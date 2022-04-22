Prince Harry: ‘I honor my mother in everything I do. I am my mother’s son’

So much of what has happened over the past three years with Prince Harry has felt like a continuation of his mother’s life and work. I’m not saying that to be dramatic or to claim that I know the late Princess Diana’s innermost thoughts and dreams. But Diana was on a path to freedom, dreaming of moving to America and getting away from the toxicity of royal life. Twenty-three years after her death, Harry completed his mother’s journey. He found freedom, he moved to America, he cut out a huge part of the royal toxicity and he continues Diana’s legacy in so many ways. Part of his People Magazine cover interview was about that too:
Prince Harry learned the power of helping others from his mother, Princess Diana. Ahead of the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, Prince Harry told PEOPLE that he hoped to make his mother proud. Six years later at the fifth Invictus Games — and now as a husband to Meghan Markle as well as a father to son Archie and daughter Lilibet — he believes he has.
“I certainly hope and believe everything I do makes her proud,” the Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. “In the 12 short years I was lucky enough to have with her, I saw and felt the energy and lift she got from helping others, no matter their background, ailment or status. Her life and theirs was better for it, however short theirs or hers was.”
He adds, “I honor my mother in everything I do. I am my mother’s son.”
In an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb that aired Wednesday, Prince Harry said he felt Princess Diana’s presence was “constant,” adding, “It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before.”
You know what makes me so proud of Harry? The fact that he owns it and doesn’t say “I HOPE I’m honoring my mother.” No, he says it flat-out, that he’s honoring his mother and that he is his mother’s son. So many of the royal commentators would have people believe that “Diana would be so disappointed” in this or that with Harry. I’ve never believed that. I think Diana would have been entirely supportive of every single thing Harry has done.
“More so than ever before” – yep, Harry could not be making it more clear that his departure from the RF is, to him, a good thing and better stuff is coming from it.
A small amount of tea from Henchland – Mr Hench has a close relative whose son-in-law and daughter were “very good friends” with Harry pre Meghan. Said relative visited recently and there was much talk of how sad it was that Harry had apparently cut “all” his friends off and was no longer talking to any of them. Meghan was being blamed for isolating him. But we have to believe what Harry himself says and what our eyes can plainly see so it strikes me that many of these so-called friends wanted Harry to remain stuck in his previous role and, as such, weren’t great friends for him. Because from where I’m sitting the man looks like he is happy, healing and fulfilling the destiny he wants to.
A lot of Harry’s “friends” were quick to sell him out to the press. He seems to have a good set of friends now. JJ Chambers said this is the happiest he has ever seen Harry in the 10 years he has known him.
I imagine that many of Harry’s former friends were barely friendly to Meghan and more than a little classist and racist. Harry mentioned in the Oprah interview that it didn’t take long to see the world through Meghan’s eyes and the discrimination and the subtle/not so subtle racism that she faced on a daily basis.
So interesting. Friendships do change when a person marries and has children. But I wonder about these “very good friends” – were they in the army with him for 10 years? He was only out of the army for a year before he met Meghan.
No, not army connections. Probably would be counted in the aristocratic set or attached to it.
@Eurydice – I wondered about that too – army friends vs. aristo friends. I’m guessing he has friends from his military years that knew a completely different side to him than the old Eton crowd.
Also, I wonder how many of this ‘friends’ truly had Harry’s best interests at heart. Or did they just like that they had proximity to royalty and the prestige of being known as ‘Harry’s friend’. I am sure he has remained in contact with the friends who were not backbiting his wife or questioning his choices. Friends who were supportive!
I have to believe that’s what we’re seeing. Obviously Harry had plenty of wing men and drinking buddies, but how many true friends did he have? Definitely not the ones running to the press saying he cut off ties to his friends.
^^ Yes, I have to echo @Hench that in any couple relationship, when they marry, things can change in terms of the friendships they used to have. In many cases, it is just about change, and may have nothing negative to do with the former friends. In other cases, there were friends Harry had, who may have been in some respects, hangers-on who were holding him back. I’m thinking here of Harry’s past ‘drinking buddies and partners-in-crime’ from his school days.
