Nicholl: The Windsors ‘wonder why Harry bothered to come at all’

So, I don’t know how long it takes to drive from Westminster Abbey to Heathrow, but I imagine the journey would be a lot quicker if you were being driven by a professional driver/security guard and most of the streets had been cleared because of a coronation. All I know is that the British media tracked Prince Harry’s every move in the UK for all “28 hours,” and that man left the Abbey quickly and made it to Heathrow in time to catch a 3:45 pm flight. According to the Telegraph, Harry did not go straight to the Heathrow though – their sources claim that Harry made a brief stop at Buckingham Palace in between the Abbey and Heathrow, but that he didn’t spend any time with his family. The Telegraph reports: “It is understood that the visit was for logistical reasons. It allowed him to take a moment out of the public gaze following the two-hour Abbey service. He did not join the Royal family for official Coronation portraits and is not known to have seen or spoken to his relatives.” Something tells me we’ll find out later that he did have a reason to stop at the Palace. Meanwhile, Katie Nicholl’s royal sources claim that… the family doesn’t even know why Harry came. Because his father invited him?
It was the briefest of appearances but after much deliberation and creating a headache for organizers over whether he would attend, Prince Harry flew to Britain for King Charles’s coronation after all. On Monday, the Telegraph reported that Harry even visited Buckingham Palace during his time in London, “slipping in and out of the monarchy’s headquarters briefly without seeing the royal family.” However, there was no meeting with his father, and he didn’t exchange a single word with his brother Prince William during the fleeting trip.
According to one family friend, Harry’s 28 hours in the country has left his family “wondering why Harry bothered to come at all.”
“One makes one’s choices,” said a source close to the royal family. “To be honest there wasn’t much talk of Harry at all. The focus was very much on the occasion.”
His fleeting visit has left the family underwhelmed, according to the family friend, and his father “saddened.”
“Beatrice and Eugenie are the only ones who really speak to Harry. He’s actually very close to Eugenie and Jack, but there’s very little if any contact with the rest of his family who are still reeling from what he has said and done,” according to the source.
Harry was literally left out in the cold and was seen waiting on the pavement outside the Abbey while he waited for his official car to take him to the palace. “All the other royals and VIPs were taken off in official cars, but Harry was left on his own, waiting for his car. It was actually really sad to see him all by himself,’ an eye-witness told Vanity Fair.
“To be honest there wasn’t much talk of Harry at all” except for this VF article and the five hundred articles in the Express, the three hundred articles in the Mail, the dozens of post-Chubbly analysis pieces in the Telegraph all focused on Harry, and the entire coronation broadcast moving off King Charles to cover Harry’s arrival at the Abbey, as well as British and American commentators focusing on Harry’s presence at the Abbey. Other than all of that wall-to-wall hysteria and obsession, sure, there wasn’t much talk of Harry.
It’s so particularly British, this gaslighting bullsh-t of “why did he even come” and “the king is so sad that Harry didn’t stick around, even though the king didn’t invite Harry to take part in anything other than the crowning.” Charles got exactly what he wanted: his younger son at the Abbey, Meghan and the kids staying in Montecito, whites-only coronation portraits and an all-white balcony. The king also wanted to pull focus from his mixed-race grandson’s birthday, don’t forget that.
Harry came because his father asked him to come and Harry wanted to have no regrets. He did what he wanted to do for himself.
He came because he knew he’d never hear the end of it if he didn’t. He graciously did exactly what you all asked of him and then went home again. Haven’t you ‘working royals’ all got super important official duties to be getting on with now? Move on please, Harry’s got an actual life, with genuine loving family members, to be getting on with.
Harry cannot win. They would moan if he didn’t come. They moan and complain when he does.
Somebody please wake me up when “Don’t complain, don’t explain” season starts because I’ve yet to see it.
They write one story and the next hour contradict the story they just written. The British Press is garbage…PERIOD….ALL of their press from the BBC to the basement trash tabloids
I think what’s really upsetting them is that smile on Harry’s face.
Harry looked like he had a smile at the absurdity of it all and promptly jetted off to his loving family. Unbothered and relaxed. Good for him!
Harry went because Harry is English. And he loves his country. He didn’t go for Charles. Yes he has feelings for Charles. But not enough to have gone for him. He went because he was in the British military. He went for his monarch and country. I read a few articles this weekend that said that also. And they are right. I don’t think Harry cares if he ever sees his family again. He’s done with that. But he would like to continue to be English and have his children experience it. But right now it’s to dangerous for them to go over there right now.
