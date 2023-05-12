People: King Charles ‘delighted’ that Prince Harry attended the coronation

People Magazine’s attempts to thread this needle are admirable – they remain the go-to American outlet for the Windsors AND they are sympathetic towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The thing is, post-coronation, it definitely feels like there are a few people in Windsor World who are trying to turn down the temperature on all things Sussex. They probably should have thought of that months ago. Maybe even years ago. A few days ago, I saw a clip of Camilla Tominey badgering QEII’s former press secretary, who refused to insult or degrade Harry whatsoever for attending the Chubbly. That’s what this People Magazine piece feels like – the official line from the Windsors that they were happy that Harry came to the coronation.
After great speculation, Prince Harry supported King Charles on coronation day. Though the Duke of Sussex, 38, kept a low profile at London’s Westminster Abbey during the crowning ceremony Saturday, one fellow guest says what matters is that he was present.
“I am delighted that Prince Harry was there,” says Colleen Harris, a former press secretary to the King and his sons, in this week’s PEOPLE cover story. “He would have personally regretted it if he wasn’t there to support his father. Speaking as a mother, [I believe] it was the right thing . . . and the King [was] delighted.”
Although the Duke of Sussex smiled and chatted as he walked into Westminster Abbey with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice along with their husbands, he was never seen interacting with his brother or father. He headed to the airport shortly after the coronation, returning home to California to rejoin wife Meghan Markle, daughter Princess Lilibet, 23 months, and son Prince Archie, who turned 4 the same day — and wasn’t invited to join the family during the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance that followed the service.
A source close to the royal household told PEOPLE ahead of the coronation of Harry’s decision to attend the historic event, “He will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, ‘I saw my father crowned.’ And tell his children about it.”
[From People]
It feels like… Buckingham Palace is trying to draw some kind of line under this, and it’s other people trying to make mountains out of molehills. Like, the British media had a full-blown tantrum about everything from Harry’s Dior suit to his seat in the third row to how quickly he flew out of the country. I suspect Kensington Palace was also behind some of the briefings, like the part about how some people in the royal family “wondered why Harry bothered to come at all.” But BP’s official line seems to be: thank you for making the effort, Harry.
Note by CB: Sign up for our mailing list and get the Top 10 Stories about the Coronation! I only send one email on weekdays around lunchtime which I personally write.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Prince Harry at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774178632, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey.,Image: 774180249, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry attends the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday, May 6, 2023.,Image: 774200963, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty Wigglesworth / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774201323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Unknown / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry departs The Coronation Service of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, England, UK on Saturday 6 May, 2023.,Image: 774227942, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
The Coronation of King Charles III. Outside Westminster Abbey. London.
Prince Harry,Image: 774240112, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Levene / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex arriving ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Edoardo Mapelli
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex arriving arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London.
Featuring: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Departures from Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry leaving Westminster following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London, UK on May 6, 2023. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Harry has bigger fish to fry. He’s got them on the line and is reeling them in.
Okay, I guess, that they are half-heartedly making nice. Better would have been making the whole family welcome to play whatever public or private roles they were comfortable with and, at least, acting as if he wanted private pix with all his grandchildren.
I have been thinking and I’m certain KP would’ve loved Harry and Meghan to both come…I bet if she had accepted the invite Harry would’ve been allowed to wear garter robes like the rest of the men but Meghan was never made a dame like Kate so she would’ve been in normal dress and they would’ve called it the ultimate snub for weeks on end..instead Harry showed magnanimous grace and stood shoulders above the entire lot
Harry isn’t in the Order of the Garter, so that’s why he wasn’t wearing those robes.
I am sure now that Meghan is officially signed to WME and no doubt People Mag needs access to their whole client list they won’t be nasty.
I’ve noticed that some of the coverage has toned down regarding her. Not with the tabloids of course but the legitimate news sites are backing off a little. Meghan was smart as hell for doing that.
I think between the WME representation and the Sussex’s active lawsuits filed by a highly competent legal team, non-tabloid publications are more hesitant to report and amplify the tabloid headlines. The echo chamber has quieted a bit.
@ Nubia, excellent call!!
Plus, some have probably realized the the Windsors and the ilk were coming off like rabid dogs, which they were so now it’s an about face. Too late!!
It’s really sad that his father is more interested in having Harry in the audience for his hat day than in actually spending time with him.
“He will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, ‘I saw my father crowned.’ And tell his children about it.”
You mean the children that were intentionally not invited?
Yes. Their Highnesses Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Charles has been trying to appear to at least put on the image of a caring father who wants to reconcile. Remember when leaked that he was proud of Harry and Meghan for finding financial independence. Charles seems to be always telegraphing that the issue is William and in some cases, Kate. The problem for him is that William is a petulant man and doesn’t want that to happen. Charles and William are beefing and it shows.
