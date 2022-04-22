Will Alec & Hilaria Baldwin give their seventh bebe an ‘American’ name?

Alec Baldwin and Hillary “Hilaria” Thomas have tried to give their children nombres españoles for the most part. The “Baldwinitos” are named Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo y Maria Lucia. Many of these nombres are common in Spain, which is where Hilaria pretends she’s from, because this chica es loca. It’s generally assumed that Hilaria and Alec have hired Spanish-speaking nannies (see this IG post from Alec, where two nannies are speaking Spanish in the background) and it’s also widely assumed that Hilaria is so committed to her fake Spanish act that she wants all of her kids to be bilingual. Now that we know that Alec and Hilaria are expecting their seventh bebe together, what are the chances that this kid will get a Spanish name?

It’ll be a party in the U.S.A. when the seventh (and allegedly final) Baldwin baby arrives. Hilaria and Alec Baldwin — who are expecting their seventh child together — joked that their next kid will have an “all-American” name while chatting with guests at Wednesday night’s New York Philharmonic Spring Gala at Alice Tully Hall, a Page Six spy exclusively shares. Alec, 64, was overheard telling veteran entertainment journalist Tom Murro that they’re going to name their newborn “Babe Ruth or Chase Manhattan” after the baseball legend or the consumer banking company. The couple has chosen traditionally Spanish or Italian names for their expansive brood, including daughters Carmen, 8, and María Lucía, 1, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo “Edu,” 1. Alec also shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger. It makes sense that Hilaria — who announced her latest pregnancy in March — would choose an American name for her child as she hails from Boston and not from Mallorca, Spain, as she previously led the public to believe. In December 2020, the 38-year-old yoga instructor and lifestyle expert (born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas) faced accusations that she’d been faking her Spanish accent and lying about her name and heritage for years.

[From Page Six]

Dios mio! See, I think if Hilaria and Alec gave one child nombre Americano, it would be like they were admitting Hilaria’s estupido con. And make no mistake, they are both still committed to the con, they’ve just adapted the con to make it more like “Hilaria went on vacation in Spain as a kid, therefore she’s part Spanish, no mas preguntas.” They can’t name this kid Jennifer or Brett. This kid will have to be Feliciano or Carlos or Blanca or Estrella. All of which are lovely names! I’m not saying that they shouldn’t give their kids Spanish (or Spanish-sounding) names. I’m saying that the kids’ names are part and parcel of the larger con.