He came because he believed in the British Monarchy is loyal to the Crown he served under and wished to support his father.
Pretty simple stuff really.
Their true devastation is the lack of clicks and money they have been able to make of he and his family
If they behave better he may reward them
Outside of official things how much contact was there between PH and most of the RF ever? He was in boarding school, serving and training in various locations, and travelling. Eugenie seems to have always been the most constant of his contacts in the RF. I wonder why anybody bothered to come.
They’re still desperately trying to control Harry. And it’s not going well.
We just saw a master class is gray rocking. And we know it worked because they’re complaining about how boring and dumb it was that he came.
This, precisely! He made the choice that would offer the whole pack of reporters/the Firm/his awful family of origin the *least possible traction for drama.* There was going to be some no matter – we are still in the tail end of what the experts call an “extinction burst” here – so he gave them the least possible traction. It really bespeaks a deep understanding of his situation, his family of origin, and himself. Harry has put in the work in therapy, and ultimately Harry will reap the benefits, as will his wife and kids.
Charles is the head of state of an important country. His Coronation is a newsworthy national and international event. Archie’s birthday party is a private event.
Use to be the British Empire, those days are long gone.
Welcome to Brexit Britain, this week we’re out of tomatoes, the next week it’s peppers, we release raw sewage in our lakes/ocean.
The ConAnation cost over 250 million, now there are cuts in social programs totaling 250 million.
Private and the date was picked specifically cause Charles coronation will be talked about along with Archie. The Windsor clique isn’t that smart 🤓. They have to be associated with Harry and Meghan cause they are where its at and they cannot get the attention on they own.
They need to be attached somehow someway to CA. Cause that’s where the rota and globally people are paying attention to. They said the Express alone had 136articles about the montecito Court.
Diana almost thirty years later is talked about more than Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and they walking around with the title. Look at the concert 😁. They couldn’t book Britain musical guests. They had to cut the procession route cause British people didn’t even bother to come.
Look how broadcasters in the UK name checked Meghan throughout the coronation.
If Britain is so important what was the reason for the 🧱 to go to Boston? Why 🤔 is Charles right now planning a US trip? Why are they trying to get Biden 🔙 over in Britain for a dinner 🍽️? Why is it so important all of a sudden for the Windsor clique to be seen in America and not Britain where they have everything that they want with no competition and they’re still not happy.
Your point is an eye roller cause if Charles is so important and Britain is so important. Why wasn’t the British people not watching? They had to take the peak number of the coronation cause the overall viewing number was so dismal compared to other royal events in the past
Absolutely. And just to add this important head of state of another country literally took time out of his coronation concert to go on AMERICAN Idol 🇺🇸 . You can’t make that ish up.
@Jais, that is the most mind blowing thing of all! Did they agree to do that to get Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie to perform? It’s so messed up.
It’s like Chuckles had to compete with his mom’s Jubbley.
But, but, isn’t that so HOLLYWOOD of them? Obviously not when it suits their purposes.
The “why” is political and economic. Historically, the US and UK have been strong allies and, while the relationship gets strained from time to time, the alliance is still there and necessary, especially post-Brexit. It’s weird to me that, for all their talk about “service to the country,” the RF couldn’t suck it up and be decent to their American daughter-in-law. She would have been a valuable diplomatic asset.
@Jais. I guess they saw the title, American Idol and assumed that will give them the biggest exposure in the US. There are 370 million people in the US. It has an average viewership of 5 million on a good day. I guess Katy, Lionel and Chuckles and Cowmilla were all using each other. All z-listers and losers.
“Charles is the head of state of an important country.”
No, he’s not. He is the British version of Mickey Mouse. He’s an old man wearing a costume who believes his family (including Andrew) were chosen by God to rule over millions of brainwashed people who stupidly pay him huge sums of money for the priviledge. That is all. To the world outside of Britain he is a HUGE joke. If you had historically accurate textbooks or a legitimate press, you would already know this.
This smells like William and KP with the media having a temper tantrum because they lost out and lost money.
What? How can you say that? After all, it’s only the hundredth article saying that they don’t think about Harry and didn’t talk about him. As if we weren’t already familiar with the stalking ex-boyfriend handbook.
Harry came to witness a HISTORICAL even that involves his father. Something thirty years down the line he may of regretted not seeing. End Of!