Charles still cares about optics. While William is just operating on pure rage and lost sight of how he looks.
Absolutely…this!
“I suspect Kensington Palace was also behind some of the briefings, like the part about how some people in the royal family “wondered why Harry bothered to come at all.” ”
You know, I thought those why bother articles were just the press complaining, but the idea it was KP is fascinating. I wonder if Willy was looking for another confrontation like at Phil’s funeral. And is mad Harry bounced.
It’s clear the person who doesn’t want any reconciliation is William. Robert Jobson said to Camilla Tominey that William needs to get on with it and let father and son reconcile and then Camilla said that William needs to “forgive” Harry for the better of the family. It’s seems to me that BP and KP with some portions of the media are divided. I think patience with William in particular is waning on the press’ side. Remember, they lost out on the war by picking the wrong side and want their cash cows back.
I think everyone knows by now that it’s William that’s getting in the way of any kind of de tante. I think Charles wants things to be civil if only for appearances sake. William wants Harry publicly shunned and exiled. The press wants more opportunities to have access to Harry.
@brit
I just had a thought. We all know that William has had a nasty temper since birth. But it seems like he’s just gotten worse over the years. Like, maybe when he was younger he could be reasoned with and talked down but that’s no longer possible. I still think that head injury he incurred as a child did permanent damage and affected his ability to control his temper. So, I wonder if William is becoming progressively more unmanageable even by his own people.
I agree that I think Charles wants at least a public reconciliation. I think there are other issues, and like I’ve said before, I think sometimes he can’t get out of his own way when it comes to this, but I think ultimately he wants a public reconciliation, if only because it lets him play the role of a loving father publicly AND it takes the focus off “will Harry attend” before every major event.
I think William wants Harry publicly punished and humiliated and shunned and I think he’s mad that Charles isn’t on board with that to the extent that William wants. Clearly CHarles is down with some shunning but William is likely demanding total exile and Charles is not on board with that.
Plus, Harry’s attendance at the coronation was one of the biggest stories from the weekend. You KNOW that bothers william. no one even cared about his oath besides the fact that it looked like he hated charles during it.
Harry was the main news draw the entire weekend and he and Meghan were basically the ONLY news draw leading up to the coronation. For a man who is deeply jealous of his younger, better looking, more charismatic brother, that would drive him absolutely, insanely, mad.
When the frontal lobe sustains damage, it can impair behavioral skills, leading to aggressive and irrational behavior. Studies show that 30% of frontal lobe injury survivors experience aggressive behavior.
If only BP could maintain this energy. There’s the Camilla factor but there’s also the Charles factor whose first impulse is to evict his grandkids. They’re playing it chill in this article, more chill than the rota or KP, but it’s just doubtful they can maintain it.
Would love a podcast from Harry about the role of media today.
So the inference here is that KCIII is likely “delighted” that Meghan, Archie and Lilibet did not attend. I guess he could be delighted that his creating a scheduling conflict with Archie’s birthday helped lead to their exclusion.
Exactly. Charles is delighted that he was able to exclude Meghan and the children with Harry agreeing to attend.
I don’t know why these tabloids (and yes, I consider People part of that sludge too, at least the royal reporting part) keep harping on “Harry not being seen interacting with Charles and William”? They came in after he was seated and they left before he did. So when were they supposed to interact? Was Harry supposed to jump up in the middle of the ceremony and shout ” Pa! Pa!”? And it was the palace that said Harry would have no formal role in the coronation. When Harry was there in the UK earlier for court Charles couldn’t be bothered to see him. So dumb.
Yes, I was saying before the coronation when the tabloids were full of “Will and Charles won’t have a meaningful conversation with Harry.” Like, where in a coronation ceremony would there be time for any conversation?
They’re likely referring to the possibility of Harry going out on the afternoon/evening walk about the Waleses did the prior day. Ala the Windsor walkabout before the funeral. Since Harry was there Friday. Or staying for the lunch then bouncing.
I believe the intent was for Harry to extend his UK stay indefinitely, each day publicly grovelling for his father’s attention, each day being “snubbed” while being chased around by paps in the process. Those pap money shots were to be published in the tabs alongside abusive articles.
Why wouldn’t they be happy? They wanted him to attend alone without his wife and kids, and they got what they wanted.
I don’t think so. I think they wanted her and the children to come because of the optics. Meghan threw them a curveball.
I saw that clip of Camilla Tominey and the Queen’s former press secretary making the rounds – it did not look good for ol’ CT. She appeared unhinged, bringing up her favourite storylines again and again (Harry is unhappy, he’s being snubbed) only to have them gently refuted and redirected by a pro.
I think Charles must finally have realized that it’s a bad look, and more importantly that all of the attention on Chuck’s big day was focused on his youngest son and his family thousands of miles away.
