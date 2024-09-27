Prince Harry joined Jimmy Fallon at the ‘Tonightmare’ haunted maze

Prince Harry was in New York this week for so many high-level meetings and events, some of which were in and around the United Nations. It was a business trip for him, and his business involved The Parents Network, Sentebale, African Parks, The HALO Trust, Travalyst and more. But he apparently also had time for some fun. He stopped by 30 Rock and prerecorded a bit with Jimmy Fallon for the Tonight Show. Spooky season is coming up – or is it already here? – and Fallon is hosting “Tonightmares,” a mini-haunted-house adventure within 30 Rock. Fallon and Prince Harry went through the haunted “maze.” This reminds me so much of Ellen DeGeneres always sending her most-easily spooked celebrity guests through a haunted house too, but I like that Fallon organized this at 30 Rock. The video is very funny and cute:
I love the part where the two young women are like “who was that? Prince Harry, OMG!!” Harry cursed a few times but midway through the haunted maze, he was the one holding Jimmy’s hand and leading him through it. Adorable. I’m sure Harry stole everyone’s thunder over in Salt Island. How dare he have fun while his father has cancer!!
TONIGHT: Prince Harry & Jimmy experience Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares! #FallonTonight #Tonightmares pic.twitter.com/lTBgmltlt3
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 27, 2024
That was hilarious! Those women sure regretted not looking their best for harry 😆
This was brilliant and yeah the women realizing it had been him was so cool!
I also loved Harry going “WE KNOW YOU’RE THERE! WHY WOULD YOU SAY IT TWICE?”
Anyway that’s James Corden, Stephen Colbert and now Jimmy Fallon. I need him to go on the Daily Show and on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver next!
Prince Harry honorary American…
I loved how zombie girl was fanning herself.
Harry and John Oliver would be awesome!
This was so so funny! I know I’m gonna watch it a couple times today lol. Harry seems so fun. “I’m not scared of pandas! I’m not!” I laughed so hard.
I would love to see him on John Oliver some day but he’s going to ask questions that maybe Harry isn’t ready to answer publicly. Or he’s going to make sexual advances (look up John Oliver Adam driver) but…. Harry was in the army and gay chicken is very very real. Hahaha John’s gonna be so flustered! I want to see it now!
I read the comments under the video on YouTube and every single one was so positive about Harry and ESP about Meghan! So great to see that the constant barrage of bs from the uk media can’t sully the truth. Harry and Meghan are great people.
Prince Harry is a natural.
And hot. Don’t forget hot.
When she fanned herself?!?! I lost it. I bet Meg’s watching that in Cali with him as is crying laughing. He’s probably gonna come home to his kiddos having panda stuffies or panda onsies!
“I’m not scared of pandas! I’m not!”
And he seems to be having more fun than his brother Wiliam who most of the time looks like he is a bit constipated.
Haven’t you heard? Harry is sad and is desperate to return to the “fold” so he can cut ribbons and walk behind William and Kate.
When I saw it this morning, I didn’t need any coffee, because it was so hilarious watching this.
What did the 🗑📰 on the Island of Left-Behinds do though?
Right.
They all mentioned that Harry swore.
Not that he had lots of fun, or even seemed to be relaxed about it and totally chill — unlike other people who have to stick to protocols, because they’re stuck up, elitist, self-centered and charisma-free.
Harry is free to think say and do as he wishes, yay!!!
Egg must be devastated. This is what he wanted for himself when he was in NYC. Next time he resurfaces, even the “beard” won’t distract from his wrecked appearance.
Harry looks sooooo good in green!
Yes he does 😍I also love the cut of the shirt, its a bit different.
Harry could wear a potato sack and still look good!! He’s got a body to die for. Haba haba. Sorry Meg.
Harry is just so much fun and so normal .
I bet people love being in his company .
It was funny and yes the best part was the two actors realizing that it was Harry. According to the obsessed on GB News it was very American not very royal. These deluded people really think that being a royal is the best thing in the world to be. I just love that Harry is living his best life and everytime I see him out and about I don’t see how people could believe that he wants to return to royal life. He would not be allowed to do most of things he’s done in the last 5 years.
It’s very royal to grab your husbands azz in public like Kate date with William. It’s also very royal to physically attack your brother, like William did to Harry. It’s very royal to cheat on your spouse, like Charles did to Diana. It’s also very royal to appear in a cheesy ad to announce you are “cancer free.” Silly me.
You forgot how very royal it is to roll around on the beach and pretend to neck like teens…in front of your little kids! LOL
Diana broke a prop bottle over Charles’ head at a film studio. There’s room enough for some irreverent fun with the royals, they’re just bitter H’s shine doesn’t fall under their control anymore.
