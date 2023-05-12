Anderson Cooper embarrasses himself, defends CNN’s decision to air Trump’s town hall

It definitely feels like the cyclical nature of fascism and stupidity is really kicking everyone’s ass lately. It would be less disconcerting if we, as a society, didn’t treat the twin movements of “ignorance” and “violent fascism” like they were brand new, like there’s no way to know how to deal with these people. Too many people have the memories of fruit flies, like they can’t even remember what f–king worked two and a half years ago. In 2016, CNN gave hundreds of hours of free media time to then-candidate Donald Trump. CNN would simply run his Nazi rallies live on air, with little to no fact-checking or commentary. That was largely the policy for cable news up until November 2020, when Trump lost his mind on Election Night and began spouting the lies which would lead to an armed insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021. What news organizations learned from November 2020 through January 2021 is that they cannot just blindly platform Trump and his lies and his violent threats. They have a civic and corporate responsibility to not put him on air without any context.
Well, this week, CNN decided to play it like it was 2016 all over again. The day after Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll, CNN aired a “town hall” with the twice-impeached and currently indicted insurrectionist Donald Trump. As I said yesterday, it was grossly irresponsible on CNN’s part. CNN was widely criticized by all sides in the 24 hours after the town hall. Well, it got so bad that Anderson Cooper was ordered to make a statement about it at the start of his CNN show last night:
“You have every right to be outraged today and angry and never watch this network again. But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?” I’m so embarrassed for Anderson Cooper right now. What the f–k does he think he’s doing? Of course sensible people know that Trump is not “going away” any time soon. We also know that the white nationalist movement is not “going away,” but we would all agree that it would be f–king irresponsible for a news network to air a neo-Nazi town hall unedited, without fact-checking and without context, correct? Well, that’s exactly what CNN did. AGAIN. Just like they did in 2016 (and 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020). Why is CNN acting like November 2020 didn’t happen? That the insurrection didn’t happen? We shouldn’t have to watch as a major news network re-learns that it’s a bad idea to act as the go-to platform for a violent sexual predator, white nationalist and insurrectionist.
CNN is going down the drain. I stopped watching that mess almost 10 years ago.
I was living overseas during the build-up to the Iraq War and the difference between CNN International telling the truth and domestic CNN boostering for war was shocking. Haven’t watched since.
I too watched CNN International when abroad and naively thought CNN US was same truth telling. Guess not and I do not watch CNN anymore. As far as Anderson Cooper – he should know better.
Absolutely! He does know better. He was the only thing I liked about CNN and even then I only watched clips. Not even those. You are dead to me Anderson and CNN has been dead for years. They are pathetic
He seemed like an intelligent person, but in no way is not giving airtime to fascists the equivalent of my staying in a silo & only wanting to hear from people who agree with my point of view.
I honestly wonder if he does know better, or if this is who he really is. A lof of people are surprised by, and disappointed in, his preachy lecture to critics of CNN’s decision to give valuable and undeserved attention to Trump. But I’ll bet one person who isn’t surprised in the least is Kathy Griffin. He dumped his very good friend like she was radioactive after her controversial take on perennial liar, corrupt bully, and sexual predator DJT. He’s very practiced at being likeable and charming on air, but his swift, permanent dismissal of Griffin made me wonder what runs underneath.
“Stay in our silo”? I’m surprised he didn’t call us all a bunch of snowflakes. We saw what we saw. We remember what we saw. And we knkw who allowed and is again allowing Trump to have a 24/7 platform to spread lies and disinformation.
F off Anderson.
The press reaction disgusted me too. The reporters pretended that we don’t know that Trump is pro-Putin and anti-abortion. Instead, we heard that he wouldn’t say this or that. Maybe tell us what you already know.
On yesterday’s Townhall post I commented that not even Anderson Cooper could get me to watch CNN again, and now, with this BS spin, he made sure of that.
Coop, this was bad. Really bad.
And on top of it the entire audience was 100% pro Trump. It’s all so gross.
And, evidently, HAND PICKED for that very reason. 🤦♀️
I saw someone on the bird app describe the audience as a laugh track.
