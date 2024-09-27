Boris Johnson tried to convince Prince Harry to stay in the UK in January 2020

The photos of Prince Harry and Boris Johnson in this post are from January 20, 2020 in London. Both men attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel London. Note the date – that was Harry’s final day in the UK before he flew to Canada to reunite with his wife and baby boy Archie. Just one week prior to this, Harry met his family in what was dubbed the “Sandringham Summit,” where he negotiated the terms of his exit from the UK. So, after the Sussexes announced their exit and after the Sandringham Summit, the Windsors made a last-ditch effort to try to convince Harry to abandon his wife and child and stay in the UK. The Windsors asked Boris Johnson to intervene and do just that. From the Daily Mail’s exclusive excerpts of Boris Johnson’s memoir:
Boris Johnson made an extraordinary last-ditch bid to persuade Prince Harry not to quit the UK. The former Prime Minister reveals in his sensational new memoir that he was asked to give the Duke of Sussex a ‘manly pep talk’ to convince him it would be a mistake to leave Britain for a fresh start abroad with his wife Meghan.
Mr Johnson’s new book, Unleashed, will be serialised in the Daily Mail from Saturday, and is already tipped to become the political memoir of the century. He reveals that in January 2020, just weeks after his landslide election win, officials in Downing Street and Buckingham Palace believed he might be able to talk Harry out of his seismic decision to quit the UK and walk away from his royal duties.
The ex-PM writes that there was ‘a ridiculous business… when they made me try to persuade Harry to stay. Kind of manly pep talk. Totally hopeless.’
The secret meeting, which underlines the close links between No 10 and the Palace, took place in the margins of a UK-Africa investment summit in London’s Docklands. It came just hours after the duke gave an emotional speech in which he said he and Meghan were leaving with ‘great sadness’ but felt they had ‘no other option’ but to step away from royal life. The two men met for 20 minutes without aides as Mr Johnson tried to persuade the prince to reconsider.
A friend said Mr Johnson paid tribute to Harry’s efforts on the Invictus Games and praised Meghan’s work on their shared passion for promoting the education of women and girls in developing countries.
‘He thought they were a great asset to UK plc and it was a real shame they were leaving when they were doing such great work,’ the friend said. ‘It was a man-to-man conversation, they were totally alone. But Harry wasn’t for turning – he was unpersuadable by that point. Boris succeeded in delivering Brexit but even he couldn’t stop Megxit.’
The following day, Harry flew to Canada to be reunited with Meghan and their son, Archie. The family later moved to Montecito, California, where they remain today, having given up their lives as working Royals.
[From The Daily Mail]
I was going to say “it’s crazy to get a whole-ass prime minister involved in the royal family’s bullsh-t,” but then I remembered that there is a ton of precedent. John Major got involved in then-Prince Charles and Diana’s divorce. David Cameron issued a statement of defense about Hilary Mantel’s critique of Kate. And on and on. But yeah… even after the Windsors rooked Harry at the Sandringham Summit, hoping to force him into capitulation, they still asked BoJo to intervene and try to convince Harry to stay. Judging from the photos, Boris was also acting out the “Freedom Flight.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The Duke of Sussex (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel London.
The Duke of Sussex (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel London.
The Duke of Sussex (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel London.
The Duke of Sussex (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel London.
The Duke of Sussex (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel London.
Prime Minister Of Hungary Viktor Orban arrives for a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street, London, England, UK on Friday 28 May, 2021.
Hassanal Bolkiah – Sultan Of Brunei arrives for a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street, London, England, UK on Friday 3 December, 2021.
London, UK, 07th July, 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns with a speech outside 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, UK
London, UK, 07th July, 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns with a speech outside 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, UK
Feels like there was maybe something else happening in January 2020 Bojo should maybe have been concentrating on.
There’s a reason why he’s called “BoJo the Clown” in many parts of the world…
In other words they failed to get PH to buckle under by saying there was no “half-in” and tried to fix it by getting this tool to talk to him instead of coming back to PH themselves and offering him a half-in deal. How are they this stupid and inefficient that they couldn’t work at making conditions better for H&M?
OK, you can’t claim to be masters of soft diplomacy when you have to call in BoJo the clown to try to fix your epic mess. Why does Britain support this incompetent inbred family and their many hangers on again?
Oh, I know this one! Because they wanted Harry to divorce Meghan.
The media and r f found tom markle so they could try to stop the wedding. Didn’t work either.
This may be giving BoJo and his government too much credit, but do we think that by late January they knew the borders would have to close? That would have effectively trapped Harry in the UK if he had decided to stay even a few weeks more to try and “work things out”.
That’s scary to think about. If the timing has just been a little off.
