Rihanna’s son’s name has finally been revealed: RZA Athelston Mayers

Did anyone else sort of forget that we still didn’t know the name of Rihanna’s son? We finally got to see his face on the cover of British Vogue several months ago, but Rihanna had already posted some videos and photos of the baby before the magazine came out, because she was trying to dilute the value of some paparazzi pics. Throughout all of those dramas, we still didn’t know the kid’s name! Well, the Daily Mail got their hands on the baby’s birth certificate and drumroll please…

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky kept their son’s name a secret for a year, but the moniker has finally been revealed. The Daily Mail shared a copy of the baby’s birth certificate, which shows his full name is RZA Athelston Mayers. He appears to be named after Wu-Tang Clan member RZA (whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs), pronounced “Rizza.” The baby shares his middle name, Athelston, with dad Rocky. The birth certificate also confirms RZA’s date of birth was May 13, 2022.

As the tabloid noted, Rihanna had hinted at the baby’s name on April 5, where she was spotted carrying little RZA while wearing a Wu-Tang Clan shirt. She’d also been photographed in August 2022 wearing a RZA tee.

[From Yahoo]

I actually like the name “Rizza” but I’m lukewarm on using an acronym for a kid’s name. Still, I kind of agree that the kid looks like a Rizza/RZA. I also wonder if there was more connections than just “Rihanna liked the name RZA.” Rihanna is Robyn – she probably wanted an R name. Maybe the name stands for something else entirely. Who knows. I wonder what she’ll name the second kid? Fingers crossed for ODB (whose first name is actually Russell, another R name).

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Rihanna’s son’s name has finally been revealed: RZA Athelston Mayers”

  1. Mimi says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:02 am

    These people live in the own worlds, don’t they? Artists use stage names for a reason. Giving a “stage name” to a kid who has to go to school with other kids just seems cruel (looking at Future, Apple, Kulture, Wave, Aire, North, etc.).

    Reply
    • Lala says:
      May 11, 2023 at 10:08 am

      These celebrity children will be going to the same schools and running in the same circles. They probably won’t be at some public school being ridiculed for their name.

      Reply
    • Nubia says:
      May 11, 2023 at 10:09 am

      I guess that’s the point they will probably not be going to schools or have social circles with a Henry or Lucy.

      Reply
    • Marigold says:
      May 11, 2023 at 10:10 am

      It kind of speaks to the idea of exceptionalism. The belief being that they don’t need an “ordinary” name because they will be extraordinary people doing extraordinary things. God forbid one of these kids wants to do something pedestrian some day.

      Reply
      • Ameerah M says:
        May 11, 2023 at 10:12 am

        Please. The number of whacky names regular folks give their kids is hilarious to me. I see it every day in my work life.

      • og bella says:
        May 11, 2023 at 10:15 am

        I work at a public library and you would not, I mean, would NOT believe the names that I see.

    • Miranda says:
      May 11, 2023 at 11:08 am

      As a primary school teacher, I can assure you that plenty of “normals” choose wacky names for their kids, too. Though as a Linguistics major, it’s usually the nonsensical spellings that rile me (I once had a student named Emba, pronounced Emma, which is…not how phonetics work. And then there were the parents who thought Jizzelle was the spelling to go with…).

      Reply
  2. Lens says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:05 am

    I feel like we don’t know a LOT of celebrity kids’ names. I remember when it was a big thing with a big reveal in People so now that it’s not it’s probably a good thing. No reason if your parent(s) are famous you have to be a public person as well. That said I kinda like “RZA”. I mean it’s letters and not numbers or symbols!

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:08 am

    I mean, it could have been worse. It’s a shame that the name couldn’t have remained private for the baby’s sake but the DM has no scruples.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 11, 2023 at 10:51 am

      Agree. F$ck the Daily Mail for this.

      Reply
    • Ginny says:
      May 11, 2023 at 12:35 pm

      Yes, this feels SO icky and such an invasion of privacy. Knowing what we know as the DM is under trial right now, you have to wonder what shady methods were used to obtain the birth certificate?!?

      Reply
  4. HeyKay says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:08 am

    A lifetime of filling out forms that get questions.
    Always being asked how do you pronounce that?

    Unusual celeb kids names, I thought might be a fad. Guess not. Looks like it is gonna be a thing for quite awhile.
    R names? Richard, Robert, Ryan, Randall, Reggie, Ronald, etc. Old School.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      May 11, 2023 at 10:09 am

      Those names are also all incredibly WHITE. JS

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        May 11, 2023 at 10:27 am

        Richard Roundtree, Robert Johnson, Reggie Jackson, Ronald (Ron) Glass: an actor, a magazine publisher, a baseball player, and another actor are all Black Americans. And, with respect, “RZA” is a stage name, when did it get to be Black?

