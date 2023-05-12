Duchess Meghan’s hike photos were not staged, says paparazzo who took them

It’s funny that the Windsors ran out of post-coronation steam by Tuesday of this week, and there’s barely any news about King Charles or the working royals for days, so everyone is still just talking about how the Duchess of Sussex went on a lil’ hike in Montecito. These people would have been outraged no matter what – if Meghan hadn’t been photographed, the story would have been “why is Meghan hiding, she doesn’t support Harry’s decision to fly to London, they’re getting a divorce!” If she had made a statement about her plans to celebrate her son’s birthday and/or released a photo of Prince Archie, Salt Island would have shrieked and wailed for weeks about how Meghan “pulled focus.” So she stayed quiet last Saturday, and then went for a hike with friends on Sunday.
The fact that Meghan was photographed – and the photos were sold to TMZ, likely at a steep price – was a big deal. She’s not pap’d very often. Given the timing, some people thought Meghan “arranged” the hike as a pap stroll. The royal reporters thought that, as did Megyn Kelly. Kelly screamed about how dare Meghan wear designer clothes and fancy jewelry on a pap-stroll hike, which is weird because Meg’s jacket was J.Crew (and perfect for a mild-weather hike) and Meghan was just wearing a watch, like many people do.
Anyway, I never thought we’d get the point where a paparazzo has to weigh in on the subject, but here we are. The photographer who took the pics – a man named Clint Brewer – posted the message below on his Instagram: “I wish these photos were staged, would make my life a lot easier.” Wow. A paparazzo had to come out and basically say: we’re not getting the calls from a publicist, we’re just stalking the Sussexes and that’s how we get the photos.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Instar.
-
-
USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
-39335774.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
-39335626.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20190912- The Duchess of Sussex departs the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67260352
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
I love how the photographer chose a wonky photo of Megyn (with a Y!) Kelly.
Nice juxtaposition of the two photos, a happy and relaxed Meghan and a sour and bitter Megyn.
I’ve known rottweilers who were less obsessed than that Megyn Kelly chick, who right now appears to be on her third face.
Why do these qwhite women hate Meghan? Is she friends with megan mcain, she’s been reduced to writing for the dailyfail and I’ve seen at least one nasty jab from her about Meghan. They’ve never met her, so what is the reason for their rabid ire?
The absolute embarrassment of having card holding vultures of the Paparazzi tell Royalists and UK journalists to f*ck off is hilarious.
The guy who took the picture literally said ‘if only it were that easy’.
OMG fact checked by a paparazzo. Megyn Kelly has always been a shameless purveyor of disinformation but this has to be a new low for her.
It really is hilarious, isn’t it? Even the paparazzi are coming out to be like “man you all are nuts” lol.
He wanted credit for hiking and hiding in the bushes for hours! LOL! megyn kelly is just another pissy morgan!
I bet Clint Brewer is proud as fuck he landed those photos because he and his brethren know how hard it is to get pap shots of Meghan and Harry. He wants his successful stalking recognized!!
Yes! Not to mention how much his name is going to spread world wide thanks to the pictures and his insta comment.
Absolutely! Apparently he wants everyone to know that he worked hard in scheming to snap pictures of Meghan and her friends. It’s hard work to stalk someone, anyone but especially Meghan, and Harry as well.
Especially since residents have made it clear that paps aren’t welcome around there. But they invade anyway.
Huh, WME sure changes things.
Madame Duchess really does keep unhinged racist white women up at night doesn’t she .
Praise!🙏🏾
I’d really like someone to make a brain study on these kind of people. They must be wired wrong. It’s pathetic and scary that some are so desperat for attention, they attac innocent people trying to live their life in peace.
If you google fMRI and republican and democrat, some legit brain studies will come up. There are notable differences related to fear, empathy, etc. I’m sure it would be even more extreme for Q believers.
She sure does, it’s absolutely insane.
Yup, Megan is living rent free in the minds of these white, racist and hateful minds and it is simply hysterical!! Meghan is proving that she is winning without lifting a finger or making a statement.
