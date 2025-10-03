Eden: ‘Senior government figures are also keen’ for the Sussexes to reconcile

One week ago, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden had a funny/odd exclusive: there is a sinister plot to undermine the Prince and Princess of Wales! Considering William and Kate are regularly undermined by lace-front wigs and task-heavy gophers, I didn’t think much of Eden’s reporting. It was basically a rehash of Brit tabloid reports about the Sussexes in the past month – something about Harry’s desperation to educate his children in the UK (a lie) and how Harry is begging his father for a royal property (another lie) and how Charles is seriously considering “bringing the Sussexes back” when Harry and Meghan haven’t even apologized for forcing Will and Kate to be such racist a–holes! Well, Eden is still on the case in this week’s column: “How senior Government figures have joined ‘Establishment plot’ to bring back Harry and Meghan, I’m told. I exposed scheming against William and Kate last week… now there’s a twist even I didn’t see.” This reminds me so much of the breathless four-sentence headlines the Sussexes have inspired when they do things like “take a trip to Jamaica” and “post a photo for a holiday.” Anyway, the main thrust of Eden’s column:
Two days after I exposed a sinister Establishment ‘plot’ to undermine the Prince and Princess of Wales and bring back the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accusations were made public last week about a rival conspiracy. The claims emanated from Prince Harry himself, who decided to voice his suspicions that unnamed ‘sources’ were at work trying to ruin his hopes of a reconciliation with King Charles and, eventually, the rest of the Royal Family.
Harry was moved to issue a public statement after The Sun newspaper ran a front-page report suggesting last month’s reunion with his father had been more formal than expected. It was claimed the duke had been left feeling he was being treated as an official visitor, rather than family. In his response to the story, Harry’s spokesman said the claims were ‘pure invention-fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son’.
The ‘sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation’ – the duke’s words – are understood to be officials or courtiers who work for the King….Harry’s decision to make public his claims of ‘sabotage’ vividly illustrates the seriousness – I would say desperation – of his hopes for a reconciliation with the King.
His appetite for a reunion is, however, leading the duke down the dangerous path once taken by his late mother, Princess Diana, who became increasingly convinced that ‘men in grey suits’ were to blame for her difficulties. Encouraged by the lies told to her by the BBC’s rogue reporter Martin Bashir, she agreed to give the explosive Panorama interview that ruined her relationship with the Royal Family forever and, in Prince William’s words, contributed significantly to the fear, paranoia and isolation of her final years.
There is no evidence of a plot against Harry. The Sun’s report is likely to have been the result of second-hand whispers from who-knows-where? In my experience, Harry’s remaining friends and colleagues in California are just as gossipy as the ones he left behind in this country.
The real plot is the one I exposed last week, which involves a relentless public relations campaign waged by the Sussexes aimed at restoring the California-based couple to the affections of the British public. It is worrying King Charles has been drawn into this, aided by some key figures of the Establishment behind the scenes.
Since last week, I have heard claims senior Government figures are also keen for Harry and Meghan to reconcile with the Royal Family. Many on the Left hailed the mixed-race American actress as a symbol of change in the Monarchy when she married Harry in 2018 – and still yearn for her return. While they may be happy to ignore the deeply hurtful claims she has made about Princess Catherine and others, I don’t believe there should be any reconciliation unless it is accompanied by genuine apologies from the Sussexes for the damage they have done.
“…Leading the duke down the dangerous path once taken by his late mother, Princess Diana, who became increasingly convinced that ‘men in grey suits’ were to blame for her difficulties…” To quote Nirvana, “Just because you’re paranoid, don’t mean they’re not after you.” Yet another Daily Mail columnist invoking the late Princess Diana to suggest that if Harry continues to wage a war against the men in grey, he’ll end up like his paranoid mother. If the men in grey are not pulling the strings, why are they working so hard to gaslight Harry and threaten his life?
As for this: “I have heard claims senior Government figures are also keen for Harry and Meghan to reconcile with the Royal Family. Many on the Left… still yearn for her return.” LMAO. I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if there were some Labour figures who were more pro-Sussex than many of the Tories prancing through the British government in the past fifteen years. You also have to remember, there was a revolving door between Downing Street and Kensington Palace in particular – the Tory elders have taken a special interest in grooming William to be the compromised moron king of their dreams. That being said, remember when Boris Johnson revealed that he really liked the Sussexes and he knew they were great for the monarchy’s future and he apparently begged Harry to stay? I truly wonder whether the Starmer government has pushed the palace to soften on Harry this year.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Shows how William betrayed his mother calling her paranoid. Diana wanted to do that interview and William censored it. Diana was not paranoid. Charles 1994 interview caused damage it forced the Parker Bowles divorce
🎶 You’re not getting them baaack 🎶
Dear Abandonment Issues Island:
You drove off the best cattle of the ranch, they have been gone five years. They are not returning to the herd.