    • MrsBanjo says:
      May 11, 2023 at 10:16 am

      Well, my kids get that anyway with their names because they’re not English-based names. I’m not about to regret not naming them Ryan or Randall.

      Reply
      • Naye In VA says:
        May 11, 2023 at 10:51 am

        @Debbie

        That doesn’t make them black names. That makes them black people with white names. More than likely due to respectability politics.

        My father is named Christopher. A nun at the hospital where he was born in 1950 named him that.

    • Kitten says:
      May 11, 2023 at 10:22 am

      Richard as in D*ck?

      Reply
  5. SophieJara says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:21 am

    How are people ignoring the common and valuable facet of Black American culture where you specifically create a name or choose an unusual non-Anglo or recent name for your child as the knowledge of your culture’s names was stripped from your family by horrific violence?

    Gwyneth Paltrow’s names and Rihanna’s names are not part of the same conversation. Where I live, in Oakland, a huge number of kids have “made up” names and no one in public school is getting made fun of for it. In fact, taking the time to learn a unique pronunciation is a sign of respect.

    Reply
  6. Hamalka says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:21 am

    According to my three gen zoomers, having “riz” means having charisma.

    Reply
  7. Kitten says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:24 am

    I absolutely LOVE the name but I’m a huge Wu-Tang fan.

    A friend I went to high school with named his kid Hendrix, which I also really like.

    Reply
  8. Watson says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:26 am

    RZA > common names misspelled like breydone instead of Brayden

    Reply
  9. CROWHOOD says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:29 am

    WU-TANG IS FOR THE CHILDREN

    Reply
  10. Slush says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:58 am

    Sure, why not? I’m not sure I would have spelled it that way, as opposed to Rizza, but whatever floats her boat!

    Does anyone have an idea on the pronunciation of the middle name?

    Reply
    • Beck says:
      May 11, 2023 at 11:30 am

      They named him after RZA from Wu Tang Clan and spelled it the same way because of the supreme alphabet. Asap is a 5 percenter. Each letter has meaning.

      Reply
      • Slush says:
        May 11, 2023 at 12:28 pm

        Oh wow! Thanks for the info on that. I had never heard of either of those things. Good context to have for sure.

      • Imara219 says:
        May 11, 2023 at 2:02 pm

        @Beck exactly! I’m sitting here confused like; clearly, they are using an alphabet/language system for this child’s name. It’s a part of the Supreme Alphabet, and Wu-Tang, especially RZA are all big on 5%er concepts and talked about it/rapped about it a lot. Where do people think SZA got her name from?

  11. Emmitt says:
    May 11, 2023 at 11:05 am

    I doubt seriously young RZA will be filling out applications at Target and if he is going to be discriminated against, it will be because he’s black, not whether his name is RZA or Robert. If he needs an “acceptable” name, he can always use his middle name.

    Reply
  12. TIFFANY says:
    May 11, 2023 at 11:12 am

    Name kid number 2 Method Man ODB, or I will not take Rhi and Rocky seriously. 😃

    Reply
  13. ME says:
    May 11, 2023 at 12:09 pm

    They could name the next kid Cream. C.R.E.A.M…cash rules everything around me. A popular Wu-Tang song from long ago.

    Reply
  14. ChillinginDC says:
    May 11, 2023 at 12:12 pm

    We glossing over how the name got out there and how upset Rihanna and ASAP Rocky probably are about it?

    Reply
  15. Rhochelle says:
    May 11, 2023 at 3:32 pm

    A few years ago I met a person who knew someone who named their new baby girl ABCDE…. no joke! They pronounced it “Absadee”. Poor kid :/

    Reply
    • Antonym says:
      May 11, 2023 at 11:48 pm

      Have we met in real life because I know someone who named their daughter Abcde (pronounced absede).

      Reply
  16. j.ferber says:
    May 11, 2023 at 5:26 pm

    That is the most adorable baby. He seems to have a very happy, content energy about him. He’ll have a great temperament, no doubt, very chill. I wonder if her next baby will be a boy or girl. I hope a girl because she’s expressed the desire to have one. Lovely family.

    Reply
  17. Jess says:
    May 11, 2023 at 8:15 pm

    I think Rza is cool. Robyn, Rza, and Rakim. I’m assuming the new baby will also start with an R. I hope the next one is a girl.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment