some racist controversy on her former reality show? That and the fact that she is a complete nobody is probably the reason she didn’t get a pr package. Do we expect Meghan to send out packages to any z listers just because they defend her online? Meghan probably doesn’t know who she is, she is probably not on her team’s radar! The entitlement of this woman, disgusting!
She was fired from Bravo after it came out that she and another VPR “star” had been racist towards a Black cast member – like something really bad that I can’t quite remember – I think they hid things and then accused her of stealing?
She also once posted a picture of herself in some outfit and called it “Nazi Chic” so I’m not surprised Meghan didn’t want to seem to endorse her.
I had no idea who she was when all this happened, but I listened to one of her books (Basic Bitch or something) last summer and briefly fell down a Stassi rabbit hole. I even watched 3-4 episodes of VPR until I realized how horrible they all were. so I looked her up on here and found those stories from about 5 years ago.
I posted a link below to the BBC article. They called the police and reported her as the thief who committed a string of thefts.
I’m not going to go and listen, but I know from VPR that Stassi is often very facetious and she does these big OTT jokey rants. It’s entirely possible that this is one of them.
Could you make yourself look any worse. All my opinions are transactional. If you don’t recognize my greatness and influence then my ego is hurt to the point of hate, revenge and rage.
She wants adulation of derangers. How did she defend Meghan.
Gosh, this Vanderpump woman needs to GROW UP & SHUT UP 🙄😒😤
She sounds unhinged. She’s not anywhere near as famous as she thinks she is nor is she anywhere near as important as she thinks she is. I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan had no idea who she was.
I have no idea who decides who gets the As Ever packages – I’m assuming Meghan is involved even if she’s not packing each individual box -but the idea that Stassi is “owed” one and because she didnt’ get one she’s going to turn into Meghan’s biggest hater is…..well, its unhinged behavior.
I would disagree and say her reaction to not getting a PR box is a good indicator of why it was a good decision not to send her one. I’m only a fan if you can help boost my profile by acknowledging me, is not a great way to encourage people to value your opinion. What benefit do you even have as an influencer if you literally tell people all of my opinions are transactional? We know that already from influencers, but goodness don’t say it out loud.
I’m not a huge reality TV person but I do recognize the show even though I don’t know her individually, and I can’t really see this moving the needle to where Meghan or her team should care. She can join Bethany and start a podcast on how they would have done every opportunity Meghan has better if it has been offered to them
This is Piers Morgan logic.
Next the golden bachelor can make a caustic comment about Meghan and get more attention
I was watching something on demand last night, dozed off and when I woke up it had ended and Golden Batchelor had come on.
I could not turn off the tv fast enough. The ick dripping off that guy was something else. (Shudders)
A while back a friend of mine crashed at my place while she was between homes. She used to watch VDR and even just having it playing in the background it was clear to me that everyone involved was a ridiculous jerk i wanted to spend zero time with. Maybe I’ve just had enough actual real life drama that I’ve no interest in spending my down time with ridiculous attention, fame and money grubbing people manufacturing drama on tv.
But yeah, the Duchess of Sussex made a good call, bullet dodged.
Those ladies were fighting over him, even having to do a cheerleader competition to impress him. Cringeworthy.
I don’t even know the Toast podcasters but their name just made me think of toast and jam so it kinda made sense in a silly way to send them some jam. For someone who as she said really liked Meghan it’s too bad she doesn’t anymore bc of….a pr box. Can maybe kind of see why she’s upset if she sees people who aren’t as big of fans getting a box instead. It just seems like a bizarre overreaction. But I don’t live in the world of pr boxes like celebs do. I gotta buy it.
It would be a riot if Meghan sent her an as ever box now after all the whining of stasis I
She can’t send something to everyone. Someone will always be missed. Besides most people do send products to people who hate them. People judge things they never tasted, worn, watched, etc. It’s just the off chance to change people’s mind. It’s a sound business tactic. I feel like Stassi just wants free stuff. She would be Meghan’s biggest fan again if she receives products.
A certain demographic in this world cannot resist centering themselves in other people’s narrative or life. 🤷🏽♀️ Certain people have difficulty looking on from the sidelines. 🤦🏽♀️
There’s a saying I recall from my younger days: ‘Live and let live’ ….. The world would be a better, safer place if people could just let others live their life while they pursue their own dreams. ☮️
Who? She reminds me of those “Double Duchess” fans who turned on Meghan after the Oprah interview. They weren’t really fans, but white women who didn’t want to be viewed as racist for not liking Meghan so they pretended to like her. I question whether she was truely a fan of Meghan’s.
Yes and they always start out by saying I was once a fan of Meghan but now…meaning they never liked her.
I’m sure Meghan’s team is like a lot of us and don’t know who the hell she is. She sounds…..lovely and very sane.
Stassi and another girl said some racist things. I think on a podcast and I’m guessing the n word, because they were long time cast members who were immediately fired and never brought back. She can ‘support’ Meghan until she turns blue, but an outright racist isn’t getting anything!
I found this article:
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-52979306
Having read that article, Stassi girl, you should have just shut up and bought your shit online like the rest of us. Because once the Sussex Squad detectives get on the case? Uh huh. (Not that I condone online flaming, but hey the internet never forgets)
I have no idea what the strategy was for the pr boxes- outside of friends like Kerry Washington etc, they seemed to go to people in that kind of lifestyle space like Akilah, people in media that cover H&M events & women with large platforms. I didn’t like that skinny but fat podcast lady getting one after being shady about WLM1 preview although some thought Meghan’s response & pr box was a gentle clap back (shrug). Sure her team knows better than I do what they were going for though.
but the fact this lady thought she was so entitled to one that she has this meltdown and then starts using tabloid narratives about being controlling etc means I’m glad she didn’t get one. They say character can be revealed in moments when things don’t go your way and her character- immediately becoming a toxic hater in her own words and adding to an endlessly negative pile on because she didn’t get a pr package – is revealed here
It was lovely to see people who have been consistently fair to Meghan like Sophia Nelson from Forbes get a pr box but I’m sure unlike this lady, she wouldn’t have thrown a tantrum even if she didn’t get one.
I don’t work in PR or influence marketing but basic media and marketing knowledge says:
– a PR firm sends out PR gift boxes
– Meghan and her staff have a list of A+ listers and friends they want to send stuff to (let’s say 10-30 people?)
– the PR firm adds from their own listing a number of people (30-100 more?) who would be suitable for this drop
Stassi clearly isn’t on this PR firm’s list of suitable people. It’s not just about the number of followers or how many times stories or posts are seen on instagram or tiktok, it’s also, like, “this person is a trad wife, we’re not sending her the package for Netflix’s Wednesday.” Maybe Stassi just doesn’t have jam and wine vibes?
Yet another toxic, entitled person from the Bravo-sphere. Girl bye!
This story makes me glad once again that I do not watch any tv that is not PBS, Britbox or Acorn with occasionally bouts of Netflix for the Sussexes.
Yikes what foolishness
Main Character Syndrome, much? What an absolute lunatic.
Schroeder once posted a picture of her daughter on Instagram and made a joke that her daughter‘s name was Lilibet (actual name Hartford) and was a princess. Since then the derangers have been obsessed with the idea that Meghan and Harry don’t actually have a daughter but have borrowed/stolen used Schroeder’s daughter. It is full insanity, and Schroeder should know that despite denying this it is still a regular déranger talking point. So maybe STFU
“I think that she’s stuck in 2017, and she just thinks I’m a lowly reality person”
Insert Don Draper “I don’t think about you at all” gif.
@MSJ
Word.