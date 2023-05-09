Queen Camilla’s racist side-chick brand will remain, she won’t ‘tone it down’

Here is the solo portrait of Queen Camilla, taken on Saturday at Buckingham Palace, just after she was crowned at Westminster Abbey. It was taken in the Throne Room, which is apparently adorned with what I originally thought was blackamoor art, but is actually just bronze art (?) which looks a lot like blackamoor art. Camilla and photographer Hugo Burnand decided to feature this art in the background of Camilla’s solo portrait. It’s… a choice. It’s on-brand for Camilla, let’s say that. Speaking of Camilla’s brand, now that she’s officially Queen Side-Chick, she’s getting her media allies to write about how she’s a brilliant truth-teller and the power behind the crown. Some highlights from this weird piece in the Telegraph:
Making the title her own: She now wears the crown and has dispensed with the Consort suffix, so the next task for the Queen is to make that title her own in a nation that automatically associates it with Elizabeth II. It will require a combination of patience and planning for Queen Camilla, and she will need to tread a fine line between staying in the public eye and overexposure.
She’ll try to be like Prince Philip: There is no job description for the consort of a monarch, but the Queen already has a touchstone on whose example she will draw: the late, great Prince Philip. Those who know her say that like Philip, she will continue to speak her mind, and will not be afraid to express an opinion on important issues of the day.
Tone it down: “The trick for her is not to think that she needs to tone it down,” said one former adviser. “She will have a voice, as she showed recently in her comments to authors following the Roald Dahl controversy, and that follows in the rich tradition of royal consorts.”
Camilla’s instinct for storytelling: She also has a far better grasp than other members of the Royal family of how actions and words will be interpreted through the lens of newspaper and television reports, because she has “an instinct for storytelling”, just as journalists do, and so she knows what reporters are likely to pick up on (for the same reason, she knows how to avoid Prince Philip-style gaffes).
No fundamental changes: Her advisers are not telling her to make any fundamental changes to the way she operates. She has already had remarkable success in winning over the public, and her image-makers believe the extra media coverage she will receive as a result of her elevation will do the amplifying for her.
She’s not stuffy or formal: Contrary to what Prince Harry might think, it is not a calculated move on the part of the Queen, according to those familiar with the workings of Buckingham Palace. It is just that she is practising the advice she gave to those authors, and being true to herself.
Way to give up the game: “Contrary to what Prince Harry might think”!! Ah, so this whole article was a response to Spare, got it. Sounds like Camilla IS calculated and she’s thinking a lot about her side-chick brand and how millions of people despise her. Perhaps that’s why she posed in front of the blackamoor art as well – she’s trying to be the new Prince Philip, the man who couldn’t stop saying and doing racist sh-t constantly. Camilla was like: I’ll do my duty and fulfill my role as the family racist, that’s my job! And “instinct for storytelling” is a particularly unique euphemism for “Camilla leaks sh-t about everyone in the family as a way to gain power.”
She was hoping the coronation was her wedding.
This.
This is why the balcony was her wedding party. And this is why no one could wear a tiara. She wasn’t allowed to wear a tiara on her wedding, now she’s showing them.
And the rest of the family thought Diana was a problem.
Good luck Kate.
If she was good at understanding storytelling she would have known that getting rid of all the tiaras, coronets, dukes in fancy costumes, would remove the magic and mystique and make her and the King look much less grand and majestic.
If they’d kept all that Pomp and pageantry, the Coronation may well have made them more popular and respected. It would have made them look more like a King and Queen.
As a Briton I’m very disappointed.
@Cairidh – its an interesting line, right? On the one hand the pomp – the jewels, the cloaks, the traditions, the scepters and orbs and crowns – are all kind of out of touch in 2023. They looked like walking anachronisms. so they tried to remove some of the pomp – not even letting the princess of wales wear significant jewelry to the ceremony itself.
But on the other hand – isnt that the point of royalty? If you slim it down so much that there’s nothing special – no fancy bling, no gorgeous ballgowns, no huge celebrations – then whats the point? why are people paying for someone else to live in a palace and cut a ribbon once a week? So they should lean into the glamour and the jewels and the mystique.
