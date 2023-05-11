King Charles is committed to ‘understanding different faiths and cultures’

People Magazine’s cover story this week is obviously about King Charles and the coronation. People Mag is running at least a dozen exclusives about the Chubbly, and none of them seem particularly pressing or interesting. Like, I’m slightly interested in the idea that the Princess of Wales wore a bib under her robe, but that’s about it. The cover story is really trying to make Charles sound like a “man of the people,” someone who understands modern Britain. For all of the superficial diversity on display at the coronation, it sure was a terribly white palace balcony though. That’s the larger message: we’re fine with people of color in Westminster Abbey but not Buckingham Palace. That alone is one of the most significant problems of Charles’s reign.
King Charles has been officially crowned as monarch — and he is uniquely suited for the challenge. Before Queen Elizabeth’s death in Sept. 2022, Charles became the longest-serving heir apparent in British history. Unlike his mother, who acceded the throne at age 25 when her father died, Charles — at age 74 — had plenty of time to prepare for his role.
“He’s known his country, and indeed the world, better than any previous monarch because he’s traveled…far and wide,” says Paddy Harverson, Charles’s former communications secretary, in this week’s PEOPLE cover story. “He has built up a huge amount of knowledge, experience, wisdom and connections, and he will bring all of that to the job.”
King Charles’ biographer Sally Bedell Smith agrees: “If he’d come to the throne 20 years ago maybe he would have been more impatient or… felt more hindered than he does now. Now, because he has such an extraordinary legacy, [he can focus on] binding people together…and finding common ground.”
Queen Rania of Jordan, who attended the coronation in London, tells PEOPLE exclusively, “The coronation was, of course, steeped in tradition, but I was very impressed with how King Charles put his own stamp on the events. It felt very natural to see representatives of different religions play a role in the service. This was unprecedented in Britain’s history, but it showed how focused His Majesty is on inclusivity.”
Hitan Mehta, executive director of the British Asian Trust, adds, “It reflects on the King and his commitment to understanding different faiths and cultures in the United Kingdom. He gets it. He gets the people he is head of state for.”
The thing is, Charles has traveled far and wide and he’s made an effort to know the rich diversity of modern Britain. He made a point of including setpieces of “inclusion” within the coronation (like having a Hindu read a Christian prayer???). He has done all of these good things… and he still refused to protect his biracial daughter-in-law and his mixed-race grandchildren. He still put them in mortal danger and pulled their security. He still hung a “whites only” sign on the palace balcony. All of those things exist in concert.
Interesting Harry is pictured on the cover but not camilla.
Oh wow I didn’t even notice that. Definitely a choice. Has he ever gotten her own People cover?
Well, they still gotta sell magazines, you know. That massive photo of Charlie looking like George III in Hamilton sure isn’t going to do it.
Oh Lord, now I can’t UNSEE George 3 from Hamilton!!
“I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love.” Perfect line for Charles 3, shitty father and grandfather!
@ Brassy Rebel. HAHAHAHAAAA, you are so right George III exactly. He also reminds me of an old lady playing dress up in a Senior Home play.
These people! Charles has being alive nearly 80 years and he is putting out that he is committed to ‘understanding’ …they are always committed to understanding and learning…
It would be like me saying I live in Spain for 80 years and don’t speak the language but I am committed to understanding and learning!!
Please….they know how to DO, they just don’t want to…
THEY are committed to keeping the social and economic divide!
How about just understanding the harm and pain he has inflicted on his son, d-i-l, and grand kids. The latter will eventually grow up and know that he has never and still doesn’t give two farts about their family. History is not going to be kind to him and his Horse.
Good catch! Camilla left off of the cover but there’s Harry. LOL
Sally b Smith is another sycophant of Charles. She trashes Diana. Harry. And Meghan
She leaned hard into the “Diana is crazy!” narrative.
@brassyrebel, she sure did, but the comment I would have loved to see quoted is, “, yes Charles travelled far and wide, learned many, many things, apart from, How to be a decent father and father in law!
Charles serves as the anti-role model. Harry is modeling himself as a father by not being like his father. Hugs all around.
