‘It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving’ for Prince Harry & Meghan

The British media has spent the past two and a half weeks screaming “where’s Meghan” and “Harry needs the Windsors” in equal measure. That should tell you something about the monarchy and the media and the obsession, the jealousy, the stalking, the national and international harassment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The latest lunatic analysis of the Sussexes came from the Daily Mail, obviously, and this was so bilious, I don’t even want to excerpt it or analyze it. Thankfully, a pro-Sussex piece dropped in People Magazine. In case anyone needed it spelled out, Meghan will being doing more commercial ventures from here, while Harry will be focusing more on philanthropy. I thought that was obvious, but again, the British media has been having meltdowns about this for weeks.

As Prince Harry gathered around a bonfire in the African kingdom of Lesotho on Oct. 1 with key allies from his charity, Sentebale, he reaffirmed his commitment to a cause close to his heart. Engaged in meaningful conversations about the HIV/AIDS crisis in southern Africa — an issue the Duke of Sussex has championed for years — it was the latest in a series of public engagements supporting his philanthropic interests. These recent outings strikingly reflect the duties Harry once carried out as a senior working royal.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic in California, Meghan Markle remained at home in Montecito, focusing on a different but equally significant chapter of their shared journey. The Duchess of Sussex is preparing for the upcoming launch of her new Netflix show and lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, while caring for the couple’s two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Insiders say that what’s unfolding reflects a clear shift in the couple’s public lives. While Harry is immersed in philanthropic efforts, Meghan is leaning into entrepreneurial projects and commercial ventures.

“It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving,” a friend tells PEOPLE. A royal insider echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the evolution of their working dynamic. “The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track,” the insider says.

Though their paths may seem divergent — philanthropy for Harry and business for Meghan — their shared initiatives, like the Archewell Foundation, show they remain united in their efforts. Meghan, 43, remains invested in causes such as mental health and children’s welfare, while Harry balances his nonprofit efforts with production projects like his polo documentary for Netflix.

The couple’s collaborative work endures, from launching The Parents Network, a new initiative to support families impacted by online harm, to local community engagements like attending the opening of Godmothers, a bookstore near their home in Montecito. Insiders confirm these joint efforts will continue, even as their individual projects expand.

“An entrepreneurial and enterprise focus is going to be more the Duchess’s priority and the Duke will continue to champion his not-for-profit patronages,” the friend adds. “But there will be joint efforts around those cause-driven areas of work.” This shift in focus has led to several recent solo appearances for Harry, but Meghan’s absence far from signals a split. “[It’s] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children,” says the friend.

It also reflects a strategic decision, given the intense scrutiny they face. Had Meghan accompanied Harry, critics might have accused her of trying to steal the spotlight, as they have in the past. “This truth is, this couple is damned if they do, damned if they don’t,” says the insider.

Ultimately, their dynamic reflects a balanced partnership, where individual passions complement their joint mission. “With their recent trips to Nigeria and Colombia, as well as their foundation-led events, it is still evident they show up together for the causes they jointly support,” the royal insider says. “What we are seeing is a functional and healthy relationship with two working partners, not the contrary.”