People is as good of a marker of American mainstream media as any, and it’s clear they know even the royalist-skewing minivan majority don’t want to buy Harry and Meghan bashing. Note that People also gives Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet their full titles, too!
Regarding Lili’s and Archie’s titles, I give so much credit to the Sussex Squad for making publications title and name them correctly. They will identify and swarm publications that don’t. It’s so effective against the sometimes subtle or ignorant racism, and sometimes even works against the overt, loud and intentional hate of the BM.
Yes, I loved how the queen’s former press secretary did not agree with and actually refuted Camilla’s negative claims about Harry. Tominey usually likes to speak over people to make her point but she couldn’t do that with the former secretary to the queen.
Of course Charles has to say this. He had to close his Insta account because people were pummelling them because Harry wasn’t in the official photographs. Post after post were saying how can this be a family photo without Harry. This is damage control. Nothing more and nothing less. Charles really should grow a backbone and stand up to his wife and William and make arrangements to attend one or some of the IGs events in Germany.
Can you imagine how epic the positive press would be if old Chuck showed up to support the British Invictus team at the games, and even briefly met with H&M privately? I am staggered that he can’t get over himself and Camzilla for even a day for the good of his reputation and reign.
There was NO public support or congratulations for the British teams at the IG last year. It’s horrible optics for the Palaces to refuse to even acknowledge their own countrymen and women – veterans – and refuse cheer for them because they hate/envy Prince Harry. I doubt very much Dogshit Charlie will act right this next IG.
The IG insta account congratulated Charles and Camilla on the coronation, which was very classy. In the same post, they also mentioned how exciting it was to have Charles attend the IG….in 2012. Lol, love how they brought up that Charles hasn’t been to IG since it started. Hasn’t supported his son or the soldiers of IG since 2012. And yet they very classily congratulated him on his crowning.
The ‘tone’ has definitely shifted and not just in the pursuit of civility. Charles finally understands that he’s outgunned where H&M’s star power is concerned.
The Coronation was more ‘whimper’ than ‘big bang’ and I’m sure Charles and his team have reconsolidated and are aware of that. I also think Charles wants to avoid having his reign constantly in the side bar of H&M headlines (good or bad) which overshadow him, in the same way that he continues to live in Diana’s shadow and sadly that will I suspect be his continued legacy.
Interestingly, this contrasts with Wank’s strategy to constantly attach themselves to all things Meghan, from her shoes to the Sussex’s former Instagram style of reels. But, I don’t think the morphing into an ALT-Sussex will end well for the Keens as many of their fanbase are staunch Royalists who see them as the poster family for the ALT right and a model of white supremacy – cue outrage to Adwoa Anjoh’s comments and OFCOM’s recent complaint stats.
I saw the clip from the Camilla Tominey interview and it was painful to watch. She was desperately trying to get the Queens former secretary to down Harry live on air, which just goes to show how insanely unprofessional the Rota Rats are.
Kate and William leaned too much into the alt right, conservative, British hallmark image. That’s partly the media’s fault because they accused Harry and Meghan of being Woke, left leaning radicals and the opposite of the Wales’. That same press is not going to allow William and Kate to suddenly backtrack and embrace what Harry and Meghan have. Image wise, Kate can start to dress like Meghan but she can never be an activist, intelligent and fearless person like Meghan is. Never gonna happen.
@Brit – they’re wedded to their white supremacy fanbase in as miserable a union as to each other.
That said, Will doesn’t seem that concerned – in fact he seems to surround himself with alt-right staff.
William wants Harry and Meghan to divorce so he can get a divorce. Once Charlotte is old enough for boarding school he wants to be done with it. I also think that’s why Kate wants the kids to stay at home for as long as possible.
KC is all about optics. He was getting roasted on social media for not having Harry in the family pics.
American commentators/publications weren’t impressed by the coronation.
Chuck & Company were DELIGHTED that Meghan and the children stayed home. Harry ghosting them would have been a PR disaster! But having the non-white royals in the official photos was the absolute last thing they wanted. Yes, it was about the Sussexes pulling focus, but the true reason was to exclude the mixed race royals from the photographic records (which plays really well for their base).
The world watches and knows damn well why Meghan and the wee royals weren’t even invited. Anyone who believes that KC3 loves his Sussex grandchildren is clearly fantasizing.
Keep on spinning, BP. We see you.
This is coming at a time when Harry’s testimony will be front and centre in the media with the hacking trial. KC3 is offering yet another tiny olive branch to garner good will from the public because he’s terrified of what may come out about the BRF’s complicity with the tabloids. Too little too late Chuck.
Whatever “delighted” means, right, Chuck?
King Charles was delighted to see the son he evicted from the home he was give, then paid for? Sure, Jan. What King Charles was delighted about was that his coronation won’t have an asterisk next to it noting his son did not attend.