Ireland Baldwin had her baby shower at a strip club & Kim Basinger was mortified

Ireland Baldwin and partner Rac (aka André Allen Anjos) are expecting their first baby. She announced the news on December 30th, just a few months after rebranding her social media by omitting her last name. Since the ultrasound announcement pic, Ireland has posted the usual photos of her growing bump, Rac being a sweet partner by bringing her flowers and snacks, and them getting him and her lap dances. *Record scratch* A gossip blogger says what now? It turns out, the lap dances were for the baby, you see, as it was Ireland’s baby shower that took place at LA strip club, Jumbo’s Clown Room. The event was attended not only by Rac and Ireland’s friends, but Glamma-to-be, Kim Basinger who, according to Ireland, was mortified by the whole affair.
Ireland Baldwin said her mother, the actor Kim Basinger, was “totally mortified” by her strip club-themed baby shower and just “hid in the corner” drinking white wine.
Talking on the latest episode of fellow model Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low” podcast, Baldwin said the idea of a traditional baby shower was “kind of out of the question” for her.
“I hate attention. I hate sitting in a circle and opening presents, and talking to a bunch of people just didn’t seem ideal,” she explained. “So, I thought, why not a strip club where everyone would be rather distracted?”
The party at Jumbo’s Clown Room in Los Angeles was “great,” Baldwin remembered, recalling the open bar and her hope “everyone would be wasted and have a great time.”
Her mother, though, was “totally mortified,” she said. “She watched me and my boyfriend get lap dances from eight strippers on the stage, and I think she was just like, ‘What is happening right now?’”
As you can see by Ireland’s IG shots, she’s having a baby girl and its name will be Holland, apparently. I like the name Holland, it pairs well with either Baldwin or Anjos. It’s cute that they went with another destination name. We also learned that Sailor Brinkley Cook was among those who attended. I did not see Ireland’s cousin Hailey Beiber. I wonder if Hillsong doesn’t allow X-Rated baby showers. It is also apparent that Ireland had a blast at the party. She looks delirious in each shot she posted.
As for Kim, the only evidence we have of her at the party suggests she was enjoying herself. But if Ireland said she was in the back rolling her eyes, I believe that too. It’s an odd theme for a baby shower. Unique, though, and that’s cool. Ireland said on the podcast the ‘traditional’ baby shower would have been miserable for her so that wouldn’t have been the right choice. It’s sound a little like Ireland planned her own shower, though, which is also something. Maybe the person who planned it asked for suggestions and this is what Ireland offered up. We can rest assured Kim wasn’t consulted.
Part of me thinks there were simply no themes left in the Baldwin family after Ireland’s stepmom used them all for her baby showers.
Photos via Instagram
I hate attention she says.
😂
Stunt queen says what now?
I read the comments here and saw some interesting arguments for/against her claim about attention. Then I looked at her IGs posted up top on this post.
She may not be able/willing to admit it but she is desperate for attention. I mean, she makes her step mother’s pathetic tryhardness look tame.
I hate attention and simply didn’t have a baby shower. Guess this option didn’t even occure to her?
Same here – three children no baby showers.
Ireland tells porkie-pies, methinks.
First baby=shower according to my Mama who called in ALL her favors with my aunts and numerous cousins. I hated every minute of it, I don’t play stupid shower games, don’t like being center of any attention. My uncle bbqed tho, so there was food with all the side dishes 😄 (my favorite part)
#2 & #3? I threatened to boycott the entire family if that happened.
Yeah, I don’t know how I managed having two babies without a baby shower, just like at least 50 % of world population, at least!
Incomprehensible!
Oh, the numerous ways my kids will be traumatized in life because of that decision!
/S/
Like Ireland, I too wouldn’t like the sit in a circle & have everyone watch me open gifts. Unlike Ireland I wouldn’t immediately think, aha! strip club! as an alternative. There’s a whole lot of other options between traditional and his & hers lap dances.
I love this!
That cake is hilarious, the food actually looks GOOD, and I also loathe traditional baby showers. They’re even worse than bridal showers (and the food and games are typically mediocre AF).
I do too!!! This is certainly thinking outside of the box but damn, those burgers look delicious and it seems that everyone had a great time!!
Thought I hired several male strippers for my mothers 50th birthday with a wad of $1!!!! One of her dearest friends was mortified and she left…
I threw a baby shower where only mothers were allowed to partake in games. I wasn’t a mother yet &was asked to wait it out.
Never again w baby shower BS so yeah, strip club, whatever. Just as stupid as expensive gender reveal shinanigans
Yeah, I think “attention” means something different to people who post their whole lives on IG – maybe it means “control the narrative”? I don’t know.
Sexualising a baby shower? right.