Suck it up, buttercups.
P.S. To Richard Eden: your behaviour is concerning. Seek help.
Maureen Eden says: “While they may be happy to ignore the deeply hurtful claims she has made about Princess Catherine and others, I don’t believe there should be any reconciliation unless it is accompanied by genuine apologies from the Sussexes for the damage they have done.”
I ask: And who are you Maureen and where exactly do you stand in the grand scheme of things in the BRF?
I swear some of these people are so drank on their own self-importance they start thinking and considering themselves part of the family. Whether Maureen likes it or not, if King F’n Charles wants to reconcile with his child he’ll do so, Maureen be damned. Maureen’s opinion matters zilch where these people are concerned. But hey, carry on Maureen with the delusion, LOL.
Ummm, Meghan didn’t make many claims about Kate. She just corrected the lie that she made Kate cry. She hasn’t said a word about her since. Harry said more in Spare, sure, but that wasn’t Meghan. Anyways, Harry’s not wrong about sources being out there to sabotage. Of course they are. Please. The courtiers and BM live for the drama and that’s why we’re getting headlines about sinister plots and subterfuge. Come on now. And who cares if some on the left still like the Sussexes. They’re not the king so what does it matter.
Exactly, Jais. In fact, Meghan went out of her way to be nice to Kate in the “Oprah” interview.
What crap.
I think they’re attributing things like hiding in the garden when Meghan first came to Kensington Palace, being all icky about Meghan wanting a dab of her lip gloss, the weirdness about hugging and showing up dressed to the nines for a casual dinner with H&M, to Meghan even though this was all mentioned in Spare. They are doing this because it really hammered in Kate as being a petty, insecure, ice queen which is not the image that they want for her. That’s why they think that they should apologize particularly Meghan though, because she exposed her even indirectly.
My concern for the Sussexes are based on the implied threats to Harry’s safety. The other stuff to me is absolute nonsense. Harry nor Meghan are willing to give up what they have built for themselves and their children’s future. Eden has a front row seat to the failings of the Wales, there is no getting around they are not built for the future face of their monarchy. Quite possible some in their government would like to see the Sussexes return but I believe that is a red zone for the Sussexes and after years of hard work spent getting themselves mentally fit again, they will not cross that zone.
They certainly aren’t hiding the death threats at all, it is chilling to read. People still hate the Monarchy because they are responsible for killing Princess Diana if they follow through on these threats against Prince Harry and his family the Monarchy will destroy itself there will be no recovery on the world stage.
Maybe some govt figures are worried how the Windsors and their press lackeys will ruin the press around IG Birmingham at a time when the optics of receiving a NATO delegation is so important.
A NATO delegation that firmly backs not only IG but Harry himself for having organized it.
I’m sure the Labour/Left government are more inclined to have the Sussexes back. And I think it’s reflected in the Met protecting Harry on this past visit on their own, and the FO working with Invictus and Harry on Ukraine going smoothly.
The Sussexes are hard workers who represent the government well, and they don’t have to worry about a diplomatic issue from what they may say or do. Plus they would just be flat out willing to work. Kate is refusing to do any tours, and William only seems to want to go when it works for his schedule of football games. William may be obsessed with getting over on his brother because of his own issues, the other people in government don’t have that issue. They just want the soft diplomacy promised.
Obviously correct!!
Charles is probably not long for the throne and William has shown that he’ll do eff all, and that’s if they’re lucky. If they’re unlucky, he’ll try to “help” and wreck more. Purely from a diplomatic perspective, who wouldn’t want Harry and Meghan instead of Won’t and Can’t? Kate especially looks like she’s zonked out on something half the time, and William seemed three sheets to the wind at that investiture a few months ago. Duh at least some people are wishing and hoping they can somehow get Harry and Meghan to return – for the half in, half out they wanted.
Wills: actually Ralph Wiggum
@Dee(2) … Agreed. The British government has witnessed Harry and Meghan conduct two successful unofficial tours over the past year as well as their International cachet (Ukrainians identify with Prince Harry and consider him one of their own).