Jay, I honestly don’t know the answer to that (in the NLs around that time, people who had been on “ski vacations” started importing the virus. My kid got very ill a few weeks later and has heart damage from it.). Europe wasn’t taking Covid entirely seriously yet, but obviously, a head of state might have been better informed behind the scenes. I think you asked a very good question. Thank goodness Harry stuck to his guns!
Just looking at the pictures with Boris, Harry had already checked out, you can tell he’s ready to leave 😕
They should have tried to get Egg and Bones to stop being abusive racist a-holes.
More people than WanK were racist, ableist, abusive a-holes. It’s the mortar cementing the entire institution together.
If they would have had their love and support it would have made a difference.
The royals are allowed to be racist, they are exempt from the race relations act.
Johnson is a pathetic excuse for a human being who is currently trying to orchestrate a political comeback, of course he’ll use Harry’s name to try to better his image. He’s also a bigot and a racist so I have no doubt that he probably had to refrain from insulting Meghan in his sh*t book.
Once again perfect header pic.
Rather weird that the royals tried to get the PM to intervene…..
Instead if employing Boris to try and sway Harry’s mind they should have employed im to stop the onslaught on Meghan.
Boris Johnson clouting this Harry story in order to sell his book is kinda funny. Even he knows what sells and gets attention. And that’s Harry and Meghan. And the very idea that BJ could convince Harry to stay. Please, that conversation was just further convincing Harry he made the right choice. I’m curious if it was actually the queen who asked Johnson to do this or somebody else. The queen wasn’t even allowed to sit next to Harry alone for more than five seconds during the whole sandringham summit.
“He thought they were a great asset to UK plc and it was a real shame they were leaving when they were doing such great work”
Cry me a fckn river. Should’ve treated them better. Anyways, the PM getting involved is still nuts to me but this is why they keep going after M. The goal is still to split H&M but they haven’t learned that these attacks just make cling harder to each other.
What these people don’t get is even if Harry and Meghan divorce, which is what they want, he is never going to leave his children who will be living in the US.
Their children. I don’t think there is an even if. They won’t divorce. I am horrified every time I see a dm comment that harry should take the children away and return to his brother. Sister in law and father
Those children would be treated badly by the keens and grandpa would ignore them
How they can fathom H just up and abandoning his kids tells me they don’t know him at all.
If anyone knows anything about leaving his wife and children it would be boris.
Notice it is a quote from a “friend” about the meeting. Johnson could even bring himself to state that in his book? These people have such a fear of the monarchy.
What is plc?
Boris Johnson having a “manly pep talk” with Harry: hahahahaaaa
Boris Johnson having a “manly pep talk”: hahahahaaaa
Boris Johnson “manly”: hahahahaaaa
Manly talk?? This clown has used and discarded wives and children through out his life so would have not problem telling Harry to kick Meghan and son to the kerb so he could remain “at the service of the crown!”
For his book to sell, Boris has to use Prince Harry and Meghan as an important means to advertise his book. I’m sure there are a lot of higher profile events in his political career but it was this story about Harry that is highlighted to help sell his book. And these rotas always say the Sussexes are irrelevant. The irrelevant ones are leftovers William and Kate. Charles and Camilla, too.
For all that they claim that the BRF have no political power, they seem to get the PMs involved in their shit often enough
The monarch can and does sometimes refuse to sign acts of Parliament, or insist on being exempted from them, such as the race relations and the sex discrimination acts.
First of all for the ex-PM to use Harry and Meghan to sell his book shows that they are the most bankable people in the UK. But more importantly even as Harry was leaving the Royal Family never believed that he would give up his position as a working royal. Furthermore as somebody on twitter said the Royal Family was moving heaven and earth to prevent Harry from leaving but nothing to stop the abuse and press intrusion to make him stay. The Royal Family truly believes that people in the family should put with abuse and neglect.
So the BRF realized what they’d done to themselves before the Sussexes finally left, then. That’s when the penny really dropped for Cluck et al, that these two were going to be well beyond the control of the BRF, and how fcked they were now that they had succeeded in driving H&M out.
I think they were so locked in their own biases, they couldn’t let go of the goal of Harry ditching wife and child for this abusive institution he was born into. They literally couldn’t conceive of any other outcome at the time. And still can’t, apparently.
I’m. So confused! Bojo is a toxic liar of decades! Why is he a thought? So weird. There are few greater toxic a holes than bojo. Hilarious
@where’smytiara: The Royal Family was so confident that he wouldn’t leave when they gave him the ultimatum though. The one year review was put in place because they still believed Harry would realise that he was better off as a working royal and would go back to the UK. The press and Royal Family still believe that he will return one day.