Yes, it was handpicked and not a representation of New Hampshire. I think that it is vile that St. Anselm College hosted the event as well. Both the college and the Network are dispicable.
They wanted an audience of Republican primary voters. Somebody has to win the primaries first before they do any general election coverage. It was provided by the NH Republican party mostly. But they should have known this would result in a pro Trump rally, not a town hall with differing views aired. The college has a poli sci department. They absolutely should have known better.
What was the rush? It’s not even primary season. We can wait!
If you saw the group of people that the interviewed afterwards you see exactly how the average republicans brain works and it’s mush. The woman who said that trump’s assertion that the election was rigged and stolen is his opinion and he has a right to it is absolutely nuts. ITS NOT AN OPINION IT IS A LIE! You don’t get to have a fucking opinion on a fact because you don’t like it! And the fact that you want this person, who you think believes this lie, to make decisions for the entire nation is fucking insane. They are incapable of logic or critical thinking.
Their brains are controlled by their white supremacy and misogyny.
@Erin, Trump’s opinion and Kelly Ann’s “alternative facts” are definitely lies. I won’t waste my time or spike my blood pressure with CNN again.
Oh Anderson how very disappointing. Have not been watching CNN for a while. They are trying to be the new Fox fools.
If he’s gonna fan the flames, better not start bleating when he’s burned by the f-ckin fire.
I was so disappointed to see that quote from Anderson. Any credibility he had is going to be very damaged by this .
I just checked for Daniel Dale, that great fact checker who worked for CNN. Remember that guy? Appears he’s still there at CNN but it sounds like he’s on paternity leave right now.
Not that there’s any way to save that dumpster fire of a network, it’s too far gone.
Pathetic. Will they learn from this though?
No.
“But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?”
He’s not going away because y’all are kissing his ass and giving him air time. Not because people are staying in their silos. There was no need to give him a town hall that nobody else was/is getting.
And it’s hypocritical to accuse folks of siloing when they literally let Agent Orange literally silo himself by only inviting Republicans and Independents who cheered Trump and refused to ask hard questions. Even their choice of moderator siloed Trump and he still called her nasty.
Exactly – they created a giant silo and echo-chamber with their little nazi moderator and audience and then accuse everyone else of being in silo. Shameful — they are leaning in even harder to their neo-nazi party they helped create.
Kaitlin Collins has had her reputation as a right wing hack whitewashed by CNN for years. She never should have been given this platform either.
Totally agree @Brassy Rebel. She worked for The Daily Caller, the news site founded by Tucker Carlson, for 4 years before getting hired at CNN. She slammed Hillary Clinton and Black Lives Matter, which she called “a problem that Americans should be aware of”. She also dragged George Soros on his advocacy for easing immigration restrictions. No wonder she was so soft on Trump even though he called her a “nasty person”.
An audience participant was quoted as saying they were told they were not allowed to boo, but they could clap and cheer. He also said about half the audience was disgusted and appalled – but they weren’t allowed to ask questions that were challenging to TFG. So it was a rally and it was propaganda designed to minimize the awfulness.
It’s repulsive and quite insulting for AC and CNN to make these statements that we are holding ourselves up in a silo. We are ALL perfectly aware of the damage this man caused and continues to cause the American people.
Does CNN not understand or remember the damage that Drumpf caused to our country and continues to do so??? Apparently not.
This is just the same BS “both sides” that we are still getting from most of the MSM and it is complete BULLSHIT! We are way past that at this point. Everyone knows what the right wants, they have made it perfectly clear, and it’s not just a difference in opinion. They want entire groups of people dead, their rights stripped away, put into bondage, and a Christian nationalist country with trump as their dictator since he doesn’t believe in any election where he doesn’t win they will make sure he never has to leave.
Yes! They did this to us last time! I am sick to my stomach over this! I can’t go through it again, I just can’t!
Germany in 1933.
Honestly yes. People think we are being alarmist when saying this stuff but just read about it, look at the history, look at the build up and power grab of the nazi party, see what they did and how they did it and you will see that it’s all happening in almost the exact same way. The orange ghoul himself has taken his playbook from hitler and the nazi party, he is doing everything they did with the help of the republicans, media, and neoliberals, and the democrats are just sitting back and watching it happen. When they had a chance to do anything at the start of Biden’s term before they lost the house they didn’t do a thing to try and stop this. Now here we are.