As a royal, there’s an aspect of having certain friends who may not have your best interests at heart. Such friends might be self-interested and over-protective in holding on to their friendship with a royal. The other part of this is that Meghan sacrificed her career, one of her dogs, and her flourishing life and lifestyle in Toronto because of her love for Harry. But that was a choice she made based on love and a huge leap of faith.
Meghan’s work friendships on the set of Suits, and even some of her former close relationships ended and/or changed when she entered the royal sphere as Harry’s wife. It’s only friends who are like family members and/or mentors whom Meghan is still very close to, and the same for Harry I believe. Their move to California would also have necessitated changes in seeing people Harry perhaps saw more often when he resided in England.
This is not unusual. These types of changes in friendships happen for many couples when they marry. It happens for young people when they graduate high school and go to college. It changes for them again when they graduate college and start their working lives, and so on.
In the photo of Diana and Harry, with her in the pale yellow dress holding little Harry in his pinstriped red little suit!, notice their fingers, sub-consciously intertwined…that’s so beautiful
“12 short years” – that hit me. Looking at it from an adult perspective that is a very short period of time. Grieved a little for him when I read that.
He is an honor to her.
I remember his caved in, devastated face at the funeral. So young. No wonder he had issues growing up.
He is truly doing his best to pray tribute to Diana in his life, unlike his very-Windsor brother. Also unlike another Windsor-his father-he treats his wife and the mother of his children with utmost respect. He loves her, too, of course. The two should go hand in hand.
That was my thing about Charles: he may not have loved Diana, but he also disrespected her from the very beginning of their marriage. She was just a brood mare to him. I honestly don’t know how people in Britain have gotten over that. I wonder if Harry has ever gotten over that.
Charles openly would put down Diana. As early as 1983, he made a comment that made her cringe. It was at a banquet and he told the audience he needed two wives, this video clip is on you tube.
@ Duch, that comment is striking as you think about it. Twelve years goes by in a flash. For a child, it must have felt much more traumatic as he was just a preteen when it happened. Not only was he so young but the manner in which her funeral was on full display for millions around the world must have magnified his grief as well. As for William, I cannot make any analysis of his feelings as he has never spoken about it. But I do loathe the fact that he has been gaslighting her in the last year.
My son is 12. His life has felt like a few blinks, to me. I can’t imagine Harry’s pain, he got so little time with her.
In the photo of Diana and Harry, with her in the pale yellow dress holding little Harry in his pinstriped red little suit!, notice their fingers, sub-consciously intertwined…that’s so beautiful
Interesting that he never honors his father in anything he does. The Bully is the one who openly acknowledges his father by piggy backing off of the environmental causes.
I am very Proud of Harry and the man that he has become.
I think Harry respects his father’s commitment to the environment, but Charles embodies everything about the monarchy that makes it a trap.
He does respect his father’s work and he himself is committed to the environment, but his father is never the role model for him. It’s the love and kindness of his mother that motivates him.
@RoyalBlue – Sure, Charles can’t possibly be a role model because he’s a coward. He’s the future King and couldn’t even stand up for his son, daughter-in-law and grandson.
Absolutely. I’d even argue he’s done it all better than Diana, but she had to break the mold, blaze a trail, and as a woman had little to no support for all the rule-breaking she was doing. There is no more hide-bound patriarchy IN THE WORLD than the BRF, QEII notwithstanding. Harry’s a very good son for giving his mother credit for showing him the path. Of course, she would be button-busting proud of Harry and Meghan. Just imagine how she’d feel about Willnot and Kannot 😖.
I firmly believe that if Diana had lived, and all other things being equal, Mumbles McButtons would be either a.) hanging all over Diana, trying to insert herself in photos of Diana, and accompanying Diana to other countries as she worked for Halo and other nonprofits, anything to get some of Diana’s glow to rub off on her jazz hands, or b.) criticizing Diana to the skies to mitigate the good press that Diana always generated, and getting the RR to publish articles about how Khate is soooo much better than Diana (“Our Duchess never puts a foot wrong! Unlike the Princess of Wales, who’s always running off to embrace some dark-skinned person …”).
If Diana was still around, I don’t think that Carole would have been able to get her claws into Billy with the cheese toasties and the head in the lap comfort.
