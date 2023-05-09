The coronation portraits reveal the ‘slimmed-down monarchy’ & blackamoor art

Buckingham Palace finally released the official coronation portraits on Monday. These were taken on Saturday, after the Westminster Abbey crowning service, and each photo was taken by Hugo Burnand. One of King Charles solo, one of Queen Camilla solo, one of king and queen together, and one of… the working royals and no one else. A few notes about the Charles pics… like, the crown is crooked, right? Am I imagining that? Is it some optical illusion? And Charles just looks like an old man in king drag. The whole thing (Camilla included) is absolutely giving off drag-queen vibes, like these are just ostentatious costumes. I’m pretty sure Camilla is half in the bag too.
As for the working-royal portrait… the palace made a note of everyone included, because I’m sure the average Briton has absolutely no idea. I remember when QEII died and there were those young, Cockney-accented podcasters wondering if Charles was QEII’s husband or her son, because they really didn’t know. So, from left to right: The Duke of Kent, The Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Princess Royal, The King, The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, The Duke of Edinburgh.
A few things. Sophie and Edward are literally holding up Princess Alexandra, who is 86 years old (bless her heart) and 56th in the line of succession. It should also be noted that Camilla really did ban the other women from wearing tiaras or headpieces – Alexandra, Sophie, Anne and the Duchess of Gloucester are all wearing no headpieces or just simple fascinators. Kate was likely banned too, which is why she pitched a fit and had McQueen make her sparkly bedazzled headpiece. Some have suggested that Kate changed dresses in between the Westminster service and the portraits. I don’t think so – I think it’s the same dress, but I do think she added the diamond necklace when she got to the palace.
Kate and William are the youngest people in Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy at 41 and 40. The next-youngest is Sophie at 58 and Edward at 59. The rest of them are in their 70s and 80s. The Good Ship Windsor will face some rough seas in the coming years, my goodness.
Last thing, and I honestly didn’t even see this at first, full disclosure – look at Camilla’s solo photo and what’s behind her. Those are blackamoor art pieces at Buckingham Palace, placed in the Throne Room. And Camilla wanted that to be part of her official crowning portrait.
Photos courtesy of Hugo Burnand for Buckingham Palace.
I really hope they don’t consider Princess Alexandra a working royal. I don’t have any snark it’s just sad to see. They are literally holding this woman up. What a family. Expecting you to work from 5 to 95 to make them look good.
Alexandra does more engagements than Kate.
the photoshop is strong with these ones
Shockingly cold to make her stand if she wasn’t up to it. She should have been given a seat on the other side of Edward.
@Tolly, as well as taking away her dignity, the “Weekend at Bernie’s” pose just makes for an inelegant portrait. Between that and Charles not receiving any direction on sitting/ smoothing his tunic (?) and the weird framing (too far for the group shot, too close for charles), these portraits seem like a rushed amateur mess!
Yup! Camilla is a racist old garden tool!
They are giving big “Weekend at Bernie’s” energy!
She’s 86 and still does engagements thou not as many as she used to do. She puts the Wails to shame but then again they don’t feel shame.
I wonder why it took 2 days to post this photo. Too much of photoshop needed? Waiting for people’s reaction? Whatever it is, princess Ann seems like snubbed. May be she was left behind lazy tower kate during balcony appearance.
And they should have given a chair for the Alexandra. Few weeks ago we have seen how ill QE II was forced to take photos with her grandkids. Alexandra is treated the same way. It is very clear she can not even stand for a while. They care only about themselves.
If i am not wrong a big royal drama is going to happen in upcoming days. Fight between kate and camila. Because it is going to be camila iron fits rule. Then can see princess royal being snubbed by kate and camila. Kent couples and Gloucester’s gradually lowering their engagements due to health conditions. Kate and william remaining the worst lazy working royals forever. Waiting for the drama.
Camilla hates everyone younger, prettier, and more liked than she is. Thus, she punishes Meghan with racism and Kate with withholding crown jewels and balcony placements. It’s all about Camilla.
Kate thinks she’s going to get the last laugh when she inherits the consort throne when Chuck bucket-kicks and she can punish Camilla right back. But Camilla’s going to get Charles to forgo tradition and leave all his estate to her, her kids, and her grandkids, taxes be damned! As long as it punishes anyone Diana-related. Watch out, William!
It’s interesting that after the Queen died it was like Christmas for Camilla AND Kate with the jewels, has Camilla got her own Angela Kelly by now? Is she going to be a hard ass on future accesso for Kate, that would be funny. I actually hope that Kate does get a taste of her own medicine via Camilla.
Kate is wearing a necklace that is prt of the royal collection now, so i think she has access to the jewels
I’m not surprised she is wearing a royal collection necklace, it would have been more obvious if she wasn’t wearing ANY royal jewels on this day.
She is obviously going to have some access to some jewels; camilla can’t block her out completely, that just looks bad. But Camilla is going to save the big guns for herself. And i do think its notable that Kate was not wearing royal collection earrings. It feels like they kept the necklace at BP and threw it on her for the pictures and that was it lol.
@Becks1 you are so right about the necklace for the photo only. There was probably a security guard standing off camera, and another one guarding the Middletons until the necklace was back in its velvet case and under lock and key again.
There’s the necklace I was wondering about! It’s not an insignificant piece of jewelry that they let Kate wear. The necklace was commissioned for then Princess Elizabeth by her father, King George VI, using 105 loose set diamonds from the royal vaults. I think Garrard was the jeweler.
I think camilla just hates everyone who is not camilla.
The Consort might have a soft spot for her grandkids?
I love this official portrait of the trimmed-down monarchy because it brings me comfort the decrepit freak show may hopefully end sooner than expected, and carry along that nefarious institution in its grave.
I don’t actually think that Chuckles the Clown can change who inherits. I honestly don’t know for sure but most families like this have ironclad clauses against such a thing precisely to defend against men whose greatest ambition is to be a tampon.
The fact that Not One person, Camilla, aides, the photographer, his aides, no one noticed the statues and thought “let’s not pose in front of these” speaks volumes about the culture in the palace and palace adjacent. Meghan told no lies.
Agree with you 100%! The fact that the “queen” and her aides don’t even think that the Blackmoor art *might* not be a good idea for her first global portrait? Consider the stories M+H have not shared. She’s a nightmare and the family is a dumpster fire.
God almighty, that’s terrible. I’m truly embarrassed most of the time – all of the time, pretty much – by this sodding country. Sorry everyone – a lot of us are really ashamed by this 🙁
Can’t wait to flee over the Channel – been planning it for years & it’s nearly there.
The fact that they’re still in the palace at all speaks volumes!!! donate them to a historical society or maybe a museum if you don’t want to get rid of them entirely.
All the outrage directed at Princess Michael of Kent and her broach, and this whole time she’s been the rule, not the exception. Truly a nest of vipers. May they cannibalize each other before the inevitable fall.
Camilla’s gonna Camilla. I think they noticed — and thought about the message that they wanted to send….And all involved approved the message.
It’s a fitting way to commemorate Charles’s “slimmed down monarchy” and “diverse” coronation. What you see really is what you get. I appreciate the open acknowledgment of who they really are.
The Blackamoor art thing was disproved by someone on twitter, apparent!y they’re “weeping woman” statues and based on some classical Greek thing. The pictures are still ridiculous though.
Appropriate, the entire country should be weeping for being stuck with these inbred losers.
They are made from black marble which seems to be why people think its blackamoor art.
Yeah, it’s not blackamoor but from a distance it looks like it. Which is why those pieces should have been replaced by something else shiny and gold. They opened up the blackamoor discussion again by not swapping those hideous things out for something equally hideous, but not racist-looking.
I bet by the time it was all done C&C were very tired of wearing those heavy, awkward crowns. I like that for them. KC with all his symbols of monarchy seems ridiculous in this century. I am surprised there is no KC-PW-PG photo to show the line of succession.
This is your royal family future England! A court so old that they literally need to be propped up. And the two youngest that need to be figuratively propped up to cover up their extreme laziness.
Well, at least they’re pure white, right?