100% agree about similarities to Germany in the 1930s. It’s how it started. We are doomed.
Dittoerooni. Doomed, we are. The force we must call upon. But which force? I’m conflicted lol.
Yes, Germany in the 1930s. And on a scale from zero to Leni Riefenstahl I’d give it an 8. Manufacturing a Trump rally and adding a crowd isn’t “covering the news.” It was spreading election lies, racism (“thugs”), and misogny.
Roland Martin, who worked for CNN way back when shared history that the network’s high brass has been promoting him since Obama years for ratings. His story is chilling if you want to see it on the bird app.
I live in a university town and my partner was on a committee trying to figure out how to handle a controversial speaker that was coming to town (I shouldn’t even say controversial – a known liar and white supremist). My partner suggested that the U should run a “fact-checker ticker” along the top of the stage to counter and address any falsehoods spoken (like: “False, there is no evidence of . . . “). The speaker ended up canceling but it’s exactly what the networks should be doing at all times.
Perhaps the worst part of what CNN did (it was all horrible) was ask the Republican party in New Hampshire to provide an audience. I get that they were doing this allegedly in preparation for the primary next winter. But after all that has happened, who in their right mind would expect the Republican party to provide an audience of sane, rational people to have a sane, rational discussion of actual issues? On top of that, they instructed this group not to boo. But they could applaud. What they ended up with under these guidelines was a Trump-neo-Nazi rally. And this was all perfectly predictable. Now all the so-called journalists at the network are busily trashing whatever reputations they have left. When it comes to American journalism, it should be blown up (not literally!) so we can just start over.
The MAGA audience wasn’t a fair or balanced representation of the state’s voters. Their questions and celebration of his riffs were concerning and would have been prevented if the format hadn’t been made optimal for Trump to attack. (But thanks, Anderson, for insulting viewers who expect integrity.) Like in the final debate, someone needs to cut Trump’s mike because he only respects what he wants to say.
I do not want to think about DT. Trust me, it’s not indifference.
So in order to prove I don’t live in a silo, I need to subject myself to listening to a man once again defame and abuse a woman he already defamed abused and sexually assaulted. I have to subject myself to watching and hearing him laugh at his sexual assault victim???? Yeah no. F&ck all the way off with that.
In general, Anderson Cooper’s comment about listening to people who have different viewpoints than your own is a good one. However, NOT WITH TRUMP. The former guy has always been a fascist, misogynist, racist, homophobic lying a-hole. Not once in a political speech has this changed in 7 years and the man encouraged a coup d’état. If CNN, which is now owned by a conservative, is arguing that it had no idea that they would be airing hate speech, they deserve to be shamed at the very least. We all know what Trump stands for. Airing his hateful views normalizes them, and CNN needs to take responsibility for that.
Exactly. Fascism, racism, and misogyny are not “differing” viewpoints which we must listen to out of fairness. They are hateful ideologies which should have no place in civilized society. Hate speech should never be free of consequences.
Exactly. This is the hill I will die on.
A kkk rally, white supremacy needs giant platform ya know. Cooper can STFU. It’s going to get worse on CNN with Cooper front and center to lecture us again.
agreed, all I can say is he won’t be lecturing me.
And CNN knew what they were doing when put Kaitlin Collins as the host of the “Townhall”.
Journalism used to be different, in part, because journalists were trained differently. My first career was in journalism and when I was in college, the ADL paid for me and other collegiate journalists to go to Europe and learn about the Holocaust so when Holocaust deniers tried to get their b.s. covered by the college press (those were their tactics then), we would refuse.
I was taught that journalism was about the telling the truth, holding the powerful accountable and informing the public—not providing an open forum for dangerous liars and letting people “sort it out” for themselves.
One good rule that journalists should try to follow is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. Too often in recent years, American journalism has done the opposite. That’s very much how we got Trump.
“If you don’t have facts, you can’t have truth. Without truth, you can’t have trust. Without these three, we have no shared reality. We cannot attempt to solve any problem. You can’t have democracy if you don’t have integrity of facts.”
