The Mirror’s defense: other royals were leaking info about Prince Harry

Imagine you’re a member of the royal rota and regularly getting briefings from senior palace officials and courtiers. You could simply print what they say and keep the pretense of their anonymity… OR you could write about the larger narratives at play, and describe how Buckingham Palace officials are openly briefing against this royal or that one and why that is. This is one of the issues at play in Prince Harry’s many lawsuits against the British tabloids – while the papers got tons of information about Harry through criminal means (blagging, bribery and phone-hacking), they also got tons of information on Harry through his father’s office at Clarence House and through Camilla’s network. Instead of writing about how curious it was that Clarence House’s comms guru Mark Bolland was giving off-the-record briefings about a then-teenaged Harry, the royal rota just ran with whatever Bolland told them.

As Prince Harry’s civil trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers (publisher of the Daily Mirror) began this week, there’s already been some interesting positioning from both sides. While the Mirror’s lawyers admitted that some of their reporting came from criminal means – and they already apologized for it – they also said that many of their reports came from then-Prince Charles’s office or other royal courts.

Tabloid newspaper stories about the Duke of Sussex came from other members of the royal family, the high court was told today. Prince Harry claims he was the victim of unlawful information-gathering by the publisher of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2011. He says the King and his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, were also targeted, as were former girlfriends, leading to “huge bouts of depression and paranoia”.

Andrew Green KC, representing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), told the court the publisher “unreservedly apologises” for the use of a private investigator for one story about Harry but denies that 28 of a sample of 33 articles about the duke involved unlawful activity.

“Many came from information disclosed by or on behalf of royal households or members of the royal family,” Green said in a written statement. One of the articles came from an “on-the-record interview given by [Harry]”.

David Sherborne told the court: “We all remember the images of [Harry] walking behind his mother’s coffin. “From that moment on, as a schoolboy and from his career in the army and as a young adult, he was subjected, it was clear, to the most intrusive methods of obtaining his personal information.”

Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, a book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claims as a journalism student he spent a week at the showbiz desk of The People and “was given a list of mobile telephone numbers and a verbal description of how to listen to voicemails, as if it were a routine newsgathering technique”.

[From The Times of London]

While I have every faith in Harry and his legal team that they have extensive evidence of the Mirror’s illegal activity, I also think that the Mirror blaming it on palace briefings is a win-win for Harry. Yes, he’s got enough to prove that the Mirror employed illegal methods to gather information on him (thus proving his case), but he might also get some answers about just how badly his father’s office was briefing against him when he was a teenager and in his early 20s. It would be a hilarious turnabout if the Mirror’s defense is actually naming the courtiers leaking sh-t about Harry all of his life.

64 Responses to “The Mirror’s defense: other royals were leaking info about Prince Harry”

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:23 am

    Camilla is going to go nuclear. Harry, why you tryin’ to blow up her spot like that? Yes, Charles started it, but Cams ran with it, reveled in it, perfected it. Like Zuckerberg with Facebook. Or Elon Musk with everything he’s ever been credited for.

    Reply
    • Brit says:
      May 11, 2023 at 9:32 am

      She’s going to go nuclear but not on Harry and Meghan because they don’t have anything. Camilla has been briefing against William and Kate. They need to worry about her now that her position is solidified.

      Reply
      • Kitkat says:
        May 11, 2023 at 12:42 pm

        Seems like Megan taught Harry how to play chess while all the other dolt royals are playing checkers. He knew it was win win. Either the tabloids got the info illegally or direct from his family. Either way, he’s outed who/what needed to be outed. 💅

    • Laura D says:
      May 11, 2023 at 9:48 am

      I agree with @Brit. Camilla has very little left on Harry and given the outcry about her silence on Clarkson she would do well to leave him alone. She might start dropping “hints” about the state of the Wales’s marriage to try to protect her son being dragged into all of this. Remember Harry was offered up as the sacrificial pawn to keep Tom off the front pages. We all “think” it was Camilla but, to have it confirmed and evidenced in Court would be *Chef’s Kiss*

      Things are about to get very interesting!

