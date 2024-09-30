Lady Gaga thought it was a joke when her fiance proposed on April Fool’s Day



Last week was the UK leg of the Joker: Folie à Deux promo tour, ahead of its release this Friday. On Wednesday Lady Gaga walked the premiere red carpet once again with her fiance Michael Polansky, and last Friday she appeared on The Graham Norton Show. Gaga has clearly decided to make her engagement a major talking point of her promotion for the film — she and Michael made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice premiere, and he featured prominently in her Vogue cover shoot. So it wasn’t surprising that the Lady discussed it once again while on the talk show. After acknowledging that yes, they had been trying to keep the engagement under wraps before the French Prime Minister outed them on TikTok, Gaga further revealed that Michael proposed on April 1st. As in April Fool’s Day. Meaning, Gaga totally thought it was a joke when he first popped the question:

Lady Gaga thought that her fiance Michael Polansky’s proposal was a joke when he popped the question. The Joker: Folie à Deux star, 38, revealed on the Sept. 27 episode of The Graham Norton Show that she hadn’t anticipated Polansky, 41, would propose — and didn’t believe it when it happened. “He proposed on April 1st, and I thought he was joking,” Gaga revealed of the engagement on April Fool’s Day, a day known for pranks. She went on to note that once she got the ring, it was even harder to keep the engagement under wraps, especially as she was scheduled for several high-profile appearances. “Then when we went to the Olympics, we were filmed saying hello to the Prime Minister [Gabriel Attal] and I was caught on camera saying, ‘This is my fiance,’” she recalled. “I had wanted to keep it a secret!” Earlier this week, the couple appeared together at the London premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux with the musician and actress donning a dramatic red gown by Celine by Hedi Slimane for the event, while her beau wore a classic black suit by the same designer. The pair posed together for several photos on the red carpet, with their arms around each other and were even photographed sharing a smooch and exchanging some loving glances. Gaga and Polansky were first linked in 2020 when they were photographed kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. Shortly after, they made their relationship Instagram official at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami. The “Born This Way” singer previously opened up about their private relationship in Vogue earlier this month, saying that he has helped her find balance in her life as, “the missing piece… was having real love.” “I had never met anyone like Michael,” she added to the outlet. “He’s so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other.”

Do we think Michael was being clueless or cheeky, proposing on April Fool’s Day? Either way, it does make for a good story! As she told Vogue, the question was popped after a day spent rock climbing. If it were me, merely being asked to go rock climbing would’ve been the tip off that April Fool’s shenanigans were afoot. I like having my feet firmly on the ground! That’s why I don’t f–k with fashion stilts, and I don’t try climbing vertical surfaces. And speaking of, Gaga also spoke a bit with Graham about her Paris Olympics performance, and a couple things caught my ear. One, she said she performed in the rain. I thought the whole reason it had been (the only opening ceremony act) pre-recorded was to avoid the rain, non? Or am I being too literal, and she’s referring to misty conditions? And then Gaga says that it was “insisted upon” that the stairs be carpeted, which made things extra slippery. Who what huh? This is the kind of casually mentioned, random detail that sends me down a rabbit hole. Who was demanding carpeted stairs, someone from Gaga’s or the Olympics’ team? Was this related to the stairs, specifically, or was someone determined that carpeting be involved no matter what? Was this an international conspiracy to sabotage Gaga and her dancers? Was Karastan Carpets a secret sponsor?!? I need these answers!! #carpetgate