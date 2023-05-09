JR Moehringer reveals what it was like to ghostwrite for Prince Harry on ‘Spare’

J. R. Moehringer was Prince Harry’s ghostwriter for Spare. Before now, we never heard from Moehringer about what it was like to work with Harry, how collaborative the process was or whether Moehringer acted more as an editor or a co-writer. Now we know, thanks to this wonderful piece Moehringer wrote for the New Yorker, “Notes from Prince Harry’s Ghostwriter.” The piece starts out with Moehringer explaining a 2022 argument he had with Harry over Zoom about one passage in the book, about Harry’s military training, and Harry fighting to include his own snappy comeback to the line-crossing moment when his “interrogators” brought up his mother. They went back and forth about one line, both men growing furious and exasperated with each other until the moment when Moehringer was sure Harry was about to fire him. Then Harry accepted JR’s call and said “I really enjoy getting you worked up like that.” Here are some highlights from the piece:
This is amazing: The ghostwriter for Julian Assange wrote twenty-five thousand words about his methodology, and it sounded to me like Elon Musk on mushrooms—on Mars. That same ghost, however, published a review of “Spare” describing Harry as “off his royal tits” and me as going “all Sartre or Faulkner,” so what do I know? Who am I to offer rules? Maybe the alchemy of each ghost-author pairing is unique.
How he got the gig: Then, in the summer of 2020, I got a text. The familiar query. Would you be interested in speaking with someone about ghosting a memoir? I shook my head no. I covered my eyes. I picked up the phone and heard myself blurting, Who? Prince Harry. I agreed to a Zoom. I was curious, of course. Who wouldn’t be? I wondered what the real story was. I wondered if we’d have any chemistry. We did, and there was, I think, a surprising reason. Princess Diana had died twenty-three years before our first conversation, and my mother, Dorothy Moehringer, had just died, and our griefs felt equally fresh.
What enticed him about ghosting for Harry: Harry had no deadline, however, and that enticed me. Many authors are in a hot hurry, and some ghosts are happy to oblige. They churn and burn, producing three or four books a year. I go painfully slow; I don’t know any other way. Also, I just liked the dude. I called him dude right away; it made him chuckle. I found his story, as he outlined it in broad strokes, relatable and infuriating. The way he’d been treated, by both strangers and intimates, was grotesque.
Ghosting in privacy: Harry and I made steady progress in the course of 2020, largely because the world didn’t know what we were up to. We could revel in the privacy of our Zoom bubble. As Harry grew to trust me, he brought other people into the bubble, connecting me with his inner circle, a vital phase in every ghosting job. There is always someone who knows your author’s life better than he does, and your task is to find that person fast and interview his socks off.
His first travels to Montecito: As the pandemic waned, I was finally able to travel to Montecito. I went once with my wife and children. (Harry won the heart of my daughter, Gracie, with his vast “Moana” scholarship; his favorite scene, he told her, is when Heihei, the silly chicken, finds himself lost at sea.) I also went twice by myself. Harry put me up in his guesthouse, where Meghan and Archie would visit me on their afternoon walks. Meghan, knowing I was missing my family, was forever bringing trays of food and sweets.
Harry’s candor: In due time, no subject was off the table. I felt honored by his candor, and I could tell that he felt astonished by it. And energized. While I always emphasized storytelling and scenes, Harry couldn’t escape the wish that “Spare” might be a rebuttal to every lie ever published about him. As Borges dreamed of endless libraries, Harry dreams of endless retractions, which meant no end of revelations. He knew, of course, that some people would be aghast at first. “Why on earth would Harry talk about that?” But he had faith that they would soon see: because someone else already talked about it, and got it wrong.
