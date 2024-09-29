Buckingham Palace claims they didn’t ask Boris Johnson to beg Prince Harry to stay

Boris Johnson’s memoir will be out on October 10th, and his publisher is trying to hype the book by releasing choice excerpts and previews. One of the big excerpts – the one which has gotten the most attention in the UK – is Boris Johnson writing that in January 2020, he was tasked with prevailing upon Prince Harry to stay in the UK. The timeline: BoJo became prime minister in the summer of 2019, and Harry and Meghan left the UK for a “Christmas holiday” in Canada in December 2019. By early January, they announced their intention to step away from the royal family, and by January 13th, Harry was meeting with his family and the courtiers alone at Sandringham and working out the terms of Sussexit. Then, just days later, Harry and Boris both attended the UK-Africa investment summit. Boris pulled Harry aside and they spoke alone for twenty minutes as Boris tried to convince him to stay in the UK. Boris apparently writes that the meeting was not his idea – that Buckingham Palace and Downing Street asked him to speak to Harry and make the last-ditch appeal. Now Buckingham Palace claims that they didn’t ask BoJo to do anything.
Boris Johnson was not asked by Buckingham Palace to try and persuade Prince Harry to stay in the UK, The Telegraph understands. The former prime minister claims in a new book that he was asked to give the Duke of Sussex a “manly pep talk” to convince him not to step back from his royal duties. He says that officials from Buckingham Palace and Downing Street made the request in the belief that a last-minute intervention, in January 2020, might encourage the Duke to change his mind.
In Unleashed, his memoir which will be published on Oct 10, Mr Johnson describes “a ridiculous business… when they made me try to persuade Harry to stay. Kind of manly pep talk. Totally hopeless”. The pair enjoyed an “informal” 20-minute meeting, which took place behind closed doors on the margins of a UK-Africa investment summit in London’s Docklands, on January 20, 2020.
Sources close to the Duke confirmed that the then prime minister did suggest that both he and Meghan remain in the UK.
However, sources with knowledge of such meetings at the time insisted that the Palace did not ask Mr Johnson to intervene. While it cannot be ruled out that a member of the Downing Street team suggested that it might be worth mentioning to the Duke, there was no specific formal request. By that point, all involved had realised that any attempt to persuade the Sussexes to stay would be futile. The following day, Prince Harry flew to Canada to be reunited with Meghan and their son, Archie.
The previous evening, the Duke had delivered a speech at an event for Sentebale, his charity based in Lesotho, in which he said he had “no other option” but to step back from royal life and spoke of his sadness that it had “come to this”. A week earlier, on Jan 13, the Duke had joined his grandmother, Elizabeth II, father and elder brother for the so-called Sandringham Summit, to thrash out the terms of his exit.
[From The Telegraph]
The current “Buckingham Palace” saying this is not the same as the “Buckingham Palace” in January 2020. Different courtiers, different CEO. It’s possible that QEII and her courtiers did request it, but then-Prince Charles and Clarence House did not. We know for sure that Kensington Palace didn’t request jacksh-t – they were doing the most to push Harry out and leak everything that was said during the summit. This is a beef between Charles and his dead mother about what to do about Harry – QEII clearly wanted Harry’s exit to be handled with more sensitivity, more delicacy and more warmth. But the whole point of the “hard Sussexit” was, in Charles’s mind, to force the Sussexes to capitulate and come back, broke and broken. The fact that it now looks like the monarchy asked the whole-ass prime minister to beg Harry to stay is not the image the current monarchy wants to project.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The Duke of Sussex (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel London. .,Image: 563043385, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel London. .,Image: 563043388, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel London. .,Image: 563043407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel London. .,Image: 563043419, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
11/06/2021. London, United Kingdom. Prime Minister Boris Johnson G7 Summit Day One . HM Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joins the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie for the G7 leaders summit reception & dinner at the Eden Project as the Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs the G7 Leaders Summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. .,Image: 615377261, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is for Editorial use purposes only. The Image can not be used for advertising or commercial use. The Image can not be altered in any form., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Avalon
-
-
14/09/2021. London, United Kingdom. Prime Minister Boris Johnson-The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards. The Round House. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards.,Image: 632254063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is for Editorial use purposes only. The Image can not be used for advertising or commercial use. The Image can not be altered in any form., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Avalon
-