I agree @GuestWho. CarolE and her manipulative antics would have been booted off of the balcony into the countryside never to have been seen or heard from again. Yet, The Other Brother has been a demented man child all of these years.
Diana may have urged William to spend a year in the US at University or another University. I don’t know if Kate and Her mother could have made inroads if Diana had been around. Carole could not be the mother figure, and Diana could have introduced him to other women, especially in charity work enterprises.
This is one issue of People that I’ll definitely be picking up.
And it’s sick how the British media need to redefine his relationship with his grandmother and with the memory of his mother. They need people to believe that his grandmother hates him, even though they’re clearly close and talk regularly. They need people to believe that Diana would have disowned him, even though he’s literally living the path she was on at the time of her death. It’s one of the more egregious things in this campaign his family and the British establishment are waging against him.
I make it a point to not buy magazines that regularly feature reporters that are fluffing up the Cambridges, but I’ll buy this one, if only so Kitty Keen is on far fewer issues after Harry’s sales numbers blow hers out of the water.
That’s the reason I’ll purchase it, too, Christine!! To blow Harry’s numbers out of the water!
I bought the People Magazine, probably the only one I’ll buy for a long time, unless another feature is included on Harry and Meghan.
Harry has become what they were afraid that Diana would become–she was well on her way. I can’t even imagine how absolutely livid the members of the brf must be (with a few exceptions like Eugenie). They have absolutely no control over Harry at all. Getting mental health counselling and being away from his toxic family has given him the distance (mentally) that he needs to navigate that family. Yes, Diana must be incredibly proud of him. She’s probably his biggest cheerleader–can’t you see her jumping up and down on a cloud?
It struck me the other day how much the Windsors depend on being trauma bound to one another. They don’t have normal family bonds, but they seem to bond over “duty” (which they dislike), an intrusive relationship with the press (which they can’t opt out of) & intergenerational trauma (which they aren’t allowed to address). William & Harry had the additional trauma of having to publicly grieve their mother’s violent death to shield the family. The ultimate additional layer of trauma bonding would be if they managed to make Harry walk behind the coffin of another woman he loved. We know that came close to happening. And Harry knows this better than anyone.
That’s why he’ll never go back. But his breaking free of that collective trauma the others are still trapped in is also why they’ll never understand him. It’s a power they know nothing about.
Wow. So much truth to take in. That “trauma bonding” u mentioned is such an apt concept to describe the glue that holds the RF clan together…..and it explains why theyre so at sea and angry at H for thrusting them into a new paradigm that they have no clue how to navigate.
Your last paragraph is also so true and so sad: “theyll never understand him;” and what do we do with people/things/situations that we dont understand?: we fear it. And what do we do with people/things/situations we fear?: we try to destroy it.
@ Charm, you make an exceptional analysis in regards to the Royals. They had intended to destroy Harry for being a man of his own. They seem to be of the mindset that CONTROL is everything and unconditional love is non existent. Since they weren’t able to destroy Harry, they went after Meghan at the very beginning. They thought that if they could destroy Meghan it would destroy Harry.
It seems that the BRF only care about the heirs and everyone else is fair game. Unconditional love is a lost concept within that family and they have no intention of allowing anyone to jeopardize their lives.
@ Lizzie Bathory, you have undoubtedly exposed their machinations with their actions and their deceit in their handling of Harry. They seem to think that causing harm to their family members is perfectly acceptable as they are unwilling to protect each other as loving families do. I agree with what you have stated but I would further suggest that the only ones that seem to be safe from their harm are the heirs. Everyone else is just to be used as their liking and are considered dispensable. What a horrible family to have to be in, yet alone watch.
“The ultimate additional layer of trauma bonding would be if they managed to make Harry walk behind the coffin of another woman he loved.”
Word, to everything you said, but this one sentence gave me chills. I had never looked at it from this perspective, but I can’t unsee it now, and it makes me FURIOUS. At the royal family on Salty Isle, the rr, and courtiers. They were actively working to make Harry walk behind another coffin. Fucking hell.