I think the issue in the middle of those two “hands” so to speak (lol) is that royals aren’t special, they’re just like you and me, and it IS only the trappings that make them different, and that’s a harder pill for many to swallow in 2023 than it might have been in 1923. So in the first scenario they seem out of touch, and in the second scenario….well, they still seem out of touch.
Camilla knew what was on the mantel.
I would say the scuptured candelabra to the left of Camilla…is some kind of Colonizer’s subjugation art. It looks likeblackpeople in chains mourning. Mourning, with their heads in their hands. She’s just that kind of person.
@Cairidh
“If she was good at understanding storytelling she would have known that getting rid of all the tiaras, coronets, dukes in fancy costumes, would remove the magic and mystique and make her and the King look much less grand and majestic”
^^ This 100%
Their Coronation will go down as the most lacklustre in history.
250Million spent at a time of Economic stress for a country and she took away the actual bits that would have made it interesting.
Meghan and Harry won not being part of this spectacle of tradition.
I think she and Charles both thought the coronation was going to change everything. I’m sure one of Charles earlist memories is of his moms coronation. And how the world bowed down to her from then on. And he thought this would happen to him and Camilla also. I wonder how long it will take to sink in to them that no one likes them. And that will never change.
She is a hard faced harridan, nothing less, and the majority of the British people will never accept her as”Queen “. Yes she is VERY GOOD at story telling. Let’s face it she had rewritten her whole”love story” with Charlie, who is to dense to see he has been played like a fiddle. (well with those fingers he couldn’t play one himself). And she may well be taking a very large leaf out of prince Phillips play book, only it won’t be a penny knatchbull, who is a (very close, very special friend) as she was to prince Philip. It will be, and always has been Andrew Parker Bowls, her ex husband, who, for some reason was missing from the UK, at the same time at camzilla was late last year. Mmmmm, wonder how long that will be under the mat
Interesting that they were out of the public eye at the same time. I’ve always thought that APB was the true love of Camilla’s life, but she liked tg he power rush from controlling Charles.
Incidentally, Charles used to play the cello. Wonder if he still can.
I mean, that’s what she is. The side chick who was a worm in Diana’s marriage to Chuck. Plain and simple. She needs to get off Harry’s jock.
#NOTMYWHORSE
I’ve been trying to figure out what “all that” is on the back of her special clowning chair. I think it’s her initials, but it looks like an octopus to me. LOL, queen ursula! I kind of feel sorry for wiglet, oh wait, no, no I don’t!
Yeah, it’s weird. The monogram on Charles’s chair is very simple and on Camilla’s chair is pretty ornate.
This will be an interesting time for the monarchy, given that the Royal Rota now has a direct line to the “Queen,” who leaks like a tampon.
The only reason she spoke up in defense of Roald Dahl books at all is because she doesn’t want this sort of thing to trickle down to her favorite press rags. Holding them to any sort of standard of responsible, accurate, and objective journalism does not help her with her evil agenda. She wants them to print all her snark and lies. Not the Queen Consort but definitely the Queen Bitch. She should be married to Piers or Putin.
I know these people are trying to dress fancy but as an Indian person with tons of fancy outfits, I think my average wedding guest outfits are far fancier than this
Indian weddings are probably the most beautiful occasions I have ever seen and it’s just been from photos. I believe you.
I like Indian clothes in general, especially the lovely colors.
I don’t know why we so often walk around in grey and black when we can wear colors instead. I’m sitting in public transport now and 90% of people wear dark blue, black or grey.
Give me cheerful any day.
Oh my god excellent point. 1000000% agree. And they are culturally rich in significance and symbolism without looking dated and crusty and like someone from a knockoff black market remake of a Black Adder skit.
In fact, there are so many cultures that still have their traditional cultural dress in their lives and it always looks timeless and stunning, sometimes in its simplicity, sometimes in its adornments and lavish fabrics. But they all look authentic and real.
