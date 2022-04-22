Prince Harry: ‘I honor my mother in everything I do. I am my mother’s son’

So much of what has happened over the past three years with Prince Harry has felt like a continuation of his mother’s life and work. I’m not saying that to be dramatic or to claim that I know the late Princess Diana’s innermost thoughts and dreams. But Diana was on a path to freedom, dreaming of moving to America and getting away from the toxicity of royal life. Twenty-three years after her death, Harry completed his mother’s journey. He found freedom, he moved to America, he cut out a huge part of the royal toxicity and he continues Diana’s legacy in so many ways. Part of his People Magazine cover interview was about that too:

Prince Harry learned the power of helping others from his mother, Princess Diana. Ahead of the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, Prince Harry told PEOPLE that he hoped to make his mother proud. Six years later at the fifth Invictus Games — and now as a husband to Meghan Markle as well as a father to son Archie and daughter Lilibet — he believes he has. “I certainly hope and believe everything I do makes her proud,” the Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. “In the 12 short years I was lucky enough to have with her, I saw and felt the energy and lift she got from helping others, no matter their background, ailment or status. Her life and theirs was better for it, however short theirs or hers was.” He adds, “I honor my mother in everything I do. I am my mother’s son.” In an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb that aired Wednesday, Prince Harry said he felt Princess Diana’s presence was “constant,” adding, “It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before.”

[From People]

You know what makes me so proud of Harry? The fact that he owns it and doesn’t say “I HOPE I’m honoring my mother.” No, he says it flat-out, that he’s honoring his mother and that he is his mother’s son. So many of the royal commentators would have people believe that “Diana would be so disappointed” in this or that with Harry. I’ve never believed that. I think Diana would have been entirely supportive of every single thing Harry has done.

NEW: Prince Harry shares how he talks to Archie about ‘Grandma Diana’ and shares how he feels his mother’s presence: “It's constant. It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before.” pic.twitter.com/NCeGtoZuVZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2022