Then someone leaked the news of the book: Whoever it was, their callousness toward Harry extended to me. I had a clause in my contract giving me the right to remain unidentified, a clause I always insist on, but the leaker blew that up by divulging my name to the press. Along with pretty much anyone who has had anything to do with Harry, I woke one morning to find myself squinting into a gigantic searchlight. Every hour, another piece would drop, each one wrong. My fee was wrong, my bio was wrong, even my name. One royal expert cautioned that, because of my involvement in the book, Harry’s father should be “looking for a pile of coats to hide under.” When I mentioned this to Harry, he stared. “Why?” “Because I have daddy issues.” We laughed and got back to discussing our mothers.
The British media’s unhinged reaction to Spare: When the book was officially released, the bad translations didn’t stop. They multiplied. The British press now converted the book into their native tongue, that jabberwocky of bonkers hot takes and classist snark. Facts were wrenched out of context, complex emotions were reduced to cartoonish idiocy, innocent passages were hyped into outrages—and there were so many falsehoods. One British newspaper chased down Harry’s flight instructor. Headline: “Prince Harry’s army instructor says story in Spare book is ‘complete fantasy.’ ” Hours later, the instructor posted a lengthy comment beneath the article, swearing that those words, “complete fantasy,” never came out of his mouth. Indeed, they were nowhere in the piece, only in the bogus headline, which had gone viral. The newspaper had made it up, the instructor said, stressing that Harry was one of his finest students.
Spare is rigorously fact-checked: Within days, the amorphous campaign against “Spare” seemed to narrow to a single point of attack: that Harry’s memoir, rigorously fact-checked, was rife with errors. I can’t think of anything that rankles quite like being called sloppy by people who routinely trample facts in pursuit of their royal prey, and this now happened every few minutes to Harry and, by extension, to me.
The TK Maxx thing: In one section of the book, for instance, Harry reveals that he used to live for the yearly sales at TK Maxx, the discount clothing chain. Not so fast, said the monarchists at TK Maxx corporate, who rushed out a statement declaring that TK Maxx never has sales, just great savings all the time! Oh, snap! Gotcha, Prince George Santos! Except that people around the world immediately posted screenshots of TK Maxx touting sales on its official Twitter account. (Surely TK Maxx’s effort to discredit Harry’s memoir was unrelated to the company’s long-standing partnership with Prince Charles and his charitable trust.)
Stalked by British reporters & paparazzi: Days earlier, we’d been stalked, followed in our car as we drove our son to preschool. When I lifted him out of his seat, a paparazzo leaped from his car and stood in the middle of the road, taking aim with his enormous lens and scaring the hell out of everyone at dropoff. Then, not one hour later, as I sat at my desk, trying to calm myself, I looked up to see a woman’s face at my window. As if in a dream, I walked to the window and asked, “Who are you?” Through the glass, she whispered, “I’m from the Mail on Sunday.”… I called [Harry]… Harry was all heart. He asked if my family was O.K., asked for physical descriptions of the people harassing us, promised to make some calls, see if anything could be done. We both knew nothing could be done, but still. I felt gratitude, and some regret. I’d worked hard to understand the ordeals of Harry Windsor, and now I saw that I understood nothing. Empathy is thin gruel compared with the marrow of experience. One morning of what Harry had endured since birth made me desperate to take another crack at the pages in “Spare” that talk about the media.
Harry was happy that people were reading the book: He appeared, marching toward us, looking flushed. Uh-oh, I thought, before registering that it was a good flush. His smile was wide as he embraced us both. He was overjoyed by many things. The numbers, naturally. Guinness World Records had just certified his memoir as the fastest-selling nonfiction book in the history of the world. But, more than that, readers were reading, at last, the actual book, not Murdoched chunks laced with poison, and their online reviews were overwhelmingly effusive. Many said Harry’s candor about family dysfunction, about losing a parent, had given them solace.
The book party: There were several lovely toasts to Harry, then the Prince stepped forward. I’d never seen him so self-possessed and expansive. He thanked his publishing team, his editor, me. He mentioned my advice, to “trust the book,” and said he was glad that he did, because it felt incredible to have the truth out there, to feel—his voice caught—“free.” There were tears in his eyes. Mine, too.”
