King Willem-Alexander & Prince Harry greeted each other warmly at Invictus

Last week, the British papers smugly reported that King Willem-Alexander (king of The Netherlands) would not formally “receive” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upon their arrival in The Hague. The British papers were getting all nitpicky about what kind of security the Sussexes would get and how Willem-Alexander would “snub” Harry in particular. Nevermind that Willem-Alexander had always scheduled his appearance for the closing day of the games, and he was always supposed to meet Harry today, Friday April 22nd. And that’s just what happened. If anything, the smug tantrum the British media threw last week only served to bring more attention to these photos, where Harry looks like he’s charming the pants off of the Dutch king.
The way the photo-ops were set up, Prince Harry greeted King Willem-Alexander outside of the main complex where the games are ongoing. They smiled and greeted each other with so much warmth, I am sure someone is sitting alone in England and burning with incandescent rage. After the greeting outside, King Willem-Alexander joined Harry inside, where they sat next to each other and watched the wheelchair basketball final in the front row (the Dutch team made the final, in a stroke of good luck). Once again, they seem very warm towards each other and the king seems to be enjoying himself immensely. Yes, I totally see how King Willem-Alexander didn’t want to be seen with Harry at all! Such a snub! Harry is such a pariah, amirite?
💛🖤 | Welcome King Willem Alexander. We are honoured with your visit to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020. #InvictusGames #IG22 pic.twitter.com/LWPWx5U8ll
— Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) April 22, 2022
Photos courtesy of Getty.
But but Harry is the irrelevant 6th in line who dissed his family on Oprah AND missed Philip’s memorial?
The tabloids are so pathetic
The King must be beside himself with gratitude to Harry for bringing so much international attention to his country. It seems the rest of the world except the British Media knows what an asset Harry is.
For that reason alone he needed to acknowledge PH and the games. It also looks good for him to attend and support his own country’s team.
Does the Netherlands “need” attention? I mean, good on Harry, good on Invictus, but let’s not act like the Netherlands is desperate for good PR. We can give props without bringing other people down. (Which is what Harry would want in the first place.)
teecee, this is just like any major event, be it the Olympics, the Super Bowl, etc…Every country or city who can sends a team of experts to bid because you are an idiot if you don’t. Think of how much income the shops, hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, basically anywhere near Invictus Games are getting, over what they ever would normally do. Giant events like this help the people who depend on tourists for income.
The King stopped and spoke to some children reporters – perhaps the same ones Harry spoke with? – outside and he said wonderful things about the games and made a very important mention of the war against Ukraine and the Ukrainian identity. Very well done. I was beyond impressed. I guess it’s cuz we usually see Cain and Unable.
the British media are true idiots. They’re probably cousins!
All of the European royals are related to each other, mostly via Queen Victoria and her eighty-gazillion grandchildren, but in this case, Harry’s great-great-grandmother – Queen Alexandra was the sister of Willem-Alexander’s great-great-grandfather, Frederick VIII of Denmark.
oops. mixed up the Danish & the Netherlands royal families. my mistake.
@Liz, thanks, I was wondering for a moment 😀
The Dutch and British Royal houses aren’t closely related (even further back than the connection with the Danish Royal House you described).
Guess the tabs are right. King Willem-Alexander didn’t receive Prince Harry. Prince Harry received him
Haha snap! That’s right
Touche!
I get what you’re doing/saying, but actually look at Harry’s demeanour in their greeting: totally taking the humble position, his head bowed; Willem is a tall and powerful personality, he must be 6’3, as Harry is quite tall and Willem is still inches bigger. Harry’s body language in their greeting is perfect: it’s representative of his true character, and Diana would be proud of his cultured and well-mannered bearing, physically showing his junior position to King Willem. What a prince he is!
But did the Dutch team win?
No i read they lost to Team USA
Hold on. What happened to the snub by the Dutch Royal Family. The King seems delighted to be there. Just letting Baldy and Chuck know that they will not disrespect people who have really served.
A picture says a thousand words. …3…2…1 waiting for the RR to come up with some new bull crap.
Right? I’m sure it’s a slap in the face to the Queen somehow.
Oh, and WA came out the last day so he can avoid Meghan and snub HER!
Let’s not give them ideas!
Smart&Messy, I think you nailed it. This is going to be written as the snub of the century to Meghan.
Global Ambassador Harry being treated like a *gasp shock* global ambassador? Quelle horreur.
That blue combo Harry is wearing makes him look GoodT.
Yeah, I think the term “receive” was doing a lot in those earlier stories. Like, no, Harry and Meghan weren’t going to be given a state welcome in the palace or whatever. but once it was announced that the king was attending the games (and of course he would go, why would he avoid a sporting competition honoring veterans, including those from his own country?) then of course he and Harry would meet.
It looks like they had a great time together too. King Willem-Alexander clearly missed the memo that he was supposed to snub Harry, lol.
Bingo. Plus it implied he’d be so rude as to ignore the founder of Invictus and, by extension, the games and athletes themselves because the athletes are clearly thrilled to see Harry.
Honestly I only really like royals for the jewels and clothes but I really love a comeuppance.
