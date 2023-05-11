Donald Trump’s CNN town hall was grossly irresponsible & downright despicable

On Tuesday, a New York jury unanimously found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll, the woman he raped in a Bergdorf dressing room and then smeared from the White House. On Wednesday, CNN went ahead with their “town hall” event with Donald Trump. CNN did not cancel their event with a twice-impeached serial sexual predator and unrepentant white supremacist. Full disclosure: I did not watch it and I want to pretend that none of this is happening, that Trump is a political nonentity, but I get that it’s very likely that Trump gets the Republican nomination again. So here we are. Some lowlights from CNN’s platforming of a racist predator insurrectionist.
On the 2020 election & January 6th insurrection: “I think that, when you look at that result and when you look at what happened during that election, unless you’re a very stupid person, you see what happens,” Mr. Trump said, calling the election he lost “rigged.” Mr. Trump later said he was “inclined” to pardon “many” of the rioters arrested on Jan. 6, 2021, after the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob during certification of President Biden’s Electoral College win. His avoidance of an unequivocal promise pleased people close to him. He also came armed with a list of his own Twitter posts and statements from that day — an idea that was his, a person familiar with the planning said. He lied about his inaction that day as Ms. Collins pressed him about what he was doing during the hours of violence. And he said he did not owe Vice President Mike Pence, whose life was threatened by the mob, an apology. “A beautiful day,” he said of Jan. 6.
On abortion: Before the town hall, his team spent considerable time honing his answer to a question they knew he would be asked: Would he support a federal ban, and at how many weeks? His repeated dodges and euphemisms were hard to miss on Wednesday. “Getting rid of Roe v. Wade was an incredible thing for pro-life,” he began. That was about as specific as he would get. He said he was “honored to have done what I did” — a line Democrats had quickly flagged as potential fodder for future ads — and that it was a “great victory.”
On E. Jean Carroll: Mr Trump was asked directly about Tuesday’s verdict in the E Jean Carroll civil case, when he was ordered to pay about $5m (£4m) in damages for sexual abuse and defamation. He repeatedly denied having any contact with the writer despite a photo emerging of them together. “I don’t know her. I never met her. I had no idea who she is,” he said. The audience in New Hampshire then laughed as he he mocked Ms Carroll’s claim and called it “fake news”.
On Russia’s war in Ukraine: “I don’t think of winning or losing, I think in terms of getting it settled,” he said. “I want everybody to stop dying.” He added that he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin made a mistake in invading Ukraine but, when asked, would not label him a war criminal.
There was obviously a lot more, like Trump calling the moderator a “nasty person” and the new Hampshire audience laughing constantly at Trump’s unhinged “greatest hits.” President Biden’s team watched the town hall and they cut an ad and put it online quickly, and the people running Biden’s social media accounts were on top of what was happening. It actually does feel like we’re going to get a repeat of the 2020 election, Biden v. Trump.
There were not fine people on both sides of Charlottesville.
The January 6th rioters were not good people.
It’s simple, folks.
Do you want four more years of that?
After last night, not even Anderson Cooper can get me to watch CNN now.
Same, they aren’t even trying to pretend anymore. They are following the money to the hard right just like fox and don’t care that they will help destroy the country and peoples lives in the process.
That audience did not represent New Hampshire.
I agree, this doesn’t represent New Hampshire. I live in New Hampshire and even the people I know that voted for Trump previously don’t want him to run or win because they think he’s toxic. I’m disappointed by these chucklefucks.
They let him do a televised trump rally with bussing in his MAGA audience, no fact checking, no push back AT ALL. CNN has jumped the shark
CNN specifically allowed only Republican and undeclared voters, at the Trump campaign’s demand. That made it not an actual “Town Hall,” which is supposed to be a representative mix.
As a Masshole, I have to say it was perfectly representative of rightwing and MAGA New Hampshire.
So surprised that this was in NH. It’s a great state with a lot of awesome people–this audience does not accurately reflect that.
@ConcernFae–I live in Mass too and yes, there are definitely some terrible MAGA folks in our state and New England but NH did go 53% to 45% Biden….
Same. I like Anderson Cooper but hope he defects somewhere else.
Amen. See ya Anderson but CNN is a no go for me
Two things:
1. CNN desperately wants trump back in office because he generates a shit ton of news for them. It’s all a grift.
2. It would not surprise me at all if they hired Tucker Carlson to headline a show. You know, just to be “fair” and “balanced”.
CNN completely outed themself last night. They are on the side of fascism and the Republican party. Period.
Despicable. Don’t sleep on Trump, DeSantis, or any other nutjob on the right wing plotting to seize office. Too much is at stake. AGAIN.
I’m not even American, andfeel the same way Trump is a maniac; a toxic dangerous piece of garbage.
