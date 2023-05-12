Will Princess Beatrice finally become a ‘working royal’ post-coronation?

Here are some photos of Princess Beatrice at various events from the past week – on Tuesday, she was the royal guest at the Oscar’s Book Prize, and she wore a terrible ruffled dress. Beatrice and Eugenie were also included at the coronation – at Westminster Abbey, although I don’t know if they went to the palace afterwards – and at the coronation concert and the “big lunch.” It was nice that their uncle included them, I thought, especially since Prince Harry was so happy to see his cousins. The Yorks acted as buffers and that was fine.
It also felt like the public was actually happy to see Beatrice and Eugenie. However much we hate their father, Beatrice and Eugenie seem like shockingly well-adjusted women and they’re quite popular whenever they are out and about. So with all of the gloom and doom about how old and stale the “working royal” group is these days, what are the chances that Beatrice would actually step up and become a working royal? I tend to believe that Eugenie already has one foot out the door, and she’s clearly exploring her options outside of the royal family and outside of the UK. But Beatrice, as ever, wants to be a “working royal.”
Just days before the coronation, the Times of London ran a simple column by Frank Young, in which Young argued that King Charles should ask Beatrice and Zara Phillips to become “working royals” and RSVP some of the many invitations piling up at the palace. No matter what, we’re going to see a significant shift in the next year – we’ll either see the Windsors curtail their appearances significantly out of advanced age and laziness, OR we’ll see King Charles beg Beatrice and some other royals and royal-adjacents to pick up some slack.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Princess Beatrice and Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi along with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Coronation of King Charles III, May 6th 2023.King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VIP’s arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service.,Image: 774185821, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Unknown / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank ,Princess Beatrice, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774218375, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall at The Coronation of King Charles III at London”s Westminster Abbey 06 May 2023,Image: 774252222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mark Stewart / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Oscar’s Book Prize is a British children’s book prize awarded annually to a book for pre-school-age children. The annual children’s book awards have a prize of £10,000. The award was established in 2014 by James Ashton and Viveka Alvestrand in memory of their three-year-old son Oscar Ashton, who died suddenly in 2012.
Pictured: Princess Beatrice
BACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: justinpalmer_ldn / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Oscar’s Book Prize is a British children’s book prize awarded annually to a book for pre-school-age children. The annual children’s book awards have a prize of £10,000. The award was established in 2014 by James Ashton and Viveka Alvestrand in memory of their three-year-old son Oscar Ashton, who died suddenly in 2012.
Pictured: Princess Beatrice
BACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: justinpalmer_ldn / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire. Thousands of people across the country are celebrating the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday to mark the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Featuring: Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie
Where: Chalfont St Giles, United Kingdom
When: 07 May 2023
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire. Thousands of people across the country are celebrating the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday to mark the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Featuring: Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie
Where: Chalfont St Giles, United Kingdom
When: 07 May 2023
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire. Thousands of people across the country are celebrating the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday to mark the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Featuring: Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie
Where: Chalfont St Giles, United Kingdom
When: 07 May 2023
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Ugh-not Zara. But I think Beatrice and Eugenie would be great. They always look engaged and happy when they’re out and about.
Zara Phillips will NEVER become a working Royal as she would have to give up her very lucrative deals (brand ambassador & sponsorships) and partnerships with Musto, Rolex, Land Rover, her equestrian jewelry line and …etc…etc… which amount to about $2 million USD a year.
They’d probably let her keep them. The rules only apply to CERTAIN royals.
@teecee Exactly. THey’ve all got hustles trading their name for money. Including KC3 and the Q before him. Those commercial venture prohibitions only apply to Meghan. It’s like not wanting her to have access to the royal jewels. Same vein.
I think this is likely because I don’t this Chuck and Wills will share any of their sovereign grant but still need to cover all of those events W&K won’t do. Bea will likely do the bread and butter engagements at her own cost for the prestige of being a working senior royal (at least not getting a wardrobe allowance and only covering basic transportation).
Wasn’t that the deal that PH was told was a big no-no?
