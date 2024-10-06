‘It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving’ for Prince Harry & Meghan

The British media has spent the past two and a half weeks screaming “where’s Meghan” and “Harry needs the Windsors” in equal measure. That should tell you something about the monarchy and the media and the obsession, the jealousy, the stalking, the national and international harassment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The latest lunatic analysis of the Sussexes came from the Daily Mail, obviously, and this was so bilious, I don’t even want to excerpt it or analyze it. Thankfully, a pro-Sussex piece dropped in People Magazine. In case anyone needed it spelled out, Meghan will being doing more commercial ventures from here, while Harry will be focusing more on philanthropy. I thought that was obvious, but again, the British media has been having meltdowns about this for weeks.
As Prince Harry gathered around a bonfire in the African kingdom of Lesotho on Oct. 1 with key allies from his charity, Sentebale, he reaffirmed his commitment to a cause close to his heart. Engaged in meaningful conversations about the HIV/AIDS crisis in southern Africa — an issue the Duke of Sussex has championed for years — it was the latest in a series of public engagements supporting his philanthropic interests. These recent outings strikingly reflect the duties Harry once carried out as a senior working royal.
Meanwhile, across the Atlantic in California, Meghan Markle remained at home in Montecito, focusing on a different but equally significant chapter of their shared journey. The Duchess of Sussex is preparing for the upcoming launch of her new Netflix show and lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, while caring for the couple’s two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
Insiders say that what’s unfolding reflects a clear shift in the couple’s public lives. While Harry is immersed in philanthropic efforts, Meghan is leaning into entrepreneurial projects and commercial ventures.
“It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving,” a friend tells PEOPLE. A royal insider echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the evolution of their working dynamic. “The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track,” the insider says.
Though their paths may seem divergent — philanthropy for Harry and business for Meghan — their shared initiatives, like the Archewell Foundation, show they remain united in their efforts. Meghan, 43, remains invested in causes such as mental health and children’s welfare, while Harry balances his nonprofit efforts with production projects like his polo documentary for Netflix.
The couple’s collaborative work endures, from launching The Parents Network, a new initiative to support families impacted by online harm, to local community engagements like attending the opening of Godmothers, a bookstore near their home in Montecito. Insiders confirm these joint efforts will continue, even as their individual projects expand.
“An entrepreneurial and enterprise focus is going to be more the Duchess’s priority and the Duke will continue to champion his not-for-profit patronages,” the friend adds. “But there will be joint efforts around those cause-driven areas of work.” This shift in focus has led to several recent solo appearances for Harry, but Meghan’s absence far from signals a split. “[It’s] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children,” says the friend.
It also reflects a strategic decision, given the intense scrutiny they face. Had Meghan accompanied Harry, critics might have accused her of trying to steal the spotlight, as they have in the past. “This truth is, this couple is damned if they do, damned if they don’t,” says the insider.
Ultimately, their dynamic reflects a balanced partnership, where individual passions complement their joint mission. “With their recent trips to Nigeria and Colombia, as well as their foundation-led events, it is still evident they show up together for the causes they jointly support,” the royal insider says. “What we are seeing is a functional and healthy relationship with two working partners, not the contrary.”
I question why a “royal insider” is quoted here and whether the insider is in Camp Sussex. I point that out because a lot of other “royal insiders” have been quoted in recent weeks, swearing up and down that Harry desperately needs a peace treaty with his father. Now, I agree with everything written here. It feels like the royalists are trying to throw “you said you’re salt-and-pepper, you always move together” back in H&M’s faces, when really, Meghan said that as pushback. She was tired of everyone trying to break up her marriage. She was saying: we’re a team, we’re in this together, you can’t break us. And they are a team, a team with many joint projects and interests, and individual projects and interests too. You know, a real marriage and a real partnership. The collective hysteria about Harry taking a two-week business trip without Meghan has been really telling about how these horrible people view marriages and partnerships.
PS… Yes, I saw that Meghan was out solo last night! We will cover that tomorrow. I’m adding a preview photo of Meghan in her Carolina Herrera gown!
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images, Backgrid.
It’s ridiculous how they are trying to make something out of nothing here. Harry wants to focus on philanthropy, ‘Meghan on her business ventures but they still have joint charity and business interests! Why does anyone care? Sounds like a healthy relationship to me. Some shared interests and some individual interests. Only the British media could try to make any of this a thing or an indication there is trouble in the marriage. Especially after William went to Singapore, Poland and New York solo last year and Sophie is always off on solo overseas trips. We often see the York girls at events without their husbands. Honestly, some section the royal beat need to grow up.
Fed up with FK and BRM narratives, this couple are thriving in their careers, love each other and have 2 young children. They are not joined at the hip and it is good to have spaces in your togetherness. They are busy and energetic and yes they are evolving and seeing what works for them as individuals, as a couple and as parents.
They completely ignore the fact that Harry stays in touch with Meghan and the babies on FaceTime. This is not like back in the day when QEII left her kids for 6mths, with no contact, to the point that when she returned Charles barely knew who she was.