Unlike these culture stealing colonizers. They didn’t create a unique culture – they simply razed the globe taking what they wanted, thinking owning the items bestowed some of the glamor on them. But the beauty and the uniqueness of the items stayed with their people and the colonizers brought home husks devoid of cultural context or beauty and slapped them on their heads and declared them theirs.
Bullies rarely have anything authentic, genuine, charismatic or appealing about them. They couldn’t steal that. All they have now is stolen items, and insular ideology that doesn’t allow for any growth or change in a rapidly changing world, looted riches and the ability to live long enough that your ability to not die is heralded as bringing “stability” to the whole nation.
Wtf is this life.
I don’t know why your comment was my ah-ha! moment, but I’ve been trying to put my finger on why her dress looks so terrible and I finally realized: it’s a hospital gown.
She’s wearing a crown and a hospital gown, to go along with Charles’ purple coronation onesie.
Indian fancy wear clothes are the most beautiful and gorgeous on the planet.
I just attended a Hindu wedding in India, and my outfits were way fancier than my own wedding.
I get being comfortable, which you can and be beautiful in Indian attire, but Camilla couldn’t be bothered to get her dress fitted properly and she looks like she’s wearing a sack.
Indian wedding dresses are straight-up amazing. Glorious colors; the embroidery-of-life … and the tailoring!!
Dr. Shola took down her tweet, acknowledging that those statues are not blackamoor art.
And I have to laugh at “she knows what reporters are likely to pick up on” – well, yes she does, she has them on speed dial.
I thought it didn’t look like blackamoor. It’s hard to tell with the blurring, but they look more like nude grecian or roman inspired figurines, that happen to made with a dark material. Blackamoor stuff typically involves golden or brightly coloured clothing.
I don’t know why people are giving Cowmilla a pass over those candelabras, even if they’re not blackamoor art.
They represent black, weeping women and she chose to be photographed in front of them. Now, imagine how many candelabras they have in BP and of all those she chose the ones in black marble. Seriously, it’s evident it is not a coincidence.
Provenance of those artefacts seems also a bit blurry and no way they are a copy of any original Classical Greek ensemble.
The royals made/make many a black woman cry. She’s posing against the subjugated, with a triumphant smile.
Put that way, it’s even worse. Dang, thanks for all your posts on this @alpinewitch.
“she has “an instinct for storytelling”, just as journalists do, and so she knows what reporters are likely to pick up on”
Woooooo CHILD!!! The NERVE.
TRANSLATION: Cowzilla is good at spilling the family gossip which is exactly what the tabloids love to hear and spin in a thousand different ways.
And that’s why she hired Tobyn Andreae, formerly of the DF, as her Comms person.
There is a saying in Sanskrit- vinaashakaale vipareetabudhi- when you start behaving like a despot it means your destruction is close. I get reminded of this every time I read about side chick or willcandescent.
I’ve heard this…and I agree heartily!
I love the depth and variety on this site!
I feel like the last couple of decades someone gassed her up. Unlike Kate I don’t believe Camilla had the Queen role in her sights, she was happy to be in the shadows and I feel Charles pushed the marriage. But somewhere down the line I guess she decides to go full steam ahead.
I disagree. Camilla was not.content to be in the shadows she went to the sun editor.to give her point of view. Camilla never looked happier.when cameras are on her.
I agree NOW she is lapping it up, but did she INITIALLY want this end result from the moment she started interfering with Charles and Diana, I don’t believe so and post Diana she obviously had to keep her head down. I think Charles gassed her up that she is the rightful future Queen and once she established her links with the BM then she become what she is now. Unapologetic, power wielding and stuck up.
She had to keep her head down immediately after DIana died. Before that Charles was planning a ‘launch” in Fall 1997 and accompany Camilla where she would give a speech to a charity event. Less than a year later, Camilla was out in the open again and they “went public” . Charles had given Camilla a lavish birthday party in July 1997 when Diana was still alive. Charles also had named Camilla as his mistress in 1994. She and PB divorced.
She’s in her 70s, not in the best health, and wants to continue her life as it was before. She’s not going to be overextending herself in any way other than to leak stories to sympathetic reporters.
