Duchess Sophie seen in Windsor as details emerge about her police-escort accident

Here are some photos of Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, today at a fancy horse competition at Windsor Castle. The horse thing is: Riding for the Disabled Fancy Dress Competition. She was photographed in a £2,097 maxi dress and a comfortable-looking jacket, smiling and clapping for the riders and horses. It’s kind of strange that she made the effort to come out for this and be photographed, considering her police motorcade nearly killed an 80-year-old woman this week. While Sophie wasn’t behind the car – it was actually a police motorcycle – the optics are pretty strange, given the headlines. The Times even ran a brutal update on what happened to the poor senior woman:
A police motorcade escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh hit a woman in her eighties “at speed”, launching her “six or seven metres” across a three-lane carriageway. The victim remained in a critical condition on Thursday after paramedics and an air ambulance went to the junction on the A4 near Earl’s Court, west London, 24 hours earlier.
Witnesses said the victim was carrying shopping bags as she approached traffic lights and had stepped into the road when she was hit by a police motorcycle. The force of the collision launched her “six or seven metres” across the westbound carriageway, a witness said. There were no other casualties.
Buckingham Palace said the duchess’s “thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family”, adding that she was grateful for the “swift response” of emergency services. It is understood that the duchess did not see the collision and that her vehicle was not involved.
Martin Hennessy, 62, a retired antiques dealer who has lived on the main road for four decades, said: “The road is a nightmare. We’ve warned the council about it. There have been three people killed here. When you get to the junction, you have to step out to see if anything is coming — that’s when she was hit.
Fiona El-Lasbi, who has lived in a flat overlooking the road for 22 years, told Sky News: “After seeing these [police escorts] regularly and the way they come through and shout at the public to stop, she probably didn’t get a chance, or the police bikes were coming too quick. She was hit at speed, this wasn’t ten or 20 miles per hour.”
Aaliyah Blackwood, 28, a lifelong resident, said: “The police escorts have been regular since the coronation because Kensington Palace is just up the road. They’re supposed to come and stop the traffic but if there’s a red light they can keep going. They don’t stop for anybody.” Another resident said: “There’s no blind side, it’s a straight road. How could you hit her? It’s because you weren’t looking; it’s what they do, they drive forward and they’re looking back.”
The London Ambulance Service confirmed that a woman was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which investigates complaints against police officers in England and Wales, has opened an investigation and its officers were at the scene on Wednesday night.
This sounds horrible – a straight road with no blind sides, police-on-motorcycles who don’t believe they have to stop for lights, and one of them rammed into an 80-year-old woman and the force of the impact (at high speed) was enough to throw the woman seven meters away? YIKES. Again, Sophie was not behind the wheel, but this was her police escort. Can you even f–king imagine what the British media would do if one of the Sussexes’ security guards rammed down an 80-year-old woman? There would be banner headlines demanding Harry be deported, they would demand a criminal investigation, they would create a swarm-mentality with the international press. But because it’s Sophie, they’re just shrugging and taking photos of her laughing and smiling at a horse show.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
These people are so utterly inept when it comes to press. The only outing we need to be seeing of Sophie right now is a photo of her visiting this woman’s family and visiting her in the hospital. Instead she shows up to a damn horse show?!
EXACTLY! This family is a collection of sociopaths.
Sophie and Edward were both at the show to support their daughter who was competing.
Edward alone would have been enough.
Edward could have gone by himself. A woman is in critical condition. A horse show shouldn’t be at the top of the priority list.
Do people wear dresses to everyday horse events in UK? Seem impractical. The coat is fine but doesn’t go with the dress. I like the boots.
Yeah, thoughts and prayers till I get up in the morning to play with the horses! Callous much?? I do so hope the elderly lady is OK
Yes! Visit the hospital, sit with the family! This is a terrible event.
I think visiting the injured woman right now would draw attention to her terrible injuries and would make them linked with Sophie in the public’s mind. She could visit the family, but perhaps they don’t want her there for a photo op — I wouldn’t blame them. Sophie is following the royal playbook and carrying on as if nothing happened. If we hear from this woman again, it’ll be after she’s suitably recovered as a guest of Sophie for some garden party, unless she sues the pants off the royal motorcade.
I don’t think she’d be allowed to visit the patient. If she’s in critical condition she’ll be in intensive care, and probably only family will be allowed to visit, and only two at a time.
However Sophie could visit the family at the hospital and sit outside with those not able to go in, and try to comfort them. That’s what Diana would do. Although they might not want either there when it was indirectly their fault.
Would you want Sophie to come sit with you? Maybe she could just send something.
Well, this is the moment for Downing Street to cease police outriders for all but Charles & C, and the Prime Minister. With immediate effect
It’s quite ridiculous for anyone else to have the traffic stopped for them in this way, they can sit in queues and factor in additional travelling time security guards with them.