Megyn Kelly is so pathetic. She can only ever weigh in on what POC do to feel relevant. What mediocrity.
I believe that she’s the same person who once vehemently and publicly asserted that both Jesus and Santa Claus are “white”, so she does have a slightly broader range of interests. Slightly.
Both she and the McCain woman are super rich. I’m sure they wear nice watches. Who knew you were supposed to have a separate watch for hiking?
Megyn Kelly, that Housewives person, now we have Bloomberg’s daughter in the press too. Do they get money for maligning M? It’s so weird for these people to keep popping up talking about Meghan. Even Kelly’s social followers are starting to complain about her incessant comments about the Sussexes, even they don’t have an appetite for it.
Megyn Kelly and that Housewives Person are about the worst out there. Lower than trolls. I can’t decide which is more vile. That Housewives creature comes up with the absolute meanest, insulting things about Meghan I ever read about anyone. And she instigates the commenters to be as bad or worse. I could never even repeat some of it; I’d feel dirty if I did.
Hate certainly sells.
I may be wrong, but I think bloomberg’s daughter has a new jewelry line, that needs publicity! Now, who gets publicity that she can attach her name to? HMM? LOL
The blow-back is Meghan will never wear her jewelry. Bloomberg coulda had a bad b*tch if she played her cards right.
They are so pissed about Meghan going for a walk. Unreal. Fat Fingers and Crocmilla literally had world wide coverage for days but still they are weeping and moaning over Meghan being seen. And Megyn Kelly is a racist lunatic. I’m sure these paps were staking out the area around the property hoping to get a pic of something.
I feel like its pretty common to get pap photos of celebrities hiking – like paps clearly know to hit up certain trails and just wait and see who you get. or maybe they’re following cars etc? I don’t know how paparazzi work (thankfully.) So I didn’t get the cries about being staged, these pics made sense to me when you consider how many celebs get papped doing this.
I actually knew a paparazzi once. A former co-worker who took it up. He was the one that took the infamous Obama shirtless on the beach in Hawaii photos. He got that shot because he’s a native Hawaiian and knew the area well.
But you’re right, tons of celebrities go hiking. It was only a matter of time that one of them would have gotten the shot of Meghan doing one of her favorite pastimes.
Well this is an interesting turn of events! Honest paps covering their asses. Baha!
Love it! So people like Kelly and the British media rats can all go…..
… Take a hike 😁😁
Look at you Cheesing! LOL
MWAH, Mary Pester! Always glad to see yr typeface.
Being a pap really looks like hard work! Too bad it is also so often harassing the subjects.
The derangers are saying Meghan should not have gone out because it was disrespect to Charles coronation and should she not be baking for Archie birthday. Kelly is making ridiculous comments.
Hate for hire jumping on the bandwagon. I guess it’s a day ending in a ‘y’.
It’s of crucial importance to these bigots that Meghan “know her place” – that is, to remain silent and completely out of sight until given orders, like the non-white servants who must remain downstairs until called upon. It really irritates and chafes these racists when a POC lives and breathes like a free child of God.
Agree with this, and they also hate when she reminds them (by her presence) that she is wealthy, that she has nice things, etc. The fuss over Diana’s watch was ridiculous, but I think what really burned these people up over it was the easy response of “which Cartier watch was Meghan wearing? Because she has more than one and she bought it herself.” She’s not supposed to have access to anything of Diana’s, she’s not supposed to wear nice clothes, apparently even JCrew is too nice for her to wear. They hate that she has a huge mansion she bought herself. etc.
Her presence and her success burn these people up.
So, so true. They really tell on themselves. Diana is part of Meghan’s story now. That will never change–she will always be the mother of Diana’s grandchildren. I believe that more and more people will be turned off of the royal family by this type of reporting. At its heart, people who have done nothing to earn their wealth are calling out people who have earned their own money. Even worse, the people who haven’t earned their wealth, and take public money, are complaining about a person who makes her own money. Maybe that plays in the UK, but it won’t play in America. All of the things that Americans dislike about the UK–the class consciousness and snobbery and disdain of social mobility, will be emphasized by this idiotic, one-sided conflict with the Sussexes. We need more high profile people comparing the British media and the royal family to abusive exes and stalkers, which will compromise the royal family even more in the public eye.