More than that – as omid wrote, Harry is a councilor of state. He came for the constitution. If he hadn’t they would use that as another piece of proof that he should be stripped of something or another.
Do y’all remember when Harry used the bathroom at the Fresh Prince House? The stop at BP sort of reminds me of that 😂
@Moxylady, I was definitely thinking this sounds like a bathroom break! 😅
I have a different take. I think Harry went there to leave something for his father. He placed it somewhere only his dad would look. Perhaps a personal letter….or maybe a picture of the kids….or even a photo of Diana…..as a reminder/rebuke.
I don’t know if he would leave a photo of his children that could wind up published in the tabloids.
Feeshalori: perfect f u picture to leave is a framed one of Archie (as a baby) looking at the picture of granny Diana.
Its already been published so no problemo there. Plus he could sign it From Grandson Archie to Pops.
Now that I could get on board with, Rena!
I hope he left the keys to Frogmore Cottage with a post-it note saying “all cleared out”
They should be careful what they ask for. Why did he even bother to come at all? Well, the answer can easily become “ok cool, I just won’t bother next time.”
@Jais, yep, he came (that fkd all the tabloids of) so they had to scrap all the hundreds of pre written articles. He was saluted and grinned at by the guard. His cousins and there husbands were all smiles and talking, guests seated along the aisles greeted him with smiles, his aunty Anne gave him the warmest of greetings and chatted with him before she sat down. The freak show ended, Harry left to go home. If and I mean IF he stopped at the Palace maybe it was to drop a peice of birthday cake of 😂😂😂, but the real shocker is, and I find it a real shocker, that every paper I bought on Sunday and Monday and today was blank, because they didn’t mention Harry 😂😂😂😂of course they mentioned HARRY on page after page, because if they hadn’t, the pages WOULD HAVE BEEN BLANK!!!
Exactly @mary pester, it would’ve been BLANK. It reminds me of when Meghan said there’s real estate on those front pages. If they don’t fill it with Harry and Meghan, then what would fill that space. Personally, I have some ideas. How about the current war bw BP and KP. Or how about Investigating exactly what William does in his spare time. Or better yet how about details of next weeks court case against piers Morgan and the Mirror. My popcorn 🍿 is ready for that.
Harry said he would come to the Chubby only. Harry did exactly what he said he would do, then left and went home. Where *everyone* knows he would have been in the first place had KFC3 not chosen his child’s BIRTHDAY for his stupid hat day (no it doesn’t deserve capital letters). What they’re really mad about is that Harry didn’t care where he was sat, he didn’t even bother asking about the dress code (in my imagination), he just had a beautiful suit made, wore his regular medals, looked happy, sexy AF, unbroken, unbothered, and GTFO the absolute moment he could. They got no headgame play out of Harry this time, and as people have stated here, the BRF are sick. They didn’t get to play with their food first before the kill because Harry wouldn’t allow it. Sick, envious f*ckers.
“They didn’t get to play with their food first before the kill because Harry wouldn’t allow it.”
Great line, and they also wanted to see a penitent Harry dressed in sackcloth, covered in ashes, and even then that wouldn’t have been good enough. He just outwits them at every turn.
Why did Harry come at all? Because he has more compassion, self possession, empathy, intelligence, humor, and personal growth than any of those questioning his attendance.
Also because he knows what the press would be if he didn’t show, and it wouldn’t be about his child’s birthday. It’d be all about how horrible he is. He went and gave them nothing to prattle about and yet they still want to go after him for anything they could make up.
I agree this is gaslighting. The press knew from the beginning that Harry was leaving straight after the service. The press believed that Harry would be dazzled by the spectacle and decide to stay longer. For Harry to leave after the service feels like he’s rejecting them and that’s why they’re upset.
@Amy Bee – these headlines do make me wonder if “someone” had said they might be able to persuade Harry to stay for a few pictures. Thus, enabling the false narrative of Harry missing Britain and considering leaving his wife and his family to come “home.” With all the rumours about William’s affairs plastered across SM on a daily basis the “Harry wants to come back” narrative would take the attention away from KP.
There is a term for this. I don’t think it fits Harry’s situation but it’s often used in the business world. Malicious compliance. The malicious part is what gives me pause.
Because what it is is doing what is requested or required of you and nothing else. Or following instructions to the letter after your more knowledgeable objections have been shushed, squashed, mocked or ignored.
