Boris Johnson: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘were brilliant’ & a ‘national asset’

Boris Johnson’s book tour has commenced. The Daily Mail has been exclusively previewing his memoir, Unleashed, and now the real promotion has begun ahead of the release. Boris stopped by GB News to give an interview to Tory wingnut Camilla Tominey. Tominey is best known around here as one of the biggest Sussex haters out there – she not only exclusively revealed Harry and Meghan’s relationship, but she also exclusively revealed the lie that Meghan had made Kate cry, something which clearly came from Camp Middleton. Tominey still writes royalist fan-fic, but she’s turned more to political commentary these days (she was so mad when Keir Starmer became PM). Anyway, the clips from her interview with Boris are pretty funny. She asked him about his weekly audience with QEII, and then of course she asked about the Sussexes. Here’s the Sussex part:

The look on Tominey’s face when Boris says nice things about the Sussexes! She was bewildered and disgusted. It’s really like the British commentators have an agreement that every single thing must be slanted heavily against Harry and Meghan, and those commentators totally malfunction when someone goes off-script. BoJo told Tominey:

“They [Meghan and Harry] came to an event we did for female education. They were brilliant and she [Meghan] was particularly good and articulate on it. I got on well with both of them. I also worked with Harry when he did his Invictus Games for disabled veterans in the Olympic Park…. I thought, in a bit of pomposity, this national asset is leaving our country. I thought he, on the whole, could be a force for good so I’m going to try and discourage him. I had a pathetic attempt at that. It didn’t work. I failed to avert Megxit, but I did deliver Brexit.”

[From GB News]

Notice that Boris has already hedged away from saying (as he apparently writes in his book) that the palace asked him to convince Harry to stay. The current palace has denied it, but I think Boris’s original story is probably closer to the truth. I believe someone – likely associated with QEII – asked Boris to speak to Harry. Now the people in King Charles’s orbit are trying to say that of course no one asked Boris to do that. Anyway, I will give BoJo a sliver of credit – it would have been easy for him to say and write that Harry alone should stay. But no, he’s emphasizing that he liked Meghan and he hoped that they both would stay. If even BoJo gets it, then that says something about how short-sighted and out-of-touch the left-behinds were and are.