If these photos were in black and white, no one would guess this was the 21st century.
Kate’s diamond necklace really clashes with her odd headpiece. It’d work on a ballerina but not here.
I think Kate’s dress had a little cape or something, like Charlotte did, to look better under the robes.
And it was interesting Keeny got the festoon necklace to wear. Maybe Kate isn’t so close to gone as we think if she’s being lent such pieces.
I don’t know. To me it does look like she’s wearing a different dress. Wearing a cape under a cape makes no sense to me. The neckline on the dress to the coronation was all the way to her neck, whereas this one is a low V. And the neckline was also embroidered. The embroidery on this dress also seems slightly different than the one on the coronation dress.
When it comes to the headpiece/ tiara debacle she definitely got back at Camilla because in these pictures it looks as if she’s wearing a tiara.
The embroidery at the bottom of the skirt is the exact same, so my guess is that she did wear some kind of capelet under the robe during the ceremony and then took that off and replaced it with the necklace.
The shoulders look like the same dress to me. And her having a caplet makes sense. It’d match Charlotte. It’d cover the neck to prevent it being obvious she wasn’t wearing crown jewels (if she didn’t have the festoon necklace for the ceremony).
It would also fit with my theory that the robes were a last minute addition. That Kate wasn’t expecting the robe when she originally planned the outfit.
I have a tinfoil tiara theory that Kate got the robes last minute because Camilla (in charge of the event) wanted to take away Kate’s ability to upstage her with her clothes. Maybe that had something to do with W&K being late?
The embroidery is different and the neckline on the dress she wore to the ceremony is higher. All the way to the neck. Capes don’t fit like that.
I just looked again and it’s definitely a different dress. The picture in this tweet shows that there is absolutely no cape visible and it’s highly unlikely she wore one https://twitter.com/pagantrelawney/status/1655885282548260864?s=46&t=go8er6q0DFQzENlMjeLHGQ
@Chloe I cant see tweets on here lol and I don’t care enough to look at my phone. It’s possible it was two dresses, they just look the same to me with a capelet, especially one like she wore when in Norway. But she would not be above commissioning two almost identical dresses that really no one is going to see (since the first dress is covered by that huge cape, and the second dress was only at BP for the portraits.)
@Chloe , judging by the photo, I completely agree with you: it’s definitely a different dress!!! No detachable cape, no way…
@chloe 👏
Yes, they are TWO DIFFERENT dresses! Also: KP leaked the dress information to the press, if the dress had a cape then KP would have lied.
I read a theory that it’s the same dress for both… it’s just that she is wearing the dress backwards for the coronation. Apparently she has done this type of thing before? 🤷
Well either King Camzilla strikes again or the photographer didn’t know or they set her up. I would go with evil Camzilla but you never know.
Seeing Cam’s portrait made me breathe a huge sigh of relief for Meghan and her children. They are above this BS.
But also came here to say that the portrait of Charles and Camilla is so ridiculous. Why are they smiling like it’s a Halloween party? Shouldn’t they look more serious? Regal? Something?!?
That’s the cat that ate the canary grin they both have. And they look silly. All them. But jokes on them, the entire reign of Charles is plagued by and will be plagued by their karma. I hope they enjoy.
What would we do without the black people to literally hold up the candles with their heads.
Wow, against C&C’s careful plans, Kate’s weird headpiece does actually look like a giant tiara, mission accomplished. They really must hate her lol.
Weren’t those same lamps or whatever in that final pic of the queen and her white grandchildren? I’m sure they’ve been highlighted in pics before, these people dgaf!
I was thinking the same exact thing: Kate looks like she is wearing a tiara here and well, yes, mission accomplished.
I thought it was petty to restrict others from wearing tiaras. That said, the queen(Camilla😂) made that her wish and so Kate made her own. She looks like she’s wearing a tiara which would be going against Camilla’s wishes. I just don’t think Camilla would’ve cool with that but maybe she didn’t care.