To be fair, cheating on your spouse IS very royal. Didn’t Charles supposedly say at one point, he wasn’t going to be the first without a mistress? As for physically attacking a brother, well, back in the day…
Grabbing your husband’s ass in public and the cheesy ad, well, they’re breaking some new ground there.
GB news saying “It was very American, not very royal.” They are so, so tantalizingly close to getting it! So close!
Halloween is very American so in that they are correct. A royal having fun is also American? What does that say about the uk royals? That they don’t enjoy their work or meeting the public? It’s duty and not at all fun? That’s not the flex they think it is.
And there it is – this is what TOB could never and can never do! He can try to copy Harry with “high level” meetings adjacent to the UN, or his own international organizations, or even attempt to “poach” international humanitarians like Chef Andres. But being open, funny, and silly? Relating to other humans? It’s beyond him.
I always love these little appearances whether it’s him or Meghan being their goofy selves. Mainly because it’s funny but also because they were so battered down by ” protocol” and a lot of other times they are doing official things that would make it inappropriate to be jokey. It’s nice to see them just laughing and having fun. Also Harry’s facial reaction when news reporter Jimmy turned into a zombie is absolutely going to become a meme.
Good for Harry having some fun after a very busy week doing all his work with his charities and works. Looks like he had a fun time.
Harry’s in New York, does a TV show without Meghan. British press, Meghan didn’t fly in for the Jimmy Fallon show, therefore divorce. BTW: Harry looks great!
The British press is Groundhog Day with that nonsense. I had to actually go back in the archive here and look, they were saying the same nonsense this time last year. They’re just wish casting at this point. It’s their only hope since external stuff isn’t working, that they just internally combust. Just another despicable action on a tall pile of horrible behavior.
I loved watching this! You can tell Harry is just a blast to be around. Everyone seems to love being around him. I loved when Jimmy said Harry is scared of pandas lol
What a way to end a long work week 😍He is so gorgeous 😍
Harry is so charming. No wonder Will hates him. Actually, it’s no wonder they all hate him. He’s just like his mother: lively and quite normal. Adorable.
And in the UK ‘How terrible that this was released mere hours after Catherine released a tweet that she had been to the ballet’
I watched it when Jimmy Fallon came on last night. It was hilarious. I thought celebs were shunning the Sussex’s, right BM? The UK morning shows are slating this because it blows up another narrative of theirs, like the US Weekly rebuttal on the THR character assassination of Meghan.
Cute!! I mostly don’t mess with haunted houses bc I get too scared. There’s a bunch of haunted corn mazes near me that I’m trying to work myself up to doing at least once. Now, if I had Harry to go with me, I’d be there on the first night😂
This is brilliant! I’m not sure what I enjoyed more, the two girls reacting to him or the fact that by the time they got to the corn maze type bit they were holding hands. Oh and “why would you say it twice??” He’s a natural and comes across so well in there type of things.
“We know you are there! Why would you say it twice?!?” The genuine bewilderment and mild frustration is hilarious. He thought he was safe 😂😂😂
Those were my favorite parts too. hahahah.
I was first thinking about Harry being a veteran with PTSD going into a haunted house. I have a friend and a brother who have seen combat and neither would go near a haunted house now because it would be triggering. But this was a cute bit.
I’ve just seen an excerpt from the British press where some royal commentator said it was undignified. Whatever I’m sure that person was full of praise for William dad dancing at the Taylor Swift concert.
Oooo, its “undignified” ! I bet that will really get to Harry, lol. This from the people who want him to come back and stumble around drunk falling out of bars. You know, the fun, cheeky Harry they are always whining about “missing”.
Having fun is undignified? Why do they insist on acting like it’s the 16th century? These people are normal humans just like I am. They watch TV, laugh at silly things, get colds, have bad breath, etc. I will never understand. They told him, if you and your wife don’t like the way that we expect you to do things then get. And left they did. They have spent the last five years chasing them telling them why they still have to do everything that they say.
ETA- Hard agree @MSIAM they want him to be a buffoon, for a comparison to Williams barely held together “dignity”. Being fun, charismatic, and charming is not what they want from him.
They aren’t going to say “how dare he have fun while Charles has cancer?!” They are going to trying making him having fun without Meghan a thing.
Why do I feel like the TOB will call James Cordon to do a bit over in the UK 😂
That would be fun! Harry’s visit to Corden’s show is one of my favorites.
This was adorable!
So funny! I love that when it was finished and they went to take a picture, his reaction when yet another horrifyingly painted face popped out to scare them was to raise his fist. That military training couldn’t stay muzzled forever.