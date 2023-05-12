Duchess Meghan’s hike photos were not staged, says paparazzo who took them

It’s funny that the Windsors ran out of post-coronation steam by Tuesday of this week, and there’s barely any news about King Charles or the working royals for days, so everyone is still just talking about how the Duchess of Sussex went on a lil’ hike in Montecito. These people would have been outraged no matter what – if Meghan hadn’t been photographed, the story would have been “why is Meghan hiding, she doesn’t support Harry’s decision to fly to London, they’re getting a divorce!” If she had made a statement about her plans to celebrate her son’s birthday and/or released a photo of Prince Archie, Salt Island would have shrieked and wailed for weeks about how Meghan “pulled focus.” So she stayed quiet last Saturday, and then went for a hike with friends on Sunday.

The fact that Meghan was photographed – and the photos were sold to TMZ, likely at a steep price – was a big deal. She’s not pap’d very often. Given the timing, some people thought Meghan “arranged” the hike as a pap stroll. The royal reporters thought that, as did Megyn Kelly. Kelly screamed about how dare Meghan wear designer clothes and fancy jewelry on a pap-stroll hike, which is weird because Meg’s jacket was J.Crew (and perfect for a mild-weather hike) and Meghan was just wearing a watch, like many people do.

Anyway, I never thought we’d get the point where a paparazzo has to weigh in on the subject, but here we are. The photographer who took the pics – a man named Clint Brewer – posted the message below on his Instagram: “I wish these photos were staged, would make my life a lot easier.” Wow. A paparazzo had to come out and basically say: we’re not getting the calls from a publicist, we’re just stalking the Sussexes and that’s how we get the photos.

53 Responses to “Duchess Meghan’s hike photos were not staged, says paparazzo who took them”

  1. Josephine says:
    May 12, 2023 at 9:26 am

    I love how the photographer chose a wonky photo of Megyn (with a Y!) Kelly.

    Nice juxtaposition of the two photos, a happy and relaxed Meghan and a sour and bitter Megyn.

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      May 12, 2023 at 10:55 am

      I’ve known rottweilers who were less obsessed than that Megyn Kelly chick, who right now appears to be on her third face.

      Reply
      • FarmerWannabe says:
        May 12, 2023 at 1:12 pm

        Why do these qwhite women hate Meghan? Is she friends with megan mcain, she’s been reduced to writing for the dailyfail and I’ve seen at least one nasty jab from her about Meghan. They’ve never met her, so what is the reason for their rabid ire?

  2. Flower says:
    May 12, 2023 at 9:28 am

    The absolute embarrassment of having card holding vultures of the Paparazzi tell Royalists and UK journalists to f*ck off is hilarious.

    The guy who took the picture literally said ‘if only it were that easy’.

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      May 12, 2023 at 10:10 am

      OMG fact checked by a paparazzo. Megyn Kelly has always been a shameless purveyor of disinformation but this has to be a new low for her.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 12, 2023 at 10:10 am

      It really is hilarious, isn’t it? Even the paparazzi are coming out to be like “man you all are nuts” lol.

      Reply
    • tamra says:
      May 12, 2023 at 10:47 am

      He wanted credit for hiking and hiding in the bushes for hours! LOL! megyn kelly is just another pissy morgan!

      Reply
  3. Snuffles says:
    May 12, 2023 at 9:30 am

    I bet Clint Brewer is proud as fuck he landed those photos because he and his brethren know how hard it is to get pap shots of Meghan and Harry. He wants his successful stalking recognized!!

    Reply
    • Couch Potato says:
      May 12, 2023 at 9:51 am

      Yes! Not to mention how much his name is going to spread world wide thanks to the pictures and his insta comment.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 12, 2023 at 3:37 pm

        Absolutely! Apparently he wants everyone to know that he worked hard in scheming to snap pictures of Meghan and her friends. It’s hard work to stalk someone, anyone but especially Meghan, and Harry as well.

    • kelleybelle says:
      May 12, 2023 at 12:36 pm

      Especially since residents have made it clear that paps aren’t welcome around there. But they invade anyway.

      Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    May 12, 2023 at 9:30 am

    Huh, WME sure changes things.

    Reply
  5. Over it says:
    May 12, 2023 at 9:31 am

    Madame Duchess really does keep unhinged racist white women up at night doesn’t she .

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      May 12, 2023 at 9:53 am

      Praise!🙏🏾

      Reply
    • Couch Potato says:
      May 12, 2023 at 9:57 am

      I’d really like someone to make a brain study on these kind of people. They must be wired wrong. It’s pathetic and scary that some are so desperat for attention, they attac innocent people trying to live their life in peace.

      Reply
      • Skye says:
        May 12, 2023 at 2:03 pm

        If you google fMRI and republican and democrat, some legit brain studies will come up. There are notable differences related to fear, empathy, etc. I’m sure it would be even more extreme for Q believers.

    • Bean says:
      May 12, 2023 at 2:01 pm

      She sure does, it’s absolutely insane.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 12, 2023 at 3:34 pm

        Yup, Megan is living rent free in the minds of these white, racist and hateful minds and it is simply hysterical!! Meghan is proving that she is winning without lifting a finger or making a statement.

