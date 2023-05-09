The outrage over Prince Harry’s Dior suit was the best part of the coronation

One of my favorite things from coronation weekend was the collective Deranger freakout over Prince Harry’s lovely three-piece Dior suit, and Dior’s social media person making multiple posts about the suit. Keep in mind, I’ve wanted the Sussexes to have a brand ambassadorship for years now. I think they would do well with an ambassadorship with Dior, and I absolutely want Meghan to do a handbag ambassadorship, with Tod’s or Valentino or some high-end label. So I was already primed to enjoy the fact that Meghan and Harry are wearing high-end labels. It would not bother me at all if Meg and Harry are already doing some yet-to-be-announced sponsorship with Dior.

That’s what was bothering a lot of royalists this weekend – the idea that Harry might be getting paid to show up at the coronation in a Dior suit. To be fair, I don’t think he was being paid. I think if Dior had Harry under contract, they would just say that. It’s far more likely that Dior was simply proud to have dressed Harry for the Chubbly and they wanted to take credit for their work. But really, none of this is actually “about” Harry’s designer contacts. The same royalists who were crying and throwing tantrums about his Dior suit were crowing about how he’d been “banned” from wearing his military uniform. They wanted to punish him, to see him wear sackcloth and ashes, to look and be poor. But they can’t admit that, so they make everything about “why didn’t he wear a British label!??!”

Prince Harry’s Dior suit he wore for the Coronation could have been a rebellious move as he and Meghan Markle make a deal with the brand, experts claimed today. The Duke of Sussex looked smart in the bespoke three-piece suit designed by Dior’s artistic director Kim Jones especially for his appearance at Westminster Abbey. But royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder said Harry’s choice of a French brand showed he ‘did not get the fashion memo or was in a petulant mood’ as most other guests wore British labels, adding that his decision ‘spoke volumes’. Brand and culture expert Nick Ede added that now the Sussexes are no longer working royals, they can ‘have an arrangement with one of the biggest fashion houses in the world’ and Dior would have ‘jumped at the chance’ to work with them. Ms Holder told MailOnline: ‘Harry’s brief appearance at the Coronation was always going to be controversial, every second that he was under the watchful eye of the many cameras, every move he made would be ruthlessly scrutinised, and due to him not wearing any sort of ceremonial uniform, his style choices would be at the top of the list.’ She said most guests appeared to have ‘got the memo to support the best of British brands at such a uniquely patriotic occasion’. Ms Holder spoke of the ‘sea of exquisite British couture’ from the Alexander McQueen that ‘graced’ Kate Middleton and Charlotte, to the poppy red Emilia Wickstead coat worn by actress Emma Thompson which she decorated with her MBE. But she continued: ‘It seemed however that Harry did not get the fashion memo – either that, or he was in a petulant mood. The Prince turned up looking smart if somewhat apprehensive in an immaculate Dior suit, a potentially rebellious move on his behalf. Harry would have been well-versed in the protocol of supporting domestic businesses, and the message doing so would convey. In true royal family style, Harry, like his late grandmother, is a true expert in visual representation, and his decision to wear a French designer to this historic occasion spoke volumes. The message was clearly, ‘I’m here, but I’m doing this my own way’, a firm assertion that his newfound independence was not going to change, that he would run alongside the royal pack rather than within it.’

While Dior is a renowned French label, the current creative designer is Kim Jones, a British man. It’s a lot like Meghan choosing Givenchy for her wedding gown – really, she chose an English designer working for a French label. Anyway, I continue to enjoy how Harry had them gagged. They didn’t know why they were mad about or why, but they knew they were irate and incandescent with rage. He wore Dior! It’s French! Dior posted about it! Why didn’t he wear a British designer! Is he being paid!! I watched in real time as Tom & Lorenzo fought with those unhinged Derangers on Twitter. It was glorious.

Tailoring fit for royalty. Dior is honored to have dressed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for the coronation of King Charles III in a custom design by Kim Jones. Seen arriving at Westminster Abbey, gain an insight into the savoir-faire of his three-piece suit next. pic.twitter.com/rg4r0ER4Ym — Dior (@Dior) May 6, 2023

Sample the #DiorSavoirFaire behind the suit worn by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to the coronation of King Charles III. In the ateliers, the wool and mohair tailcoat, vest and trousers custom designed by Kim Jones were constructed with traditional hand tailoring techniques. pic.twitter.com/DzlovY11IV — Dior (@Dior) May 7, 2023