Launched her 6 or 7 meters? Good grief. Is it really that important for the royals to speed to their appointments? Why can’t they drive through traffic like everyone else?
I mean I get that part – it’s a security issue. By keeping moving you create a hard to pin down target. It’s why Presidential motorcades don’t stop either. But the police on the motorbike clearly wasn’t looking at where he was going. And there’s no excuse for that.
I’m curious about the speed. Keep moving, yes, but at high speed on a London street? I don’t get that.
That description was horrible and I hope the lady recovers as much as an 80 y/o can from such a horrible accident.
It’s a stretch saying Fiesta should be hiding from sight over it — she literally had nothing to do with the incident.
It was literally her motorcade getting her somewhere at an excessive speed so nothing is a stretch. I fail to see where I said Sophie should be hiding. I don’t think that she is so famous like the president that it’s a great security risk if her motorcade proceeds like regular traffic. Especially since it’s claimed she doesn’t even have security outside of her royal “work”.
“The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which investigates complaints against police officers in England and Wales, has opened an investigation and its officers were at the scene on Wednesday night.”
^^ The police will take the flack for this one (and rightly so).
Just looked at the price tag of that dress – can someone confirm how Eddie and Soph generate income ? My understanding was they went back to being working Royals as their business was failing and they were embarrassing the BRF with their schemes.
They’re ‘working royals’. They generate income via the tax we UK citizens pay. The old civil list made it possible to see exactly how much each royal grifter received individually. That’s why they changed the system.
Understood but remember the convos about there not being enough money for Meghan.
Something isn’t adding up here or rather someone can’t add up if Soph can buy 2k dresses but there isn’t enough money for food for Meghan.
@flower there are two different funding sources at play – Edward and Sophie are funded by the sovereign grant for their work for the crown. Harry was supported by Charles and the duchy of cornwall – thats why Charles told Harry he could not afford Meghan. It wasnt about the SG. (it was also BS from charles obviously but I feel like that goes without saying lol).
I read an article about it when Andrew stepped down that said how much he was getting a year from the SG – 400k? 600k? Something like that. and that money is supposed to pay for his staff and provide his living expenses, and I’m assuming its tax free. But I can’t remember the specifics or how good the source was. But so if Sophie and Edward each get 500k a year, thats a million for both of them. They dont have a large staff and I’m sure the SG covers other things for them as well, but IDK.
Eddie and Sophie got a massive increase in money when they were promoted to Duke/Duchess of Edinburgh. Too bad money doesn’t buy taste or class.
Harry & Meghan were more senior yet we’re told that Charles didn’t want to pay for Meghan?
Also Soph has always been kitted out in designer gear – at more times more so than Kate.
Poor old lady. However Her maxi dress is £2,000!?? Charles is that generous to the Wessexes?
2000 pounds for a not so fabulous dress… must be nice to be able to waste money like that.
My prayers are with this poor old lady .
Sophie looks ridiculous in that outfit and of course she has no shame or remorse. You can see how she looks down on the common folks. Her bad evil behavior has aged her and like her bff kate the princess of Karenton. She is looking just as bad and haggard. Couldn’t have happened to two more deserving soul less people.
That last picture of Sofiesta looking over her shoulder… unbecoming.
When you live a life of no consequences.
I mean SHE didn’t hit the woman. But this makes her looks callous AF.
I think we all understand that Sofie was not driving, but it was her police escort involved in a collision with an old woman while speeding. So, what’s that phrase people keep throwing about when others are involved? Oh yes, “the optics” of not acknowledging it and just enjoying your life like it never happened.
I read on Twitter that the woman was thrown 40 feet. Awful.
They also reported Sophie’s only engagement was for early evening at Windsor near her home. The accident happened about quarter past three in London. Is it normal for motorcades to barrel down city streets for pleasure trips?
No one suggested that Sophie take flowers to the lady? Sorrows, sorrows and prayers.
The British royals are just completely heartless, as well as clueless.
That poor elderly woman.
Why do Edinburgh s rate a motorcade
I’m assuming she was on a royal engagement? My understanding is they only get security while doing royal work. Although my understanding is based on what RAVEC and the rota reports about RAVEC so who knows?
First off, well wishes to that poor woman who was hit at speed by a motorbike. I hope she’s as comfortable as they can make her and she’s able to recover.
Next, Tessa has asked my question: why does Sophie travel by motocade at speed? Why is the threat level against her so high? As far as I know, she would not warrant that kind of travel in the Netherlands, so it confuses me that the British state would have her travel like that to a work engagement. That sounds crazy.
There might be increased security for the working royals at the moment because of the protests against the coronation.