C-3POS can only understand diversity on a superficial level. But he thinks he understands it fully and no one can tell him otherwise. It’s such an insidious and pervasive phenomenon–where the majority thinks it understands the minority and can do things “for” the minority without their input. It challenges their whole sense of self to even consider that they might need those people whose stories they exploit to weigh in. That exists everywhere in America too, especially in business and politics. The minority always knows and understands the majority as a matter of survival. The reverse is not true.
But superficial is all he is aiming for so he is accomplishing his goal as long as he can get some spokespeople/reps from different religions, etc. to speak up for him. He’s not really as interested in the people as he is in keeping his current kingship going with less dissent. If he were interested in doing anything for the “commoners” he would have done something else with the millions he spent on the con.
KC3 wants to understand other cultures and religions, but would rather not be RELATED to them. Or pictured with them. Or stand next to them, really….
Unless it involves a photo op of him smiling and/or clapping at their talents. Because, man, those other cultures can dance, amiright? Sweet Jesu, these people.
@ThatsNotOkay: you make a very important point, ‘the majority thinks it understands the minority and can do things “for” the minority without their input’. That’s exactly their mindset, that white savior BS. He refuses to live his understanding. His understanding is all from the brain, not from the heart.
He can’t even commit to his mother’s wishes, his first marriage or protecting his son’s family.
that’s what was so sad about his treatment of Meghan. It seems like his interest in diversity only goes so far – it basically stops at the balcony doors, so to speak. With as much as he did to showcase diversity in his coronation, the most important thing he could have done would have been to make sure Meghan and Archie and Lili felt welcome and protected at the event.
he values diversity so much his Black DIL didnt want to attend his coronation because of how she was treated in the UK, by the press and by the family.
This!!!
Charles claims to embrace diversity, but couldn’t be bothered to act decently towards his biracial daughter in law n grandchildren
Exactly this.
KCIII and his family are nimbys! They’re ok with different faiths and cultures as long as it’s not in their house. The official photos tell us all we need to know about their commitment. The king’s DIL and her grandchildren have been repeatedly told they are not welcome. Even though the Sussexes were here last year, there is not one official photo of L&A with their grandfather. So please don’t tell me he’s committed to diversity of faiths and cultures until he publicly makes peace with his son and his family.
This man is evil and can’t understand one religion much less many. As for cultures he only understands stealing from and oppressing. He had a chance with Meg but wouldn’t do it.
You’re right. He doesn’t even understand the basis of the Christian precepts concerning the church he supposedly leads. Or understands but doesn’t put into practice.
Lies. He can’t even commit to understanding (and knowing, protecting, valuing, etc) his own daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Another one of those ‘who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes’ moments. We see who you really are, king Chuckles.
This cover photo is just bizarre to me. This is 2023 and you have a person sitting on a throne with a cane, crown and cape and this represents Britain? Hard to imagine anyone not laughing at how bizarre this old man looks. The economy over there is drowning and this man sits on a throne swallowing in jewels. And wants to talk about diversity. Running your son off only because he has a biracial wife and he wants to talk about diversity. Get out of here with this out of touch nonsense. You would think this man is a character from a cartoon by the way he looks.
I know. It look so ridiculous. While I’m well aware the jewels are very real and worth mill, his whole outfit looks like it was purchased at the Halloween section of the dollar store.
It is one thing to be “interested” which an arms length approach where he meets with some religious leaders and has some performative representation at his coronation. But the reality and truth lie in his treatment of H&M and their children, his own blood. His abuse, lies and leaking against them. Doing nothing when Meghan was depressed & suicidal. Driving them out of the country & cutting them off. Allowing his wife & other son to do the same. Scheduling your coronation on the birthday of your mixed race grandchild. Not attending your mixed race grandchild’s baptism. All of these deeds are who Charles really is.
No, Charles has made a commitment to tokenism. If he believed in diversity and inclusion, he would get rid of the Palace’s exemption from the equalities act and he would be accept his non-white family members.
@Amy Bee – Your post reminds of their lack of commitment to hiring a Diversity Tzar. It’s always worth reminding them that after the Oprah interview a huge fuss was made about recruiting someone. “They” managed to interview three and none of them were suitable! I still think the candidates either turned them down or the interviewers didn’t like what they heard. Only recently Ngozi Fulani offered to help them understand where they might be going wrong and as far as I’m aware the offer was rejected.
