Duchess Sophie’s protection officer was charged in the death of an 81-year-old woman

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Edinburgh in Surrey on Friday. She did an event with her patronage, Girlguiding, and it was all about encouraging girls and young women to enter into STEM fields. Meanwhile, there’s some interesting news about a horrible situation from 2023. Just after King Charles’s coronation, Sophie was traveling in a multi-vehicle police motorcade, and the royal protection officers were apparently speeding and being reckless. One of the speeding police cars struck an 81-year-old woman named Helen Holland. Holland was hospitalized and in a coma for two weeks, and then she passed away. While the Holland family was outraged by what happened, they made a point of saying that they didn’t blame Sophie. It did make people wonder why Sophie needs a multi-car motorcade to simply go to a garden party or whatever. Well, in any case, a police officer has been charged in Holland’s death.
A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged over the death of a woman who was hit by a motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh through London. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised a charge of causing death by careless driving against 67-year-old Christopher Harrison.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 6 November.
Helen Holland, 81, suffered serious injuries in the collision in Earl’s Court on 10 May. She died in hospital two weeks later.
In a statement released at the time, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, said her “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” were with Ms Holland and her family. Ms Holland, a mother-of-four who was also a grandmother-of-10 and great grandmother-of-seven, was struck at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road. The CPS said the charge against Harrison was authorised following a review of the evidence by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
From the descriptions of the road and the circumstances, the accident made no sense unless the police driver made zero attempt to slow down or show caution in a pedestrian-heavy area. So, I can understand why Christopher Harrison is being charged with a crime. I wonder if they did a larger investigation into why Sophie needs that many RPOs and why they believed they needed to speed in the middle of the day, carrying out non-urgent business.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Do we know if Sophie was even working when she had that level of police protection?
The fact that anyone can think her risk level is higher than Harry and Meghan’s (ie that RAVEC assessed objectively) is crazy
Well, given that they are doing more work on behalf of the King I expect that their security has been upgraded to match the new workload they have – we can’t expect the Wails to do more than they already do.
I believe she was not. That being said: working royals, or royals higher up the hierarchy, do have 24/7 protection. I just don’t see why she needed a motorcade. Harry didn’t travel with one outside of royal duties.
According to the Court Circular her sole engagement was an early evening thing in Windsor. No official reason for her having to speed through London around lunchtime.
I’m glad that Helen Holland’s family has gotten justice for her death from the Metropolitan police, and I hope it helps them a bit. A preventable accident is a terrible way to lose your grand/mother! The fact that Sophie has this huge, fast moving entourage still hasn’t been addressed? Nor has the fact that her garden party was not listed as work so no one knew what was going on last year.
Last question: why is a 67-year-old speeding on a motorcycle for the police? I can’t imagine that this guy has perfect hearing, eyesight or reflexes.
Seriously, once we got to his age…there is absolutely no excuse for a 67 year old to be part of a security motorcade, never mind the motorcycle. It’s outrageous!
I often see motorcades (with police outriders) when I’m in central London (not just for royals) and yeah they do go along at high speeds – this isn’t the first time one of the royal motorcades has hit a pedestrian (the Wails hit someone while they were speeding down to an event at Windsor that they were already late to).
I don’t know the details of what happened but if he’s being charged it means that they’ve found he was driving recklessly. These guys are trained to drive that way (I mean in these types of motorcades not to drive recklessly).
My low stakes conspiracy theory is that it was actually William’s motorcade, but they obviously didn’t want that public so Sophie went under the bus and that’s why she got to do an event with him shortly after this happened.
Yeah, she did an event with him right after this incident. The palace was used to throwing Harry under the bus to protect Will. I also believe, this was Will’s motorcade and since Harry was no longer there, they threw a married-in under the bus to protect the heir and promised her the protection from the media. There was no negative narrative in the media about Sophie for this incident.
I wouldn’t find it hard to believe it was someone else’s motorcade.
It was not. I’m no fan of his, but this has happened with him and Kate before, and it was reported in the news. This was Sophie’s motorcade.
At 67, he shouldn’t still be a motorcycle escort. And as I remember Sophie wasn’t on royal duty so why was her motorcade traveling at high speed? Plus there’s no way she should have the same level of security as the more senior royals.
Why does Sophie need a motorcade
“It did make people wonder why Sophie needs a multi-car motorcade to simply go to a garden party or whatever.” Yeah, why? You know they would be accusing Meghan of murder if this was her motorcade.
Why would a 67 year old be driving in a motorcade? That in and of itself is bizarre. Something else is going on here. Charles and Willy are cheap and greedy. They wouldn’t pay for the best of the best protection for a married in, no matter how many events she does and how throughly she kisses their entitled asses. This sounds like Sophie is getting thrown to the wolves to cover for Keen/Camilla/Will-not or Charles. If a fix wasn’t on somehow Sophie woulf be fed to the wolves over this.
The question should be will Sophie be required to testify in court as a eye witness? I can’t believe they didn’t get a witness statement from her. The outrider was wrong and has to answer for it; but he is a convenient sacrificial lamb.
Kind of ironic how Charles makes a point of refusing police protection for the Sussexes when they are in the UK but others like Sophie get multi-vehicles police motorcade to go to garden parties and other stupid events that are not work.