Harry did exactly what was asked of him and what he agreed to.
The BRF looked like unhinged vultures the entire time leading up to the hat event. Harry can’t come to this, Harry won’t be allowed on the all important porch etc.
They made themselves look psychotic with their obsession, their constant briefings and attempts at “shunning” Harry or punishing him.
He came. Did exactly what he agreed to. What was asked of him. And left. Why was he supposed to stay? He was in London for days regarding his trial, his father had an entire tour canceled and therefore nothing on his agenda, and the king fled the city so he wouldn’t have to see his younger son. But yes. His father will make time on his big hat day – the day he’s waited his whole life for – to speak with Harry in a deep heart to heart that will fix everything between them when he couldn’t even be bothered to stay at that fakata Scottish castle to see his grieving son arrive after the death of his grandmother. Yes Harry missed the ONE chance at reconciliation. Sure.
Charles and wails bounced after the Queen died to have dinner and scheme on how to make Harry’s life hell. They didn’t wait for him. They didn’t travel with him. They refused his wife the ability to travel with him. And they offered him no security during his travels.
These people are flipping awful.
Harry was true to his word and did exactly what they wanted.
He can’t help it if what they want makes them look terrible.
@Laura D: I think you’re right.
Yes, it’s similar to following the letter to the law in business exactly as your idiotic boss dictates despite your objections, knowing the repercussions will later explode in their face.
This was a perfect example of “quiet quitting” or doing the bare minimum to get the job done and setting clear boundaries to improve work-life balance. Well done Hazza! I’m sure the senior BRF are spitting bullets about it because he completely circumvented being kicked around like a stray dog by them, all the while maintaining his dignity, good humour and dedication to his military comrades. Egg and Stick must be fuming mad. Honestly, what a flock of clucking, fussing chickens.
Moxylady–I never heard that term before, but it is perfect here. And explains a lot of workplace behavior out there. Thanks! 🙂
They believed he would be “dazzled by the spectacle and decide to stay longer” — I’m LMAO because that’s definitely true, but at the same time it is insane for anyone to think that might ever happen
Harry showed up, looking like a whole snack, was obviously good natured about his non-participation, said nothing, and left in time to get back before Archie’s bedtime. Meghan stayed home, unseen, said not one word, did not release any verbal or visual evidence that there was a cutie pie having a birthday. AND YET, they totally were the focus of hundreds of obsessive articles and SM posts written by more than 60 hate-for-hire hacks.
They will overshadow the dehydrated raisins comprising the RF no matter what.
dehydrated raisins 😂
They counted the number of hours Harry was in the country, for God’s sake. Counted them! Who does that?
Took him 35 minutes to get to Heathrow, no time to stop at Buck Palace and why would he stop there? They are so embarrassed that that he hit the road straight from the Abby.
Oh! he didn’t see his father or brother, they were busy taking pictures, they forgot he did not go near them at the Abbey.
They thought Harry would be miserable and he appeared to be the happiest at the Geriatric event.
It doesn’t really say that it was on the way back to the airport that he supposedly stopped in. That makes no sense anyway unless he was there to meet with someone. It’s not like he could just walk in without being cleared by security.
Perhaps a palace friend had a small gift for Archie? There might still be those who care about him, there.
Harry attended because his father asked him to attend. he did exactly what we predicted he would do – left from the abbey as fast as he could to get back him to his family. He came for the ceremony, and he left after it.
You can tell I have had two large children and have a weak bladder, lol, but i wonder if he stopped at BP to pee, hahaha. I was thinking about that yesterday watching Kate in all her robes etc get to the abbey. They all have to sit there for 2+ hours without using a restroom, right? You can’t just get up in the middle of the coronation to pee. I’m getting anxious just thinking about it.
I know I know. so random. lol.
Ha! I think you could be right! I can also see WanK at home, about to leave, and someone says, “Does anyone have to pee?”…and all hell breaks loose, making them late.
Too funny, I just posted the same thing below before reading your post.
That is literally what I was thinking! It sounds like a bathroom break! Lol no kids but I always know where toilets are!
OK! someone finally mentioned this topic, so I’ll bring up that I was super anxious for Princess Anne when she spent SIX HOURS driving to Edinburgh with her mom’s corpse with zero pee breaks. I was like “I hope they have a royal pee cup just in case????”