– Maria Ressa, 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner, and a REAL journalist.
Quote from interview on CBC
https://www.cbc.ca/radio/ideas/maria-ressa-democracy-nobel-prize-beatty-lecture-1.6645842
Anderson Cooper, may I suggest that you read her book, “How to Stand Up to a Dictator”.
I think Cersei had much more influence on the world than in Westeros. Her truthful lies have taken root.
Thanks for the book rec!
As a non American, i’m always surprised to see how deferential journalists are when interviewing politicians. I feel that the job of saying the difficult stuff has just been handed over to the late night comedians, which is absurd.
i watch the news in US, France, India and in the UK, and so far the only two that grill their politicians are the Brits. The breakfast shows in Britain have a different politician on nearly every day, and whether its the PM or a lowly cabinet member, they are treated the same way and its eviscerating.
i dont always agree with Paxman, but his 97 interview of the then Home Secretary where he asked me the same question 12 times should be required watching for any political journalist.
Jonathan Swan did a decent sit down with trump some time ago.
(Trump was still in office and covid was going on)
CNN is not a news organization. They are a entertainment organization at minimum and I will treat them as such.
Exactly this. I stopped watching them years ago (back in 2015/26) and my decision just continues to be confirmed as the right choice
CNN gave dt preferential treatment in every election. Why was this held? dt is not the only person who had said he is running but he sure is the only one give a stage to hold a neo nazi rally. He has been lying for years, allowing him to lie the entire time was in no way journalism. His mike should have been cut and the entire thing ended after about 5 minues. In dt words, cnn was the loser, bigly.
That mess with Trump should never have been aired.
Cut off the feed and go to commercial.
Zero journalism was involved and I do not watch CNN anymore.
i’ve stopped watching CNN for a while now. it’s incomparable to FoxNews but the core values of the network are the same…use news as entertainment, sensationalize, sensationalize, sensationalize, bombard viewers with constant news often with a biased spin. If anything, i think both Fox News and CNN have gamified our country and divided it as democrats win, republicans lose, or vice versa. there’s no objective reporting anymore. 24-hour news just means you have to create drama to sell. So, inherently broadcasts are the views/agenda of the network on what gets ppl to watch and not unbiased news anymore.
‘They have a civic and corporate responsibility to not put him on air without any context.’
We aren’t addled in our silos. We’re making informed choices regarding where we purchase our ‘news.’ We don’t support fascism. Networks that do should know there are many other sources to choose from to obtain information.
What news CAN we watch? Is there any place to get good news?
The only thing I agree with is that this shows people what we are against. I literally thought he was a joke when he first ran and then the SOB won. Which will break my heart forever. Maybe it is good to see the crazy’s? I honestly don’t know. What I really want is for him to be completely shut down. But I don’t want to get complacent.
@Elsa — I’ve been watching an online political news group called “Meidastouch”, it’s on YouTube, Insta, etc. They get all kinds of legit insider political news, and have a very good take on the sleaze happening in the Rethug party. I gave up CNN years ago when it became Fox Lite.
I watch independent news sources like MediasTouch as well. That channel was founded by three brothers and the one is an experienced attorney, so he gives a nuanced and informative breakdown of those subjects.
I also enjoy David Pakman, Kyle Kulinski (his show on YouTube is Secular Talk), and Sam Seder of The Majority Report. I can’t do mainstream news sources!
@amyb-love Sam Seder.
Me too!!
Michael Popok’s “LegalAF” is another good one to watch, as is “FarronBalanced”. They’re out there folks, spread the news!
Bradley Whitford posted this famous quote on Twitter in regards to Cooper, and I feel obliged to quote it as well:
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it”
– Upton Sinclair
Whew. That is brutal.
Go, Bradley!
Go Upton Sinclair! This is an evergreen quote.
I knew I liked Upton Sinclair.
I am not surprised at Cooper’s take at all. Back in 2007 I read his book, Dispatches from the Edge. When I finished it all I could think of was 1. this man really doesn’t like women. Just has no respect for women (at least in general, I’m sure he likes a handful of women friends). Every story involving women was horrible or degrading and he seemed cool about that and 2. he is gay and really wants to fit in with men, especially powerful men. (This was before he officially came out (in 2012) but that book confirmed to me he was gay.)