      Reply
  2. Where'sMyTiara says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:24 am

    Really starting to see why Chucky and Workshy were so angry/anxious with Harry at Frogmore after Philip’s funeral… they knew some big fat chickens were about to come home to roost.

    Reply
    • Brit says:
      May 11, 2023 at 9:28 am

      Yep. William is paranoid that his secrets will be exposed because he knows he didn’t come through on their deal and Charles doesn’t want his years long Camilla PR campaign, I might add ineffectual campaign, ruined. They’re angry because Harry isn’t allowing them to continue to use him.

      Reply
  3. Brit says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:24 am

    No honor among thieves. That’s why you don’t get in bed with these people. No wonder William and Kate are worried. The palace and papers are probably behind the scenes trying to find a way to stop Harry and they have idea on what to do. I really think they all thought they could smear him into submission by attacking his wife. I just don’t understand why they couldn’t have just left him and Meghan alone. Was control that important?

    Reply
    • tamra says:
      May 11, 2023 at 9:55 am

      H&M were so good at their job and were getting all the praise. The others were so jealous they had to do something! LOL

      Reply
    • Jojo says:
      May 11, 2023 at 11:05 am

      I think control of the narrative was indeed that important to Willy. He seems to have become pathologically addicted to being portrayed to the world as a ‘perfect’ prince. He’s scared stiff that his less than perfect behaviour will be outed for us all to read about. Hope it is outed actually, he didn’t care a jot about the years and years his little brother suffered and would have been quite content to maintain the status quo had Harry not been proactive.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        May 11, 2023 at 5:13 pm

        Ironically, if William had behaved more like Harry did for all of those years, he’d have a much better reputation than he does today. But instead he spent that time being lazy and jealous of the people who weren’t lazy. So now he has to do damage control and continue trying to trash Harry (lol, how’s that going for him).

      • PrincessK says:
        May 11, 2023 at 7:07 pm

        No wonder Camilla Tominey is now urging William to make peace with Harry.
        They are all running shite scared of what is going to be revealed.
        All we need now is star witness royal rota journalist to really spill the beans.

  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:27 am

    No wonder Charles and William are so rattled about this suit.

    Reply
  5. equality says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:28 am

    Bring on the proof then, Mirror. Name names and bring witnesses or documentation to prove what they say.

    Reply
    • Shawna says:
      May 11, 2023 at 9:54 am

      This!

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 11, 2023 at 7:10 pm

        Yes!!!! You can’t possibly expect to use this defense unless you come clean as to WHO was involved pertaining to sources!!! Oh how I love, love, love that THIS is the trajectory that the Mirror is using!!

        Harry is bringing the FAFO onto the table and no one, not even Incandescent can stop this now!!!

    • Mary Pester says:
      May 11, 2023 at 10:50 am

      @equality, yes, if the mirror is going to use “we got briefings from staff and members of the Royal family as an excuse, they need to be made to back it up with NAMES. I Worry if the court will insist on it as the court is in fact” offices of the crown “. BUT they cannot afford the precident of accepting this an excuse without names being put into evidence, as this could cause all manner of problems with ANY AND EVERY future case of ANY KIND being put before a court.

      Reply
      • Purley Pot says:
        May 11, 2023 at 12:01 pm

        @Mary. I would think they would have to name names if they are going to use this as a defense. I’d think they would need to show proof that the info was coming from inside the palace and not their hacking.

    • Anne says:
      May 11, 2023 at 1:17 pm

      Charles & Company must be sh*tting bricks right now. The Mirror proved Harry right and now it’s part of the legal record that the royal family was/is briefing against Harry. And the Mirror ain’t dumb — if they’re going down, they’re going to bring the RF with them.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 11, 2023 at 7:16 pm

        I find it quite interesting that the Mirror is willing to drag the BaRF down with them into their defense. I guess the invisible contract only worked as long as you were both protected, but not anymore!!

