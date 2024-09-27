“Lana del Rey apparently married an alligator tour guide??” links

Lana del Rey apparently got married to Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour guide she has likely only been dating for two months, tops. [Just Jared]
Lana Del Rey got married to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene today. pic.twitter.com/BGEfqenUea
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 27, 2024
Said alligator tour guide is supposedly hard core MAGA too.
Also, there is a post from him about how he is gonna beat up a trans person using public restroom. I guess, she finally found her toxic man that she sings about.
Yikes. I like her music a lot, but she does not strike me as someone who makes good decisions.
yah, i have no problem if someone is a swamp boat captain but this dude promotes proTrump anti-vax and violent transphobia
Hard pass.
I’m sure that’s part of the reason that she’s chosen him as her husband. DT finally has his maga pop star girlie. I wonder if she’ll let him use her music at his rallies?
Dame Maggie Smith has passed 🙁
a legend 💔
😭😭😭
There are pictures of Lana Del Rey and her new husband on her Instagram from I think 2019 ( I could be wrong on the exact year, I’m not gonna go look it up again lol). Perhaps they’ve been friends for a while?
Didn’t she record an album in Muscle Shoals somewhat recently? I know that’s not exactly near cajun/gator country, but close-ish.
I’m thrilled for Lana Del Rey! She’s married for love, in a low-key ceremony. She’s known Jeremy for a while, they were friends first—that’s the way to do it. He and her brother (who lives here in Louisiana) are running buddies. She’s really down to earth, this shows us just how much. I wish them all the happiness in the world!
Lana is that you or Jeremy? 👀
Yes yes she married a regular ol’ trans-hating MAGA guy. Go get ’em, gurl! Slay!
That air boat tour company feeds and interacts with the alligators, which is a terrible practice. It encourages the gators to associate people with food and is discouraged by all responsible tours. So am I shocked that they’re MAGA? Nope.
So dangerous. Thanks for making us all gator bait. What jerks.
Gee, Lainey has something snarky and negative to say about the Sussexes, under the guise of analysing their “strategy”? What a shocking turn of events!
After reading it, I don’t see it as snarky. I see it as a pro commenting on how other pros might see it. I wonder if the Sussex PR approached People? Maybe they went to Us because People didn’t want to make it a cover story, and the Sussex PR valued a cover over the established reputation of People Mag? Perhaps a cover gets the word out faster? We have to remember that the Duchess is repped by the biggest agent in Hollywood, and Emmanuel personally handles this kind of stuff. Their strategy isn’t out of thin air. I’m surprised that Lainey didn’t discuss that part of it.
@Christina, I have read that People’s former editor is there now. Maybe, they have established a relationship with that guy, so they trust him. It would make sense for them to give exclusive to the reporter they can trust with their story. There are many people who want them to fail even in American media.
I didn’t think it was snarky at all, and honestly pretty in line with Kaisers commentary.
Not surprising. Lainey is a hard core Kate Stan these days and always disses the Sussexes. Maybe she’s got princess dreams or something
Yep she is now. I’ve picked up on it too. She has some useful things to say but the lip curl is there. And then she wanted to Squawk about it too.
After years of reading I’ve stopped now for the turn of things I’m feeling.
Well she’s not mean to Kate. Quite the opposite.
Lana’s last bf (the cop) was also a MAGA guy too. This was when she mocked wearing masks during the pandemic and had a few controversial incidents making comments about black artists in the industry.