As long as the mainstream media continues to normalize fascism by pretending that today’s Republican party is a political party and not a criminal organization, this is what we’re going to get. Trump is a fascist, and the media is enabling him and his followers which includes all of the current leadership of the Republican party.
And CNN bringing in fascist cheerleaders made it all even worse.
@brassyrebel – exactly this. CNN’s “both sides-ing” and “whataboutism” and normalizing the unconscionable is a disgrace
On a more positive note, CNN is being dragged for filth this morning on all the most prominent social media platforms. They seem to have sparked a backlash.
CNN got exactly what they wanted. The moderator is a nasty person. It was the shitshow we all predicted and the magats and network are making bank. Makes me want to vomit but I won’t stop working to get Dems elected.
Tens of millions of people WILL vote for him again. Happily and proudly. Hopefully, it will not be enough for him to win, but we will still be stuck with an alarmingly huge chunk of the country that is just fine with fascism, white supremacy, misogyny, delusion, and what is almost certainly serial rape.
That is fucking terrifying. We need to vote like our lives depend on it, because for women, BIPOC, and queer people, it kinda does.
VOTE VOTE VOTE blue! Vote for Joe! Vote for your local blue candidates. Vote like our/your life depends on it, because it does and “they” have shown us what “they” will do if “they” win. Do not give them oxygen….VOTE!
Everything about that show was hard to watch and maybe that was the point. I know lots of people are piling on CNN for giving him airtime and there is a lot of validity in those points. There’s also something to be said for showing, not just telling. We say we all know how awful these people are and they shouldn’t be given more platforms to spew their garbage, but honestly that’s like saying “yah, I know there’s a problem with my house’s foundation, but I don’t want to dig it up and expose it”. Great way to end up losing your home. Some people (believe it or not) are still undecided about exactly how freaking irredeemable this wasted skinbag and his followers really are or how hard the fight has to be to truly eradicate them,and seeing a demonstration like this might just be the motivation needed to engage them.
I agree somewhat with the “give them enough rope…” tactic but this all should have happened without the cheering audience.
I really don’t understand how CNN thought this was a great idea.
Laugh Lines while agree with your bigger point about exposing something disagreeable, but I’m sorry I have to disagree that there are still people out there who don’t know exactly who Donald Trump is at this point. Unless they’ve been living off the grid for the past 7 – 8years they know what they’re getting.
She didn’t push back when he said dems want to kill babies that have already been born. He gave her three different opportunities to do so.
She was a blogger for Tucker Carlson’s website, The Daily Caller. She wrote click bait listicles ranking the hotness of Syrian refugees. Yes “Syria-sly” –
https://dailycaller.com/2015/11/18/13-syrian-refugees-wed-take-immediately-photos/
I don’t know how the Pulitzer committee overlooked this journalistic masterpiece:
“Ice Bucket Challenge Hipsters: These Guantanamo Detainees Did It First,” which likened the then-viral ice bucket challenge, where people threw freezing cold water on their heads to raise money for ALS, to waterboarding of Guantanamo Bay detainees”
https://nypost.com/2021/07/20/kaitlan-collins-missing-daily-caller-bylines-restored-but-mystery-remains/
CNN is the new Fox
I watched about 20 minutes of it and that was all I could stand. His lies, narcissism, and self- aggrandizement are repulsive. I will lose friends this election because I don’t see how anyone who listens to him can ever vote for him.
The only thing that I can think of positively is that, perhaps, it will energize the center to left wing rock the vote and not be complacent
F*ck CNN into the ground for this. I won’t be watching or reading it anytime soon.
When asked if he shared sensitive classified documents, he said every word EXCEPT no. He used “not necessarily, I had the right to, by the way I declassified them” and “I don’t think so.”
Which means he totally showed people sensitive private documents.
He is a despicable person on EVERY level and his supporters (the uneducated and uninformed, brainwashed) too. CNN …NOPE. NEVER again. Out!
Had my friend’s 30 something husband tell me he liked Trump until covid. He has had 2 double lung transplants. But it is all about taxes and saving and I guess he was able, like alot of people, to look past everything else. Americans I have realized are selfish creatures and if they can save on taxes even minutely, they will at the cost of people’s rights.
It’s the egotistical individualism of Americans that has gotten American society to this point and unless you are the CEO of a huge corporation or Jeff Bezos you aren’t saving on taxes and are actively voting against your best interests because republicans have and will continue to do what Wall Street and corporations tell them to do. They will cut taxes on the rich, preach about trickle down economics that has been proven over and over to not work, they will cut every social safety net program in the name of tightening the budget like they are trying to right now without a thought of touching the billions that go toward the military because we need another billion dollar bomber (the debt ceiling/limit is self imposed by the way, it’s not real), bust unions therefor chipping away at workers rights, and encourage corporate consolidation in every sector. We are headed into fascism with our eyes wide open because some people believe that they are saving a few dollars in taxes.