Freedom: “I couldn’t help obsessing about that word “free.” If he’d used that in one of our Zoom sessions, I’d have pushed back. Harry first felt liberated when he fell in love with Meghan, and again when they fled Britain, and what he felt now, for the first time in his life, was heard. That imperious Windsor motto, “Never complain, never explain,” is really just a prettified omertà, which my wife suggests might have prolonged Harry’s grief. His family actively discourages talking, a stoicism for which they’re widely lauded, but if you don’t speak your emotions you serve them, and if you don’t tell your story you lose it—or, what might be worse, you get lost inside it. Telling is how we cement details, preserve continuity, stay sane. We say ourselves into being every day, or else. Heard, Harry, heard—I could hear myself making the case to him late at night, and I could see Harry’s nose wrinkle as he argued for his word, and I reproached myself once more: Not your effing book.
Meghan is so thoughtful: “But, after we hugged Harry goodbye, after we thanked Meghan for toys she’d sent our children, I had a second thought about silence. Ghosts don’t speak—says who? Maybe they can. Maybe sometimes they should.
You can tell how much Moehringer likes Harry, but even more than that, he respects Harry and the ordeal Harry has been through since birth, through the “contract” with the British media, a contract which has calcified to a global hate campaign against the redhead who escaped to America. I would love to know all of the people in Harry’s life who spoke to JR and who he found the most helpful. I would imagine a few former palace employees were among them. While Moehringer doesn’t say this explicitly (he doesn’t have to), he’s also describing how Meghan didn’t have the first thing to do with the book, unlike all of those reports from the British media. This was Harry and JR, toiling away via Zoom and in person, constantly editing and rewriting and figuring out which parts to include. Anyway, I hope JR and Harry are working on a second book!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
The British press will be the downfall of that family and democracy. I cannot believe that press hasn’t realized that they are making Britain and the royals look really bad. They attacked Hollywood, Joe Biden, insulted Americans, the Meghan hate etc. The royals aren’t innocent but the press have really destroyed themselves in my opinion. JR will probably never forget that. The toxic relationship that press and family have is going to destroy itself.
Co-signed.
💯 and I really hope now that the Sussexes are with WMA that the RRs American TV appearance opportunities dry up. Everything they (RRs) say is a lie and/or PR for the BRF and I hope their days of spewing hate outside the UK are numbered. As for the royal family, they deserve to be destroyed by the very industry that has destroyed so many others. I’ll be watching with my popcorn as the Chuckles and his mistress queen vs the Lazy Wailses battle (via the press) begins. I hope they rip each other to pieces and take down the RRs with them.
I really enjoyed reading this piece and will have to check out some of his other work, because he made me literally laugh out loud in two sections. It was really sad to read about them scaring his child, and just appearing outside his window. I’m always sad to hear people connecting with Harry, because of media harassment. I don’t understand how people think that the British media apparatus is something to be accepted. Stalking people, stealing information just to write mostly false stories? It’s not journalism, and it shouldn’t have the cover of pretending that it is.
My favorite scene was them arguing over a line. A single line. But that’s often what it comes down to. Harry’s ability to sit there, think, examine it and question why it was important and what it meant to him and then explain that to the author – THAT was incredible. That kind of self awareness, that kind of quick intimate access to the workings of your own mind only comes from people who spend time with themselves, learning their minds and their emotions and their origins and just accepting them
as they are. As valid. Then not needing that emotion to define themselves.
Harry has regularly impressed the hell out of me. But this was next level. Well done Harry.
I read the whole piece – I never do that – and it’s excellent. Truly excellent. He reveals so much of their relationship by revealing so very little.