William and Kate don’t have personal cachet, they have symbolic cachet from the fact that they will one day be the King and Queen of England. In my opinion, personal cachet carries more weight than symbolic cachet.
Unfortunately for Billie Idle and Katie Keen, Harry and Meghan have both personal and symbolic cachet. You can’t buy or learn it. You either have it or you don’t.
Ok Eden you need serious help for these hallucinations that you are having and writing about. Now it’s a government scheme! Seriously? Check yourself into the nearest mental health facility immediately!!!
Maureen says what, now?
The men in grey suits really are paranoid about the Sussexes and their inability to control them. So much so that even a government official pointing out the obvious (you seem a little short staffed and underwhelming and the guy you kicked out seems like more of a natural that might be able to help build enthusiasm for the next generation) must be some sort of scheme. It does seem that Harry may visit the UK more in the coming years bc of his charitable endeavors. It is certainly driving the suits and the media mad that they can’t control the optics or public narrative around him.
Clive Alderton having a totally normal one this week, I see.
This is his comeuppance for his part in driving the Sussexes off and making the whole family feel unsafe.
See that little red light flashing in the corner of your eye, Clive? That’s your career’s legacy destruction light, and it just went into high gear.
Congrats on being an instrumental element in the destruction of the monarchy, Clive. You did it.
:slow golf clap:
Shorter Eden: UK leftists want Black Meghan back to help advance their woke agenda.
It always comes back to the racism.
💯🎯 nailed it.
I’m starting to think there are actually two factions in BP: The Tobyn Andreae faction, which is willing to meet with Harry to discuss the return, and the Clive Alderton faction which has briefed lies against Harry for years and is terrified that he will return. William’s KP, of course, is 100% anti-Harry, or they’d be fired.
Eden, too, has done enough hateful damage that he’d be terrified of the return of the Sussexes. He’d have zero access.
All these leaks after their visit smells suspiciously of Camilla. She hasn’t changed her playbook in years.
Making keen a victim after the terrible way she treated Meghan is typical of Eden. The video of keen taking a threatening step to meghan said it all
Keen let that fake story stay in the media. Meghan had every right to refute the fake story
Ok, poor confused American here. I’ve been following this story, and I keep finding myself wondering things. Is it legal to make obvious threats on peoples lives through the press in GB? More importantly, I know that 80% of the country, whether pro the Sussex or not, have got to be sick of hearing about them constantly. Why don’t you guys start a boycott over there? They do work.
The thing is the Sussexes don’t have to “reconcile” with the BRF to represent the UK and charities. The government could just ignore William and his lackies at RAVEC and give H&M the security they’ve been asking for. It really is that simple.
🎯
Will Kate ever apologise for being concerned about the colour of Archie’s skin? Will William ever apologise for sticking his finger in Meghan’s face?
Will they ever apologise for depriving Prince Harry, his wife and their unborn son of basic security and a safe place to live? Will they ever apologise for the whole family not lifting a finger to stop the press from pursuing them? Will you ever apologise for almost driving the King’s daughter-in-law to suicide, for being the victim of terrorist, racist attacks multiple times and this billionaire family not caring? These people carry an infinite guilt in this family and still have not understood that the majority of people see their sins. The truth about the public is obviously being kept from them and they are caught in a web of lies from the right wing press.
Starmer doing everything he can to survive so I don’t think he’s telling the Palace anything regarding Harry and Meghan. As for the rest, it’s clear that the British press has decided to push the narrative that Harry’s paranoid just like his mother.
Considering how Harry’s mother died, the media should stop pulling on that thread. All they will do is open up suspicions again about how Diana died and was the palace involved and the whole ugliness between Charles , Crocmilla and Diana. But maybe that is what Wilinot and company want?
Is he okay?
I don’t think the government care for a reconciliation between Harry and the king and the heir. But, I believe they would like him to work for them. Maybe, even, he already does. On his visit to Ukraine with the IG Foundation, it was not lost on the Ukrainian officials that he is also a British royal prince and greatly represent the ‘spirit’ of the UK. In a far future, I easily see Harry and Meghan as UK ambassador somewhere.
I could see the UK government missing the idea of Harry as their “ringer” – someone that could be sent wherever they asked, whenever they needed him, someone who has an easy rapport and, crucially, won’t embarrass them on the world stage. TOB may be a useful idiot and a stooge, but that’s why nobody is clamouring to meet him! And they obviously don’t trust him to handle anything more complex than “meeting world leaders at the airport”. So yes, I imagine they are losing sleep over that – it’s not like they can send out Kate for a charm offensive, lol.
