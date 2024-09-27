Prince Harry joined Jimmy Fallon at the ‘Tonightmare’ haunted maze

Prince Harry was in New York this week for so many high-level meetings and events, some of which were in and around the United Nations. It was a business trip for him, and his business involved The Parents Network, Sentebale, African Parks, The HALO Trust, Travalyst and more. But he apparently also had time for some fun. He stopped by 30 Rock and prerecorded a bit with Jimmy Fallon for the Tonight Show. Spooky season is coming up – or is it already here? – and Fallon is hosting “Tonightmares,” a mini-haunted-house adventure within 30 Rock. Fallon and Prince Harry went through the haunted “maze.” This reminds me so much of Ellen DeGeneres always sending her most-easily spooked celebrity guests through a haunted house too, but I like that Fallon organized this at 30 Rock. The video is very funny and cute:

I love the part where the two young women are like “who was that? Prince Harry, OMG!!” Harry cursed a few times but midway through the haunted maze, he was the one holding Jimmy’s hand and leading him through it. Adorable. I’m sure Harry stole everyone’s thunder over in Salt Island. How dare he have fun while his father has cancer!!