Keen reminds me of Bette Davis as Julie in the film jezebel. Julie wore bright red when the rule was wearing white. Keen had to flout the rules
Catty does whatever Catty wants – Cams plays the long game and plays it better than Catty and Ma so they’d better watch out. With this wannabe tiara and the lategate the knives are being sharpened. They’ve already trotted out the blame the kids excuse after trying to blame Chucky for being early. The fact that this story isn’t going away tells a lot – KP is scrambling and BP is keep their mouths shut for now.
How can these get-ups be worn with a straight face in 2023? Charles and Camilla look utterly ridiculous. Like they picked up a couple of costumes at Party City.
I don’t know why, but the photo of the 2 of them together looks the worst. Then the one of her alone.
Like I said above I cannot believe they still have those statues on display at all at Buckingham Palace. BP where they hold receptions with world leaders and representatives from other countries on a regular basis, and they have those on display? What do you think some of the non-white visitors think when they see those?!?!
I don’t think Kate was wearing the necklace at the ceremony, but it was hard to tell with that robe. I don’t think she changed her dress though, I think that’s the same one she was wearing. The necklace doesn’t quite go with the headpiece though and its hilarious to me because it just emphasizes that the headpiece isn’t diamonds.
And again, in that portrait, its so obvious that Kate was going for the look of a tiara with that headpiece. She was really really ticked that it was a no-tiara event so she did what she could to get around it.
why is Tim Laurence in the picture? he’s not a working royal.
finally…..what an exciting and modern team supporting the monarch. The very picture of modernity!!!
They are not blackamoor candelabras
https://twitter.com/sholamos1/status/1655805021232021505?s=61&t=VMkV890b08iz1m7h5WBWpw
They are “weeping woman” in a classical style.
1) I did not say they were blackamoor candelabras.
2) the fact that so many people assumed they were is very problematic for the royals, especially considering that we know Camilla DOES have blackamoor statues in her house on display. So using something as similar in style to those statues in her official portrait is a choice. And it says a LOT (none of it good) that people were like yeah, racist art, that tracks.
You seemed to take it for granted that they were blackamoor candelabras since you were upset that they were on display for non-white visitors to the palace. I simply pointed out that they are not what you seemed to think they were.
Okay – you did not respond to any other comment on here even though mine is about halfway down, so it seemed reasonable to think that you thought I said something I did not.
Also see my point #2.
That headpiece does look like costume jewelry (which is what it is, to be fair) next to the crowns and serious jewels. This may be the most entertaining thing that Kate has ever done.
That group shot is horribly framed. Why are they like 50 feet away? Why all that empty space around them?
Also, why are Charles’s fingers soooooooooo sausage like? Like he was flying or just climbed a mountain, they look like they’re about to split open
so many questions
It really does look like drag; expensive drag but drag none the less.
The blackamoor statues are not a good look given the whiteness of everything else – but let’s be honest. Camilla has absolutely no idea they were there and I bet the consideration of why they might be deemed offensive is lost on her.
I think this might truly be the beginning of the end.
Of course she knew the statues were there. She is vicious not blind
C&C look ridiculous in the Shiny Hats. The whole regalia just looks like poor quality dress-ups.
Looks like a Disney Princess party for really old people at the local nursing home.
Keen is cosplaying queen mother coronation outfit from brenda coronation. All of them look cheap including kate , kate cosplaying same jewelry as queen mother. One thing these rr whine about how royal photographer works and how they create timeless picture. This is huge embarrassment to see. In twitter they had side by side of brenda oh my goodness, brenda looks so regal and stunning. I cant believe I was looking at the picture from 70 years old. With the technology today this is not good picture plus Charles shade of purple is not good. He should go with dark purple like princess mary of Denmark outfit colour with white pants. Everything looks half ass. Camila hair with crown looks awful and its disgusting to see.
Any opportunity to repost this link of the guys who thought Charles was the queens man. One of my favorites.
https://twitter.com/bookedbusy/status/1597554371528888320?s=46&t=Y0OeEXif8mMcMgPE2AExEQ
“I thought it was going to…Harry’s brother.” lol!!!
That is fantastic!
Princess Alexandra looks like her meds just kicked in. Good for her.
She probably just had her first gin and tonic of the day.