It’s not the baby’s first birthday at the strip club. It’s a baby shower with only adults.
And sex is one way that many people with uteruses get pregnant.
It looks fun for everyone and honestly I’d rather eat my own arm than go to a typical baby shower.
What’s more uncomfortable for someone who doesn’t like attention? 30 people watching you open presents. Or 30 people watching a stripper grind on you.
@Virginfangirl, Ikr lmao
I think I understand where she is coming from. The focused attention i received at my wedding, showers, and baby showers felt very uncomfortable even though I’m social and outgoing. I never mind being the center of attention in most situations but everyone sitting around watching me opening gifts was stressful, which I was shocked by. I thought I’d love it but no, instead I felt like I wanted to crawl under a rock.
This exactly.
+1000
She had a baby shower he wanted , why are so many miserable people complaining about it haha
She explained what she meant by “not liking attention” but maybe people cant read? Its different when everybodys up having great time, rather than in a circle opening presents one by one. I can totally relate to the feeling.
It’s similar to how the Sussex critics always say “I thought they said they wanted privacy?!?”. No, actually, they never said they wanted privacy and they never said they’d become hermetic monks living a life of solitude. A lot of ppl criticizing Ireland for her shower theme and “not wanting attention”, are almost willfully misreading the article and then sticking with it come Hell or high water. 🤷🏼♀️
I’m no prude but that’s trashy af.
Trash. Just because one can have a baby doesn’t mean one should. I hope she doesn’t peddle this baby like Hilaria does.
This.
But I always got the impression she was sligthly trashy, IDK why.
Girl. Noooo.
Omg honestly I’m here for this, being pregnant can be hard and feel like you’re missing out on all the fun, plus most ppl either treat you like shit or a Faberge egg. I love that she made a blast out of what can be a kind of stiff occasion!!
If this is what she wanted? Then why not. Who cares? People had fun. The strippers probably made bank. It was win win.
Agree!
Sigh. What happened to just a brunch or even a dinner out if you don’t want a typical baby shower? I hate the baby shower games. But I’m pretty sure there is a happy medium. This is just so low brow and tacky.
What’s wrong with lowbrow?
I think lowbrow for a bachelorette is fine. But a baby shower? Um, no.
Confession: I was a stripper in Vegas for about 3 years in the early 2000s. Not once did I see anyone do a baby shower but that would have been a great time, imo!!
I bet you have some amazing stories!
Glad she had fun.
This looks so fun. Jumbo’s Clown Room is a landmark in LA.
Can’t you tell?
Frankly, I was surprised at the baby shower at a strip club too.
JMO, but all the Baldwins should be ignored. ALL of them.
I’m lmao at the thought of my mother attending. It’d be like the doorman would be wearing an upsidedown cross with horns on his head while she’d whirl me around and go running for the hills.
Meh… I usually love it when people do what they want and skip the “norms”. I don’t personally love this idea, but if she wanted it, Ok I guess? Seems a bit “cool girl/try hard/”I’m not like other mom’s, I am a cool mom”.
There is a lot of middle ground between “traditional baby shower” and “strip club baby shower”. Her explanation makes it sound like “I don’t like the traditional shower platform so I had to have strippers.” No, this is incredibly specific and not even remotely common, you clearly wanted exactly this.
I made a similar comment above. I understand not wanting the traditional baby shower (I found them excruciating to attend even), but then presenting strip club party as a logical alternative? No. But if everybody had fun, except maybe the grandparents to be, fine. I guess. It’s their life.
Honestly, I would have been sitting in the corner and rolling my eyes with Kim.
I don’t know. There are options for non-traditional baby showers that don’t involve lap dances. I don’t think it was so much the location as the behavior that seems—inappropiate? Hate to use that word but are these people really ready for parenthood?
And I really never expected Kim Basinger to be the grown up in the room. Just my opinion. Don’t throw things!
This may sound weird but can anyone ID where they got those delicious burgers from? They look really good!
The record scratch moment for me was that a strip club named Jumbo’s Clown Room exists at all. Who? What? How TF does that name suggest sexy?
Jumbo’s Clown Room is a landmark in LA. It’s been around forever and they actually use it as a film location pretty regularly. As a local, it’s actually not that scandalous that she’s having a baby shower there. I think it’s clever.
Isn’t Kim Basinger agoraphobic? I can see why being at that event might be too much for her…
ETA – this was in response to Lizzy’s comment above!
Missy, I agree. Give her a break; she’s pregnant for the first time. Even if this is a misstep, so what? Who did she hurt? Why are people so judgmental? She’s not known for outrageous, diva-like behavior. It’s a one-off. I really wish her, her boyfriend and new baby the very best.