Camilla in a fancy hat reads: “F U, I’m Queen now.” I see nothing queenly about her, only an old lady in a fancy hat.
(And she can quote Philip all she wants, but really, who she aims to be is always Diana- to be dynamic, proactive, and bold, but with Charles’s and courtiers backing her. It’s gross.)
No one will ever mistake this woman for a real queen.
While I’m sure there are quite a few blackamoor art pieces in the palaces, what is on the mantle in this picture depicts Greco-Roman weeping women. It shows as black in the photos but closeups look bronze.
Also, Camilla sucks.
Those statues are black marble. https://www.rct.uk/collection/2717/the-weeping-women-candelabra
The commission of these candelabra by the monarch (George IV), their prominent placement in the Palace, and their associations with Blackamoor art make them, today, inescapably racist.
How are they associated with blackamoor art? I’m genuinely curious because the women in the candles are of grecian design not Black/African.
I’d like to know also, please. Their clothing, hair, and the bull skulls at the bottom also reminded me of Mediterranean inspiration. Thank you for posting the link!
I wonder about things like this. That picture Kate supposedly took of some of the Royal kids with grandma E2 looked like it was in a bit shabby musty cottage. (I am acknowledging that my memory might be faulty)
But the idea that they have this downstairs (a piece with enormous racist connotations but something from the late 1790’s to 1800’s and then upstairs their rooms are full of random assorted furniture and dust and mold seems very striking.
Also in many instances, the art collection is probably beyond extraordinary. (Excluding the racist and stolen items… which is probably the largest chunk honestly)
I wonder if you live in that – surrounded by things so dang old and sometimes so beautiful – if you learn an appreciation for artistry or if you learn that from centuries of artists and you get to pick what is “good” and the people will agree. Or even that artists grind to dust under the wheels
of an institution that just keep dragging itself forward.
@MoxyLady that picture was at Balmoral if I am thinking of the correct one, and I get the impression that Balmoral (while full of priceless artifacts, I’m sure) overall has more of a homey vibe than BP. (as much as any castle owned by a monarch can be homey I guess.) BP has more formal reception rooms and such and I think the art is going to reflect that.
Artfossil,
Finally someone said it aloud. The original pieces commissioned were clearly ordered to be made black, and they’re not a faithful representation of any Classical Greek piece.
Original Mich.
Classical Greece is far before the Roman period.
@Blue Nails Betty: They are associated with Blackamoor art because they are in a position of servitude (holding up candelabra). They were purposely (and anachronistically) made black.
To me, their position of prominence in a state room and for a state portrait is and contemptible.
Thanks for the proper id. When I saw the tweet last night, I didn’t examine the small picture. But now, with your link, I’ve gone down the internet rabbit hole and discovered academic studies I was previously unaware of. Seems like your explanation fits with statement by prominent researcher Adrienne L Childs PhD who points out the dark figure motif “might have become synonymous with Old World luxury, but these items exploited servitude as ornamentation.” (House Beautiful 8/27/2020).
thanks, ArtFossil. That is contemptible.
The question is: Are they willfully ignorant or willfully hateful? I guess the distinction doesn’t really matter — the racism is grotesque either way.
Ok, to start with something positive – the embroidery on her dress was pretty, AND she had her two rescue dogs embroidered on it. I liked seeing that.
Now to be more “me” and be negative (LOL) – her image rehabilitation has really been stunning, as it appears to all be coming undone now. Like she kind of peaked right before Season 3 of the Crown and now its all been downhill from there. Harry’s description of her in Spare just sort of cements what I think people already thought, especially with what many view as her overreach of titles, from Princess Consort to Queen Consort to Queen to being crowned at the coronation with her husband etc.
There was such a coordinated PR campaign for her and then it just kind of fell apart and they haven’t figured out how to put it back together.
@Becks – IMHO I think it started to fall apart with the Clarkson article. They made such a big thing about her having glamorous friends – in response to those fantastic photos of Meghan’s baby shower. So, when the article came out they couldn’t reel it back in. As an advocate against domestic violence she should have immediately put out a statement condemning the article. The whole world was watching, Clarkson lost contracts even his own daughter was horrified but, for whatever reason she refused to come out publicly (or privately for that matter) and say the article was in bad taste.
