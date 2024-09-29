Cardi B ‘regrets’ marrying Offset as she continues her Paris Fashion Week tour

Here are more photos of Cardi B in Paris in recent days. She attended multiple Paris Fashion Week shows, and on Friday, she attended the Paris Saint-Germain match. Some of the shows she’s attended in recent days: Vivenne Westwood, Messika, Rick Owens, Mugler, Rabbane and more. Plus, she’s been going to parties. Cardi is definitely giving “happy to be single, at long last” energy. The more Offset rages online, the more Cardi posts fashion stuff on her socials.

When we last checked in on Cardi, she was confirming something – Offset accused her of sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant with their third child, and Cardi responded by tweeting “AND DID.” She also went on IG Live and basically ripped Offset to shreds for his years of cheating and disrespect to their marriage. Offset’s response to all of that was “U will be calling me after couple months u my bm I won.” As in, “you’re my baby-mama, I won.” Cardi was his WIFE. She loved him and had three children with him and he’s throwing that in her face like a f–king clown. Cardi also told that man she regrets marrying him but she doesn’t regret their children:

During her livestreams, Cardi seemingly avoided naming the Migos rapper but spoke directly to him. Cardi, who’s in France for Paris Fashion Week, said “I don’t care” about any other women with whom Offset might be having relations: “I’m too much woman for you. … And I’ve always been too good for you.” “Nothing surprises me anymore. You’ve done it all, so I don’t care,” she said at a different point in the livestream. “Thank you for my kids, though. All three of them, I don’t regret none of them. But I regret you. I don’t regret my kids; you’re a good daddy. You’re all right.” “I don’t want you dead because … my kids love you down,” Cardi also said. “So I would never do that. And I really follow street codes.” Cardi claimed she didn’t want to bring their issues to social media and possibly “turn off” any possible future partners but felt compelled to hop on Instagram because Offset was being “messy” and “petty” “because you’re hurt.” “Let’s go lick for lick. Let’s go round for round. Let’s go hit for hit,” she said. “I told you: Leave me … alone.” Cardi also claimed Offset has tried to “threaten” to take what “I worked my ass off for,” seemingly in their divorce proceedings, “because I’m moving on.” “Now we’re going to court war, right?” she said.

Cardi is one of those people I would not want to f–k with in court. She’s got great lawyers and she will fight forever just to make a point. Offset will not come out ahead, but he’s absolutely the type of man who will try to squeeze as much money out of Cardi as he can. Meanwhile, the Toxic Male Podcast Complex has a lot to say about Cardi possibly banging someone else while she was pregnant. Notice that very few women have sh-t to say – it’s because women overwhelmingly feel like “good for you, get yours.” The one thing that’s driving me a little bit crazy is that Cardi is only weeks postpartum and she’s doing all of these couture-changes and parties. I’m sure the baby is with her, but it’s a lot! I hope she’s resting in between shows.