  6. Susan Collins says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:28 am

    Wow the finger pointing has begun. You did it no you did. I hope all the filth comes out about who did what and then Harry will know the whole truth which I believe he already suspects. This is getting very interesting.

    Reply
  7. Heather says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:35 am

    I love that Harry is burning it all down! Bravo Good King Harry!

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 11, 2023 at 7:12 pm

      Yes!! Harry keeps winning and they still continue to believe that he will simply walk away without exposing everyone for their misdeeds!!!

      Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:37 am

    It will be interesting to see how the RF respond to this – they have to, its been confirmed in a court of law that they were briefing against Harry (and no doubt others in the family) for years. The fact that Mirror confirmed it means that they WILL name names in court if they have to.

    The RF need a BIG distraction from this and the car crash that was the coronation. Another public Wails divorce?!?!?!

    Reply
    • Couch Potato says:
      May 11, 2023 at 9:52 am

      They won’t respond, not publicly anyway. The Firm is going to go by the old “never complain, never explain”, while the rags push this under the carpet. Any reporter worthy of calling themself a journalist would’ve written about Knauf (Willnot’s right hand man at the time) giving the rats privat e-mails to use against Meghan in her lawsuit. It should’ve made first page news, but no. The unspoken contract at work.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 11, 2023 at 10:05 am

      I agree that the RF needs to respond but I don’t think they will, not yet. I mean we all knew they were directly leaking obviously but the Mirror is not willing to take one for the team, so to speak, and it will be interesting to see how much more comes out of this.

      The Mirror (and other tabloids) want to protect their (not so) invisible contract but they are not willing to lose a lawsuit like this to protect that. This is all getting very interesting.

      Reply
  9. Dee(2) says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:37 am

    I don’t understand how people don’t keep up with their lies. I know it’s a bombardment with all the articles but they literally say different things every other week. When Meghan said they come to the palace for parties in the Oprah interview, it was”we never do that, we report without fear or favor”. Then when spare came out it was the information comes from sources not the royal family, now it’s it comes directly from the Royal family? How can you believe anything someone says when they say the exact opposite thing every other week?

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 11, 2023 at 9:48 am

      I’m wondering if the other papers will just try and bury it. Like they’ll mention it but it won’t be splashed across the front pages daily.

      Reply
      • BQM says:
        May 11, 2023 at 1:11 pm

        There are different lawsuits against difference papers and news organizations. They each may report on the other to distract. ‘Don’t look at us—look at what Harry is alleging about X’. Even if the others haven’t gone to trial yet—there’s still info there.

        Plus The Guardian—they’re not being sued. They’ve done great reporting.

      • Robert Phillips says:
        May 11, 2023 at 2:41 pm

        International papers and media. If the British press completely ignores it, it will only hurt all of England. It will just show the rest of the world how out of step England is with the rest of the world. Which will hasten the end of the monarchy. Plus younger people get their news from the internet. And it can’t be stopped.

    • Giddy says:
      May 11, 2023 at 10:23 am

      @Dee “I don’t understand how people don’t keep up with their lies.” I try to remember what my father said: Always tell the truth, it’s so much easier to remember.

      Reply
  10. Brit says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:38 am

    Also that press is pissed already. They’ve just now faced the reality that they’re stuck with these old, dull and stale royals and the Sussexes won’t be near these people for years at this point and now Harry, who can afford these lawsuits is not afraid and won’t be deterred. I mean, they have tried any and everything to hurt and abuse this man. If they already apologized that quickly, they clearly do do not anymore smoke with this man, lol.

    Reply
  11. ML says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:40 am

    It’s heartbreaking that Harry grew up in this environment. If the Mirror does name names as to who at the palaces leaked information about Harry to the press, that is going to be bitter for him. The very people that raised him, had access to him, and were supposed to provide a safe and nurturing environment for Harry used him to make money or take attention away from certain people. If he doesn’t know every person who betrayed him, he’s going to need to be very strong, especially if he did not suspect someone. I’m glad he’s living with Meghan in California.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      May 11, 2023 at 9:55 am

      I suspect he already knows who it was – his father/Camzilla and his brother and the minions working in their offices. For example, he’s already stated that The Other Brother briefed against him after they had made a pact to never do that to each other. So he knows. He just wants it out in the open so it’s on record and the world knows.

