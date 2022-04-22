King Willem-Alexander & Prince Harry greeted each other warmly at Invictus

Embed from Getty Images

Last week, the British papers smugly reported that King Willem-Alexander (king of The Netherlands) would not formally “receive” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upon their arrival in The Hague. The British papers were getting all nitpicky about what kind of security the Sussexes would get and how Willem-Alexander would “snub” Harry in particular. Nevermind that Willem-Alexander had always scheduled his appearance for the closing day of the games, and he was always supposed to meet Harry today, Friday April 22nd. And that’s just what happened. If anything, the smug tantrum the British media threw last week only served to bring more attention to these photos, where Harry looks like he’s charming the pants off of the Dutch king.

The way the photo-ops were set up, Prince Harry greeted King Willem-Alexander outside of the main complex where the games are ongoing. They smiled and greeted each other with so much warmth, I am sure someone is sitting alone in England and burning with incandescent rage. After the greeting outside, King Willem-Alexander joined Harry inside, where they sat next to each other and watched the wheelchair basketball final in the front row (the Dutch team made the final, in a stroke of good luck). Once again, they seem very warm towards each other and the king seems to be enjoying himself immensely. Yes, I totally see how King Willem-Alexander didn’t want to be seen with Harry at all! Such a snub! Harry is such a pariah, amirite?

💛🖤 | Welcome King Willem Alexander. We are honoured with your visit to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020. #InvictusGames #IG22 pic.twitter.com/LWPWx5U8ll — Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) April 22, 2022