Agreed. They say time heals all wounds, but Harry’s book brought everything back to vivid memory – because many of remember how the fairy tale unfolded into a tragic nightmare. Add to it how she and Charles treated H&M – well she has peaked and I do not think her image will recover. It’s Kate that all eyes will be on now. And they know it.
I also think that the coronation revealed that Camilla never really had won over the public. She won over the press – but there’s a silent majority that she has never really been accepted by the public. She had a big PR campaign and worked with the press – but she kept to the background during QEII’s reign. However, the decision to promote her as Queen and the Coronation itself made people remember that they don’t like her and why they don’t like her.
Did she win over the press? Or did she buy their favor by offering leaks?
@Eurydice She’s in firm ranks with the press- Independent Editor Geordie Greg is a friend of hers, and an ex Daily Mail editor is now their communications secretary. And then there’s Piers and Clarkson et al. She’s bought them all with decades of leaking and is still doing it.
Who would have ever thought that Camilla’s depiction in the Netflix series The Windsors would have been the most accurate? I laughed my head off at her evil cunning role, thinking how much nonsense it was, she’s really not like that, but in this case art really did depict life. Wow, she really had a lot of people fooled with the excellent PR and rehabilitation all these years. Now that the crown is set on her head, the real Camilla is out!
RIGHT??!?!?! That’s one of my big takeaways too. Damn they really got her right in that series. now I want to rewatch and see what else I sort of glossed over as just being pure satire/parody lol.
Netflix Camilla lol.
You know what? I think Camilla was deeply angry at how she was vilified in the press and hated by pretty much everyone. I’m sure she didn’t think it was fair and felt very poor me about it, regardless of sources saying she just go on with it. Everything she’s done has been a reaction to that. Forging her alliances in the press, storytelling leaks left and right, leaving bodies in the street. I’m sure she was thrilled to have Meghan become the national villain in her place. She can read about how great she is in the papers, but she literally courted these writers by leaking and acting like their confidants. And they don’t actually represent how people feel about her. Some of the press may like her but the majority of the public does not.
Not everybody likes Camilla better than meghan.camilla had use of Charles powerful spin doctors who trashed Diana. She was never a victim.
(for the same reason, she knows how to avoid Prince Philip-style gaffes)
Someone give Cams the memo that openly laughing at Indigenous Throat singers, is a Philip-Style gaffe. Not very Queenly, girl.
Didn’t she tell the whole world that President Biden had farted? Like anything about that meeting and whatever it’s governmental / diplomatic and political intent were meant to be in the eyes of the public, it didn’t come to fruition because her gin soaked ass is so crass.
That balcony was not only whiter than white, it was a 100% charisma-free zone
Storytelling must be code for lying. She will not be like Philip because she wants to wear the King crown and do the ruling period. Look how she has ruled Chuckles so far.
No it’s code for leaking.
It’s interesting because Camilla was DRAGGED all over social media this last week despite all the articles and news praising her. It was a consensus dragging too and not just random trolls.
People just don’t like her but the royal reporters will continue to pretend and gaslight like they gaslight people into thinking everyone hates Harry and Meghan.
I think she’s very much aware of what people were saying on Saturday. That she looked smug and that she played the long game.
She played the long game since 1980 when she pretended to be Diana s friend.
Of course she will not tone it down, she has gotten everything she wanted by being a vile, nasty piece of work. This is who she has always been.
“so the next task for the Queen is to make that title her own in a nation that automatically associates it with Elizabeth II”
This is some delusional, offensive stuff right here. Queen Camilla in role and title at most would be associated with the Queen Mother or, more appropriately, indeed Prince Phillip. She does NOT have the same title or role as Queen Elizabeth II did. The next task for THE KING is to make that title his own in a nation that automatically associates it with his mother…yeesh, I’m not a royalist at all, but this Camilla the next QEII is some wild stuff!