      Reply
  12. Vanessa says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:42 am

    I’m so glad this is coming out so many Royalist swore up and down that Meghan and Harry we’re lying about the royal family. They would never leak things here they are in the gutter with the press Thick as thieves leaking information about Harry to cover for themselves just like Meghan said it the documentary she was being throw to wolves Harry has been throw to wolves all his life . His brother his father never given damn about his welfare Harry is not a human being to them he just a object to throw to the press to take they heated off of them . Thank goodness Harry and Meghan left because with a family like that who needs enemies.

    Reply
    • Brit says:
      May 11, 2023 at 9:47 am

      Leaving was for the best and the more they cut off contact with this family the better because that family is in too deep with that press and is too scared or comfortable with that agreement at this point to do something different. They just need to live their lives in America because that symbiotic relationship over in England is not going to end well.

      Reply
      • Decowell says:
        May 11, 2023 at 5:39 pm

        Refusing their half-in/out offer is the best thing the BRF has (unintentionally) done for the Sussexes.

  13. Concern Fae says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:48 am

    I’m wondering if the tabs have decided that covering the disfunction will sell better than the royalist slip they are serving up now.

    Reply
  14. Noor says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:52 am

    Prince Harry needs to tighten his security and get police protection whilst in UK and during the court cases.

    Reply
  15. And Away I Go says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:53 am

    Give it a rest Kim, you’re not even trying anymore 🤣🤣

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:54 am

    I agree with Kaiser, it’s a win-win. The Daily Mirror has confirmed what Harry has said in interviews and his book that the family was briefing, planting and leaking stories about him.

    Reply
  17. zinjazin says:
    May 11, 2023 at 9:58 am

    well well well
    The truth is revealed.

    Reply
  18. Freddy says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:30 am

    I read this and I’m just gobsmacked by the folks out there that slam are constantly slamming Harry: not only was the press hacking his phone, but his father’s office, his stepmother’s office and his brother’s office were ALSO talking to the tabloids about him!! Meanwhile, he and his wife were supposed to just shut up and take it? F-those folks. Burn it all down, Harry!

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      May 11, 2023 at 5:20 pm

      Right? The BM is always bitching about how Harry is constantly “complaining” or “aggrieved” —well, who wouldn’t be after being treated like that for their entire life?! They say things like, “It’s Harry, and the day of the week ends with a ‘y,’ so of course he’s upset about something, hahaha, LOL!”

      Well, let’s see how any of *them* would deal with even a fraction of what was thrown at Harry! All before he was even 40 years old, ffs. I’d be “aggrieved,” too.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 11, 2023 at 7:26 pm

        Imagine if the precious snowflake Incandescent had been the target of a fraction of what Harry has had to endure?? Incandescent would have burned down a castle or two given his untreated anger issues.

        Harry is proving to the world that he is strong, capable as well as a bigger man than all of the men in the BaRF.

  19. WiththeAmericann says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:42 am

    But wait, I thought Harry had lost his window for reconciling with his “father” – who briefed against him more than Meghan’s nasty father has her, which is quite an achievement.

    Charles is disgusting, he let Camilla use his own sons.

    Reply
    • GTWiecz says:
      May 11, 2023 at 8:09 pm

      In normal families (not so high profile), you see fathers who remarry and ignore their older children. Cinderella was based on human nature…

      Reply
  20. Flower says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:53 am

    A UK journo made a very good point on twitter yesterday when they suggested that a newspaper should be forced to add a banner heading to any articles connected to a celebrity or public person they are writing about, where they are engaged in legal action with that person also adding the nature of the legal action.

    Imagine the change to the UK media landscape if that were to happen…

    Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      May 11, 2023 at 11:50 am

      I find it disgusting that disclosure of conflict of interest that basic isn’t established already. That should be standard practice.