^^ Yep, Meghan & Harry together with Archie & Lili in California, living their best lives and giving back to others, is Diana’s Sweet Revenge! It is so lovely and uplifting to see Harry & Meghan carrying on Diana’s compassionate legacy, and living a thriving life of freedom and true love. It’s the kind of life Diana deeply yearned for. 💞
I think Diana would be very proud of Harry.
Harry married for love, unlike Charles the cheater!
Harry is going forward, putting his wife and children as his first priority.
Good man!
And, H&M are both working on charity projects that help others.
It is ALL good!
Too bad The Firm, Charles, W&K, the tabs, etc. refuse to give him the credit he deserves.
More power to everyone who is working toward any/all of these goals.
TGIF everybody 😀
^^ Yes, it’s really great seeing Harry confidently acknowledging that he knows his mother is proud of him! 😍 Us fans and Sussex supporters have been saying this for awhile. It’s good to hear Harry speaking so peacefully about the same thing.
I escaped a very similar family abuse situation as that of Harry and Meghan (minus the Royal aspect), and the entire family has scapegoated me and maligned my name. This blame of the “brainwashed” victim and “controlling” spouse is very typical in dysfunctional family dynamics, except that on the world stage, the British media is part of the toxic abuse. Of course it is. What are they going to say — “yeah, we’re abusive and harmful and toxic and he was right to get away.”? No, they have to preserve their legacy, and the best way to do that is to pin everything on the scapegoat — “See! That GOAT is the problem. All the things that are wrong with the family are right there!” It both protects the family/firm’s reputation, and allows the dynamic to continue in perpetuity to throw out anyone who names the toxicity.
The problem *is* Harry and Meghan (and was Diana) in the sense that they did see the dysfunction and toxicity, and a system that is exposed, cannot exist, so rather than fix the dysfunction, they extricate those who want to talk about it.
It is so good to see Harry and Meghan thriving, and continuing Diana’s legacy, and I hope Harry and Meghan continue to heal from the enormous grief this kind of loss and experience encompasses.
I believe Diana would have been proud of him too. Harry said in the Oprah interview that the money Diana left for him was like she knew that this would happen and that he would need her help and I tend to believe that. He is indeed continuing her legacy and is fulfilling the dreams she had for herself after she divorced Charles. It’s sad that she can’t be here to see Harry become his own man and to thrive outside of the toxic royal bubble.
Had she lived she and Meghan and Harry would have IMO teamed up to work on charities. I don’t know if there was much she could do with Will and Kate (though he may not have married Kate if Diana had lived).
All the talk about how Diana would be “disappointed” in him is just people trying to profit off Diana’s name and legacy. No way would Diana be disappointed in him. Harry did for Meghan what she wanted someone to do for her – he loves her, he puts her first, he protects her against his family, and when nothing else worked, he got her the hell out of there. I think its so fitting that diana’s financial legacy helped him to do it.
And he’s still a philanthropist, still continuing to try to make a difference, etc.
I’m sure he feels his mother’s presence and that is a driving force in his life. How many times has he said that he wasn’t going to allow history to repeat itself?
@ Becks1, yes!! Diana is seeing that Harry is giving Meghan what she desperately wanted and needed and for that alone Diana would be incredibly proud of him.
Harry is his mothers son in everything that he has forged in his life. He married for love and the trail blazing blueprint that she had created allowed him the building blocks to build further in his life’s choices. Diana was a force of goodwill and he has taken her very best attributes and run with them. It’s incredibly fortunate that she had left him the funds to walk away. How grateful he must be. We must remember that Harry had the strength to walk away which must have been terrifying at first but he and Meghan are unstoppable now!
Those that use Diana to bash him are complete strangers solely using her memory to harm him as much as possible.
^^ Yes @Becks1. So much this! The truth of it is as plain as a clear blue sky day. The raging British media and rota always try and bring out the storm clouds with their bitter, salty tears, jealousy, and unearned sense of ‘ownership’ over Harry. They will never get it with their dense, nose-in-the-air superior attitudes that Harry and Meghan are a team.
I’ve heard lots of bitter flaming these past few days from the rota (as they talk out of two sides of their mouths) intimating that Meghan is controlling Harry (as if!)*, even as they have to admit how great and beneficial the Invictus Games are, and the truth that M&H are superstars. And that IG was founded solely by Harry.