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, talk at The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Health Awards at The Roundhouse, London, on 14th September 2021.,Image: 632273862, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
01/11/2021. Glasgow, United Kingdom. The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join the Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an evening Royal Reception at Kelvingrove Museum as part of the COP26 World Leaders Summit Day in Glasgow.,Image: 641030097, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is for Editorial use purposes only. The Image can not be used for advertising or commercial use. The Image can not be altered in any form., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Boris Johnson host a Commonwealth Leaders’ Reception during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.,Image: 641145679, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) shakes hands with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) upon arrival at Westminster Abbey, in London, on March 14, 2022 to attend the Commonwealth Day service ceremony.,Image: 669612599, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
24/06/2022. Kigali, Rwanda. Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends CHOGM 2022. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with HRH Prince Charles at the first official day of CHOGM 2022 at the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda,Image: 703191538, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is for Editorial use purposes only. The Image can not be used for advertising or commercial use. The Image can not be altered in any form., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Avalon
-
-
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (right) during the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role.,Image: 721406361, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
I hope this turns into a petty she said-he said between the Tories and the crown. They all have so many secrets, none of which are to the benefit of the taxpayers funding them. The royals need the government leadership to keep paying them and not requiring them to meaningfully report what they are doing with it all, and the Tories need the royals to give them “prestigious” titles and well paid no-show jobs when their terms are over. Nothing but petty stupid grift.
If I recalled, the Queen said, “they took the dogs, they’re not coming back.
If the Queen couldn’t get them to stay, you think racist BoJo would have any chance of changing Harry’s mind.
Of course there was no “formal” request. Just like there aren’t “formal” statements to the press on some matters, just “sources”. BP does over half of its business in a sneaky, underhanded manner.
Exactly, I imagine formal requests are relatively rare – they leave a paper trail.
Will be interesting to see what Boris says when he asked about this in an interview. Will he give more details or will the current BP convince him to keep quiet?
Glad that Harry/Meghan got out and seem to have a happy life. Willy and Chuck would have never allowed Harry joy and would have openly tormented him in the UK. Both still openly brief against him, but at least he is not directly in their clutches and financially dependent on the them. Elizabeth tried… She was in her mid 90s and in failing health. She was no longer in charge and Charles chose to flex his power by bullying his younger son. Chuck and Willy have no character or common sense. Denying this story isn’t the flex Charles thinks it is. Bojo is a horror story, but Elizabeth knew that the Windsors needed Harry more than Harry needed them and tried to intervene even if it wasn’t in Harry’s best interest to stay.
Such a great point, Kaiser. I forgot that this would have been the Queen’s Buckingham Palace!
We’re so accustomed to being lied to by BP and KP that nothing they say anymore has credibility. If it’s in his book then his editors have a second source to back him up.
Johnson was part of Fleetstreet and still is today, isn’t he? Books that mention the HuM name so they can at least make some money are legion. Every article that covertly, overtly or via the headline attacks the Sussexes with their smear campaign often generates over 1000 – money making – comments that are so nasty, nasty and slanderous that they fulfil every aspect of dangerous bullying and defamation. The last few weeks have been all about attacking Harry’s entire private environment because he himself and his visible valuable work is increasingly protected by more powerful people who recognise and appreciate his great work. I think Meghan is holding back because she is working hard herself and perhaps also because she fears for the safety of Harry and their children. But I really hope she won’t keep quiet in the long run. In my opinion, that doesn’t slow these people down, but rather encourages them to become more and more vicious. The kind of brutal violence that has been publicly and daily perpetrated against the Sussexes, especially Meghan, for years will only stop if the thugs are stopped and boundaries are set.
So who’s telling the truth? Both Boris and BP are notorious liars.
It’s not inconceivable that BP hinted to Johnson. We know they wanted Harry to stay, just not with Meghan.
Narcissists use enablers as enforcers. That was BJs role. Imagine the pressure hearing you need to stay in the cult from the Prime Minister, even if he was (and still is) a clown.
Wonder if PH recognizes he was raised in a cult.
One of the two is lying and I honestly don’t know which one! 🙂
They all win. B because his book is talked about, the palace because it makes him look “clean”, the newspapers because of the many clicks, because they push this contract saga.
What happened to never complain, never explain? I’m so confused by these liars.