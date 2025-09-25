Stassi Schroeder is no longer a fan of Duchess Meghan after she didn’t get a PR gift box

Stassi Schroeder was on Vanderpump Rules for many years, and she used that reality stardom to launch herself as some kind of influencer, podcaster, C-list celebrity catch-all. I remember writing about her once or twice many years ago, which was the last time I paid attention to her. But if people say that she’s famous, okay, sure, I believe that she has a significant enough profile to warrant all of this coverage. You see, Stassi is making news this week for bad-mouthing the Duchess of Sussex. Stassi used to be Meghan’s biggest fan, but then Meghan didn’t send Stassi any special As Ever PR packages or jam. So Stassi is loudly upset about it.

Stassi Schroeder has turned her back on Meghan Markle after the former was left out of the latter’s recent “As Ever” PR box gifting. “I have literally defended her when no one else did,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star shared on an episode of her “Stassi” podcast earlier this month. “I have filmed videos about it, I’ve commented on all the things, I literally had my f–king PR reach out.” Schroeder, 37, claimed that Markle, 44, might not take her seriously because of her background in reality television. “The way she moves through social media, I think that she’s stuck in 2017, and she just thinks I’m a lowly reality person,” the TV personality alleged. “That’s what I think, and I am furious, and this is the last straw. I’m not watching her show anymore,” she added, referring to the “Suits” alum’s Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan.” “I’m not going to talk about her anymore. I’m going to unfollow her right now … Done,” Schroeder said. The Bravo star also called out Markle for sending PR boxes to the “Toast” podcast hosts, Claudia Oshry and Jackie Oshry, who have “questioned her.” “When you’re sending PR boxes to people who talk s–t about you — Claudia and Jackie don’t talk s–t about her, but they literally, they’ve questioned her, and they also say, ‘I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this.’ ‘I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this because Stassi’s her number one fan.’ Everyone f–king knows. No longer,” Schroeder stated. “My feelings are hurt and I’m a toxic fan … I was a toxic fan that’s now a toxic hater.” The Bravolebrity also called out Markle for “paying attention to [her] haters” instead of her fans, alleging, “I think it’s her way of trying to control the narrative. I think she’s controlling.” Schroeder also slammed Markle as a “control freak” and compared her to Blake Lively, though she didn’t clarify her remarks on the “Gossip Girl” alum.

Yeah… turning on a dime like this is probably not indicative of an authentic support for Meghan. Now, y’all know by now that I don’t have the bandwidth to pay attention to influencers and whatever minor internet celebrity says about Meghan. Like, I trust the Sussex Squad to keep receipts and that’s fine, but I just don’t have the energy. But even I have seen some squadies talk about this: Meghan sending As Ever PR packages to some of her critics and people who have actually said really negative things about her over the years. Now, do I think that Meghan making those calls? I do not. She has staff, there are people within As Ever who decide to send out certain packages to certain influencers, podcasters, etc. While I think Stassi sounds completely unhinged and unreasonable here, I also sort of think that it was a mistake to not send Stassi an As Ever package too? Both things can be true.