As a writer myself – and currently working with a partner for the first time – so much of how he describes the process tracks. ESP the little spats about specific words. Most of our disagreements are due to gender differences and the second I explain why that situation would not be seen as cute or that word is poison to women, he listens and conceded. Which is fantastic. It’s been incredible just learning what men know or don’t know. Or the context of words which I take for granted and hearing a white dude say – what’s wrong with this word? It means x. And being like …. firstly the usage in the sentence is wrong. But secondly NO IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT. CONNOTATION IS DIFFERENT THAN DENOTATION.
@moxylady “He reveals so much of their relationship by revealing so very little.” It’s quite a skill and I feel much of Spare is exactly like that.
Even with the media harassment, it seems everyone who really works and connects with the Sussexes walks away with almost an awe and reverence about who they are as people. It’s very rare to continually hear this level of respect for and true likability of anyone. The
Hope everyone reads the full piece. It was so damn good. And it punched holes in all of the RF talking points (that were lies about the book) too. And you can see how awful it was for Jay to get stalked by the freaking Daily Mail and how he now got what Harry had been dealing with for decades.
I loved his writing process, his talking about being a ghost, pushing at Harry to let go of things. I honestly read this and was like, they sound like brothers. I would love to read more of Jay’s thoughts.
And also this whole thing puts to lie that Harry was getting in trouble with the publisher for not hurrying up with the book. Jay says they had no deadline.
A amazing article. Their working relationship sounds like such a good fit. And I love how he’s setting the record straight about his experience.
It’s a really good read! It’s on apple news too but you have to have the subscription.
I think we all know who leaked who was writing the book. I’m so happy that he has come out and told all that happened to him and the process of writing the book. The crap he had to endure because he was writing the book is unacceptable!
@Susan Collins I feel really thickheaded 😂 Who do we think was the leaker?
@ Janebee Cowmilla of course. She has her minions in the so called press the higher ups who do have other connections. That’s who the leaker is in my opinion. Maybe I should have put my opinion in my first comment. Sorry if I offended.
Who was it? Because I can’t imagine Harry’s family had access to that kind of information.
Did the British media hack that info somehow from the publisher?
You can see JM’s affection for Harry and his anger/indignation and instinctual need to protect him in this article.
Clearly, he is privy to a lot of detail that has been left out in this book. The contempt for the RF and RR is barely disguised.
I would say the contempt is not disguised at all. Just beautifully expressed.
@brassyrebel, I can only hope that the contempt for the British media and murdoch continues to grow across the world. Likewise the contempt for the behaviour of the Royal family
This poor man had a miniscule taste of what Harry and Megan had endured for years and it scared him stupid. I hope others now start to speak out because all we are going to have for the next couple of weeks is, coronation, coronation, coronation. And how wonderful the useless bloody mercenary Royals are. But please, please, please can we have volume 2
The whole piece was so good, really giving insight into being a ghostwriter. He stayed at the montecito guest house! Meghan’s afternoon walks with Archie! Moana!
I loved those revealing, yet unobtrusive, glimpses into Harry and Meghan’s family life. It’s just very satisfying to know that they truly are the thoughtful, down-to-earth people we perceive them to be.
That’s all the British press will get out of this story “Harry and Meagan’s palatial American mansion has 17 bathrooms AND a guest house!”
@Dutch – I thought the same when I saw “Guest House.” 😆 😆 😆 I’ll also wager it’s a lot nicer than Notts Cott! 😉
It’s a great piece and not only the parts about Harry. I enjoyed reading about his life and decision to be a ghost writer and also about his relationship with Andre Agassi.
Yes, the introduction was so compelling it wasn’t until the lead in “until 2020 when…” that I realised, oh yeah, we’re going to get Harry insight!
What an absolute treat to read. I loved how succinctly he wrote about trying to manage Harry’s overwhelming desire for the book to act as a rebuttal to everything written about him, with pulling out the deeper story.
It’s always so scary when you read accounts of the tabloid press being extremely unhinged, that’s why I recall the H&M doco as being much more unsettling than saccarine as reported.