IG was definitely Harry’s idea, as inspired by the Warrior Games in the U.S., introduced to Harry by the Obamas and the Bidens. But the idea was significantly fueled by Harry’s deeply felt experiences in the military, and his huge need to give back to his comrades and to all emotionally and physically challenged military veterans around the world.
* The truth is, of course, that M&H are partners in every way, and in the true sense of the word. Neither ‘control’ the other. They are both free spirits united by love for each other and by passion for giving back to others.
Diana would be so proud of Harry. He lShe might have found this in a second marriage but that as not to be. The ones who say Diana would be disappointed have not done their research. All they would need to do is read the Morton book and watch the Bashir interview,. Diana was in effect removed from the family, only invited to events involving Will and Harry and forget about balcony appearances except if it had been at her sons’ weddings.
I could type a very long comment but …I’m just so happy for Harry. He is special. And he is a one of a kind celebrity isn’t he? There’s no royal like him on the global stage. There are celebrity athletes, singers, actors, billionaires, reality influencers, hosts but he is in a category of his own. And his brand is now beyond celebrity royal. He wants to create an impact and his causes are very clear: army veteran wellbeing, mental health, social media, Aids, vaccine equality. What a man!
Harry doesnt hold back on his words for his mother and carefully choses them.
Go harry
I can just imagine how pissed off the RF is at hearing that statement. Because he is absolutely right and they treated her like garbage too even though the people loved her. Charles especially does not need to be reminded what an ass he was to her. LOL. I am loving it. Diana’s revenge
If she had lived and as he has grown into the man he is and continues to be, I can’t help but think of what a formidable team they would have made and with Meghan now in the mix…wow
^^ Yes, it’s amazing the synergy and love Harry & Meghan share together. Plus, from what they said in their engagement interview, it seems they recognized very early on what they had in each other, and they understood that to nurture their deep connection, they had to make a commitment and then endure sacrifices. Little did they realize the rough shoals of family betrayals on both sides that they’d have to navigate and withstand (not to mention hate from trolls, royalists, and unhinged rota ratchets/ tabloids).
As Harry said, Diana has helped guide them through harsh challenges safely, and her presence remains with them. That’s beautiful and comforting.
Harry was such a cute kid.
That last photo of Diana, in a white suit and a black and white hat, with Harry is so poignant. She looks as if she is holding back tears and Harry is quite affected by that. I wonder where that was taken.
My memories are vague…however, this is either right before or right after she leaned down and told him she thought that he was wonderful (I think he was feeling badly about attention that basher was getting maybe?). It’s a very sweet photo.
Wow. I just made myself cry a little about that. He must miss her terribly.
^^ Yeah, I remember that. I think (with the look on Harry’s face) that how he might have been feeling at the time had more to do with the breakdown of his parents’ relationship, which was ongoing at the time, and being written about publicly.
The trauma isle of the UK needs to get itself together-they look like a bunch mental unhinged buffoons who talk outside their necks to spite their faces-I am so happy Harry gives thanks and praise to his mother which makes the royal family feel underwhelming in my eyes-I rather have a million Harrys to one royal family with no backbone or world understanding-Keep up the good work Harry and keep your family safe-God’s speed.
I recognise that picture of Princess Diana in the red skirt, with Harry in her lap. It’s from the late 80s. They were on Summer Holidays in Spain with the Spanish Royals.
Prince Charles, who you can’t see, is the male sitting down, to the left, in the white pants. The other male, on the right, may or may not be King Juan Carlos.
The picture was taken on the steps of a palace, can’t remember which one.
So poignant. Makes me cry.
I am amazed at the media or some in it saying DIana would have been “disappointed” in Harry. Quite the contrary, Diana was not establishment. And was not “one of them.” She too was in effect “let go” from the family. She would be invited to events involving William and Harry but no “balcony” appearances. Harry is so much more like her than William. William is like his father now. Diana would have been on a plane and visit Harry and Meghan and family many times. I don’t think she’d have let William get away with the way he was treating Harry. Nor would he have gone to St Andrew’s or married Kate. IMO anyway.