  6. ThatsNotOkay says:
    May 12, 2023 at 9:32 am

    Megyn Kelly is so pathetic. She can only ever weigh in on what POC do to feel relevant. What mediocrity.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      May 12, 2023 at 2:52 pm

      I believe that she’s the same person who once vehemently and publicly asserted that both Jesus and Santa Claus are “white”, so she does have a slightly broader range of interests. Slightly.

      Reply
    • Isabella says:
      May 12, 2023 at 3:38 pm

      Both she and the McCain woman are super rich. I’m sure they wear nice watches. Who knew you were supposed to have a separate watch for hiking?

      Reply
  7. Interested Gawker says:
    May 12, 2023 at 9:34 am

    Megyn Kelly, that Housewives person, now we have Bloomberg’s daughter in the press too. Do they get money for maligning M? It’s so weird for these people to keep popping up talking about Meghan. Even Kelly’s social followers are starting to complain about her incessant comments about the Sussexes, even they don’t have an appetite for it.

    Reply
    • QwietStorm says:
      May 12, 2023 at 9:57 am

      Megyn Kelly and that Housewives Person are about the worst out there. Lower than trolls. I can’t decide which is more vile. That Housewives creature comes up with the absolute meanest, insulting things about Meghan I ever read about anyone. And she instigates the commenters to be as bad or worse. I could never even repeat some of it; I’d feel dirty if I did.
      Hate certainly sells.

      Reply
    • tamra says:
      May 12, 2023 at 10:51 am

      I may be wrong, but I think bloomberg’s daughter has a new jewelry line, that needs publicity! Now, who gets publicity that she can attach her name to? HMM? LOL

      Reply
      • Jaded says:
        May 12, 2023 at 12:40 pm

        The blow-back is Meghan will never wear her jewelry. Bloomberg coulda had a bad b*tch if she played her cards right.

  8. MsIam says:
    May 12, 2023 at 9:40 am

    They are so pissed about Meghan going for a walk. Unreal. Fat Fingers and Crocmilla literally had world wide coverage for days but still they are weeping and moaning over Meghan being seen. And Megyn Kelly is a racist lunatic. I’m sure these paps were staking out the area around the property hoping to get a pic of something.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    May 12, 2023 at 9:53 am

    I feel like its pretty common to get pap photos of celebrities hiking – like paps clearly know to hit up certain trails and just wait and see who you get. or maybe they’re following cars etc? I don’t know how paparazzi work (thankfully.) So I didn’t get the cries about being staged, these pics made sense to me when you consider how many celebs get papped doing this.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      May 12, 2023 at 10:00 am

      I actually knew a paparazzi once. A former co-worker who took it up. He was the one that took the infamous Obama shirtless on the beach in Hawaii photos. He got that shot because he’s a native Hawaiian and knew the area well.

      But you’re right, tons of celebrities go hiking. It was only a matter of time that one of them would have gotten the shot of Meghan doing one of her favorite pastimes.

      Reply
  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 12, 2023 at 9:55 am

    Well this is an interesting turn of events! Honest paps covering their asses. Baha!

    Reply
  11. Mary Pester says:
    May 12, 2023 at 9:56 am

    Love it! So people like Kelly and the British media rats can all go…..
    … Take a hike 😁😁

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    May 12, 2023 at 9:58 am

    The derangers are saying Meghan should not have gone out because it was disrespect to Charles coronation and should she not be baking for Archie birthday. Kelly is making ridiculous comments.

    Reply
  13. Lizzie says:
    May 12, 2023 at 9:58 am

    Hate for hire jumping on the bandwagon. I guess it’s a day ending in a ‘y’.

    Reply
  14. Beverley says:
    May 12, 2023 at 10:00 am

    It’s of crucial importance to these bigots that Meghan “know her place” – that is, to remain silent and completely out of sight until given orders, like the non-white servants who must remain downstairs until called upon. It really irritates and chafes these racists when a POC lives and breathes like a free child of God.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 12, 2023 at 10:13 am

      Agree with this, and they also hate when she reminds them (by her presence) that she is wealthy, that she has nice things, etc. The fuss over Diana’s watch was ridiculous, but I think what really burned these people up over it was the easy response of “which Cartier watch was Meghan wearing? Because she has more than one and she bought it herself.” She’s not supposed to have access to anything of Diana’s, she’s not supposed to wear nice clothes, apparently even JCrew is too nice for her to wear. They hate that she has a huge mansion she bought herself. etc.

      Her presence and her success burn these people up.

      Reply
      • lanne says:
        May 12, 2023 at 10:35 am

        So, so true. They really tell on themselves. Diana is part of Meghan’s story now. That will never change–she will always be the mother of Diana’s grandchildren. I believe that more and more people will be turned off of the royal family by this type of reporting. At its heart, people who have done nothing to earn their wealth are calling out people who have earned their own money. Even worse, the people who haven’t earned their wealth, and take public money, are complaining about a person who makes her own money. Maybe that plays in the UK, but it won’t play in America. All of the things that Americans dislike about the UK–the class consciousness and snobbery and disdain of social mobility, will be emphasized by this idiotic, one-sided conflict with the Sussexes. We need more high profile people comparing the British media and the royal family to abusive exes and stalkers, which will compromise the royal family even more in the public eye.