Harry’s face in that top pic speaks volumes.
This is consistent with the Windsors’ view on Harry. They don’t see themselves as the problem – they think *Meghan* is the problem. They think somehow that if they can just get Harry to stay in the UK, away from his wife and toddler (!), that he’ll magically forget them and revert back to their fun, single, Harry. You remember, the one who hadn’t dealt with his trauma, felt trapped and unhappy, and was self-medicating. But that’s not the Harry that married Meghan! They really don’t know him at all.
It’s a ludicrous fantasy, and it reveals so much about how the Windsors think – they also thought that he would listen to the PM just because of his title (a total misread on Harry, in my opinion).
Yep. They underestimated PH.
Yeah I’m sure that talk had Harry rushing to the airport that much faster.
OK, this part is from Johnson’s book – ‘a ridiculous business… when they made me try to persuade Harry to stay. Kind of manly pep talk. Totally hopeless.’ But the rest is the usual DM, “a friend said…” And I can’t imagine what Johnson could write that would make this the political memoir of the entire century.
Yeah, a guest on the Jeremy Vine show said that the piece in the DM is poorly written, that book is going to be bad and that nobody should buy it.
Saw that! And then afterwards, Jeremy Vine gushed about what an amazing writer BJ was. Ew. Sections of the media miss BJ so bad. Not as much as they miss Harry but still🙄
“Boris succeeded in delivering Brexit but even he couldn’t stop Megxit.” That sentence is cute, but makes no sense. Yes, BoJo is a clown, but I appreciate his unwavering support for Ukraine.
At this point in January 2020, Boris was still married to Marina Wheeler but living with Carrie Symonds, who was having his baby. I can only imagine the kind of “manly” pep talk he was giving.
Since the BoJo revelation did not make it into Spare, I can only imagine the juicy bits contained in the unreleased pages cut from Spare.
That was my first thought -this wasn’t in Spare, ‘Harry shrugs and swats an irritating fly from buzzing in his ear “😃
This is pure clickbait from the Fail, imagine you’re a former Prime Minister and during your momentous leadership the one incident that is chosen to highlight is your failure to dissuade someone from leaving home !!
Harry sells advertising space for the fail.
I thought of Tyler Perry saying ” there’s so much more they could have said”
Harry made his decision about Meghan in 2017 and hasn’t looked back. Now he’s a happily married father with two kids, but the BRF and their minions still try to convince themselves it must be just a fling, he’ll get tired of her and leave his kids. And that that would be a good thing. Because she’s Black, and they’re racist.
Dream on.
Their marriage appears rock-solid, but even if they broke up, he wouldn’t return to the BRF because they mistreated him, and because his KIDS aren’t safe in the UK for the same reason Meghan isn’t.
When harry and Meghan were first seen together media said it was a fling. And wished divorce before they got married
I don’t understand? Harry said on Spare, there was only one statement printed by Bee: leaving royal life. So, why were they asking PM to fix it? They already decided that Harry had to leave before the summit. Was this an effort launched by another side of the palace that didn’t agree with Charles & Will?
They thought he would choose all in over completely out.
The Palace never believed that he would leave. They thought he would be like Margaret who couldn’t give up her royal life for the man she loved.
They thought that Harry would cave under their ultimatum because they really can’t imagine that Member of the Royal family would ever leave the institution behind. But Harry did not cave and then they sent the PM.
But, one press statement was ready to go before the summit. There was no all-in statement. Even if Harry accepted all-in, they would need to announce it to the press. So, Harry thought, before sitting down for discussion, Charles & Will decided that H&M are gonna leave the royal life, which was the press release.
BoJo has a track record of dishonesty and stretching the truth so I’d look skeptically at anything he writes.
That’s a very polite way of putting it.
And I expect not a single British newspaper will use any of this book as an example of how Johnson betrays confidences and cant be trusted… !
You’d think that Harry was the first person to ever give an interview about his life or write an autobiography the way they go on about it. I think recounting memories is pretty much David Sedaris’ entire career at this point- I wonder if he’s stopped getting invites to family events?
Good point. Where’s the outrage over him sharing this information about the RF? What they consider a cute anecdote from BJ is practically treason when it’s from Harry.
I believe the government and even the CoE would get mixed up in personal matters of the BRF; that goes all the way back to E8 and Wallis Simpson. In 2024 this makes the Windsors look really bad, which is why they let the press go after the Sussexes. When you think about it this shows how strong Harry is for choosing Meghan and Archie over these institutions. Dollar bet the government is pressuring William to stay married to Kate despite her and her messy family. The War of the Waleses 2.0 is a bridge too far and damaging to Brand Britain even today.