The outrage over Prince Harry’s Dior suit was the best part of the coronation

One of my favorite things from coronation weekend was the collective Deranger freakout over Prince Harry’s lovely three-piece Dior suit, and Dior’s social media person making multiple posts about the suit. Keep in mind, I’ve wanted the Sussexes to have a brand ambassadorship for years now. I think they would do well with an ambassadorship with Dior, and I absolutely want Meghan to do a handbag ambassadorship, with Tod’s or Valentino or some high-end label. So I was already primed to enjoy the fact that Meghan and Harry are wearing high-end labels. It would not bother me at all if Meg and Harry are already doing some yet-to-be-announced sponsorship with Dior.
That’s what was bothering a lot of royalists this weekend – the idea that Harry might be getting paid to show up at the coronation in a Dior suit. To be fair, I don’t think he was being paid. I think if Dior had Harry under contract, they would just say that. It’s far more likely that Dior was simply proud to have dressed Harry for the Chubbly and they wanted to take credit for their work. But really, none of this is actually “about” Harry’s designer contacts. The same royalists who were crying and throwing tantrums about his Dior suit were crowing about how he’d been “banned” from wearing his military uniform. They wanted to punish him, to see him wear sackcloth and ashes, to look and be poor. But they can’t admit that, so they make everything about “why didn’t he wear a British label!??!”
Prince Harry’s Dior suit he wore for the Coronation could have been a rebellious move as he and Meghan Markle make a deal with the brand, experts claimed today. The Duke of Sussex looked smart in the bespoke three-piece suit designed by Dior’s artistic director Kim Jones especially for his appearance at Westminster Abbey.
But royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder said Harry’s choice of a French brand showed he ‘did not get the fashion memo or was in a petulant mood’ as most other guests wore British labels, adding that his decision ‘spoke volumes’.
Brand and culture expert Nick Ede added that now the Sussexes are no longer working royals, they can ‘have an arrangement with one of the biggest fashion houses in the world’ and Dior would have ‘jumped at the chance’ to work with them.
Ms Holder told MailOnline: ‘Harry’s brief appearance at the Coronation was always going to be controversial, every second that he was under the watchful eye of the many cameras, every move he made would be ruthlessly scrutinised, and due to him not wearing any sort of ceremonial uniform, his style choices would be at the top of the list.’
She said most guests appeared to have ‘got the memo to support the best of British brands at such a uniquely patriotic occasion’. Ms Holder spoke of the ‘sea of exquisite British couture’ from the Alexander McQueen that ‘graced’ Kate Middleton and Charlotte, to the poppy red Emilia Wickstead coat worn by actress Emma Thompson which she decorated with her MBE.
But she continued: ‘It seemed however that Harry did not get the fashion memo – either that, or he was in a petulant mood. The Prince turned up looking smart if somewhat apprehensive in an immaculate Dior suit, a potentially rebellious move on his behalf. Harry would have been well-versed in the protocol of supporting domestic businesses, and the message doing so would convey. In true royal family style, Harry, like his late grandmother, is a true expert in visual representation, and his decision to wear a French designer to this historic occasion spoke volumes. The message was clearly, ‘I’m here, but I’m doing this my own way’, a firm assertion that his newfound independence was not going to change, that he would run alongside the royal pack rather than within it.’
While Dior is a renowned French label, the current creative designer is Kim Jones, a British man. It’s a lot like Meghan choosing Givenchy for her wedding gown – really, she chose an English designer working for a French label. Anyway, I continue to enjoy how Harry had them gagged. They didn’t know why they were mad about or why, but they knew they were irate and incandescent with rage. He wore Dior! It’s French! Dior posted about it! Why didn’t he wear a British designer! Is he being paid!! I watched in real time as Tom & Lorenzo fought with those unhinged Derangers on Twitter. It was glorious.
Tailoring fit for royalty.
Dior is honored to have dressed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for the coronation of King Charles III in a custom design by Kim Jones. Seen arriving at Westminster Abbey, gain an insight into the savoir-faire of his three-piece suit next. pic.twitter.com/rg4r0ER4Ym
— Dior (@Dior) May 6, 2023
Sample the #DiorSavoirFaire behind the suit worn by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to the coronation of King Charles III. In the ateliers, the wool and mohair tailcoat, vest and trousers custom designed by Kim Jones were constructed with traditional hand tailoring techniques. pic.twitter.com/DzlovY11IV
— Dior (@Dior) May 7, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Just here to stare at the best prince looking fine, moisturized, and unbothered in his beautiful suit
Harry looked great added bonus it made salty isle angry! Doesn’t Can’t wear a lot of not English brands. This is all the have and it’s just fabulous. Cry more.
I am genuinely curious about what brand suits william wears. I wouldn’t be surprised if he started wearing dior. Since he wants everything harry has.
I got an even better part for you.
