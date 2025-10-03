Eden: ‘Senior government figures are also keen’ for the Sussexes to reconcile

One week ago, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden had a funny/odd exclusive: there is a sinister plot to undermine the Prince and Princess of Wales! Considering William and Kate are regularly undermined by lace-front wigs and task-heavy gophers, I didn’t think much of Eden’s reporting. It was basically a rehash of Brit tabloid reports about the Sussexes in the past month – something about Harry’s desperation to educate his children in the UK (a lie) and how Harry is begging his father for a royal property (another lie) and how Charles is seriously considering “bringing the Sussexes back” when Harry and Meghan haven’t even apologized for forcing Will and Kate to be such racist a–holes! Well, Eden is still on the case in this week’s column: “How senior Government figures have joined ‘Establishment plot’ to bring back Harry and Meghan, I’m told. I exposed scheming against William and Kate last week… now there’s a twist even I didn’t see.” This reminds me so much of the breathless four-sentence headlines the Sussexes have inspired when they do things like “take a trip to Jamaica” and “post a photo for a holiday.” Anyway, the main thrust of Eden’s column:

Two days after I exposed a sinister Establishment ‘plot’ to undermine the Prince and Princess of Wales and bring back the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accusations were made public last week about a rival conspiracy. The claims emanated from Prince Harry himself, who decided to voice his suspicions that unnamed ‘sources’ were at work trying to ruin his hopes of a reconciliation with King Charles and, eventually, the rest of the Royal Family. Harry was moved to issue a public statement after The Sun newspaper ran a front-page report suggesting last month’s reunion with his father had been more formal than expected. It was claimed the duke had been left feeling he was being treated as an official visitor, rather than family. In his response to the story, Harry’s spokesman said the claims were ‘pure invention-fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son’. The ‘sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation’ – the duke’s words – are understood to be officials or courtiers who work for the King….Harry’s decision to make public his claims of ‘sabotage’ vividly illustrates the seriousness – I would say desperation – of his hopes for a reconciliation with the King. His appetite for a reunion is, however, leading the duke down the dangerous path once taken by his late mother, Princess Diana, who became increasingly convinced that ‘men in grey suits’ were to blame for her difficulties. Encouraged by the lies told to her by the BBC’s rogue reporter Martin Bashir, she agreed to give the explosive Panorama interview that ruined her relationship with the Royal Family forever and, in Prince William’s words, contributed significantly to the fear, paranoia and isolation of her final years. There is no evidence of a plot against Harry. The Sun’s report is likely to have been the result of second-hand whispers from who-knows-where? In my experience, Harry’s remaining friends and colleagues in California are just as gossipy as the ones he left behind in this country. The real plot is the one I exposed last week, which involves a relentless public relations campaign waged by the Sussexes aimed at restoring the California-based couple to the affections of the British public. It is worrying King Charles has been drawn into this, aided by some key figures of the Establishment behind the scenes. Since last week, I have heard claims senior Government figures are also keen for Harry and Meghan to reconcile with the Royal Family. Many on the Left hailed the mixed-race American actress as a symbol of change in the Monarchy when she married Harry in 2018 – and still yearn for her return. While they may be happy to ignore the deeply hurtful claims she has made about Princess Catherine and others, I don’t believe there should be any reconciliation unless it is accompanied by genuine apologies from the Sussexes for the damage they have done.

“…Leading the duke down the dangerous path once taken by his late mother, Princess Diana, who became increasingly convinced that ‘men in grey suits’ were to blame for her difficulties…” To quote Nirvana, “Just because you’re paranoid, don’t mean they’re not after you.” Yet another Daily Mail columnist invoking the late Princess Diana to suggest that if Harry continues to wage a war against the men in grey, he’ll end up like his paranoid mother. If the men in grey are not pulling the strings, why are they working so hard to gaslight Harry and threaten his life?

As for this: “I have heard claims senior Government figures are also keen for Harry and Meghan to reconcile with the Royal Family. Many on the Left… still yearn for her return.” LMAO. I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if there were some Labour figures who were more pro-Sussex than many of the Tories prancing through the British government in the past fifteen years. You also have to remember, there was a revolving door between Downing Street and Kensington Palace in particular – the Tory elders have taken a special interest in grooming William to be the compromised moron king of their dreams. That being said, remember when Boris Johnson revealed that he really liked the Sussexes and he knew they were great for the monarchy’s future and he apparently begged Harry to stay? I truly wonder whether the Starmer government has pushed the palace to soften on Harry this year.