LOLOL at “Prince George Santos” and TK Maxx. They really thought they had a big “gotcha!” moment there…..and they did not.
I just find reading about the ghost writing process fascinating in general. You could really hear Harry’s voice coming through so he did a great job of helping to shape the story etc without drowning out Harry.
“Then, not one hour later, as I sat at my desk, trying to calm myself, I looked up to see a woman’s face at my window. As if in a dream, I walked to the window and asked, “Who are you?” Through the glass, she whispered, “I’m from the Mail on Sunday.”
These people are freaking INSANE!!! It doesn’t seem real but it sadly is.
That said, it’s only a tiny fraction of what Meghan went through. The fact that she didn’t run away from Harry screaming is a miracle. Unlike Kate, Meghan had endless options in life, she didn’t need this. This is also why Harry fights like hell for her. He’s eternally grateful she didn’t run and loved him enough to stay by his side, enduring a life of living hell until they escaped.
And of course the Fail spun this piece as depicting “tensions” between JR and Harry. Like they hate each other. Desperate.
I’m glad he and Harry can count each other as friends now. I’m glad he got insight into what Harry’s life really is, and can testify to the insanity and inhumanity of it all. Keep calling out the British press (the American press is not far behind). Let them all be sued into submitting to the truth.
This article was amazing. I’m glad he called out the trashy British press for their lies. He definitely got a first hand experience with what Harry has had to deal with. Everyone that works with Harry have nothing but nice things to say about him. He really is just a good guy and very likeable. Same with Meghan.
The piece was a great read. I loved his work on Agassi’s book. That was hard to put down too.
The Sun has already taken his “exasperation” and added a lie to it as a sub headline, He was right to wonder if ghostwriters should stay as ghosts but the article was so insightful and interesting I’m glad he put his reservations aside.
The Mail on Sunday turning up literally at his window… do they not know that can get you shot in America?
“The Mail on Sunday turning up literally at his window… do they not know that can get you shot in America?”
Honestly, one day it just might. One of these days they are going to show up at the wrong property or shift through the trash of a gun happy owner and get their ass shot.
This obsession Americans have of handling every situation with guns is so terrifying to me. I honestly would probably get myself killed very quickly in the US.
It’s hard for us Americans not to get ourselves killed here.
Grocery stories, malls, movie theaters, your front yard, your back yard, driving down the road unaware that someone else is pissed off about another driver and decides to shoot into your car….. not to mention any sort of school.
It’s terrifying here. I have a friend moving back after living abroad for 25 years. I mentioned a few things to her and she was beyond shocked and scared. That’s life in America.
I’ll give her a bigger run down when she’s closer to moving here. She’s going to Florida so there is going to be a lot.
I love it! It’s clear that he respects Harry and he wants to set a few things straight that British tabloids wrote about the book and Harry. I particularly loved the tidbits about Meghan being the perfect hostess and sending presents to his children..everyone can see how thoughtful and caring Meghan and Harry are… you can’t pretend such a thing…
I so enjoyed reading this piece. I also so enjoyed reading of Harry’s joy and as he stated being “heard.” This piece seriously undermines the diabolical relationship the gutter press in the UK has with their audience. I can not for the life of me understand why folks would trust or believe anything those folks write. Happy this book provided closure for Harry and happy he is now “free.”
“I can not for the life of me understand why folks would trust or believe anything those folks write.”
Because their entire lives they’ve been conditioned to do so. And even if they don’t personally pick up a tabloid, these writers are platformed daily by their allegedly legitimate news outlets. And their stories are recycled and repurposed in numerous online mediums.
There is literally no escaping it.
This is the shocking difference for me about UK vs American tabloids. The tabloids in the UK are given real journalism/news status. Sometimes the Enquirer might break a real news story (like the John Edwards cheating scandal), but they’re not considered real news or invited onto CNN. The state of things with the RRs/tabloids in the UK is so absurd.