A poll about who was our favourite royal during the coronation.
Guess who is winning:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1767685/coronation-favourite-royal-family-member-poll-spt
It’s easy to vote. I think I know who you guys will vote for 😀
It’s from the Express hahaha. Let’s see if they will make an article about this.
I saw this yesterday and was thinking the incandescent rage fits would begin.
Ahahahaha, what a landslide! Can’t blame bots for that one either lol.
🤣🤣🤣
Yay! Lol. I’m happy to be of service.
And it seems that just like service, a few other things — including acknowledging the beauty of grace under pressure— may also be universal.
Well said.
Loving how much of a difference it is.
Love that they list her as “Kate”. The whole Catherine thing worked just about as well as the rehabbing of Camilla’s image.
They’re probably afraid people don’t know who ‘Catherine’ is 😀
And voted! 62% for our Harry, and STREETS ahead of the rest! Whoo hoo 🎉🎊
Just voted and Harry’s at 63%!
This selective chose British is a joke, a Coronation that had stolen jewels from across the globe, American singers(Katy Perry couldn’t even bother to rewrite the 4th of July section in Fireworks song) and so many things not British.
I agree with your assessment Kaiser. What is poetic justice is that these idiots would not allow him to wear his military uniform and BOTH times he comes out looking FINE and better then the clown outfits they had on. Live your best life – that is the best revenge for those who do not love or care for you.
That decision, and their argument for it, still doesn’t make sense. Anne’s husband was there in full military regalia.
That’s what thex have left to do. Pull out their hair, huff and puff and stomp their feet about H and M being hot commodities, charismatic and successful. And away.
“I think if Dior had Harry under contract, they would just say that.”
I think Dior would keep its mouth shut if asked by the Sussexes.
Yes, the whole reaction was super funny. I also loved how some derangers were like Dior is nothing, just another wannabe, low class designer.
And also how they all pretended that Dior was the only fashion house who boasted about dressing someone at the Coronation.
EVEN Victoria Beckham was posted and they think a brand like Dior won’t.
You know brands were fighting to dress Harry. He, being the outcast unable to wear his military garb, had free rein to wear whatever else he wanted. And the brand gets the highest-profile publicity it could in a decade. Big win for Kim Jones and Dior.
By continuing to punish Harry, they just end up elevating him even more. Will they never learn?
*Narrator: Yes. They will never.
Makes me wonder if they’re now regretting the ban on him wearing his uniform. 🙂
@L84Tea – Since the Dior tweet absolutely nothing has been printed about Harry’s humiliation because he wasn’t allowed to wear a uniform
I burst out laughing when I saw the the tweet and read the comments by the derangers. These people get exactly what they want and they’re still not happy! 😆
I think so, because if he was dressed in uniform he would just blend in with them. Now, he’s dressed in DIOR looking vogue, modern, fresh and vibrant 🤣🤣🤣 and made them all look old and dowdy 🙄😏
Harry didn’t wear a British label because he lives in America and can exercise free choice. I haven’t noticed any sniping over Chuck and Yuck appearing on American Idol, so it is obvious they are playing the Brit card to distract from the handsome appearance Harry had in Dior.
Sure, Harry looked great. But if I were him, I would’ve turned up in one of those David August suits where the “pinstripes” are actually text. The lyrics to the Sex Pistols “God Save the Queen” (altered to “King”, of course), would’ve been nice.
So you invite guests who represent other countries and expect them to support yours in how they dress?
For me, it was hilarious bc Harry walked up and I thought, wow he looks a lot better than he normally does in a morning suit (and I think he usually looks pretty good in one.) then i realized it was custom dior and I thought “oh, that’s why” LOL. A well made suit like that is a thing of beauty.
I think the meltdown is for a couple of reasons:
1) In general, at the coronation, Harry did not look embarrassed, or humiliated, or uncomfortable. He walked in there confidently and seemed to be the only one enjoying himself. so the RRs have to cling to something, anything, to make his appearance a negative.
2) The RRs have been insisting for years that no one was going to want to touch H&M with a 10 foot pole. Everytime something else happens that proves them wrong, from the Netflix deal to Spotify to WME to a custom Dior suit – they have another breakdown because they don’t understand how H&M are not personas non grata since the RRs have said they should be.
3) Harry looked much better in that custom Dior suit than we’ve pretty much ever seen William look in a morning suit. I don’t think we can underestimate this point, lol.
Anyway, suck it haters, lol.
Harry looks every inch a man whose conscience is clear because he’s been telling the truth all along. He has this lightness about him whereas Will, Kate, Charles and Camilla know they are guilty of spreading all those lies, and they can’t even look at him.
How do we know that Kate wore McQueen? Assuming KP informed the media. So cue the outrage right? Meanwhile, Harry’s Dior cost the uk nothing.
Not only that but there are suspicions that there were 2 dresses not one made by McQueen judging from the photos..where’s the outrage for this?