All this!! Plus they are trying to make money off of her and stay relevant using her name.
I remember when Angelina was the hot topic and EVERYBODY had an opinion and MANY were not nice.
Charles is not OUR king. We don’t owe him anything.
The issue with a lot of these white women with Meghan is that Harry loves her, is not afraid to show it & that Meghan is better than Kate in all things (looks, education, accomplishments, style and being a royal). Not to mention Harry could’ve married any woman in the world and he actively chose Meghan not the other blonds he dated & strung along. WW take Meghan’s presence so offensively because it gives other privileged, wealthy AND attractive (this is the part I think that eats them up the most) WM the ok to marry biracial (mixed w/black & black women), thus elevating such women’s status in society. It’s pure jealousy, and a form of upholding the white woman beauty standard.
I said the same thing a few days ago. Lots of feminist white women have this unconscious bias against WOC dating/marrying whom they consider “high value” white men. In their worldview, WOC are supporting characters, not lead actors. The women who hate Meghan and are self-aware enough to know their hate is irrational, “I hate her but I don’t know why, hee hee”, this is why. The world that pop culture shows us relegates WOC to sidekick status, so it’s easy to absorb that idea without even realizing it.
I don’t disagree but none of these women coming after her could even remotely be described as feminists. By contrast, they are those generic, stretched-tight women who never support other women and kow-tow to men all the time. republicant women seem to have the hardest time with her.
The non feminist white women like Megyn Kelly openly admit to hating successful black women, but I’m also calling out a lot of liberal women too. The Megyn Kellys of the world completely buy into their whiteness superceding their womenhood, and are willing to be subservient to men at the expense of WOC if it means they get status. It’s no suprise. Kelly and McCain are “Miss Annes” who would underpay their WOC housekeepers and make them work on holidays. But there are a lot of white women whose sympathy for WOC only goes as far as their own personal vanity. They are sympathetic–only so long as said WOC doesn’t have something they want (a job, a man).
Oh yes! Her beauty in particular keeps them up at night! She is gorgeous and they’re loathe to admit it. The “white woman standard of beauty” is challenged and completely wrecked by this woman who took Prince Harry’s breath away and effectively stopped the conveyer belt for him permanently.
They hate her so much.
Seems like Kelly is reduced to being professional bitch spewing into the wilderness. She is making smearing Meghan her career now?
👏 👏 Her only career. She MUST be getting paid or is trying to get paid to smear the Duchess
For those who had concerns yesterday.
That paparazzo was like “Listen. I worked HARD for that pic. Don’t even try it with that bullshit set up talk.”
The shrews like Kelly and other British tabloids losers constantly embarrass themselves and it’s pathetic. Someone mentioned that Frankle chick and her jealousy and SHE is the one who called the paparazzi and does photo opts. They’re all jealous, racist hypocrites but they’re staying hydrated with their tears.
As ashy as they are, they betta CRY HARDER. 😂🤣
What is Megyn Kelly’s problem and when can we be rid of her?
Shades of Shia calling out Olivia 🤣 who could have ever imagined we would be glad a Pap said anything about anyone?
Megyn Kelly HATES women who she perceives as threats to her. If they are prettier and smarter she can’t handle it. She wrote about being in the “cool group” in high school until those girls turned on her and decided they didn’t like her anymore. She writes in her book that they bullied her, but I do wonder if they just got sick of her and stopped engaging. Regardless, she must hold that rejection with her and any “cool” woman is a problem and becomes her target.
Beverley, Yes, agree totally with your take. Meghan will ALWAYS be the most beautiful, nicest, most accomplished woman in the room. And that’s alright. She really IS all that. Accept it and move on. Why the frigging hate campaign? Just ADMIRE her. Emulate her without copykeening. She is a role model. Respect that. Be better yourselves instead of trying to drag her down.