This is so good! He is such an incredible storyteller.
I read the article in the New Yorker and felt overwhelming grief by the time I finished it.
Why am I shocked that this is written by a clearly decent human being? Is it because there are so few of them writing about Harry……???
After reading this, I really like this man, both as a writer and a human being.
I would love to read about how Harry rebuilt his life in the US. I hope JR ghost writes that too.
It was a wonderful piece.
Every sentence in this piece is a well-crafted gem, but this is the one I’ve read about 8 times and it still gives me chills:
“… if you don’t speak your emotions you serve them, and if you don’t tell your story you lose it—or, what might be worse, you get lost inside it. Telling is how we cement details, preserve continuity, stay sane. We say ourselves into being every day, or else.”
The sad little men and #CamillaTomineyIsALiars are so far out of their league when rebutted by a truth-telling artist of words. Sadly, their readership will never ever read anything published in such solid publications as The New Yorker.
I was really stuck by that too. A great truth that never occurred to me.
Their mutual respect and friendship is evident and great to see. Harry has been betrayed by so many that it’s wonderful that he found people he can trust and relate to.
I hope whoever leaked news of the book and outed JR lost their job. Celebrities won’t want to do business with a publishing company that can’t or won’t control leaks. Publishing companies also have to protect their credibility, reputation and their clients during the writing process through actual publishing. Plus that was a breach of his contract and they probably had to pay him for that breach.
“I can’t think of anything that rankles quite like being called sloppy by people who routinely trample facts in pursuit of their royal prey…” Best line in the article. Being stalked by the BM/paparazzi had to be terrifying for him and his family though.
What a great piece. I watched “The Tender Bar,” which is based on his youth, and thought the aside from the plot about the on again/off again romance with the fellow Yale student, it was very good.
He’s a fine writer, very funny too. I’m so glad he and Harry worked well together and bonded, with such a tremendous result. What a couple of mensches.
To quote Linda Richmond, “I’m a little verklempt.”
OMG! Thanks AnneL I didn’t make the connection. I really enjoyed that film and, dare I say it? I thought Ben Afflick was great as the uncle.
I wonder whether on hindsight, Prince Harry and his publishers regretted not leaving out the details on the no of Afghan killed. The tabloids , the Talibans, the ex military figures as well as the Russian artist had taken the opportunity to hammer Harry about it and exploit it to suit their own agenda.
It had already been revealed by the British press years prior. They simply got the number wrong. All he did was correct the record, but the info was already there. But the British press and the Russian propagandists are pretending it’s new information.
I wouldn’t think so. Combat veterans all have a number. For those with any self awareness that number does a number on them. That number and the memories drive them to suicide. Harry talking about his number on the world stage brings the conversation into the spotlight and gives other vets an easy way to talks about their own number and their experiences.
“I heard prince Harry talk about his number.”
“Yeah me too”
“I think about mine. I can’t stop thinking about mine”
The vets hiding behind toxic masculinity to soothe their wide range of feelings and emotional traumas, maybe they think of their number differently. But I bet you – alone late at night – their number means the same thing.
@Noor – Harry was quite clear on Stephen Colbert as to why he revealed his number. He did it to help prevent the suicides by vets. The same right wing press who like to war-monger can’t use the number of kills committed by ANY member of the military against them. It’s simply wrong of them to do so. Those who struggle when they come home should be supported; not condemned. And I would say that about any soldier, marine etc., not just Harry.
It is a beautiful article! I hope Harry part 2 is next! My one experience with my support of Harry and Megan to my only British friend was during the Queens funeral and the hate that spewed from her mouth was shocking! I’ve never brought him up again to her! I honestly couldn’t believe it! I am happy Harry had his story told by such a great guy!
I loved when he spoke about Meghan’s kindness and how she brought him food and snacks. She is every bit as wonderful as we all think she is. It was a good piece and I wish this author much success.