I wanted to watch this to see how Kaitlan Collins handled herself…..after listening to the reports today, I’m so thankful that I did not. It sounds like a disaster that would have made my blood boil and my BP go through the roof. He is such a lying POS.
I’m disgusted by CNN
Funny how CNN threw Trump a lifeline when it became apparent that Trump was loosing the sexual battery case E Jean Carroll brought against him.. In 2015/2016 it was the media giants, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS and MSN who gave Trump continuous incessant daily coverage for free turning his clown act into the GOP nominee. He never got over the majority of GOP delegates in 2016. He only became president bc someone played with the numbers using the same win ratio in a few swing counties. Even now the media is calling him the front runner. Vanguard and Blackrock own these companies. Last night, CNN created a false illusion of Trump support with an adoring crowd and softball questions during a fake town hall. His base is loud but shallow and dying out. His greatest hits are a broken record that no longer appeals. The largest shareholders of Vanguard want Trump’s destabilizing statements especially about the debt ceiling. We need to shine light these hedge fund owners and their ability to control. These funds are way overleveraged and in peril. They want to reset so they can continue to pull the strings but that might not be possible. Their ability to control the future is a problem. Vanguard wants to crash the economy with Trump as their chaos agent while they still have some power.
I never liked CNN because they are too centrist/moderate for my taste but ever since John Malone bought the network it has become more and more conservative. I recommend Democracy Now for a great news source.
I read an app interesting article that broke down CNN’s descent into emboldening right-wing talking points.
According to the article, Gen Z, Millennials, Xennials and younger Gen Xers are considered “cord cutters” forgoing cable in favor of streaming services. Older Gen Xers, Boomers and the few members of the Silent Generation that are left are basically the only ones still paying for cable services.
This has left the major news networks that still heavily rely on cable subscribers to fight over an aging and dwindling viewer base. Fox took the right and MSNBC took the left, leaving CNN in the middle.
During the 2016 election, CNN saw spikes in their viewership when they featured Trump, Republicans or just right-wing talking points period. So, they’re tapping into that demographic.
It’ll really be interesting to what happens in the next few years as their audience continues to shrink as boomers die off (I read 2-4 million boomers pass away each year). While it’s normally true that people become more conservative as they grow older, I don’t see most Gen Xers and younger ever accepting the current flavor of conservativism as we age. I Gen Z sure as heck is fed up with their shenanigans.
I don’t watch a ton of CNN, I prefer my news sources to be more independent media, but I sure as HELL am not watching anymore. The CNN Town Hall reminded me of what Jake Tapper said after the first 2020 Presidential debate with Trump and Biden – “That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a trainwreck!”
The format of having Republican Trump supporters mostly there to cheer him on, and laugh at his grotesque and pathological lies, was indefensible. Hell, he gave E. Jean Carroll more ammunition to sue his pathetic ass again for defamation; and hearing the audience laugh at those comments was stomach-turning. Yeah, sexual abuse is always so fucking funny 🙄
The only person that comes to mind that could possibly take on Trump in this kind of format would be Jon Stewart – I would enjoy Stewart ripping him apart, but then again, Trump’s modus operandi is to dominate the conversation, bully/talk over everyone else and lie with every word that comes out of his disgusting mouth.
Shame on CNN!!!
Contributed to AOC and the Biden/Harris campaign this morning. Let’s favor the bold and the brave, people!
Just deleted my cnn app. Done.
The CNN website does have a feedback page where you can complain about the editorial choices they make. Probably doesn’t have much effect, but it could help you feel better to express your disgust directly.
When I saw the ad for the event, I practically screamed at my TV screen. I cannot BELIEVE they are giving the dangerous jackass air time…..again. But what else do I expect from these people? It’s all about money, money, money.
I really do hope Anderson leaves the network. I like him and my mother loves him. But I won’t let her watch CNN next time she visits, which is what she always wants to watch. They are not getting viewing numbers from my home. No f**king way.
No wonder CNN chose Caitlyn Collins to do the TH — she’s a lightweight Rethuglican a$$-kisser in a tight white suit and fresh blow-out, Journalist Barbie. I will give CNN some feedback FWIW and even though I’m Canadian I feel strongly that all of us must speak up against this utterly partisan BS. What’s next? Hiring Tucker Carlson? I highly recommend Meidastouch podcasts and YouTube/Instagram coverage, the only honest, independent news source on this kind of stuff I’ve read in a lonnnngggg time.
Didn’t watch it last night, not interested in what this laughing stock of an ex-president has to say . IMO, the new CNN owners are closeted MAGAs . Even Michael Fanone one of the Jan 6 police officers that was attacked, heavily criticized CNN for having this town hall.
I loved Steve Schmidt’s takedown. He’s hysterical in his buttoned up seriousness lol. This is a circus.