I can’t see a world where Meghan takes a single directive from either the British monarchy or government, I don’t care how much time passes.
It’s disgusting that they’re treating the Sussexes as a bigger national security threat than Russia… come to think of it, could they also be taking money from Putin?
I must have missed the Sussexes “relentless campaign” to rejoin the monarchy. Was it during Meghan’s sold-out launch of orange marmalade? Seems to me a “sinister plot” can’t work unless everybody’s in on it.
BTW, I have always hated orange marmalade, but Meghan’s is delicious and I’m sad I can’t buy more.
Seriously: One spoonful of Meghan’s apricot spread to about 4 spoonfuls of the marmalade. Wicked yum. I can’t wait for the re-stocks. Fingers crossed for lemon curd for a winter drop.
Totally agree that Meghan’s marmalade is delicious. I always hated marmalade before, most is bitey and bitter. Also anxiously waiting for restocks of cookies and crepe mix.
She restocked today 🙂
Both the apricot spread and the orange marmalade! She also has a new wine out.
At the end of the day, the government makes a request for a senior royal to represent UK in other countries. From what we read, Will doesn’t want to go abroad for work. When he went to Pope’s funeral, we got articles about how he missed his football matches. Harry was the one they sent everywhere when W&K were part-time royals. I am sure they are missing an easy senior royal member they can send anywhere they want AND someone who can actually bring positive global headlines for the UK. Sophie and Edward are making visits, but nobody hears about it, so what good does that do for UK’s PR?
The government want someone who can do soft diplomacy, someone the world knows about. It would help if they welcomed Meghan and the children back as well, to prove they are not racist. They need Harry.
Well, letting Cluck tell other countries not to provide security protection for his own son and DIL isn’t going to convince the Sussexes to have anything whatsoever to do with The Firm or the rest of the government ever again. Huevo’s unhinged rage at his brother for existing isn’t going to be any inducement either.
“UK is MINE, Harold! Diplomacy is MINE!!”
“Absolutely, bro. You go have fun with that.”
UK Press: “We want H&M gone!”
:H&M leave, get moisturized, sun kissed, booked and busy:
UK Press: “No, not like that!”
Just say it, Rota rats. William’s your boy, he’s cooked, and you were a very instrumental player in that. 40+ years of being in Camilla’s back pocket, driving William round the twist just so you could collect a paycheck. Pat yourselves on the back, you ruined the monarchy you depend on for your livelihoods.
Never apologize for telling the truth. Hearing the truth is painful but necessary.
These people write for or against anyone they can use their damn manipulation strategies on. They take two sides, see if there is a divided, emotionalised readership, and then they always use the same modules to outrage everyone at the same time. That’s the only way these newspapers can still make money. I think that’s what they hire their writers for. For bloody manipulation. No matter who loses their life, their health, their livelihood or their reputation as a result of this manipulation.
I mean, why wouldn’t senior government figures prefer the Sussexes — polished, charismatic, energetic, committed to service — to the lazy, self-centered Waleses?
Harry’s Invictus Games are going to be a huge deal. William has had nothing like Harry’s impact.
All that said, Eden is just making up crap.
If anything happens to Harry, Meghan, or their children, the world will see it as confirmation that Princess Diana’s demise was not an accident.
I’m concerned about Maureen’s reading comprehension. Harry’s statement specifically said a reconciliation between Father and Son. Nothing about the rest of the family and nothing about being a working royal in any capacity. I understand that Harry wants to be able to reconcile with Chuck while Chuck is still on the planet. Chuck is his only parent and he knows time is limited.
Frankly, I believe that’s it. The rest is all in the minds of the bm and the people who leak to them.
Given the success of Harry and Meghan’s visits to Colombia and Nigeria, plus Harry’s recent visit to Ukraine, it would be foolish for the government not to want them back. For goodness sakes the FO had to ask Zelenski not to meet with Harry! Several people on this site said back in 2019 that the government should put an end to all the BRF shenanigans because the were going to lose a huge asset
Don’t forget their Jamaica triumph, so unlike the Keen’s Flop Tour.
Yikes, far from painting Harry as “paranoid”, I think this column makes Richard Eden look like some kind of conspiracy nut wearing a tinfoil tiara on his head and empty tissue boxes on his feet. It’s unhinged, and not in the fun way, he seems genuinely unwell.
Politicising them as somehow Kate and Will – right and Harry and Meghan – left is an effective strategy. ‘They’ want that dividing line.