      • Caribbean says:
        May 12, 2023 at 11:09 am

        All this!! Plus they are trying to make money off of her and stay relevant using her name.
        I remember when Angelina was the hot topic and EVERYBODY had an opinion and MANY were not nice.

    • Isabella says:
      May 12, 2023 at 3:40 pm

      Charles is not OUR king. We don’t owe him anything.

      Reply
  15. What else says:
    May 12, 2023 at 10:27 am

    The issue with a lot of these white women with Meghan is that Harry loves her, is not afraid to show it & that Meghan is better than Kate in all things (looks, education, accomplishments, style and being a royal). Not to mention Harry could’ve married any woman in the world and he actively chose Meghan not the other blonds he dated & strung along. WW take Meghan’s presence so offensively because it gives other privileged, wealthy AND attractive (this is the part I think that eats them up the most) WM the ok to marry biracial (mixed w/black & black women), thus elevating such women’s status in society. It’s pure jealousy, and a form of upholding the white woman beauty standard.

    Reply
    • lanne says:
      May 12, 2023 at 10:52 am

      I said the same thing a few days ago. Lots of feminist white women have this unconscious bias against WOC dating/marrying whom they consider “high value” white men. In their worldview, WOC are supporting characters, not lead actors. The women who hate Meghan and are self-aware enough to know their hate is irrational, “I hate her but I don’t know why, hee hee”, this is why. The world that pop culture shows us relegates WOC to sidekick status, so it’s easy to absorb that idea without even realizing it.

      Reply
      • Josephine says:
        May 12, 2023 at 12:50 pm

        I don’t disagree but none of these women coming after her could even remotely be described as feminists. By contrast, they are those generic, stretched-tight women who never support other women and kow-tow to men all the time. republicant women seem to have the hardest time with her.

      • lanne says:
        May 12, 2023 at 1:30 pm

        The non feminist white women like Megyn Kelly openly admit to hating successful black women, but I’m also calling out a lot of liberal women too. The Megyn Kellys of the world completely buy into their whiteness superceding their womenhood, and are willing to be subservient to men at the expense of WOC if it means they get status. It’s no suprise. Kelly and McCain are “Miss Annes” who would underpay their WOC housekeepers and make them work on holidays. But there are a lot of white women whose sympathy for WOC only goes as far as their own personal vanity. They are sympathetic–only so long as said WOC doesn’t have something they want (a job, a man).

    • Beverley says:
      May 12, 2023 at 11:14 am

      Oh yes! Her beauty in particular keeps them up at night! She is gorgeous and they’re loathe to admit it. The “white woman standard of beauty” is challenged and completely wrecked by this woman who took Prince Harry’s breath away and effectively stopped the conveyer belt for him permanently.

      They hate her so much.

      Reply
  16. tamsin says:
    May 12, 2023 at 10:50 am

    Seems like Kelly is reduced to being professional bitch spewing into the wilderness. She is making smearing Meghan her career now?

    Reply
    • Caribbean says:
      May 12, 2023 at 11:19 am

      👏 👏 Her only career. She MUST be getting paid or is trying to get paid to smear the Duchess

      Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    May 12, 2023 at 11:39 am

    For those who had concerns yesterday.

    Reply
  18. girl_ninja says:
    May 12, 2023 at 11:43 am

    That paparazzo was like “Listen. I worked HARD for that pic. Don’t even try it with that bullshit set up talk.”

    The shrews like Kelly and other British tabloids losers constantly embarrass themselves and it’s pathetic. Someone mentioned that Frankle chick and her jealousy and SHE is the one who called the paparazzi and does photo opts. They’re all jealous, racist hypocrites but they’re staying hydrated with their tears.

    Reply
  19. Gabby says:
    May 12, 2023 at 1:10 pm

    What is Megyn Kelly’s problem and when can we be rid of her?

    Reply
  20. Sass says:
    May 12, 2023 at 1:23 pm

    Shades of Shia calling out Olivia 🤣 who could have ever imagined we would be glad a Pap said anything about anyone?

    Reply
  21. D says:
    May 12, 2023 at 1:25 pm

    Megyn Kelly HATES women who she perceives as threats to her. If they are prettier and smarter she can’t handle it. She wrote about being in the “cool group” in high school until those girls turned on her and decided they didn’t like her anymore. She writes in her book that they bullied her, but I do wonder if they just got sick of her and stopped engaging. Regardless, she must hold that rejection with her and any “cool” woman is a problem and becomes her target.

    Reply
  22. j.ferber says:
    May 12, 2023 at 4:00 pm

    Beverley, Yes, agree totally with your take. Meghan will ALWAYS be the most beautiful, nicest, most accomplished woman in the room. And that’s alright. She really IS all that. Accept it and move on. Why the frigging hate campaign? Just ADMIRE her. Emulate her without copykeening. She is a role model. Respect that. Be better yourselves instead of trying to drag her down.

    Reply

