“Tom Hiddleston got a job and he’ll work with Mark Hamill!” links
  • May 09, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tom Hiddleston & Mark Hamill will pair up in the adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck. Hiddles plus Luke Skywalker?!? [JustJared]
Taylor Swift’s clique has embraced Matt Healy. [LaineyGossip]
Shemar Moore called out CBS for canceling SWAT. [Dlisted]
After which, CBS suddenly found the money to give SWAT another season. [Seriously OMG]
Seriously, this season of Ted Lasso is so bad. [Pajiba]
Tiger Woods really treats women like crap. [Jezebel]
I will throw up if you make me describe this TikTok trend. [Starcasm]
Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh looks amazing. [GFY]
Funny “coming to America” stories. [Buzzfeed]
Big love to the Turkish LGBT community, your leader is a nutcase. [Towleroad]
I love Sandra Oh but these bangs are not good. [RCFA]

27 Responses to ““Tom Hiddleston got a job and he’ll work with Mark Hamill!” links”

  1. HeyKay says:
    May 9, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    I’d watch Hiddles and Hamill in a show.

    But I don’t give 2 cents about Star Wars, never have. I saw #1. just bc it was that years big hit.

    Hiddles, you posh, tall drink of water. 👍
    Looking good in that tux, less hair product next time, please.

    
    • Lightpurple says:
      May 9, 2023 at 12:56 pm

      He has cut the hair short again so probably doesn’t need as much product to control the unruly locks

      
  2. Lightpurple says:
    May 9, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    Tom will probably have to get back on Twitter to keep up with the back & forth between Hamill and King, two of the best on Twitter.

    He has several projects lined up for this year: White Stork; Night Manager 2; & now this. 2024 will be a great year for Tom watching

    
    • Ohso says:
      May 9, 2023 at 1:24 pm

      Not sure if White Stork is still “on”, but The White Darkness appears to be. I tend to mix them up! :). So glad to see him busy again! And this one looks like a movie – so we get to see him in the theatres again!

      Reply
      • LP says:
        May 9, 2023 at 1:49 pm

        And a Mike Flanagan Stephen king adaptation, what a treat! I’d be psyched for that even if THidds wasn’t in it!! (Strong recommend Doctor Sleep, and also Midnight Mass, haunting of hill house, and honestly even haunting of Bly Manor too, if you haven’t seen them!)

      • Lightpurple says:
        May 9, 2023 at 1:50 pm

        I mixed them up there! I meant White Darkness. Although IMDB seems to have mixed them up too.

      • Deering24 says:
        May 9, 2023 at 5:13 pm

        Doctor Sleep was _terrific_–and I say this as someone who hated the Kubrick Shining and figured DS would be empty fan-wankery/easter-egging. (That last reason is probably why DS was a box-office failure.) Flanagan is amazing–would love to see him re-do Peter Straub’s Ghost Story, which richly deserves a remake.

    • Nanea says:
      May 9, 2023 at 1:48 pm

      Hamill and King are among the few people at that awful swamp still worth coming back to, but I don’t think Tom will ever officially be back on his old account.

      That said I’m glad the drought seems to be over, with Loki II hopefully dropping some time in the early fall — if Disney can fix the Kang predicament in a timely manner, once the writers’ strike is over.

      
      • Josephine says:
        May 9, 2023 at 7:55 pm

        agree on Hamill and King – just brilliant. I love the voice and regular actor that Hamill has become – he’s so fun.

    • Robert Phillips says:
      May 9, 2023 at 2:40 pm

      Don’t forget the writers strike. It might make a bunch of these movies dissapear. Because of scheduling conflict that will come up.

      
      • Ohso says:
        May 9, 2023 at 4:51 pm

        Luckily the script for Life of Chuck is apparently already written so Flanagan says it will be filming later this year! Fingers crossed!

    • Concern Fae says:
      May 9, 2023 at 3:21 pm

      White Stork disappeared from active pre-production at the beginning of the pandemic shutdowns and hasn’t re-emerged. One of the problems with political thrillers is that if the political climate shifts, they can seem dated.

      
    • Virginfangirl says:
      May 9, 2023 at 7:35 pm

      I love these two. What a treat this is going to be!

      
  3. sayit says:
    May 9, 2023 at 1:25 pm

    Hamill-ton? No?

    I’ll see myself out

    
  4. Normades says:
    May 9, 2023 at 1:40 pm

    Mark is a national treasure. He was one of my favorite Twitter follows (before I bailed Musk’s Twitland).

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      May 9, 2023 at 1:53 pm

      And he’s so kind and available. He’ll engage with just about everyone.

      King too. King and I have had many exchanges about our respective Mollys the Things of Evil and the Red Sox.

      
  5. Bee says:
    May 9, 2023 at 1:47 pm

    Speaking of Mark, did anyone else see how his so called fans treated him as he was leaving the Carrie Fisher walk of fame ceremony, where he’d just made an emotional speech? Shoving merch into his car window to be signed so they could turn around and put it on ebay? Just awful.

    
    • Polly says:
      May 9, 2023 at 2:45 pm

      I don’t think they were real fans, I think they were looking to get autographs they could sell. Apparent!y a lot of those signed pictures were on eBay within a few hours. It looked horrible for Mark though and he was way more patient than I would have been.

      
  6. Lorena says:
    May 9, 2023 at 2:29 pm

    Hoping y’all cover the Kim Zoliack divorce

    
  7. Spillthattea says:
    May 9, 2023 at 3:29 pm

    “Tom Hiddleston got a job”? Like he hasn’t been working? Where have you been?

    Reply
  
    May 9, 2023 at 3:31 pm

    I love that combo, yet would never have thought of it on my own. Yes to it. I’ll watch.

    Reply
  
    May 9, 2023 at 5:11 pm

    I keep trying to watch season 3 of Ted Lasso but it’s so bad. I give up after the 3rd episode. The first season was just magic. I want that one more time. I guess it’s for the best it’s ending with season 3.

    Reply
  
    May 9, 2023 at 5:16 pm

    I’d give a million to know what the SWAT deal was. Very strange for CBS to cancel a successful show–and piss off a star they have a good relationship/deal with.

    Reply
  
    May 9, 2023 at 5:18 pm

    MICE???

    Reply
  
    May 9, 2023 at 6:59 pm

    Sandra Oh’s hair looks awesome, and the choppy bangs are great for that style. I can’t with the constant bangs bias. Even when they look good, they get bashed.

    