They mean the title “the Queen”. Camilla is consort not regnant which is a different role. However the British public are being asked to call her “the Queen”. That’s nothing new, the Queen consorts have always been referred to as “the Queen”. But most people alive have only ever called Queen Elizabeth 2 “the Queen”. It’s problematic for most people to call Someone else that. When you hear “the Queen” you automatically think Elizabeth 2.
I understand that and strongly disagree that anyone will confuse Queen Camilla with QEII because they share the word queen. I don’t think Queen Camilla will ever “own the title in her own” as this article says, i.e. the title of Queen, in any way that is at all related to Queen Elizabeth. The correct comparator is Charles owning the title of the King when most associate that role (though gendered to Queen) with Elizabeth. Camilla ain’t in the conversation as far as I’m concerned and think it’s delusional and disrespectful to the King to say that Camilla’s next task is to displace people’s understanding of “the Queen” from Elizabeth to her.
It’s amazing to me that no one cared enough to make sure the crown fit properly or that the cloth part was “poofed” up enough. She looks like the trashy, petty, idiot that she is.
Amazing when a portrait accidentally shows a person as they really are. Camilla, and Charles, have been doing exactly as they please and they will continue to do so.
The nicest thing I can say about her is she probably dosen’t share the late queens longevity genes.
I’ll lead with Camilla is the worst.
That said, I don’t understand the uproar over her not being called Queen Consort. Consorts never are! Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth (Bowes-Lyon) weren’t addressed as Queen Consort FirstName. This is in keeping with protocol/tradition.
The argument could be made that she shouldn’t be queen, but she is. Why not just call her that?
You’re absolutely correct about queen consorts, but in the case of Camilla‘s deep unpopularity and the respect for the late queen who reigned for so long, many people don’t want to see her accorded the same title. If Charles had adhered to his proclamation at his marriage to Camilla that in due course she would be known as princess consort, I think most people would have accepted that instead. But of course, like in so many cases, he broke his word.
Thank you, @MinorityiReport! I wondered the same thing. I thought it was ridiculous when they got married and announced the “princess consort” thing, because obviously she was going to be Queen Camilla in the eyes of the public once Charles became King.
What I don’t understand is why these articles are making a distinction between “Queen Consort Camilla” as they had been calling her up to Saturday, and “Queen Camilla” as they are calling her now. It’s not like her title changed upon coronation, right? Did I miss some proclamation?
Is it just me or does that necklace just look like baubles? Diamonds shine and sparkle. Maybe you have to be there. No amount of jewelry and finery can make her regal. She’s just a used up, no talent, crass, old woman.
There’s no reason for Camilla to tone down her brand. Her brand is undeniably ugly, racist, and vindictive, yet look where it’s gotten her. Her King/husband adores her. She is Queen of England.
Britain, behold your homely, grasping, nasty, classless, racist Queen. Enjoy!
She and Charles just won’t quit. They’ll never get it.
Nothing she says or does changes the awful things they both did. Nothing.
“Instinct for storytelling” is a nice way of saying she’s a leaky old gas bag.
She is going to be sooo much worse than those born to power.
Folks like that usually are because they feel 1) they have a lot more to prove 2) everything to lose 3) other people are just obstacles in their almighty way.
She also has a far better grasp than other members of the Royal family of how actions and words will be interpreted through the lens of newspaper and television reports, because she has “an instinct for storytelling”, just as journalists do, and so she knows what reporters are likely to pick up on …”
That means that she was always on the money when it came to the leaking she did to the press.
“The trick for her is not to think that she needs to tone it down,” said one former adviser. “She will have a voice, as she showed recently in her comments to authors following the Roald Dahl controversy, and that follows in the rich tradition of royal consorts.”
Is this just me, or is she being told she’d better keep leaking?
I watched a couple clips. The Queen Mooch or whatever she’s called looked high af. I think they gave her a bunch of tranquilizers and told her to be quiet until she could get that awful white bathrobe off and have a cocktail.
So will she arrange car “accidents” for disrupters if they don’t fall in line, the way Philip did?