Charles coronation garb does not fit quite right. The robes have a bathrobe look and the outfit underneath has a pajamas like look. Bad tailoring.
C &C definitely look like they are ready for bed. He in pajamas (I bet there is a winnie-the-pooh thing somewhere on his jammies) and Cam has her nightie and robe on. One plus is someone put her in a better foundation garment than usual.
Hypothetically speaking, who will be in this photo at Mad King Will’s coronation? Anne & the Edinburghs are likely going to be the only other working royals by then (or possibly living, as everybody else in this photo is >70 I think). He is gonna have to pull in random cousins and the Middletons just to fill the frame.
Assuming it’s 10 years from now, I expect all his kids are in it, so that’s 3 right there. If it’s 20 yrs, there could be spouses too for one or more. Weird to think about.
But yeah I don’t see how at least Beatrice is not looped in as a working royal. Maybe that’s why you didn’t see her talking to Harry, just Edo.
Speaking as a 74 year old, “Let my people go!” This is just embarrassing. They should all be home with their feet up, having a pint or two. It’s not quite elder abuse, but it’s close.
Good catch on the blackamoor statues. Pretty wild that it’s still being displayed. Even wilder that Camilla wants to proclaim her racism with her whole chest to the entire world.
Alexandra. The duke of Kent and prince michael are the only ones in the family who had parents who were both born royal. Their father was prince George duke of Kent and their mother princess marina. A royal in her own right
Prince George’s brothers all married commoners
Well, Anne, Charles, and Edward. Glad that Andrew’s not in the pic. Prince Philip and QEll were both born royal — even if Elizabeth’s mother was not. Please correct, though, if I’ve got it wrong.
I was thinking more.in terms of the children of George v. Princess
Marina was born a princess and stayed one. Philip was known as philip mountbatten and his family was exiled so he did not use prince title. Titles were bestowed on him later as princess Elizabeth’s family
Princess Alexandra is the most elegant royal lady in my book who could have taught a master class in dignity, grace and decorum. To see her propped up in that picture like she was an old drunk, and not given a chair befitting her age and frailty is so undignified and disrespectful to her. That is to say, if she wasn’t offered a chair but refused it.
Was offered a chair and refused it, is what I meant to say. And that goes for her brother the Duke of Kent as well who’s got to be in his 90s. Haven’t gotten through my 1st cup of coffee yet.
ITA Fee. They could have come up with a more elegant solution than having the Wessexes hold her up like that. In the freaking official portrait! Chuck’s clowning was a circus from start to finish.
https://www.rct.uk/collection/2717/the-weeping-women-candelabra
Doesn’t mention they are black.
Also that official photo looks grim AF. Someone on Twitter said they look like Party City costumes and I cannot un-see it. All that money to look that cheap. They really should have gone modern for the coronation and none of this crap and just wear fancy crowns and tiaras later.
If she didn’t change dresses than she has some kind of dickie because the necklines are different.
Of course, knowing she’s done this with blouses, it could be the same dress that she wore backwards for the service. It would be unsurprising.
If I had to put money down, I would 100% choose option B as more likely: commissioned two bespoke embroidered McQueen gowns only with different necklines.
Why get changed only to put the same dress on backwards when you could put on a whole new almost identical excruciatingly expensive dress. Not exactly a new move for her.
Someone else pointed out that the portrait gown is an embellished white copy of a black McQueen gown that she already owns.
A mess. They should have had well-placed chairs on either side so that Princess Alexandra could sit, then have the Duke of Kent sit on the other side for balance. Or given Alexandra a nice pair of canes or something for support. Having the Wessexes prop her up like that looks goofy.
@Sid, I mentioned something similar upthread before I saw your comment. Totally agree.
I have always been fond of Princess Alexandra and it is very sad to her struggle so she could support the crown as she has for 70 years. The lazy Cambridges will wipe the Crown out – no one to work with them or want to enable them except an elderly Sophie and Ed.
The pictures are terrible and Charles looks like he’s cosplaying a King. These photos have led people to say that there are too many old royals and that the Yorks and Wessex children should be drafted in. I love this for the Royal Family.
