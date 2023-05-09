“Tom Hiddleston got a job and he’ll work with Mark Hamill!” links

Tom Hiddleston & Mark Hamill will pair up in the adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck. Hiddles plus Luke Skywalker?!? [JustJared]
I’d watch Hiddles and Hamill in a show.
But I don’t give 2 cents about Star Wars, never have. I saw #1. just bc it was that years big hit.
Hiddles, you posh, tall drink of water. 👍
Looking good in that tux, less hair product next time, please.
He has cut the hair short again so probably doesn’t need as much product to control the unruly locks
Tom will probably have to get back on Twitter to keep up with the back & forth between Hamill and King, two of the best on Twitter.
He has several projects lined up for this year: White Stork; Night Manager 2; & now this. 2024 will be a great year for Tom watching
Not sure if White Stork is still “on”, but The White Darkness appears to be. I tend to mix them up! :). So glad to see him busy again! And this one looks like a movie – so we get to see him in the theatres again!
And a Mike Flanagan Stephen king adaptation, what a treat! I’d be psyched for that even if THidds wasn’t in it!! (Strong recommend Doctor Sleep, and also Midnight Mass, haunting of hill house, and honestly even haunting of Bly Manor too, if you haven’t seen them!)
I mixed them up there! I meant White Darkness. Although IMDB seems to have mixed them up too.
Doctor Sleep was _terrific_–and I say this as someone who hated the Kubrick Shining and figured DS would be empty fan-wankery/easter-egging. (That last reason is probably why DS was a box-office failure.) Flanagan is amazing–would love to see him re-do Peter Straub’s Ghost Story, which richly deserves a remake.
Hamill and King are among the few people at that awful swamp still worth coming back to, but I don’t think Tom will ever officially be back on his old account.
That said I’m glad the drought seems to be over, with Loki II hopefully dropping some time in the early fall — if Disney can fix the Kang predicament in a timely manner, once the writers’ strike is over.
agree on Hamill and King – just brilliant. I love the voice and regular actor that Hamill has become – he’s so fun.
Don’t forget the writers strike. It might make a bunch of these movies dissapear. Because of scheduling conflict that will come up.
Luckily the script for Life of Chuck is apparently already written so Flanagan says it will be filming later this year! Fingers crossed!
White Stork disappeared from active pre-production at the beginning of the pandemic shutdowns and hasn’t re-emerged. One of the problems with political thrillers is that if the political climate shifts, they can seem dated.
I love these two. What a treat this is going to be!
Hamill-ton? No?
I’ll see myself out
I like it!
Mark is a national treasure. He was one of my favorite Twitter follows (before I bailed Musk’s Twitland).
And he’s so kind and available. He’ll engage with just about everyone.
King too. King and I have had many exchanges about our respective Mollys the Things of Evil and the Red Sox.
Speaking of Mark, did anyone else see how his so called fans treated him as he was leaving the Carrie Fisher walk of fame ceremony, where he’d just made an emotional speech? Shoving merch into his car window to be signed so they could turn around and put it on ebay? Just awful.
I don’t think they were real fans, I think they were looking to get autographs they could sell. Apparent!y a lot of those signed pictures were on eBay within a few hours. It looked horrible for Mark though and he was way more patient than I would have been.
Hoping y’all cover the Kim Zoliack divorce
“Tom Hiddleston got a job”? Like he hasn’t been working? Where have you been?
I love that combo, yet would never have thought of it on my own. Yes to it. I’ll watch.
I keep trying to watch season 3 of Ted Lasso but it’s so bad. I give up after the 3rd episode. The first season was just magic. I want that one more time. I guess it’s for the best it’s ending with season 3.
I’d give a million to know what the SWAT deal was. Very strange for CBS to cancel a successful show–and piss off a star they have a good relationship/deal with.
MICE???
Sandra Oh’s hair looks awesome, and the choppy bangs are great for that style. I can’t with the constant bangs bias. Even when they look good, they get bashed.
Just clicked…I absolutely love the pink and green ensemble and her hair looks great too.