People: King Charles ‘delighted’ that Prince Harry attended the coronation

People Magazine’s attempts to thread this needle are admirable – they remain the go-to American outlet for the Windsors AND they are sympathetic towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The thing is, post-coronation, it definitely feels like there are a few people in Windsor World who are trying to turn down the temperature on all things Sussex. They probably should have thought of that months ago. Maybe even years ago. A few days ago, I saw a clip of Camilla Tominey badgering QEII’s former press secretary, who refused to insult or degrade Harry whatsoever for attending the Chubbly. That’s what this People Magazine piece feels like – the official line from the Windsors that they were happy that Harry came to the coronation.

After great speculation, Prince Harry supported King Charles on coronation day. Though the Duke of Sussex, 38, kept a low profile at London’s Westminster Abbey during the crowning ceremony Saturday, one fellow guest says what matters is that he was present. “I am delighted that Prince Harry was there,” says Colleen Harris, a former press secretary to the King and his sons, in this week’s PEOPLE cover story. “He would have personally regretted it if he wasn’t there to support his father. Speaking as a mother, [I believe] it was the right thing . . . and the King [was] delighted.” Although the Duke of Sussex smiled and chatted as he walked into Westminster Abbey with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice along with their husbands, he was never seen interacting with his brother or father. He headed to the airport shortly after the coronation, returning home to California to rejoin wife Meghan Markle, daughter Princess Lilibet, 23 months, and son Prince Archie, who turned 4 the same day — and wasn’t invited to join the family during the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance that followed the service. A source close to the royal household told PEOPLE ahead of the coronation of Harry’s decision to attend the historic event, “He will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, ‘I saw my father crowned.’ And tell his children about it.”

[From People]

It feels like… Buckingham Palace is trying to draw some kind of line under this, and it’s other people trying to make mountains out of molehills. Like, the British media had a full-blown tantrum about everything from Harry’s Dior suit to his seat in the third row to how quickly he flew out of the country. I suspect Kensington Palace was also behind some of the briefings, like the part about how some people in the royal family “wondered why Harry bothered to come at all.” But BP’s official line seems to be: thank you for making the effort, Harry.

