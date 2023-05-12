Ireland Baldwin had her baby shower at a strip club & Kim Basinger was mortified

Ireland Baldwin and partner Rac (aka André Allen Anjos) are expecting their first baby. She announced the news on December 30th, just a few months after rebranding her social media by omitting her last name. Since the ultrasound announcement pic, Ireland has posted the usual photos of her growing bump, Rac being a sweet partner by bringing her flowers and snacks, and them getting him and her lap dances. *Record scratch* A gossip blogger says what now? It turns out, the lap dances were for the baby, you see, as it was Ireland’s baby shower that took place at LA strip club, Jumbo’s Clown Room. The event was attended not only by Rac and Ireland’s friends, but Glamma-to-be, Kim Basinger who, according to Ireland, was mortified by the whole affair.

Ireland Baldwin said her mother, the actor Kim Basinger, was “totally mortified” by her strip club-themed baby shower and just “hid in the corner” drinking white wine. Talking on the latest episode of fellow model Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low” podcast, Baldwin said the idea of a traditional baby shower was “kind of out of the question” for her.

“I hate attention. I hate sitting in a circle and opening presents, and talking to a bunch of people just didn’t seem ideal,” she explained. “So, I thought, why not a strip club where everyone would be rather distracted?” The party at Jumbo’s Clown Room in Los Angeles was “great,” Baldwin remembered, recalling the open bar and her hope “everyone would be wasted and have a great time.” Her mother, though, was “totally mortified,” she said. “She watched me and my boyfriend get lap dances from eight strippers on the stage, and I think she was just like, ‘What is happening right now?’”

As you can see by Ireland’s IG shots, she’s having a baby girl and its name will be Holland, apparently. I like the name Holland, it pairs well with either Baldwin or Anjos. It’s cute that they went with another destination name. We also learned that Sailor Brinkley Cook was among those who attended. I did not see Ireland’s cousin Hailey Beiber. I wonder if Hillsong doesn’t allow X-Rated baby showers. It is also apparent that Ireland had a blast at the party. She looks delirious in each shot she posted.

As for Kim, the only evidence we have of her at the party suggests she was enjoying herself. But if Ireland said she was in the back rolling her eyes, I believe that too. It’s an odd theme for a baby shower. Unique, though, and that’s cool. Ireland said on the podcast the ‘traditional’ baby shower would have been miserable for her so that wouldn’t have been the right choice. It’s sound a little like Ireland planned her own shower, though, which is also something. Maybe the person who planned it asked for suggestions and this is what Ireland offered up. We can rest assured Kim wasn’t consulted.

Part of me thinks there were simply no themes left in the Baldwin family after Ireland’s stepmom used them all for her baby showers.