Except that half-in was never a problem for anyone else. Harry’s family couldn’t accept his prohibition on working with the Rota, which was a condition of the deal, because they are owned by the tabloids, and KC3 thought Harry would come crawling back if he cut off his funding.
Exactly, it was always BS that Harry was told it wasn’t possible. They basically wanted the same deal as Beatrice and Eugenie – private jobs and private philanthropy, but public appearances on behalf of the queen – garden parties, Trooping, Ascot. H&M probably would have done more service-focused appearances for the monarchy than we see from B&E but their initial suggestion was not out of left field.
The inclusion of Zara is interesting. For all that the Sussexes are accused of cashing in on their royal-adjacency, it’s really Zara and Mike that are doing the most.
Ditto thoughts on that as well.
Oh, how right you are. As for her husband he would sell his soul to the devil for a piece of royal funds as he doesn’t seem to want to commit to any form of constant, hard work.
If anything, Cams is gonna use this situation to get her family working as royals. Not Andrew’s family.
I could also see the Middletons trying to worm there way onto the list.
But I’m not seeing it for Bea or Eug. Not yet.
Let’s hope for this. It will shatter the brf.
I don’t see why not. Beatrice and Edo seem more than game. Zara, much like her mother Anne, is clearly a team player. Charles needs some youth in his court and more people to do those bread and butter engagements.
Youth? Zara is older than PW.
Youth as in compares to the whole Weekend at Bernie’s situation they had going in that royal portrait. And technically Will and Kate are still youthful compared to the rest, but that’s cancelled out by how incredibly lazy they are.
Tim Laurence does not do royal duties. Edo should not either.or mike imo.
Tim goes with Anne to most which means he already works harder than the Waleses. He filled in for her once and gave a very charming speech. And he earned his medals.
I think Zara is probably a no go because her husband is such a loose cannon.
@maisie – and it sounds like he has a zipper problem
Yeah, there’s a position open for royal scapegoat. Bea would have to be crazy. If the current workers picked up the slack and worked a full week like regular people and they dropped all the patronages that haven’t been visited in years, the current “workers” would be more than sufficient. They could also give up all the cosplaying sports and military unnecessarily. Other RF’s manage without having to pull in help. Then they could decrease the SG and let the money start working for the benefit of all and not just the privileged few.
“there’s a position open for royal scapegoat” Exactly! They would become the new targets of Cathy and Cam’s unhinged campaigns.
“there’s a position open for royal scapegoat” Exactly this. They would become the new targets of Cathy’s insecurities, and Cam’s campaign for her own family.
I don’t know. Beatrice is fine, but she’s not a barn burner. There’s no danger of her overshadowing anyone. I can see her quietly attending things in her minor frumpwear and giant headbands and the press going “ho hum.”
Minor frumpwear 😂😂. She tries. She really tries. Poor thing. Bless her heart.
I think her looks and fashion already overshadow Kate’s.
Thank you. I wouldn’t do it, but these people are not smart.
They need all the help they can get. Unfortunately, the press still won’t care and that’s the issue. They don’t want anyone else besides people who make them money and it’s not the york girls or Lady Louise. They barely cover Sophie and Edward. We know who they want.
So half in half out for Zara and Beatrice? That will be interesting to see especially since the Sussexes were denied the half in half out arrangement.
I don’t see how this works for Zara and her terrible husband, but I think Bea would become a full-time working royal and her husband would keep his business but not do official royal engagements other than as her escort.
@PINKOSAURUS Do you think Beatrice will relinquish her job and independence to rely on a royal stipend after what’s been reported about Charles tightening the belt? 🤔 Same question regarding Zara. It will be interesting to see either or both of them go the full time route.
Half is half out is what I’d imagine would appeal to them, but considering the Sussexes were denied half in half out, I am curious to see if it will be possible for Beatrice or Zara to receive the half in half out arrangement.
Half in, half out is a-okay, so long as you play ball with the racist, trash press. Harry refused, and was reprimanded, smeared, and punished. Now he’s taking the press down by himself–something that will benefit his entire family–but they’ll never be grateful for it. Because heirs are never wrong.