Charles and the rest of the BRF may think they’re inclusive but, recent events have shown us that anyone a little “different” is greeted with suspicion and outright hostility. Very little tolerance is afforded to those who try to tell them the modern world no longer accepts a lot of their practices. Until Charles listens (and I mean really listens) to someone who can help him (and the rest of them) change his perception of what it means to be inclusive then the BRF will have another Susan Hussey incident in the not too distant future.
That is exactly right, Amy Bee. Everything is performative and for optics. Diversity is Charles’s favourite prop. Look at the array of diversity at the Coronation. Only his DIL and his two youngest grandchildren don’t qualify because they can’t be allowed to cross the palace threshold. Diversity stops at home.
Exactly right. Committed to “understanding”- an abstract, intellectualized “how it works” perspective rather than giving solidarity or equity- “doing the work”, surrendering some status to lift theirs up.
My husband is from Alabama, and grew up amongst older relatives and neighbors who often said shit like, “I’m not a racist, I don’t have a problem with ‘colored’ people, I just don’t want to live next door to them!” (He also has an uncle who insists on referring to me as “that little Mexican girl”. I’m a 31-year-old half Puerto Rican…) That’s the energy Charles is giving, made even more pathetic because the people he’s excluding are his own daughter-in-law and grandchildren, and he’s apparently even decided that his own son is expendable for starting that family.
But yeah, sure, yay diversity! 😒
We see your naked bigotry under your “new clothes”, emperor. Until he warmly welcomes Meghan, Archie and Lili, he’s not fooling any of us.
I’m thinking of Dolly Parton’s famous line: “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.”
Chucky’s dressed for the school play 60 years too late.
I am laughing at the thought of Chuck “binding people together” & “finding common ground.” He can’t even do that with his own family.
I’m also getting major second hand embarrassment from the people cover. It looks like self-parody to me.
Being American, all I can think of when seeing that People cover shot is Imperial Margarine and Chambord Black Raspberry liqueur….🤪
Imperial margarine. YES
He looks like someone dressing up(costume from Party Shambles) as a PIMP for Halloween! LOL
For Charles, diversity is all performative — all show, no substance.
He was happy to take credit for walking Meghan up the aisle, but he refused to stand by her when she was targeted with vicious, life-threatening racism.
Being photographed accompanying a gorgeous biracial bride, and inviting a Black gospel choir to perform at H&M’s wedding, didn’t amount to a commitment to diversity — these were empty gestures intended to make Charles and his very-much-not-a-racist family look good.
But he has no real interest in the actual hard work of anti-racism because he’d have to admit that the monarchy’s fortunes were built on slavery and colonialism.
Maybe Charles thinks of diversity as the diverse countries his family’s stolen jewels came from? As in, “Yup, we’ve got diversity. Believe me, we got them from everywhere.” (That I’ll believe.)
We – people of color – are quite adept at understanding the code. The majority, like KC3, are superficially open to diversity particularly in the workplace or academia. But they are loathe to invite us into their homes. We get it. “Diversity” equals good…as long as we don’t have to break bread with POC or welcome them as friends or family members.
I notice that the cover includes only Charles’s side of the family, including Harry, but William’s entire family and none of Harry’s. Very unflattering photo of Charles because no one thought to try to make that cheap looking tunic look like it fit well and fell nicely on the body. He would have been better off with some kind of full length purple robe to look majestic. As it is, it just looks tacky. I’ve concluded that Charles was wearing very heavy pancake make-up in a shade that made him look pale and sickly. I think he would have looked better with his his rosacea showing.
Excuse me, he is committed to no such thing. I believe that he’s committed to a) himself b) his stolen wealth and property c) Camilla d) his ego, prestige, popularity and not being outshone by anyone for any reason. That’s why he is not threatened by William. William could not outshine anyone under any circumstance. The perfect son! Charles doesn’t love William, of course, but he’s not outshone by him.
I don’t know how to say this more clearly than this, but I am a white chick raised in the midwest, and I am a more plausible “head of the church of England” than Chuck.
“He gets it. He gets the people he is head of state for.”
Yeah, no. Carry on, Windsors, into obscurity.
He would definitely have a lot of stories about the different countries he’s been to.
“If he’d come to the throne 20 years ago maybe he would have been more impatient or… felt more hindered than he does now.“
—What?!? So he’s patient *and* unhindered? Well, last I checked, he’s still pretty hindered… by the British constitutional system.