I don’t know, to me it is all channeling Monty Python, or a very special episode of “The Windsors”. The camera angle (and maybe the crooked crown?) in that official portrait of Charles produces a jaunty angle effect that really makes it look like a joke… including the slightly demented look on Charles’ face and that polyester purple schmatta he is wearing under his robe.
I think you should remove the “blackamoor” comment as these candelabras are not depicting blackamoors. Here is a closeup
https://twitter.com/ceebee_ceebee/status/1655691315726647298?s=61&t=VMkV890b08iz1m7h5WBWpw
@Kaiser. C-Rex’ crown looked crooked to me too. Why didn’t anyone fix it?
In the group photo, the Royals on one side are smiling more broadly (pretty much grinning) than the other side. Just saying… And what look is C-Rex going for – dazed and confused? His smile is better in the other photos. Special K’s tiara looks even more ridiculous.
I hope whoever edited/photoshopped these pics got paid extra…
I don’t think Camilla purposely had her portrait in front of the blackamoor art. If anything she simply didn’t notice it, or didn’t think it was problematic, or was just generally indifferent to where she was placed for the portrait. (It says enough that, whether or not she was pictured there, the blackamoor art is in the palace.) In this instance, I think it’s different than the situation with Princess Michael, who I think purposely wore that blackamoor brooch to the Xmas lunch when Meghan was there.
To be clear: I’m not saying this makes the situation any better! Unintended or not, racism is racism!
That solo shot of Chuck looks like he drank a little too much at Medieval Times and decided to do the pricey cosplay photo opportunity because YOLO!
To me Chuck and Cam are giving Weird Mardi Gras and not on a good way. Like they are on one of those parade floats sponsored by “secret societies” or whatever they are and the masks just turned out looking freaky.
The least they could do is toss some beads.
Lol you’re right on Charles, definitely Mardi gras vibes with whatever you call those purple and yellow pajamas
As others have pointed out these are not blackamoor art, the are the Weeping Women candelabra in black marble:
https://www.rct.uk/collection/2717/the-weeping-women-candelabra
the stitching on Charles Lakers shirt is very poorly done, they had 6 months to get the clothing right
The crown looked crooked to me when I saw the photo to on the evening news. Camilla’s necklace is also off-center.
Alexandra being held up by Sophie and Eddie, is the happiest looking one up there. A couple of drinks and I bet she is the life of the party, she has the wild child look on her face.
It looks like rich people cosplay. This coronation definitely killed off my positive feelings for the tradition (I used to research coronation rites back in the day). It’s just so ridiculous to me now.
They all look so damn ridiculous.
Camilla is a racist. I’m fairly certain she was intentionally making a white supremist sign in one of those pictures at the garden party before the coronation. She is flagrant about it now because there’s nothing anyone can do. What a vile woman. She’s earned that face.
Ok so is it just me, or did anyone think this looks like a weird Mormon temple secret wedding ceremony attire at least from the women. Or like Handmaidens tale vibes. Everyone in the white shapeless gowns makes them look like they’re all about to be baptized or something. I think it’s worsened because they’re all standing in one row and also because other than will and Kate they’re all so old. I think it was a mistake not to have kids in the official photo. I guess because they’re not “working royals” and that is probably what they need to stick with now for cover to exclude Harry and Andrew, but leaving the kids out particularly highlights the monarchy for what it is – archaic and dying institution.
Charles’ tunic reminds me of a purple pincushion I have.
If KC lives as long as his mother then natural causes will winnow the “working” royals so by the time of the Wubbly , RF could just consist of WK plus offspring and white spouses living off the sweat of the workers(plus historic wealth generated by colonial exploitation and enslaved peoples.)
Still an all white balcony in 2043?
A number of people have mentioned that the purple surcoat is designed to be worn with white breeches and hose as seen in this picture with George VI. https://twitter.com/andyyo_ng/status/1655665362602434584?s=61&t=VMkV890b08iz1m7h5WBWpw
It does look as though the color is deeper than in 1937, but that may have been an artistic choice as the picture of George VI is a painting.