With this awful excuse for CNN holding a Trump rally, Anderson just exposed he is willing to excuse and support the very people who want him dead. I don’t like him but it makes me sad at how low his self esteem is that he is willing to curry favor with literal neo-Nazis.
It explains why he and Andy Cohen are besties. He also hates women. Especially Black women.
Just to be clear, not all gay men are misogynists. That said, there is a certain privileged type that identifies strongly with white patriarchy because they have been accepted and even embraced by it. Not unlike white women who identify with white men when put to the test. I speak as someone with a feminist gay nephew.
@Brassy Rebel Not all gay men are misogynists and anti-Black, I agree. But this seems to be a recurring issue with white gay men. Specifically.
CNN lost all credibility as a world class news organization for me at the beginning of the Iraq war under George Bush. They veered into propaganda. Since then they have become more like an entertainment channel and increasingly more conservative and more right wing. What rationale could you possibly have for giving Donald Trump a platform? Have they become Fox News? Are they going after the Fox News audience? WHY? They might as well declare themselves the Donald Trump Channel. To give the “front runner” of one party, and before all serious candidates have been declared, is unfathomable. It makes it propaganda. Interestingly, I think Kailyn Collins has Republican connections, am I correct? I think she did a good job as White House correspondent, though.
@tamsin
I was unaware of this until after the CNN Town Hall, but apparently, Kaitlan Collins once worked for The Daily Caller (a conservative news and opinion website) founded by – Tucker Carlson LOL. So yes, you are correct about Collins having Republican connections.
I only knew of her as a White House correspondent for CNN; I don’t know how many journalists could have handled Trump in that format, but she wasn’t one of them. She tried at first, to push back on his endless barrage of lies, but seemed to give up later. Hell, even Chris Wallace couldn’t control him in the 2020 Presidential Debate with Biden. For me, the only person that comes to mind with the ability to handle that lying asshole is Jon Stewart!!
CNN changed ownership recently. The new owner clearly aspires to be the next Rupert Murdoch. It’s another example of awful people buying the name of a credible news source and then wearing the skin like an Edgar-suit. CNN is dead.
The funny thing is Anderson doesn’t even need the money. There might not be Vanderbilt money left, but he has made a 9 figure fortune on his own. He can afford to take a principled stance.
I wonder what his CNN contract is, and how much time is left before negotiating a new one. He already contributes to 60 Minutes on CBS, I’m sure they’d throw money at him to get him exclusively. MSNBC probably would too.
CNN, let’s get real here. This wasn’t – “Do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?” WE ALL KNOW who Trump is/what he stands for unless you have lived under a damn rock for the last 7/8 years. Essentially, CNN decided to take a page from Fox’s playbook and do anything, regardless of truth or integrity, for ratings. That’s it – it was for the RATINGS. I would have more respect for them if they simply admitted that!
Besides giving this fascist pathological liar and sexual abuser a platform (relatively unchecked), they hand-picked the fucking audience to be almost all Trump-supporting Republicans, who cheered and laughed at his lies, laughed at his defamation of E. Jean Carroll, and insults towards Collins, and essentially goaded him on. THAT is the part that really angers me about CNN’s decision. I don’t watch much CNN anyway, but I am removing them from a potential news source from now on!!
They deserve every ounce of backlash and cancellation they are getting!!
“But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?” But when I want to take a swim I look for a pool, not a CESSPIT.
Wow, of all the hills to die on…
“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”
Carl Sagan
Wow, that’s a perfect description of what’s going on here.
Right now he is the front runner in the Republican Party.Whether we like it or not he is going to get a platform.The thing to do with him is to go for the jugular
If you’re financially able, it’s a good time to donate to your NPR and/or PBS station 🙂
I’m very disappointed in Cooper. WTF? What happened? HOW did that happen? Even Rupert Murdoch is sick of Trump so CNN takes him on? WHY?????? I hope this stupid decision ends up causing CNN to lose money.
Oh Anderson, don’t listen to these morons. After Rachel, you’re the next best propagandist on the evening tele. I still love you. Knowing you are both gay blows me.