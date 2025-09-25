Politico: Democrats are mad about Kamala Harris’s book & her book tour

Kamala Harris’s book, 107 Days, came out this week. Various outlets published advanced excerpts, including The Atlantic – go here to read. I’ll admit that I have not sat down and read much from the book yet. I felt the same way in 2017 when Hillary Clinton published her first book after the 2016 election – it simply felt too raw and I didn’t have enough emotional distance from what happened in that election to read Hillary’s recollections. It’s the exact same feeling with Kamala’s book, I was watching it unfold in real time, I know exactly how badly she got screwed over, and I know exactly how badly Americans f–ked up by not electing Kamala president.
While I’m not consuming much from Kamala’s book, I 100% support her right to talk about all of it, from how Joe Biden’s staff treated her, to how she felt forced to dim her shine in service to President Biden, to how tough it was to run a national campaign in that short amount of time. We’re more than three years out from the next presidential election, if we’re even having those anymore. Now is actually the time for Kamala to tell her story. I genuinely hope the book prompts some self-reflection from the Obama bros in particular, as well as Biden’s senior staffers. Win or lose, Kamala’s candidacy should have been a major housecleaning moment for the Democratic party, but it doesn’t sound like any of that is actually happening. Not when some Democrats can run to Politico to bitch about how Kamala’s book is distracting from… something??
Kamala Harris’ media blitz is doing little to temper the frustration bubbling among Democrats over her retelling of the 2024 election. Over the last 24 hours, the former vice president insisted she isn’t burning bridges in her own party, rejected the idea that her infamous interview on “The View” tipped the 2024 election and didn’t rule out another run for political office.
“In an era where Democrats need all hands on deck in the fight to protect the country and the constitution from the lawlessness of the Trump administration, she had a real opportunity to be a critical voice in the resistance,” said Michael Hardaway, a Democratic strategist who served as a senior adviser to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “This book seems to be unhelpful and divisive in a way that makes it hard for her to be the face of the party as we look to the future.”
More than six months after her losing election — and with Harris now back in the spotlight — her book, “107 Days,” has reopened wounds in a party still divided over who or what is primarily to blame for their sweeping losses and President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Harris, for her part, argued on ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday that though “there were many factors,” ultimately, “we just didn’t have enough time.”
It’s not the first time a political memoir has prompted eyerolls. Hillary Clinton’s book tour in 2017 triggered a collective groan among infuriated Democrats, including one top donor who told POLITICO at the time “she should just zip it.” Biden, struggling to sell his post-presidency legacy, is expected to release his own White House memoir. Democrats privately worry the parade of scab-picking, backward-looking books isn’t helping the party move on, especially as its brand sinks to new lows in public polling.
“At a time when people are looking for a vision and leadership … and want to see leaders rise to the level of threat facing the country, it’s pretty crazy she chose to write a gossip book that prioritizes the pettiness of her politics,” said an adviser to a potential 2028 candidate granted anonymity to discuss the issue candidly. “It’s embarrassing for her, and for all Democrats, considering she was the leader of the party less than a year ago.”
“…Has reopened wounds in a party still divided over who or what is primarily to blame for their sweeping losses…” The wounds weren’t closed, therefore Kamala isn’t “reopening” anything. Democrats were and are still bleeding, and I see Kamala’s book as a sort of political triage, and a necessary one at that. It’s wild to argue that Democrats are still fighting over the last election, and that’s why the literal Democratic presidential candidate shouldn’t put her two cents in about what went wrong and what Democrats could do better. Kamala understands that you have to actually assign blame to begin to figure out what went wrong – from what I’ve seen, she addresses some mistakes she made, and some of the mistakes the Biden administration made in how they used her. But she’s also just… telling the truth about a stagnated and outdated Democratic political class which is also to blame.
They’re big mad and it isn’t just Politico. The general talk is she’s torpedoed any chance of going back into politics, blah, blah, blah, like we haven’t heard that before. From what I’ve seen so far, it doesn’t seem like she’s saying anything that wasn’t already known or suspected. But it’s one of those loyalty things – like “how dare you point out our problems when we’re all running around trying to figure out our problems.”
I am so sick of the YT MALE political class assigning intention from her. I have the book on my night stand and I plan on reading this weekend. My initial read of her interviews and body language is that she’s done being a political candidate. She’ll still stay active but likely from outside the system/party. It’s very interesting that the Pro Palestine groups, hardcore leftists, and establishment Democrats are still targeting her. Let her have her truth. She’s saying it. Trash people like Chris Cillizza and unnamed sources in Politico have all these takes that, IMO, inaccurate. The racism and misogyny is playing out real time, and its clearly a hurdle she couldn’t climb over. There are so many people that are willfully ignorant of the realities of who USA is. Let her get her coins and enter her lived experience for the record.
