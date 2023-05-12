It’s ‘complete rubbish’ that Queen Camilla ever sold out Prince Harry to the press…?

Prince Harry’s multiple lawsuits and court cases against the British tabloids are bad news for the Windsors. As I’ve noted, Harry is in a win-win position at the moment, especially with the current trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers, publishers of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror. Harry’s argument is that there are hundreds of old Mirror articles which were sourced from illegal methods (phone hacking, bribery & blagging). The Mirror’s argument, from the very start of the trial, is that most of the articles were actually sourced through royal offices, i.e., the courtiers working for Harry’s father and grandmother were leaking sh-t about Harry constantly. Both scenarios prove Harry’s long-standing arguments: the tabloids are a criminal enterprise and the Windsors are in bed with the criminal British media. Harry knows a lot of secrets too, including the huge, secret settlement Prince William received from the Sun. Will more revelations like that come out? Hopefully. And it’s got the Windsors shaking in their proverbial boots. Some highlights from the Royalist’s latest piece:

Prince Harry’s upcoming testimony in his case against the Mirror: A friend of Prince William told The Daily Beast: “I think the family know he could say anything and no one is looking forward to it. Harry seems to be obsessed by the idea that everyone was in cahoots with the media, so presumably there will be lots more of that.” William’s “very large” settlement from NGN: The Daily Beast understands that William settled with the paper for around £1m ($1.15m) and that while the exact terms of the deal were confidential, they were not kept secret from Harry, and that he could have participated in the deal and got a similar settlement. Camilla is mad too: A friend of Camilla’s, whom Harry accused in his book of sacrificing him on her “PR altar,” told The Daily Beast that while the king and queen were “deeply hurt” by Harry’s actions so far, and were likely to be further upset if he repeats previous allegations or makes new ones in court, they “absolutely accept he has the right to his day in court like any other private citizen.” Camilla’s connections to Mark Bolland & Piers Morgan: Asked if Camilla was unnerved by claims made in a skeleton argument submitted to the court this week that her and Charles’ former spin doctor, Mark Bolland, may have been the source of stories about Harry—including one that Harry had caught glandular fever after kissing girls—and that Bolland was a drinking pal of then-Mirror editor Piers Morgan (who has become one of the Sussexes’ most vituperative critics) and fed him stories, the friend said: “I’m sure it won’t be pleasant, but don’t forget, people have said all sorts of horrible things about her over the years and she hasn’t snapped yet. Anyone who knows her knows the idea she would have been encouraging Bolland to sell out Harry to the Mirror is just complete rubbish.” Harry will testify for three days & Omid Scobie will testify too: As well as showing that Harry is due to be on the stand for three long days of testifying and cross-examination in early June, the timetable shows that next week, Sussex cheerleader and biographer Omid Scobie is due to testify on Harry’s behalf. Court papers suggest he will testify that when interning at the showbiz desk of MGN Sunday paper The People he, “was given a list of mobile telephone numbers and a verbal description of how to listen to voicemails, as if it were a routine newsgathering technique.”

“Harry seems to be obsessed by the idea that everyone was in cahoots with the media, so presumably there will be lots more of that.” The Mirror’s literal defense is “we got all of this info on Harry because his father’s staff briefed us over drinks and fancy meals.” Institutional gaslighting, my god. “While the exact terms of the deal were confidential, they were not kept secret from Harry, and that he could have participated in the deal and got a similar settlement.” I’m still stuck on this, because I seriously doubt that Harry learned about William’s secret 2020 settlement from William or William’s office. I still want to know how Harry learned of it and whether he knows the terms.

As for Camilla… Mark Bolland was HER PR guru, the one she convinced Charles to hire, the one who came up with Project Queen Camilla, a three-decades-long operation to make this conniving side chick the queen consort. All of the coronation hoopla has just emphasized (to me) that Camilla still isn’t ready for primetime – that her image is a house of cards, and Harry knows exactly what she did to him and what she did to Meghan too. Camilla thought nothing of wining and dining Jeremy Clarkson AND Piers Morgan last December, remember.