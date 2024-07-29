Kamala Harris made herstory appearing on the season 9 finale of Drag Race All Stars



RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 had its finale on Friday, and the episode opened with a big surprise. There I was waiting to see the queens get ready for their final challenge, a talent show, when Vice President Kamala Harris showed up on the screen! Clad in a lovely lavender pantsuit, and sitting on the couch in the Werk Room, VP Harris spoke directly to the viewers about the human rights that are on the line in this country, and then encouraged everyone to vote in November. This marked the first time a sitting vice president has appeared on Drag Race. Kamala Harris, once again making herstory. Entertainment Weekly covered her appearance:

Vice President Kamala Harris is turning the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 finale into an important campaign stop with Mama RuPaul — and making her-story in the process. The 59-year-old political figure — endorsed by President Joe Biden as his preferred successor on the Democratic ticket in the upcoming 2024 presidential election — will have a special guest appearance during Friday’s All stars 9 finale, making her the first-ever sitting V.P. to ever sashay into the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werk Room. “Hi everyone, it’s Kamala Harris. Each day, we’re seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love — openly and with pride,” Harris during the appearance, which is set to air Friday night and also features judge Michelle Visage, pop star Lance Bass, actor Cheyenne Jackson, Drag Race choreographer Jamal Sims, and actress Leslie Jones sitting alongside Harris. Harris continued: “So, as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone. We’re all in this together, and your vote is your power.” She then urged Drag Race viewers to register to vote in the November election, before Jackson asked, “Can I get an Amen?” Jones then sent the segment off by turning to the camera and saying, ‘You betta vote!” The final episode is set to cap a season featuring a new set of rules for returning contestants Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andres, Shannel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, with each of the all-star queens competing to win money for charities of their choice across a non-elimination edition of the competition. Harris has long expressed adoration for the LGBTQ+ community, and even welcomed Drag Race season 15 winner Sasha Colby to the White House to speak at a special Pride event in June 2023. Though Harris’ All Stars 9 finale appearance was filmed prior to Biden bowing out of the race, it still marks the latest in a growing line of global political guests who’ve guest-starred on Drag Race iterations around the world.

[From EW]

Wow, what a timing coup to have Kamala’s guest appearance air within the same week as her becoming the nominee! It’s a sign from the universe: we want Kamala! And drag queens! (She was also featured in a surprise video for The Simpsons panel at Comic-Con over the weekend, which was recorded in 2013.) Though I was gagged to see her in the first place, it was no surprise to me that Kamala’s words were pitch perfect. She didn’t say “Vote for me!” (or Biden, based on when this was recorded). The language was strictly about getting out the vote. My only criticism of the segment is personally, I don’t think she needed to be surrounded by the others there. It was a little weird! Ok, Michelle Visage is a judge, and Jamal Sims is a frequent choreographer, and I’ll even concede that Cheyenne Jackson has guest starred a few times. But what were Lance Bass and Leslie Jones doing there?! And it was all made more odd by the fact that Cheyenne and Leslie were the only other two who spoke. Of course the biggest question is: where was Mama Ru?? But Kamala shined throughout, with her genuine smile and laugh. And not for nothing — the bright orange and pinks of the Werk Room really set off her lavender pantsuit nicely. Now, let’s slay this vote.

You better VOTE! 🗣️ Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by the Werk Room with a word! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGS6pU2zOq — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 25, 2024