Do they wear Depends or something?!?!? IDK. I have had this random thought before but watching Kate in her big gowns got me thinking. Someone would have to help her, right? I’m assuming Camilla and Charles at least got a little break when they back to get changed. Maybe they sneak out when the cameras aren’t on them?
Now I’m hyperfocused on this lol. some of those events take hours from arrival to departure!
I’m sure that they plan Shakespearean stops along the way: “To pee or not to pee.”
Yeah, I’d have done the same thing, especially after a two hour ceremony where there’s no facility in sight. There’s never a bathroom that I would pass up lol.
This topic gives me anxiety. I think I would have to stop drinking liquids like the day before or something. Which doesn’t sound healthy but literally there’s no other way I could think to get through it.
@Jais, yep I’m thinking about the court case as well, although I’m a bit more worried about it. Harry has right on his side, but right doesn’t always win the war. They tried to scupper Megan’s case against the mail and I wouldn’t be surprised to see some back room deals being done on this to. Every evening their is something called the press preview on one of our television channels. And the paper in this court case usually has reporters or an associate editor on there that goes in hard on Harry, but, for the last 6 weeks that hasn’t been happening, so I smell something rancid here
OMG – menopause has hit my bladder hard. I am so much more sympathetic to my MIL who always maps out the bathroom situation.
And BP would be the most private place to use the loo! 😂
@Becks1….yep, Buck Pal for a comfort break as there would have been HUGE queues in the Cathedral for the loos there!
And didn’t all the “commoners” that were invited have to sit for about 6 hours waiting for the coronation and they weren’t allowed to use the bathroom?
My sympathies are with them all if there were no facilities, I can certainly empathize!
Ugh, really?!?!? How do British citizens put up with this kind of endless dissing? I will never understand…
@Deering24: Maybe they think it’s a small price to pay for the mighty privilege of bowing to those people and paying for their lavish lifestyles.
For a group that claims to never complain, never explain, the Windsors sure are a whiny lot.
They seem constitutionally incapable of being happy, even when they get what they say want.
💯 Exactly this @ ORIGINALMICH
What a set of miserable whiny c u next Tuesdays they are.
Fgs stfu and go do something useful with yourselves.
Exactly this 👆💯💯😆😝
“All the other royals and VIPs were taken off in official cars, but Harry was left on his own, waiting for his car. It was actually really sad to see him all by himself,’ an eye-witness told Vanity Fair.”….. Actually, H was waiting for his car to arrive alongside Eugenie, Jack, Edo and Bea. The four were chatting before E&J walked off to get into their car with Andrew. H’s car seemed to arrive next and he got in alone just as he arrived alone. KN spins a tale of “sad” H when what I saw from the video footage was a group of people standing together, mingling whilst waiting for their rides to arrive and then leaving once their cars pulled up to the kerb. H actually joked with those inside his car before getting in which again contradicts KN’s false narrative of “sad” H. The only sad truth is that KN is a liar.
Harry did what he had to do – no more no less. I would like to know which “Windsor” leaked this little gem. I don’t think it was Charles (or Camilla for that matter) so, once again all eyes go to KP. With many highly ranked dignitaries only attending the ceremony, why was it made into such a big deal that Harry left straight after the service?
We’ll probably find out that Harry stopped at BP to use the bathroom.
I’m still baffled by this “why did he bother to show up” rhetoric. I wasn’t dreaming, there was a coronation, right? Might as well ask “why did anyone bother to show up?”
‘Might as well ask “why did anyone bother to show up?”
…still a mystery to this day. 🙂
Katie Nicholl is the sole reason I canceled my Vanity Fair subscription. Their long-form articles are nowhere as good as they used to be but I was completely at a loss why VF thinks their readership want to read this Daily Fail level garbage.
Same here @Pinkosaurus. VF was the last physical magazine that I subscribed to, but the unhinged KN crap made this an easy unsubscribe.
Same here, and I had Vanity Fair for years. There stories about these European Aristos use to be so good, now a bunch of one sided nonsense 😏
I never had a VF subscription but I always picked up the “big” issues at the market without fail. I haven’t purchased one since Katie Nicholl started using their platform to take swipes at M & H. VF has really fallen due to the changes in the last 5-7 years. I do understand that their revenues have also fallen due to the publishing apocalypse.
Meghan’s new representation is going to exert some real influence on VF. It will be interesting if KN remains as a contributor or if she just tones it down a sufficiently. Perhaps she could write about another royal for a change.