It’s her story, let her tell it. Freedom of speech!
Jimmy Kimmel has freedom of speech. Apparently, Kamala Harris doesn’t. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
This Democrat is not mad about the book or tour. I just started the book and it’s crazy how some are mischaracterizing it. Yes, she is candid, but she’s also making herself vulnerable in ways I never expected. And, yes, the actual candidate gets to have her say in what happened and why. The freak out over this gives me new insight into the ugly tendency of white people to silence and erase the voices of Black women. The Democratic party needs to reckon with this before it does anything else because they just want Black women to do the work and stay in the background even though they are the base of the party. With Kamala, the party hacks also know she is still a powerhouse and they want to put her in her place.
Kamala Harris and her book is not the problem. Please.
When i heard Kamala Harris was releasing a book I so hoped it would be a strong manifesto entailing a confident plan to lead the democratic party forward. Honestly, idk why I let myself believe this would be anything more than a useless cash grab from a very rich and still very powerful politician.
I wish she was in charge but outside the team-player DNC types I can’t see how this would be viewed as anything other than another wasted opportunity.
What are you going on about? Have you read the book or are you just going by clickbait headlines?
MVP Harris has the right to share her experiences, you wanting to silence her because you don’t like how it MAY seem is typical oppression of Black women.
Memoirs are a valuable part of the historical record.
Also, let a woman grab some cash!
Harris isn’t the leader of the party. She lost. And she’s allowed to be done with politics now. If you’d like to see more change, get organized and run for office. Give up decades of your life. Be threatened with violence. Then judge.
@Laulau couldn’t agree with you more. i was hoping for an interesting way forward – a vision to rally behind. the postmortem is boring and from a candidate that actively spent half the campaign trying to court voters from the other party, it seems lacking in depth. i very much believed in her (supported her even in the 2020 primary) but this slinking away only to emerge with a book and appearing on the view. that is not the leader for this time. that is same old same old. so disappointed.
Lol! The whole afterword is an outline for the next steps. And on The View and other interviews, she has said our message needs to be around policies that address the immediate needs of families. She even said she wishes the Biden-Harris administration had held off on infrastructure and done Build Back Better first because that was where the expanded child tax credit and Family Leave were. By the time they got to that, they didn’t have the votes. As for a cash grab, she has every right to make as much money as she can. And she needs it to pay her staff and for the best private security. Why do people object to Black people making money because we heard the same complaints about the Obamas? 🤔
Let me just add that the whole narrative we sometimes hear that “I supported and voted for her, therefore she must do whatever I demand of her even when she’s a private citizen” is complete bull sh*t. When you vote for someone, that does not make them your slave for life.
There have been some very sus comments on here the past couple of days from folks who don’t sound like they’ve ever been on this website before…
How dare a woman talk about her own life and experiences! Doesn’t she know she should shut up so the democrat men can do nothing?!?!
This is so unsurprising and yet so upsetting.
The Democratic men are doing their best to shut her up, but she won’t let them. They are very pissed that unlike Gore and Hillary, she is sticking around for the fight. Still for The People.
I have tickets to see her when she comes to London next month and I’m so looking forward to hearing her perspective.
I was at the O2 arena last night to a sold out ‘evening with Barack Obama’. It was a masterclass in analytical reflection on among other things, the state of the world today, the impact and dangers of AI. He gave a shoutout to London’s mayor Sadiq khan, who’s been a target of the Drump for some years. khan was in the audience and got a sustained round of applause.
Hi Roseberry where is this taking place, i have my copy of the book and would love to hear her in person. also shame i missed Obama
She is at the Royal Festival Hall- Southbank on the23rd October
I’m one of the 92%…and I’ve been so utterly disappointed with The Democratic Party and their lack of collective resistance to the erosion of our democracy. Them attacking Kamala is not helping them keep my already waning support.
What a disgusting Politico article. Her “retelling” of the election? She is telling us what happened. As usual, it’s the “don’t believe women” misogynistic bullshit.
If I responded the way I want to…I would be banned from this site…😮Which is …I am SURE…EXACTLY HOW KAMALA HARRIS FELT WHILE WRITING THAT BOOK & NOT DRAGGING THE WEAK AF BIGOTED AS HELL DEMOCRATIC PARTY FOR ABSOLUTE UTTER FILTH! 😡
Love that Dems are mad that she told the truth that we all could see. We knew that Pelosi and Obama had gotten together with tons of Senators and House reps to oust Biden. Didn’t want her. And though Biden pushed for her, he was upset that he was in essence brushed aside by her people (all Obama people). I honestly think she got terrible advice from her brother in law too.