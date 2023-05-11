They’re mad that Duchess Meghan & Kim Kardashian can afford the same security

Over the years, I often noted the similarities between the Kardashian clan and the Middleton clan. At this point, though, Carole Middleton wishes she could be more like momager Kris Jenner. Kris Jenner found a way to build a billion-dollar empire out of Kim’s sex tape. Carole can’t even break even as she shills party supplies and her daughter will (probably) be Queen Consort one day. The tackiness and grasping nature of the Kardashians is also mimicked in the Middleton family, not to mention the unflattering clothes, wigs and heavy clown makeup. But that’s not the talking point the British media wants to discuss. Ever since those photos of Meghan hiking in Montecito came out, the Sun, the Mail and other British outlets have been obsessed with the fact that Meghan’s bodyguard (as seen in the pics) used to guard Kim Kardashian.

One is the queen of reality TV and the other is a bonafide royal star. But over the years, Meghan Markle has been well and truly keeping up with Kim Kardashian, from building an eerily similar media empire to snapping up LA mega mansions and even sending out identikit Christmas cards. This week, we revealed another sign that the Duchess of Sussex is morphing into the superstar, after hiring her former bodyguard to protect her. The mystery guardian was snapped walking behind Meghan, 41, near her £14million home in Montecito, California. Previously, he worked for Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim, 42, in 2016 — before and after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. And it’s far from the only similarity between two of America’s biggest stars – particularly since Meghan moved to the States with Prince Harry in 2020.

[From The Sun]

I mean… “the same bodyguard” thing is probably because Kim and the Sussexes hired the same security firm? One would assume? It’s not like this is a slam-dunk case of Meghan trying to become Kim Kardashian and it’s much more likely that Kim and the Sussexes can afford top-of-the-line private security and, as such, there is an existing pool of bodyguards within the A-list California community. That’s not nothing – Kim is literally a billionaire and I’m so happy that Kim and the Sussexes can all afford that kind of security.

Also: after watching the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries, I can’t believe these people are still trying to convince everyone that it was a Kardashian-style reality show. I WISH IT WAS! I wish we could see the Sussexes at home, or building their Archewell team or whatever. We’ll probably never get that kind of content from the Sussexes. But we’ll probably get it in Prince William’s new “fly on the wall” documentary! Bill and Kathy Kardashian, where art thou?

