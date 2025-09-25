“PTA’s ‘One Battle After Another’ is apparently a masterpiece” links
  September 25, 2025

  • By Kaiser
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is a masterpiece? [Pajiba]
Oooo look at Julianne Moore’s Bottega Veneta bag!! [RCFA]
Kim Kardashian celebrates Skims’ collab with Nike. [JustJared]
Maggie Gyllenhaal directed The Bride, and this is the first trailer. [LaineyGossip]
What’s Jordon Hudson up to these days? [Jezebel]
Sadiq Khan bashed Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
Chord Overstreet’s Playgirl shoot never saw the light of day. [Socialite Life]
Jennifer Lopez still hangs out with Ben Affleck’s kids. [Hollywood Life]
Joe Jonas & Krispy Kreme. [Seriously OMG]
Dylan Efron jiggles. [OMG Blog]

11 Responses to ““PTA’s ‘One Battle After Another’ is apparently a masterpiece” links”

  1. Nicole says:
    September 25, 2025 at 12:51 pm

    This movie hits. I may have to see this in the theater.

  2. Kirsten says:
    September 25, 2025 at 1:35 pm

    Does he make any other kind? He has an ability to pull absolutely phenomenal performances out of people.

    • sunny says:
      September 25, 2025 at 3:10 pm

      He is genuinely one of the most talented and interesting filmmakers in the world. Also, he just seems to make whatever he’s interested in. His projects are legit all over the place. I’m seeing this tomorrow night and I can’t wait.

      Also whenever I see PTA, I think how random he is. Case in point, the same man who once dated Fiona Apple, is married to Maya Rudolph.. Or the fact that he apparently always has turner movie classics playing in their home.

  3. Constance says:
    September 25, 2025 at 1:37 pm

    It must be me…but I have never gotten excited about a purse in my life. Or shoes. I must be missing a gene. And yet I love clothes and fashion so figure that out, I’m not trying to be any kind of fashionista, I’m an old woman but love seeing fashions and know what I like and what I think is insane or ridiculous.
    That said, the black bag Julianne is carrying looked nice and like it holds a lot. lol

    • m says:
      September 25, 2025 at 4:03 pm

      I’m sorta the same

      Funny thing, though. I’ve noticed of myself that when there’s a magazine feature of options for a particular fashion trend, I often like the most expensive one best.

      This makes me laugh at myself ’cause I ain’t buyin’ any of it!

    • mightymolly says:
      September 25, 2025 at 5:04 pm

      I ridiculously love purses. I have a whole collection (none of them worth anything) that live on a coat rack because I only ever wear a computer bag. I think I like purses because they’re a combination of style and functionality.

  4. Serena says:
    September 25, 2025 at 4:26 pm

    After the news that he will build a luxury hotel in Isrl, I won’t support him again. Him and his fake activism.

    • NikkiK says:
      September 25, 2025 at 6:00 pm

      That project has been in the works since 2018 and it’s doubtful it will ever happen at this point. Anywho it was an eco-hotel that was going to be built in Tel Aviv. Things were different in 2018.

  5. mightymolly says:
    September 25, 2025 at 5:06 pm

    I wasn’t sure who PTA was, and google tells me I’ve never seen his films, except maybe Boogie Nights on video at one point. I am clearly missing out. This one looks good. Also, I adore Maya Rudolph (even if I clearly know nothing about her personal life) so I assume she picked her husband well.

    • Jaded says:
      September 25, 2025 at 7:44 pm

      did you know Maya Rudolph’s mother was the singer Minnie Ripperton (of a many octave voice) who died of cancer far too young.

      • mightymolly says:
        September 25, 2025 at 8:04 pm

        I did know that, or I knew that she is Black and Jewish, and that her parents were both well known artists. I don’t know either of her parents by name other than from her bio.