@Cara – The RR must have had the Dutch royal family confused with the British royal family. The British royals are the ones who ignored the founder of Invictus and, by extension, the games and athletes themselves. Completely disgraceful!
The pictures of the two laughing away should be posted in all the Invictus promo. Laughing at the idiots in the UK media.
I like the Dutch royal family. They seem like a good bunch.
Merrie, ikr. King Willem-Alexander just gives off a warm, approachable vibe. When pictures are posted here about him and his family, I always think that I’d like to meet them.
The Dutch royals are a solid bunch. WA and Maxima clearly love their daughters and look out for them, unlike the BRF’s dog-eat-dog family style.
I cannot help but notice Harry lowering his head (bowing) to the king (respect) whilst they are both smiling and laughing (acknowledgement). I love this.
I noticed that too. Even though he’s no longer a senior royal he grew up in that world and is respectful of those in that position.
I haven’t seen a recent photo of Willem – do we think he grew this gingery beard so he can match Harry?
As I said when this was announced, the other royals definitely do care about these more formal marks of prestige, because they are all they have! Take away the curtseying and tiaras and state dinners, and what have you got?
But for Harry, not visiting as a representative of the queen and no longer a working royal, it wouldn’t be logical or desirable to do a big formal reception.
Invictus benefits so much from Harry’s star power, and in my opinion this fun outing with the Dutch king emphasizes that without relying on pomp.
OMG! How will Harry ever recover from the humiliation of … a public bromance snub?!
These people. SMH.
No matter how hard the BM and incandescent family tries to make it otherwise, their version of reality just keeps not being real. Wonder if they’ll ever figure it out….
Yes, I was going to post something like this. It never stops being funny how the BM never expects the most rational thing to happen.
Great photos, looks like a good time was had by all. Harry is really good at this sort of thing (connecting with people, high or low), and he’s been doing it for a long time.
The King looks like a warm, amiable guy who’s having a great time. It’s so striking to me that Harry approaches children, veterans, regular folks & kings alike with the same kindness & affability. It’s a quality his mother had but that was/is derided by the Windsors.
From what I’ve seen in media etc the Royals in Netherlands are quite down to earth. I recall reading many years ago, maybe in the 1980’s or 1990’s, some English reporters looking down their noses at Dutch royals. And sniffing that Brit royals wouldn’t go down that road of being so accessible & riding bikes etc.
A true charm offensive. The King looks ecstatic.
Normades, and if I were King W-A, I would much prefer this outing than any stuffy state dinner. Both of them are enjoying themselves.
I think incandescent might be an illness that not only Willy suffers from, but the British media as well.
Meanwhile all Harry does is win win .
Doubt the rr will give this the coverage they gave the “snub” LOL, but this is getting GLOBAL coverage, as the IG have all week. At what point do they receive the derision they so richly deserve?, even from their usual readers? Yeah, rhetorical.
You just KNOW there’s going to be some sort of “tour” announced for the Netherlands in the near future. Maybe that’s why keeny was wearing dutch retailers on a tour to the Caribbean
LOL, she probably thinks she’s ahead of the curve.
As someone whose time with immediate family has become toxic and difficult to manage over the years, there is both comfort and sadness at watching Harry relaxing with non-family like this. That moment where you realize that you’ve just spent a few hours with non-family more pleasantly than with your supposed ‘own’. Harry has at this point had a happier time with a Dutch royal than with his own brother or father. Or ignored in church by his SIL.
It’s a special kind of sh*ttiness…having family, but not really.
Amen!
I’ll feel pity for the royal family when Harry gets his Nobel.
You just freaking nailed it! Didn’t even occur to me, but give it 10+ years or so, on this trajectory and at least a nomination could be a possibility.
And the mutual smiling head bow of “Prince to King” really is adorable.
I really loved seeing these photos! So nice to see Harry in his element and doing well. 💗
Oh boy, this is going to kill William. I can hear the stomping of his feet all the way across the Atlantic. I think Kate is going to be the one bringing the soothing gin and tonics tonight.
The publicity generated by the interest in the games is priceless in terms of elevated public profile, tourism and good will. The Netherlands will see financial gain from hosting and money is always a plus and attention getter. Combine that with Harry’s charm and hard work and the world sees a happy King.
Lovely pictures and I’m so glad the King attended the games. It shows that the Dutch king was/is adult enough to keep out of what is basically a family feud.
The British media is really writing the royal family into a pickle when Invictus Games moves to Canada. Hmmmm, I wonder what representative they will send to the Games? They are going to look like petty fools after King Willem-Alexander’s showing, if they send no one. I am going to put in on my Google calendar to enjoy it immensely.
Good night nurse!!! What a HORRIBLE time the King is having next to Harry. Poor man 🙄
Yes, the Dutch king looks affable, kind and very warm with Harry and those around him. I’m beginning to think other European royalty (Holland, Denmark) do modern royalty so much better than the antiquated, toxic English.
I think King Willem is QEII’s fifth cousin, making PH his 7th, maybe?
Notice also that the king is very casually dressed, like maybe he and his wife don’t have to spend hundreds of thousands of tax payer dollars on their wardrobes? Like maybe there are more important things than personal vanity?