Part of Harry’s deal was that he would not work with the Royal Rota. I think that was one of the factors that doomed his proposal. I don’t know how he thought that would stop them from smearing Meghan, though. The gods were looking out for him when the Firm rejected him and Meghan completely.
@Tamsin, I don’t think that Harry and Megan anticipated that the Rota would back off on them in the Press if the Sussexes didn’t have to deal with them. I think it was simply an issue of not wanting to give the Rota preferential press treatment and have to see them on an engagement up close and in their faces all the while they are writing horrible, untruthful stories about them.
Oh this would absolutely set the hungry cat amongst the pigeons – Catty hates the York Princess’s just as much as Meghan and the thought of Bea becoming a working royal will make the wiglets run for cover. It will also give her a new target to bully in the press.
Bea would be happy to do the bread and butter jobs and she’s not a bad public speaker either. Same with Zara. I don’t mind so much these 2 or even Edo doing some to support Bea but I do NOT want Mike on the royal payroll – cannot stand him.
Rapunzel wrote about Cowmilla’s kids taking on duties… I was happily surprised to see no mention or photo of Tom and Laura at the coronation. It seems they floated that possibility of ” blended royals” and got pushback from the public. You know Cowmilla would have liked to have had them on the balcony, aka Adulterer’s Row.
Oh yes she wanted them there but the monarchists were soooo against that she backtracked. I’m waiting for her trying again and the trash she would get for it.lol
Beatrice would fit right in as a working royal, she is just as shady and untrustworthy as the rest of the racist vile Windsors. I haven’t forgotten her and piss Morgan close friendship.
Also with her involvement with Edo when his former fiancee was expecting his baby. Something like Gisele involvement with tom Brady who had a pregnant ex girlfriend
Edo’s ex was not pregnant when he started up with Bea. Wolfie was 3 years old. It’s been 2 years and we still don’t know if he was with his ex or just co-parenting.
Though she wasn’t pregnant, they were actively engaged and living together which is when he dumped her for Bea. As for Bea, Edo would heavily encourage her as a filler for the BaRF. I think that Edo has had an inclination since he met her, IMO.
It’s right there in the name – PRINCESS Beatrice. Chas’ mother did him a favor by giving the 2 York daughters princess titles. He’d be silly not to allow Beatrice out and about representing the Crown. I can see why he didn’t want that to be a story before the coronation, as it would have been a distraction, but now I’d expect to see it.
I do think she’ll get more media attention than the wessexes/edinburghs get, since she has the mystique of being a PRINCESS. And shes more photogenic than them. This set-up could work for the press, for Charles, and for Bea, for Andrew even.
I also agree that Béa needs to accept with caution. This does not work for Kate, and knives will be out.
Beatrice and Eugenie are entitled to their Princess titles by Letters Patent, just as Archie and Lili are entitled now because Charles is king.
QEII didn’t “give” the York women their princess titles. They were automatic upon birth as grandchildren of the monarch through their father.
The only thing that would come of Beatrice taking on full-time royal work is a new position as The Scapegoat. She should keep her independence and private work. It’s safer.
I think that Beatrice would love to be a working Royal. Unlike Eugenie, who has a career, Beatrice plays at whatever it is that she does for a job. Zara, on the other hand, I thought she was gunning to make the Olympics Team for Paris 2024.
Beatrice I could see but Louise, after university, would be a better choice than Zara. James (Edinburgh) would never want to. He always looks uncomfortable at public events.
There is zero chance of the PBs. That’s so much gossip and was never going to happen. They’re not royal. Full stop. At best they’d accompany their mom. (And yes the press will be hypocrites and not say anything unlike Doria accompanying Meg).
They already go to ascot, etc just like hundreds. They were never going to have a coronation role. Even Camilla’s granddaughter didn’t. The boys being pages is keeping with tradition where they’re picked from the aristocracy and gentry. As was APB filling in at the funeral. Designating a representative has been done since Victoria. Sometimes it was even a courtier or LIW. He was already going as it was his cousin. It’s not a paid gig or a working situation.