McQueen is owned by a French Company, so much for British.
Coronation Quiche has entered the chat.
😂
According to Spare, the only domestic business that Harry supported in his princely life was TKMaxx. And even that place has American origins.
I’m confused. Harry’s magnificent morning suit was in fact designed by a British person, but, because it came from the house of Dior, Harry’s patriotism is questionable? Mais c’est fou!
Haha these people are working overtime at the whole create your own reality business. No, Harry did not look “somewhat apprehensive” in any way, shape, or form. The hanger looked more stressed than Harry did. And once again Harry managed to outshine his relatives and look handsome, jovial and unbothered while doing it. So keep panicking…
Lol: For once, I actually agree with the DM. I agree with, and enthusiastically support the “message”.
I’m loving this royalist freak out. I think the real reason for this outrage is Harry leaving right after the service.
Anyone with eyes can see how good he looked. Personally, I’m thrilled H is modeling how properly tailored pants are supposed to fit. Saville Row (or whoever it is that dresses W), still hasn’t managed to do it.
Does anyone know how a brand ambassadorship for the Sussexes and Dior would be different from what’s happening now, with them wearing Dior clothes/bags? Would it be exclusivity for big events? Would the Sussexes do ads for them/get paid? I think Meghan has already worn Dior 4 (more?) times that I can think of – Jubbly, QEII funeral, to a military-related event, and in Morocco. So I’m just confused as to what would be different? TIA for any info.
Regarding Harry and his Chubbly suit, he looked 🔥 and I love seeing the British media and royalist heads exploding. The level of petulance from those groups is hilarious and I live for their salty tears. You wanted the Sussexes gone and they left, so good luck with that pale, stale, uncharismatic group you’ve got left. It’s what you deserve!
An ambassadorship means they get paid and are under contract. It would mean ad campaigns, etc. Right now they are probably receiving some free items but also paying for some.
Got it. Thanks so much, Ameerah M!
If that’s the case, I can’t see the Sussexes doing an official ambassadorship because I can’t see them doing ads. If they could work it out to just be exclusivity for big events and Dior publicizing it after the fact (like they already have done) then I could see it. I somehow just really can’t imagine Harry and Meghan doing ads. But I’m usually wrong lol, so they probably will.
I could see Harry doing an ambassadorship and ads with a clothing company if it supported his charities, for example, appearing in suits with Invictus athletes who also get free custom clothing. Remember Meghan’s project with Smart Works?
I think it would be great. For Meghan especially. But I also just want to see Meghan in Dior ads.
I still love that one Black gentlemen who was doing the head nod when Harry strolled in. From his shoes (they were fantastic) to that suit he looked like a million dollars. I think honestly the RR are ticked because everyone else looked ghastly that day. Which is why they all should have worn suits and maybe a fancy dress. They working Royals looked like cartoon characters.
I am still laughing at people getting on Dior’s Instagram saying they will boycott. Sure. Okay.
Yes, as if these wing nuts shop at Dior every day as they do Walmart. They wanted to see him in a burlap bag suit covered in ashes. And you know that gentleman was saying approving, ”Uh, huh” under his breath when he saw Harry swagger in.
They genuinely mad that H dressed well for a conation. You can’t make this stuff up.
File under: Living well really is the best revenge, especially when you’re not doing it for anyone else.
I thought Harry looked amazing in his suit.I totally forgot about the whole uniform thing, as did a lot of other people. They wanted to once again use the uniform to embarrass him, but he looked so handsome and confident. Also, the senior royals looked so theatrical in their ceremonial garb, and seeing Andrew in those robes made it ridiculous and showed the blatant hypocrisy. The reaction is over the top, unhinged and hilarious. I hope he wears some of their more innovative looks to really send them over the edge. He looked really good, the Dior suit was incredibly well made and stylish, and he once again pulled focus just by being there.
Dior posted 3 times about the suit almost like they were doubling down, and the comments were lit. Tons of support but also deranged hate and my favorite comment, the famous “You just lost a customer!”. Yea right like you buy sooo much Dior.
“Just lost a customer” probably shops at Walmart or the British equivalent.
I mean I’ve been boycotting Dior for years and years and they don’t seem to care LOL.
(Boycotting = too rich for my wallet, hahahaha.)
Typical fail throwing in ‘apprehensive’ and ‘petulant’. Always painted in this way.
It’s probably merching, but I’m okay with this, as they need to pay for security somehow. Also, WTF? If they’re not going to let him wear his uniform or the royal robes, then what’s he supposed to do?
He is so fine, my god.
If you’re mad you know Harry wore Dior and you’re not mad you know Kate wore McQueen or Bruce Oldfeld gave about Camilla’s Coronation dress, you need to log off, go outside, and touch some grass for a reality check.
Didn’t Harry also wear a Dior shirt when he was there for the trial?