I did the same thing, Pinkosarus. I simply couldn’t abide Katie, she is biased, bigoted and boring. and I let VF know. Starting to feel the same about People but I still love The New Yorker, especially after the article about Harry and his ghost writer. I so hope they do more work together. Very talented writers and fascinating men.
I’ve liked The New Yorker since high school. And even during the Tina Brown days, the movie/theater criticism was terrific.
I plan to do the same. Can’t stand the BM lies and distortions. Keep the trash over there.
He stopped by buckingham palace to pick up the hanger.
😂😂😂
No hanger left behind. Omg. Hahahahaha.
Loving it! I pray I don’t upset readers but I see Prince Philip all over H. Harry is a very beautiful person. Proud of him and The Duchess
The balcony and the coronation pictures were solely for working royals, so why would he have stayed for that? KCIII only invited to lunch afterward; it wasn’t part of the original invitation. For weeks, the British media churned out articles about how the Windsors would snub Harry, but now that he didn’t stay but high-tailed it out of there as soon as possible, they wonder why he came.
I also don’t think Harry would ever pose for pictures with his “family” without Meghan and his children.
That’s what they wanted, for sure: Harry minus wife and children in the pictures. Now, there’s a Harry-sized hole in the royal portrait, and future generations will know that harry wasn’t there because his father didn’t want his biracial wife in his pictures.
Agreed. Harry is never going to appear in another official photo with this bunch of racists without his family again. Ever.
Harry isn’t playing according to their script, that’s the problem. Harry isn’t whining to be included. They really wanted him to come to the lunch, then deliberate exclude him from the pictures. They are angry because he won’t let them shun him the way they want to.
“How dare you not care about us turning our backs on you,” seems to be the narrative here. He came because his dad asked him to. He came because he felt a duty to come. For the past few months, the only talk has been how Harry would be relegated to the back, excluded, and shunned. So Harry said, “okay, if you don’t want me there, I won’t be there. I’ll do the service and then I’ll bounce.”
Harry held up his end of the bargain when he didn’t have to at all. He travelled halfway around the world to be there for his father. The royals are so used to thinking everyone wants to be a part of their club that they can’t understand that those days are long gone. Harry has other, better options. The royal family is not the be-all and end-all. Harry and Meghan’s success on their own proves that. The most sought-after British musicians didn’t want to be there. The royal family are old news. No one cares about septugenarian royals. The royal story. for what it’s worth, will inevitably switch to the continent, and the younger royal future queens on the horizon. The British monarchy has the stench of turned meat–it has outlived its era and is rotting on the vine. That’s what the geriatric picture, minus Harry, showed. It’s an old racist monarchy for old racists.
Harry is 5th in line of succession. That’s all there is to it.
Harry came because he is the bigger person.
He knew he didn’t want to miss the biggest moment of his fathers life, because he still loves his father despite everything.
It’s absolutely disgusting that they are putting him down for that. But I’m really proud of him for doing what he felt was right, regardless of the attempts to humiliate him. He has a clear conscience. They can stew in their pettiness and anger.
Of course he stopped briefly at BP to drop off the keys to Frogmore cottage together with note telling dear Pa to wich account he can repay the renovation costs and rent. 😁
Hah! Same thought crossed my mind.
They wanted Prince Harry to grovel and beg to come back to the fold after seeing all of the “grandeur” and the extended family. The RRs and the RF don’t understand why he won’t come back and can’t even envision the fact that he’s happier away from them. Duty and decency are foreign concepts to them. The denials and delusions are strong with this group.
The RF is so fatally hooked on empty grandeur, they still can’t believe Harry no longer gives a damn. That is inconceivable to them.
I guess they thought that the “glorious”
Coronation of a new king might make Harry wistful for the monarchy and longing for return. But instead got a “I’m outtie, bitches!” With a huge smile as he booked it back to Montecito.
In most families, its perfectly normal for people to come together for family events a few times per year and then everyone goes back to their day to day life. Unfortunately, the Windsors are nowhere near a normal family so its always complaining and drama. Plus, lol at these articles. One minute its “The family are RELIEVED Harry didn’t stay!” and the next its “How dare he leave early!”. Maybe someone should realize this will make Harry more inclined to never come back, unless that is the whole point.
Harry came as he is still Chancellor of state and because he was invited. .
Because he is not resident in Britain, he ceases to be a counselor of state. Taking Frogmore away from Harry and Meghan confirmed that.
