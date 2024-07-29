Lady Gaga introduced Michael Polansky as her fiance to French PM at Paris Olympics



Lady Gaga started wearing a big diamond ring — on that finger — back in April, so we’ve been presuming she and boyfriend-of-four-years Michael Polansky are engaged. I say “presume,” because Gaga hasn’t said a peep on the matter… until now! She met French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Sunday (who is the youngest and first openly gay French PM, fyi), and Attal’s team posted the nine-second encounter on his official TikTok. Attal captioned the video “Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶,” and after the two hug, we hear Gaga introduce Attal to her “fiance Michael.” And that’s all the confirmation Little Monsters and People Mag needed!

Lady Gaga is engaged! The singer, 38, and her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur and tech investor Michael Polansky, are set to be married, she revealed to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In a TikTok posted by Attal on Sunday, July 28, Gaga can be heard introducing Polansky as “my fiance” as the trio spectated a swimming event together. PEOPLE has reached out to reps for both Gaga and Polansky for comment.

[From People]

Well played, Attal, well played. I’d like to think that his staff knew what they were doing by including that soundbite, knowing it would go viral (do the kids still say that?). But he still has plausible deniability, “Eh, quoi? We were just ooging?” Anyway, congrats to Gaga, on the engagement, and her performance Friday night. As we were speculating last week, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion were in town to perform at the opening ceremony. Prognosticators had their bets on Gaga singing “La Vie en Rose,” but it was Celine who brought us all to tears with an Edith Piaf song, “L’Hymne à l’amour.” (And who predicted she’d be at the Eiffel Tower? Kismet, that’s who!) Gaga, meanwhile, surprised us with a bit of light, frothy, vintage French cabaret, singing “Mon Truc en Plumes,” which translates to “My Thing with Feathers,” originally made famous by French sprite Zizi Jeanmaire. You had me at feathers.

Lady Gaga hid behind feathers on a staircase along the Seine, but it didn’t take long for her to emerge and command center stage at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday. The “Shallow” singer performed Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc en Plumes” in pretty good French — no surprise given that she covered the Edith Piaf classic “La Vie en Rose” for her hit movie “A Star Is Born.” Gaga pulled off a showstopper during the boat parade of nations along the river, video of her performance showed. She channeled Parisian cabaret singers of old in a short, strapless black outfit with stockings and high heels in an energetic act before eventually settling down to the piano. Her appearance at the festivities hardly shocked anyone. She was seen in Paris earlier this week and was spotted rehearsing shortly before the ceremony. Gaga had a good time, writing on X that she was “completely grateful to have been asked to open” the Olympics. “I am also humbled … to sing such a special French song,” she wrote.

[From HuffPost]

If you look up pictures of Zizi, you see Gaga really nailed the look (well, except for the bleached eyebrows). This is an aspect of Gaga that is sometimes underrated: her research and reverence for music history. So yes of course she collaborated with Dior to emulate Zizi’s feather confections, and of course she trotted out choreography that paid homage to Zizi’s style as well — I particularly adored the foot choreo at the beginning before the big reveal. And it all went flawlessly! I mean, the papa-paparazzi leaked photos of a final dress rehearsal before the ceremony began, one dancer fell on the steps in the rain, some French-speakers called her pronunciations “French adjacent,” and something wonky was going on with the sound overall… But aside from that, flawless!

Look, I love my Lady. But this performance was not as tight as it could’ve been, and

it should’ve been a slam dunk for her. Now that I’ve watched it a few times, I think they needed a higher-contrast backdrop to show off the meticulous hand gestures Gaga was doing. Especially after she took off the gloves, all those movements got lost among the feathers. As for the sound, was it being on the water that threw it off? That didn’t seem to affect the other singers of the night, though. And wasn’t it strange that after her dramatic arrival at the piano, she was only there for a hot minute and then didn’t sing again for the rest of the number? I’m only nitpicking out of love! C’est la vie!

Lady Gaga seems to be engaged after introducing boyfriend Michael Polansky as “my fiancé” to the French Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/SsZmseVaWG — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 28, 2024