Camilla has two granddaughters Lola Parker Bowles and eliza Lopes
Ok, two. Neither granddaughter participated unlike their brothers. And there was no coverage of them. It was a gossip driven story that the family would have this grand role.
The more famous granddaughter is eliza since she was in will and Kate wedding party
I just bet cammie will start having her children/grandchildren “escort” her as a way to ease them into the public’s mind! She is in planning right now to get them into roles!
Hmmm, which current senior royal is jealous of all other women, both looks and popularity, and standing in the way of younger royals? Because of course has been the obvious solution for years and Bea especially really seems to want to be a working royal.
On the clothing issue alone, I’d love to see Beatrice go head to head with Katie Keen. Bonus are her public speaking skills.
They’re popular with the public b/c they remind people of QEII, not their father which-thank goodness for that for them!
I hope she gets the job. I know Edo wouldn’t be a working royal but he’s a very good support in the formal situations so that’s another plus. I’ve heard someone describe him as having “excellent court manners”
He is an Italian “royal”(Count) and since Italy no longer acknowledges royalty, it is a courtesy title only only! He was raised in that environment and I am sure he has excellent manners.
I simply makes sense for Bea to be a part time working royal. I somehow think she wants a different life for her daughter. She has certainly kept her out of the spotlight. I wonder if Wails would be raging if they put Bea in full time? KFC hasn’t done anything since he acquired his new position that was logical, so I doubt he’ll let Bea work even part time.
If the Escort got a ration for trying to include her family, how do you think people will think if Ma Mids pushes herself forward? They need more royals working.
Indeed. We are ready to see some real princesses enjoying the glamour and the glitz of royal life at tax payer expenses and not restricting it only to the married in, aka Camilla, Kate and Sophie.
Um, yay?
Yeah. I am against this cause there should not be a RF full stop. And not going to applaud others joining in that do nothing to actually HELP people.
I wonder if Bea’s husband reduced her chances to become a working Royal by hugging Prince Harry at the Chubbly? Or vice versa? Anyhow, it was a bit strange display of affection.
The hug? I’m thinking it was done to try to counter the photo of Beatrice hugging Piers Morgan. Edo is trying to keep a foot in each camp.
Bea doesn’t wear wiglets or copy Meghan’s every look. And she scored even lower than Cams in the Sun’s favorite royal at the coronation poll (which Harry won) so it’s not like Cams is threatened. Bea can hold a conversation and isn’t an insecure mean girl. Start the rollout.
I hope Beatrice refuses. She has a good life. The tabs aren’t after her. Why help the same uncle who loudly proclaimed he didn’t want you in his slimmed down monarchy?
“Beatrice and Eugenie seem like shockingly well-adjusted women and they’re quite popular whenever they are out and about.”.
Ooohh, I beg to greatly differ on both of those points! Well-adjusted women are not thirsty, attention -seeking, treacherous backstabbers who support a credibly accused sexual abuser (who maintained a friendship with a convicted sex trafficker), that dine out with rabid Sussex haters like Piers Morgan (he recently confirmed that he had lunch with both Princesses of York), and they do not get upset simply because Meghan was pregnant at their wedding and reception (the nerve!).. And, popular? Sophie seems to get along well with the small crowds that she attracts at events but she is not a draw and does not have charisma. The York sisters are Sophie .02; and, they are just out for themselves and their tawdry parents. Well-adjusted? Nah.
I would question Bea’s judgement. IIRC, she was there for her father’s BBC interview, and apparently she told him it was brilliant.
At the same time, I see no reason why she can’t do a share of the humdrum bread-and-butter events. Keep it banal and light and she should be fine.
If the RF is basically okay with Andrew and feel he’s done nothing wrong, then why the prejudice against his two daughters, who have had no participation in his evil-doing? I think BOTH would be great working royals and God knows they WILL work, unlike Can’t and Won’t. Is there a fear they would OUTSHINE anyone? Because that really is the kiss of death or emigration.