Harry LOVES his family!! And he AIN’T about to leave them, no matter how much the BRF, BM and Rota rats scream, cry and throw myriads of tantrums for him to do so.
By the way, LOVE, LOVE, LOOOOVE, that look on tomaine’s face!!! Priceless ‘
Also it is only 3 weekends ago that we saw H&M attend two events together. They act like we haven’t seen them together in months.
I think the problem for the media, and the royal family to some extent is that they’ve been arguing for years that Harry can’t do the philanthropic things that he wants to do because he doesn’t have their influence. That clearly isn’t the case. So if he can still do all the philanthropic things that he wants to do, they can still earn money commercially which they need to do because they have to survive, well there’s really no reason for either of them to even consider coming back. Even though they claim they will never forgive them and never want him back we all know that that’s not true because William isn’t capable of ruling on his own, he barely wants to work. That’s not great for the royal media grifters and biography writers who can only write the same repackaged information about QE2 or Diana or Charles so many times. And it’s hardly like there’s enough known about William and Kate to make them subjects of repeated books by numerous people. The royal family also needs someone to give the appearance of doing work, and the current crop is getting up there in years. Most of them if we’re honest will probably be gone by the end of this decade. They would take Harry back in a heartbeat if he agreed to come back and have 3 weeks like he just had but as a senior working Royal. All of this is to say that’s why they’re harping on them behaving like any other successful couple who do some stuff together and a lot of things apart because they both are power players in their own right. They need them to break up.
I disregard much of the rota “reports”. It just doesn’t make sense. People bending over backwards to explain what is really quite simple. They could have saved themselves several column inches by saying Meghan stayed home as she has the school run to do. The Brits love their school runs.
Harry and Meg do things together and they do things individually. The British gutter rats will try to use any little thing to try to bring negativity to Harry and Meg but it is a waste of time. People see what is being done it is just a group of royalists that will believe the lies. The leftovers when they do go out for photo ops usually are out solo and no one says a thing.
All sane people can see what’s going on here and understand how normal couples work but I guess People saw an opportunity to spell it out for their royalist fanbase.
As far as I remember that approach was implied many months ago when they announced that Meghan will be more involved with the management of Archewell production and Foundation. Management and business wise, I’m pretty sure she is more savvy than Harry. Harry’s past 2-week solo trip was all about his patronages initiated before meeting Meghan except for The Parent Network. Since they left, for the first time, he was able to take care all of them in a short time. I guess it drove the toxic tabloids UK and US crazy. What they did is efficient and I think it will be adopted. Meghan is mostly seen solo when the Foundation do good like preparing care packaging and others, She also have her own media projects (podcast, ARO), they both have Netflix projects and common interests like IG.
By the way, I don’t believe that an insider spoke to People. I think the author did an educated guess based on what can see is going on.
No comments about why the Wales started doing more solo appearances. William traveling without Kate and this before she got sick.
The BM should be more careful. Bc it’s becoming more and more apparent that they’re using Harry and Meghan as a proxy for the Wales couple. Saw a few clips of an interview with Jennie Bond over the wknd and they were talking about how, back in the day, the RF lied to the press about Charles and Diana’s marriage. How they lied so much that it surprised everyone when they announced their separation. Now do I think it really surprised all the reporters back then? No, maybe not all of them were in the know, but also by saying they were lied to, its a way to not have egg on their faces for reporting accurately. It was just an interesting conversation for royal reporters to be having. Like why bring that back up? Either way, the Sussexes seem to have a very healthy and happy marriage. The BM’s preoccupation with them looks mean-spirited, like they’re purposely trying to create a wedge, and it also looks like a cover-up for other stories they could be writing.
@Jais, back in the day, they definitely knew about Charles & Diana not being together too. They would show Charles spending time with Camilla and talk about her as his great friend. Like how they were hinting about Rose & Will having dinners and Kate being grateful to Rose for keeping him company. They are just not allowed to tell the truth about the heir’s marriage. I think, Fergie was used as a scapegoat in the past and she complained about how her marriage was thrown into the wolves to protect the truth about the heir’s marriage. The same thing they are doing to H&M’s marriage plus good old racism.
Kate was clearly benched for the Singapore trip last year and the sad excuse of prepping George for an exam that was a skills assessment was pulled out to cover for the fact that it looked really bad that William didn’t want her there with him. They can’t say that about any of the individual attendances by Harry because they related to charities he has been involved with for years before he met Meghan. (Something William can’t say because he did nothing).
And Jennie Bond also mentioned during that Sun event that trying to make it a thing that Harry is doing solo events is no different than Sophie and Edward doing solo events and no one says they are getting a divorce. Jennie knows this is cover for Kate and William being unable to tolerate each other. It won’t be a surprise for the current UK press about William and Kate because anyone with eyes can see how they act.
Harry’s visits were to the foundations he supported since before Meghan. They mostly show up together for the causes they are working on together. It was the same when they were royals. Meghan worked on her cookbook, women employment projects by herself. They showed up together to Invictus. I don’t see anything different. The truth is, when Meghan is with him, they can get all the hate clicks from derangers. No matter what Harry says, the racists won’t hate him as much as they hate Meghan. Without Meghan, there is no body language experts to deploy as well. That is why they are mad when they don’t see Meghan.