Perhaps Sophie doesn’t usually receive that level of protection.
On the other hand, Sophie and Edward and now the highest ranking working Royals after the prince and princess of wales.
Removing Andrew and Harry moved their status up dramatically.
They’re now where the duke and duchess of york were in the 80s
Princess Diana would have been to the hospital to visit this poor woman by now. This reminds me of that episode of The Crown when the Queen waited what a week before visiting Aberfan, or the response to Diana’s death. Why are they so bad at this? They never seem to learn; they repeatedly make the same mistakes.
Yes, Diana would have been there by now, and it is like the non-response to Aberfan and Diana’s death. I think their time as royals just breeds the humanity right out of them. Abolish the monarchy for heaven’s sake!
I know your question asking “why they are so bad at this” is purely rhetorical, but that reminds me that Prince Philip also had a similar incident, except wasn’t he pulling a carriage and hit someone. I think it also took him a few days to make any kind of acknowledgment at the time too. He had to be shamed into making a statement. They just never seem to learn.
She doesn’t care about it! Someone will take care of everything, so she can frump about!
Why does Sophie even have a police escort? No one knows nor cares who she is.
Wait, I’m confused. One person said you have to step out to see if anyone is coming. Another person says it’s a straight road, not blocked, there’s no reason the cop couldn’t have seen the woman.
So which is it? Is it hard for pedestrians to see who is driving down the road or is it unblocked and easy to see?
What am I missing here?
Also, while I believe the accident is not on Sophie, she absolutely should be doing something more than tots and pears. She is just as pathetic and ineffective as Kate. There isn’t one ounce of grace and graciousness between the two of them.
Meanwhile, Meghan quietly visits Uvalde and offers support and food to the workers who were providing support to a variety of people involved with the Uvalde shooting investigation and she was raked over the coals by the press/derangers for “trying to be in the spotlight” but Sophie is involved with a woman being hit by a cop in Sophie’s motorcade, barely comments with the “prayers and thanks”, and it’s crickets from the press/derangers.
Jfc.
I noted those conflicting comments as well. It’s possible, depending where on the road you live, both are true, but more likely it’s the typical differing eyewitness accounts, which can vary widely, as they do here.
I noticed that. It sounds to me like they were probably going too fast and speeding through but that she walked out without looking.
I don’t think you can blame Sophie for this though. Let’s stick with blaming her for things she actually did, like be a racist a-hole.
Meh. Even in a £2000 dress, Sophie is a bland, washed up frump. Nothing can bring her sparkle or style. She KNOWS she’s one of the boring, lackluster, painfully unattractive remainders. And I’ll never forget how horrid she was to Duchess Meghan.
Why is it Sophie’s fault that Meghan wasn’t able to deal with life as a working royal? Sophie offered to help Meghan adjust in the beginning, but MM didn’t accept help.
Can confirm that gentleman’s explanation of the police behaviour. One morning I was waiting to cross Vauxhall road in central London on my way to work. Princess Anne’s motorcade approached. The police motorbikes arrive ahead blowing their whistles and shouting at people to stop and make way. The motorbike riders absolutely focused their attention on her vehicle approaching behind them rather than the road ahead. Her window was rolled down and I saw as they passed me at the crossing.
Sophie is obviously not at fault, but can agree that the joyful optics are not great. Would be more acceptable if there were reports that she had visited the injured woman already or sent flowers or something. As it stands, looks like she just moved on after sending “thoughts and prayers”.
A friend & I happened to be on a street in Rome walking back to our accommodations when we noticed a lot of people standing on the sidewalks with their phones & cameras out. So we waited a bit, then heard the motorcycles before we saw them coming ’round the bend, with the Popemobile behind it. Nice & slow, no shouting, weirdly thrilling for us non-Catholics. Those English escorts could learn a thing or two from the Italians.
I dunno.
The BRF are just not understanding and/or don’t care how out of touch they constantly seem.
An 80 year old woman was hit by their security driver.
Quietly send her a note/flowers/quick visit to acknowledge her, wish her well. Any of these is simply polite manners.
Have their lawyers pay all medical costs, etc. NDA by all.
But, Sophie herself was not driving. Accident. Why is it still news?
Yet again, a member of the BRF fails to convey concern, and generate good will and connection in the process. Their lack of warmth, compassion, and graciousness for others outside their circle is boundless. Those things came so easily to Diana and Meghan.
When reading the articles it was noted that she wasn’t going to an official function so why the hell were they speeding through London like that?
On a serious note. I hope that lady is ok
But that first picture. Outfit costs how much? Yikes! Meghan would never. No wonder she raises their ire. Can you imagine what those rags would be saying if that were M; they’d blame her even though she wasnt driving.
That poor woman.
Royals really do not give a rats ass about peasants.