Well, that we know of, he has no residence in the UK. I’ve wondered if it’s possible he and M have recently gotten a small flat in London or something using some kind of way to hide their name, in order to maintain an address. Or something like that?
I hope Harry continues to do whatever TF he wants!
What did these desperate tools think he would do – pee all over himself like a submissive dog; play Twister with William and Camilla?!
We all knew this would be short and sweet. In and out, then so long, suckers. These ppl are like a crazy ex who reads in to every last little thing, and they vacillate between extremes.
He was invited and he came. He did exactly everything he agreed to do. Problem?
The problem is that these nutsos never learn lol.
I feel like the media are beating around the bush, the scenario is pretty basic: after high school you finally can escape your shi&*y hick town and overbearing, as*h^&e family, and make a new life on the other side of the country with people you like and who make you happy. You might go back occasionally for your grandparent’s anniversary or sister’s wedding, but it’s as a tourist, with a sense of “thank f*&k I’m only here for a few days and can go home soon”.
My whole life in one paragraph
100% this!
He came because he was asked, he sat through the program and then like anyone else who doesn’t care to spend their time with jerks, he went home. He looked happy and poised, big salty tears because he can afford to buy his own Dior, he looked great in it, spoke with the people he wanted to speak to and had then he peaced out.
Harry is living his best life. He was the happiest person at that whole circus sideshow. He knows the best thing he’s ever done was marrying a gorgeous woman (inside & out) who clearly adores him & vice versa. He could hardly wait to get back to his family. As a parent all you wish for your kids is to be happy & healthy. His mother would be so proud of him. Sadly I don’t think she would be as happy about her oldest son. He’s way too much like his petulant, spoiled, greedy father. With any luck, tampon Chuck will be the end of this obscene institution.
This is the RR feeling so rejected by Prince Harry. He came, enjoyed, laughed, smiled and went home. THAT’S WHY he was alone. He was going to the airport. He was invited to the luncheon and the picture stuff and said “no, its ok” They are feeling super rejected because they miss him but like all one sided romances the deep sting that he is not theirs anymore make it so much worse.
RR: Come and support your father.
KC3: Please come to support me.
PH: Ok *puts on Dior suit to supports father and leaves after supporting father*
RR: I thought if you saw us in our best revenge dress you would regret it and stay longer so we can get more coverage and make money. Harry please don’t leave us with this pasty bunch of boring royals!
PH: Have some self respect *shakes the RR off his shoes and leaves*
RR: Why did he even come?
*surprised pikachu face
LMAO! That’s about the long and short of it!
If he did stop off at BP, I yearn to believe that he was dropping off the last set of keys to Frogmore, all wrapped up in a fancy box with a neat bow and velvet lining, labeled “To Pa from Harry,” and absolutely no other explanation. A little coronation gift for his dad to contemplate.
The Windsors may wonder why Harry bothered to come to the coronation at all, but I wonder why the Windsors felt the need for an elaboration coronation when Charles was already king.
Sometimes we don’t get the answers we want.
Windsors: how DARE him not allow us to get pictures of us snubbing him!! We had a deal with the media vermin, to give us favorable publicity in return for their money shots. Piddlesticks. *Pout
Why did he even bother to come at all = didn’t get the chance to use him as a punching bag
These are decrepit people.
Isn’t it one of the most obvious asked and answered question of the day…
Harry was invited to attend.
He did.
Harry has a very expressive face. Either he realizes that or someone told him. He made sure to give them nothing to work with. About the only workable face they got is a concerned look but that could’ve been for anything. The press need to apologize to him. The British politicians need to get involved because without Harry and Andrew/Fergie there isn’t anymore interest.
So in the coming weeks look for boris Johnson stories. Look for rishi sunak tax cheat wife stories.
And, oh the irony all those machinations off how Harry would cause trouble and the very person who humiliated Chuck wasn’t Harry it was the heir Baldemort by keeping him waiting in the carriage and making Chuck look like a fool.
Harry’s a son many would be proud of but I’m afraid the only way Britain get rid of this lot is some sort of military coup. Sounds dramatic but I’d love to see the guards just walk. Those serving men and women and veterans respect Harry and there’s *got* to be rumblings in the military about how H was treated. I was hoping they wouldn’t salute Chuck and his Sidepiece but alas, they’re honourable people.
They were planning to make some money off Harry-stay for the luncheon more pictures-get him on the balconey more pictures-group photo more pictures for the tabloids to write shit from now to next year-