I don’t know any married couples who are together 24/7, including when they work. That seems like a recipe for divorce.
If only the powers that be in the BM would invest 1/10th of the interest they have in the state of H&M’s marriage into the comings and goings of Harry’s brother and his wife — and publish their findings, injunctions be damned — a lot would be gained.
The BM needs to be reminded constantly that Harry’s brother and his wife (in name only?) are fully funded by the British taxpayers, unlike private citizens H&M.
So for every event where KP doesn’t publish a full report, e.g. why, what, where *and* what is the expected outcome, and when will that particular project be reviewed and success be measured in relation to (overhead) costs, they should do a FOIA request.
Same goes for an itemized list of all costs by the RF that the taxpayers have to pick up. I mean, half a billion £, especially if it’s for things like maintenance and security of unoccupied buildings — getting a detailed financial statement should be the least the taxpayers can expect.
Meanwhile the Sussexes are successful in what they do, without any public funds, so why the irrational scrutiny?
Clicks on Sussex-related stories, and the revenue those bring, shouldn’t be a reason why the Left-Behinds aren’t at least scrutinised the same way.
We all see how e.g. DM always itemizes the imagined, inflated costs of Meghan’s own clothes and jewelry, meanwhile it’s crickets for the racist Kween-to-be.
The RRs want to push forward the narrative that H&M are breaking up because they aren’t attached at the hip. The real story is William & Kate can out out all these manufactured stories and videos and their lack of affection and connection comes through loud and clear. Some may buy their act, but the majority of royal watchers knows something isn’t right with them.
Harry & Meghan are fully developed, independent people who had interests prior to meeting each other. They are capable of working separately without needing the tacit and apparent support of the other.
If William can’t even pretend in a staged video then it is hopeless.
It always interesting to me how the BM creates a narrative and then just hammers it home again and again. Other than their documentary and their joint Archewell work, the majority of Harry and Meghan’s efforts have been on their own initiatives. Spare was Harry. The podcast was Meghan. HOI and the polo series are Harry’s. ARO, the investment in female led companies and the cooking show will be Meghan. Yes they have stepped out to support their spouse’s interest (Meghan attending Sentelebele polo or Invictus) but this idea that they have been joined at the hip for years is not true. The BM and the BRF just can’t understand what a balanced and healthy relationship looks like.
Isn’t this one part of the two-part red dress that comes with a big skirt? From the documentary? If so, excellent use of such a beautiful gown. I wish she would have gone with a bolder lipstick though.
Yup, she removed the overskirt.
I’ve never been able to match red lipstick to a red dress…
I think this is a way for the British media to discuss William and Kate’s marriage without discussing it.
How many years have William done solo engagements without Kate?
How many had Anne done without Tim?
By the British, media’s reports, there are no United marriages in that family. Because having your own projects and work is apparently strange.
So William only came to film that horror movie and went back to Rose?
There were even articles warning about how William and Kate wordlessly do more solo appearances years ago. It’s clear the rota know the real story with those two but project on Harry and Meghan.
Since the picture is up, can I just say yes to the hair! We haven’t seen her hair in this style of waves for a while but it’s so good to see. She looks amazing in the red CH dress, it’s a beautiful dress, even if I still don’t love the boob darts. Love that she rewore it without the train so it was recognizable but still different. Yay, Meghan❤️
ITA, she looks particularly beautiful with her hair like that, and I love seeing her in red! Also, I always forget how petite Meghan is. She really carries herself much “taller”, if that makes sense? I think my fellow short girls will know what I mean, lol.
That picture with Meghan in the red dress was from yesterday Oct. 5 It was a dress from a previous event minus the train. That Telegraph spread with all the Harry pics makes the article look more unhinged. Meghan looks great. The BM had to buy those pictures.
Harry’s Better Up work is commercial. Last night’s hospital event reflected Meghan’s charitable work. The couple’s joint foundation is charitable. It seems that Harry and Meghan don’t fall into different categories; they both do both.
when are we getting the cooking show and ARO? feel like the lead up has been so long. love that color on her, don’t love the cut of that dress at all. doing nothing for her.
“damned if they do, damned if they don’t” is pretty much spot on. If Meghan had been in NY it would have been all about how she couldn’t trust Harry to be alone, how insecure she was, how she had to have the spotlight, etc. When she stayed home it was all “their marriage is on the rocks!!!!!” When clearly they made a decision about the past few weeks of travel which was that Meghan should stay home for the kids and for her own business dealings/work.
Most couples do that – for example, today my son has a soccer game an hour away. I am going to stay home with my other son and get some chores done around the house and get started on some things for the boys’ school that I need to work on. My husband is going to drive to the game. this does not mean we are getting divorced, it means we discussed what we thought would be best for today.
My god this is so exhausting. William gets praised for spending almost a year supposedly hoovering the house and doing the school run instead of actually do his tax paid job – but Meghan and Harry are about to divorce because they aren’t joined at the hip for a week? It’s just insane.