      Reply
    • BQM says:
      May 11, 2023 at 1:14 pm

      I’ve been saying that for awhile now—back to the days of Meghan’s lawsuit. It’s so unethical.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 11, 2023 at 1:29 pm

      It’s a good point and it also gets to the heart of the matter. The BM has so maligned Harry and Meghan in the press that a portion of the British public fail to feel any sympathy for him. They don’t care that criminal activities have been committed against him since he was a child. They see him as someone who whines about his privacy and should just let it go. Letting it go though means allowing criminals to get away with their crimes. And yet that is what a section of the public is now rooting for. Let it go, Harry. There no point in going against the press, Harry. It’s all agenda-based. A convenient stance that lets phone hackers and members of the RF to continue what they do in the shadows. The papers have smeared him so much that they come across as victims to the prince’s “crusade.” When the reality is that they’re maligning him in the press to brainwash the British people into siding with criminals. Neat trick.

      Reply
  21. Inge says:
    May 11, 2023 at 11:13 am

    The amount of press this is getting and the revelations we’ve already seen proves that Harry did the right thing. Ofcourse there are other claimants who also suffered horribly, but Harry is bringing a lot of attention.

    Good.

    Go Ginger Avenger!

    Reply
  22. Lizzie Bathory says:
    May 11, 2023 at 11:19 am

    It took me a minute to work out why the Mirror’s position is so weird–admit some illegal activity, then tease revealing palace sources. And I realized it’s strange because the palace leaking is only a “defense” against Harry, who isn’t the only plaintiff. There are others who apparently have proof of widespread illegal activity post-Leveson. Palace sources have nothing to do with the bigger case.

    It reeks of desperation. The Windsors can’t call Harry off at this point, nor do they have damaging information to leak, but the press are still threatening them. It just shows how dangerous the invisible contract is.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 11, 2023 at 11:44 am

      Excellent point. And if throwing the RF under the bus is their best strategy, then what’s lurking in the background of the other cases?

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        May 11, 2023 at 5:24 pm

        Good point! Didn’t they break into Hugh Grant’s house? (Possibly more than once?) And I just learned about the Paul McCartney voicemail today. Not to mention the awful Milly Dowler mess. The BRF is only one of their problems. A big one, for sure, but still, only one.

    • ChillinginDC says:
      May 11, 2023 at 12:14 pm

      Yep. Trying to get Charles to get Harry to back off. Charles has nothing to dangle over Harry’s heads though.

      Reply
  23. JJ says:
    May 11, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    They have been feeding Harry to the wolves since his mom wasn’t around to protect him anymore. That is Succession level f-cked up. And they wonder why Harry left? smh. #teamsussexalldayeveryday

    Reply
  24. SURE says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:22 pm

    If the Mirror names the royal leaker then I feel it will be a deceased royal like Princess Margaret. That’s what spares are for, right? To protect the crown? The editor of the Mirror, Alison Philips, revealed on the paper’s royal podcast that she and her chief royal propagandist attended the conAnation (each newspaper organisation received one general ticket along with another for their RR rep). Alison had positive comments for C&C and did her tabloid best to cast a negative spin on H’s attendance. I suspect C&C feel secure that they won’t be named as the royal leakers.

    Reply
  25. blunt talker says:
    May 11, 2023 at 11:04 pm

    Harry is doing the right thing in exposing this type of contract between the royal family and the UK shitstain media-Harry is trying to show how this relationship with the tabloids and the royal family works-he wants to put an end to this relationship for everybody-to be smeared and lied on a daily basis is a horrible existence-the Uk press is a sewage machine and the royal family’s hands are stuck in its bowels.

    Reply
  26. blunt talker says:
    May 11, 2023 at 11:12 pm

    PS-Harry was right all along-Camilla is dangerous-Charles is no better -to leak shit about your sons to rehab your mistress’s image is the most gross and evil thing a parent could do to a child. many people have said for years-the cruelty by this family knows no bounds.

    Reply

