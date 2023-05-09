“Tom Hiddleston got a job and he’ll work with Mark Hamill!” links

Tom Hiddleston & Mark Hamill will pair up in the adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck. Hiddles plus Luke Skywalker?!? [JustJared]

Taylor Swift’s clique has embraced Matt Healy. [LaineyGossip]

Shemar Moore called out CBS for canceling SWAT. [Dlisted]

After which, CBS suddenly found the money to give SWAT another season. [Seriously OMG]

Seriously, this season of Ted Lasso is so bad. [Pajiba]

Tiger Woods really treats women like crap. [Jezebel]

I will throw up if you make me describe this TikTok trend. [Starcasm]

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh looks amazing. [GFY]

Funny “coming to America” stories. [Buzzfeed]

Big love to the Turkish LGBT community, your leader is a nutcase. [Towleroad]

I love Sandra Oh but these bangs are not good. [RCFA]